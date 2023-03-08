Prince William County police are still searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting and armed robbery Saturday, March 4 at the Crafty Crab restaurant outside Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.
According to the police investigation, two armed men entered the restaurant, located at 2706 Potomac Mills Circle, at about 11:21 p.m. after the restaurant was closed for the night.
While inside, the suspects made demands of the employees, and when one did not comply, they shot a 22-year-old worker in the upper body before fleeing the restaurant on foot, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where his wounds were determined to be non-life-threatening, Carr said in a news release.
Police initially said one of the suspects was armed with “an AK-47-like rifle.” But the department is not releasing further information about the weapon because the investigation is ongoing, Carr said in an email.
The suspects are described as a Black male about 5 feet 7 inches tall who was last seen wearing a black mask with a picture on the front, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.
The other suspect is described as a Black male with short hair who was last seen wearing a black ski-style mask with a picture on the front, a black hooded sweatshirt and gray or black pants with black shoes.
Original report: Prince William County police responded in force to the Potomac Mills mall late Saturday night after one person was shot inside or near the Crafty Crab restaurant. Police were looking for two men in connection with the shooting, including one armed with "an AK-47-type rifle," according to police radio traffic.
As of about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at least 15 police cars were on scene outside the restaurant, located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle. An adult male was shot and transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the Prince William County Police Department said in a tweet at about 11:40 p.m.
Police were still looking for two Black males in connection with the shooting, one of whom was said to be armed with an "AK-47-type rifle," according to police radio traffic.
Residents should expect an increased police presence in the area of the mall as the investigation continues.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
