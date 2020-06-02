UPDATED: A protest against police brutality that prompted police to shut down Sudley Road near Sudley Manor Drive Tuesday night dispersed at about 12 midnight, according to police.
The group gathered sometime before sundown and remained into the night. At one point, the group marched toward Interstate 66 but then reversed course and returned to the Sudley Road intersection, police said.
Police did not call an "unlawful assembly," a declaration that typically follows any sign of violence or property damage, but it's not immediately clear if there were any arrests.
*FINAL: Crowd has dispersed and cleared from the area. Police maintaining presence just to make ensure the all clear. Roadway reopening shortly. https://t.co/1RlIz4AXee— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) June 3, 2020
UPDATE 9:27 p.m.: Some of the protesters who gathered on Sudley Road Tuesday evening have made their way to Interstate 66, but police said "impacts are light" and state police are on the scene.
Police are continuing to ask motorists to proceed with caution and avoid the area if possible.
*UPDATE: Some of the group is on I-66, Virginia State Police troopers are on scene. Minor impacts, no closures on I-66. Use caution and follow police direction. https://t.co/9xzOZzRQfP— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) June 3, 2020
Prince William County police have closed a portion of Sudley Road near Sudley Manor Drive Tuesday night for protesters who are demonstrating along the roadway. A second protest has since begun near Sudley Manor and Ashton Avenue.
An earlier police tweet said the group was moving toward Interstate 66. At about 9:30 p.m., police said the group is remaining in the area of Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive.
Police are asking that motorists avoid the area and to expect delays.
Police have not called an "unlawful assembly," indicating the demonstration is so far peaceful.
A protest in the same area on Saturday night was declared an "unlawful assembly" at about 8:15 p.m. that night, after some of the protesters began throwing items at police. That event led to five hours of civil unrest during which six police officers were injured and several businesses were damaged.
It's the fifth straight day of protests and demonstrations in the county in the wake of the Monday, May 25, police killing of George Floyd, Minneapolis man who died after a police officer pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck.
The officer involved has been fired and has since been charged with third-degree murder.
*UPDATE: Second crowd in the area of Sudley Manor/Ashton. Police assisting with traffic. Roadways closed in the area of both locations. Use caution and follow police direction. https://t.co/9wtsVhdUzi— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) June 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.