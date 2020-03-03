Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Virginia Democratic primary Tuesday. In Prince William County, Biden received 52.62% of the vote and won all but one of the county’s 94 voting precincts as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second in Prince William with 25.82% of the vote. Sanders is confirmed to have won at least one county precinct – Yorkshire, just north of Manassas Park.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg came in third with 9.85% of the vote. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in fourth with 8.06% of the vote, while Tulsi Gabbard trailed in fifth place with .79 percent of the vote.
Statewide, Biden won with 53.33% of the vote with Sanders trailing in second with 23.1% of the vote. Warren placed third with 10.8% of the vote. Bloomberg came in fourth with 9.7% of the vote.
Prince William County Office of Elections spokesman Matt Wilson said voter turnout in Prince William was between 15% and 20%, on par with voter turnout in the 2016 Democratic primary. Wilson predicted that none of the county’s precincts would top 25% voter turnout Tuesday afternoon.
Virginia’s total voter turnout in the Democratic primary Tuesday was over 23% with nearly all precincts reporting. State turnout topped the record-setting 2008 Democratic primary turnout and the 2016 Democratic primary turnout, according to Virginia Public Access Project.
Election officials stationed at precincts across the county said voters were trickling in at a steady pace during the morning hours. Maya Mitchell, chief election official at Jenny Dean Elementary in Manassas, said Super Tuesday voting at the polling place had been “slow but steady” with about 200 votes cast by 11 a.m.
Willard Scott, chief election official at Heritage Hunt polling station, said it had been slower than past election cycles at the precinct, but that was likely because there was only one party on the ballot. As of 11:30 a.m., Scott said 430 votes had been cast at Heritage Hunt.
There was a common thread among several voters heading to the polls in Prince William County Tuesday morning – they said they would vote for anyone but President Donald Trump.
Montclair resident Margo Cary, a military veteran voting at Alexander Henderson Elementary School, said she voted for Warren. But if Warren didn’t win the primary, Cary said, she would vote for whoever wins the Democratic nomination. “Anybody but Trump,” Cary said.
Triangle resident Joyce Phillips, who voted Tuesday morning at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries, said she voted for Biden, a decision she came to several months ago. Phillips said she is unsure Biden can beat Trump, but she was reassured by his recent support from Democratic leadership.
“I wavered at the beginning. I was concerned about whether he had the stamina to keep up,” Phillips said.
Ralph Moten of Manassas, who cast his ballot at Jenny Dean Elementary, said he planned to vote for Biden. Moten said he thought Biden had a better chance of beating Trump than Sanders in the general election, but that he liked some of Sanders’ ideas.
“He’s got that socialist tag,” Moten said. “It’s not that I don’t like what he says.”
Gainesville resident Kyle Ellingsen, a 25-year-old student at George Mason University, said he planned to vote for Sanders Tuesday. Ellingsen, who cast his vote at Gainesville Middle School, is an environmental sustainability major at GMU. Ellingsen said Sanders’ environmental policies were a deciding factor in his decision.
A Montclair resident, who asked not to be named, said he planned to vote for Biden this morning at Henderson Elementary School, but would vote for the Democratic nominee no matter who it is. “Anything to get rid of Trump,” he said.
Reach Daniel Berti at DBerti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.