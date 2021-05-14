You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATED: Quantico major arrested for assaulting police officer during Capitol riot served in the Marine Corps for 19 years

  • Updated
  • 1
Screen Shot 2021-05-13 at 3.05.10 PM.png

The U.S. Department of Justice released this picture, which it says depicts Marine Maj. Christopher Waragiris, 40, of Woodbridge, helping to keep open a door allowing people to breach the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

 submitted

A Marine officer stationed at Quantico who was arrested Thursday and charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol served 19 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and was identified by a coworker from photos released by the FBI.

Major Christopher Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice, among other charges, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Warnagiris is an artillery officer who deployed four times to Iraq between 2004 and 2012. He was promoted to his current rank in 2013. He first entered the Marine Corps in 2002 and is a three-time winner of the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, among other awards, according to his military service record.

Since 2012, Warnagiris has served as a staff member of the Marine-Air Ground Task Force Training Program at the Marine Corps Base Quantico, where he has been stationed since June 2018. Previously, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina from 2011 until 2017.

Maj. Warnagiris

According to court documents and security camera footage, Warnagiris allegedly entered the Capitol building Jan. 6 after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors, the U.S. Department of Justice news release said.

Once inside, Warnagiris “positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside,” the release said.

“When a U.S. Capitol Police officer tried to pull the doors shut, Warnagiris refused and continued pushing it open,” the release said.

In photos released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Warnagiris can be seen allegedly pushing the officer in an effort to maintain his position in the open door in security camera footage and publicly available video footage captured shortly after 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to the release.

According to federal charging documents, on March 16, 2021, a member of the public recognized Warnagiris from photos posted on the internet by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and reported to the FBI that they believed Warnagiris was an active-duty Marine officer. 

That person, known as “Witness 1,” worked with Warnagiris for approximately six months in 2019 “and would see him in close proximity approximately once a week while they worked together,” the charging documents state. 

On March 17, two FBI agents went to Warnagiris’ military command and interviewed one of his co-workers who identified Warnagiris in photos taken during the U.S. Capitol riot.

“There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps. Our strength is derived from the individual excellence of every Marine regardless of background. Bigotry and racial extremism run contrary to our core values,” the Marine Corps said in a statement released after Warnagiris’ arrest. 

“Participation with hate or extremist groups of any kind is directly contradictory to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as Marines and isn't tolerated by the Marine Corps ... Those who can't value the contributions of others, regardless of background, are destructive to our culture, our warfighting ability, and have no place in our ranks,” the statement said. 

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, the release said. 

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Warnagiris as #241 in photos previously released seeking information about those involved in the Jan. 6 uprising, the release said. 

About 440 people have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including more than 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the release said.

Warnagiris was released on personal recognizance bond after appearing in United States Eastern District Court on Friday, May 14. 

The investigation remains ongoing.  

Original story: An Marine officer stationed at Quantico and living in Woodbridge was arrested Thursday and charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol that disrupted a joint session of Congress called to certify electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election. 

Major Christopher Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice, among other charges, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Warnagiris was scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, May 13, in the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria, the release said. 

According to court documents and security camera footage, Warnagiris allegedly entered the Capitol building Jan. 6 after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors, the release said.

Once inside, Warnagiris “positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside,” the release said.

Screen Shot 2021-05-13 at 3.05.31 PM.png

The U.S. Department of Justice released this picture, which it says depicts Marine Maj. Christopher Waragiris, 40, of Woodbridge, helping to keep open a door allowing people to breach the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

“When a U.S. Capitol Police officer tried to pull the doors shut, Warnagiris refused and continued pushing it open,” the release said.

In photos released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Warnagiris can be seen allegedly pushing the officer in an effort to maintain his position in the open door in security camera footage and publicly available video footage captured shortly after 2:25 p.m., according to the release. 

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, the release said. 

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Warnagiris as #241 in photos previously released seeking information about those involved in the Jan. 6 uprising, the release said. 

About 440 people have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including more than 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the release said.

The investigation remains ongoing.   

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mg
Mg

Why are the efforts to prosecute so strong here and all summer last year hardly no one in an actual riot where millions of dollars of damage was caused, people were murdered, cities were burnt - all being filmed and recorded but all we hear are crickets.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters