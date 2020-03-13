All Prince William County Public Schools will close to students until at least Tuesday, April 14, "due to the growing health concern caused by COVID-19," Superintendent Steven Walts announced Friday.
This closure may be extended depending on the situation, Walts said in an announcement on the school website.
The announcement comes in the wake of Gov. Ralph Northam's order that all Virginia schools close for two weeks in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Virginia reported a total of 30 cases statewide as of noon on Friday, March 13.
Northam's announcement calls on schools to close until Friday, March 27, "at a minimum." Virginia localities, however, have the discretion to make their own decisions regarding continuity of services and learning, the announcement said.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said in his statement.
“I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation."
Virginia Department of Education officials are working closely with school divisions and the Department of Social Services to ensure students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch programs are able to access those programs while schools are closed, Northam's announcement said.
Prince William County schools will make packaged breakfasts and lunches available to students for pickup at certain locations. The school division said more information about that program is forthcoming.
Additional details related to Prince William County schools' announcement are as follows:
- All school-based, school-age child care programs will be closed from Monday, March 16 onward.
- Packaged breakfasts and lunches will be provided to-go at select locations throughout the county, to anyone under the age of 18. Details on locations and times will follow in an additional message.
- The only employees who will report on Saturday through Tuesday, March 14 to 17, will be the superintendent, the deputy superintendent, the associate superintendents and custodians as directed.
- Designated food service employees and custodians will report during the closure at select locations as scheduled.
- No other Prince William County employees should report until further notice.
- Decisions on instruction and employees reporting to work beyond March 16-20 will be sent next week.
- All full- and part-time employees will continue to be paid during the closure.
- For student safety, the SATs planned for this weekend have been canceled, students should contact the College Board for more information.
- All activities and community use are canceled until further notice.
