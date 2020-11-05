A Reston man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Dale City house party last weekend that left two people dead and two others injured, according to police.
Karriem Angelo Jackson, 26, of the 2300 block of Hunters Square Court in Reston, was arrested and charged Thursday, Nov. 5, with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and four counts of use in a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a Prince William County Police press release.
Jackson was identified as a suspect on Nov. 3 by detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s homicide unit, the release said.
Their investigation revealed the shootings occurred during an altercation at a large party occurring at a home on Bristol Court in Dale City. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the four victims.
Two people were killed in the shootings, Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, of Alexandria, and Frank Chineji Sapele, 25, of Arlington.
Two other people, a 23-year-old Triangle man and a 24-year-old Fairfax County woman, were injured in the shootings but are expected to recover, the release said.
Jackson was apprehended without incident Thursday by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. No additional suspects are being sought at this time, the release said.
Jackson is being held without bond ahead of a Dec. 11 court date, the release said.
