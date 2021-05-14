UPDATED: Quantico major arrested for assaulting police officer during Capitol riot served in the Marine Corps for 19 years

A Marine officer stationed at Quantico who was arrested Thursday and charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol served 19 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and was identified by a coworker from photos released by the FBI.
Major Christopher Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice, among other charges, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Warnagiris is an artillery officer who deployed four times to Iraq between 2004 and 2012. He was promoted to his current rank in 2013. He first entered the Marine Corps in 2002 and is a three-time winner of the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, among other awards, according to his military service record.
Since 2012, Warnagiris has served as a staff member of the Marine-Air Ground Task Force Training Program at the Marine Corps Base Quantico, where he has been stationed since June 2018. Previously, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina from 2011 until 2017.
According to court documents and security camera footage, Warnagiris allegedly entered the Capitol building Jan. 6 after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors, the U.S. Department of Justice news release said.
Once inside, Warnagiris “positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside,” the release said.
“When a U.S. Capitol Police officer tried to pull the doors shut, Warnagiris refused and continued pushing it open,” the release said.
In photos released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Warnagiris can be seen allegedly pushing the officer in an effort to maintain his position in the open door in security camera footage and publicly available video footage captured shortly after 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to the release.
According to federal charging documents, on March 16, 2021, a member of the public recognized Warnagiris from photos posted on the internet by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and reported to the FBI that they believed Warnagiris was an active-duty Marine officer.
That person, known as “Witness 1,” worked with Warnagiris for approximately six months in 2019 “and would see him in close proximity approximately once a week while they worked together,” the charging documents state.
On March 17, two FBI agents went to Warnagiris’ military command and interviewed one of his co-workers who identified Warnagiris in photos taken during the U.S. Capitol riot.
“There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps. Our strength is derived from the individual excellence of every Marine regardless of background. Bigotry and racial extremism run contrary to our core values,” the Marine Corps said in a statement released after Warnagiris’ arrest.
“Participation with hate or extremist groups of any kind is directly contradictory to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as Marines and isn't tolerated by the Marine Corps ... Those who can't value the contributions of others, regardless of background, are destructive to our culture, our warfighting ability, and have no place in our ranks,” the statement said.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, the release said.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Warnagiris as #241 in photos previously released seeking information about those involved in the Jan. 6 uprising, the release said.
About 440 people have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including more than 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the release said.
Warnagiris was released on personal recognizance bond after appearing in United States Eastern District Court on Friday, May 14.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Why are the efforts to prosecute so strong here and all summer last year hardly no one in an actual riot where millions of dollars of damage was caused, people were murdered, cities were burnt - all being filmed and recorded but all we hear are crickets.
