UPDATED: Prince William school board to announce new superintendent this Wednesday

The Prince William County School Board has reached an agreement about the next superintendent but can't say more until after the public vote, set for this coming Wednesday, March 24, according to board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef.
"It will be an exciting night. The school board is going to be very happy to share this with the public," Lateef said in an interview Monday.
Lateef went on to say the next superintendent, who is expected to attend the meeting in person, was selected because the board believed he or she best meets the leadership profile compiled by the community for the school division's next leader.
The document, which the school board approved after a series of community meetings, stressed attributes such as strong communication skills and "solid experience and proven success in leading and working in a culturally diverse school system and community."
"The board has come to a consensus on a candidate though an extensive, national search that has allowed us to find a candidate who best meets the profile we're looking for," Lateef said.
Lateef said the school board interviewed candidates both in person and via Zoom. He would not say how many candidates were interviewed or how many meetings the school board held to interview or discuss applicants.
"The whole search process was confidential, so I'm not going to get into any of it," Lateef said.
The school board began its search last fall, about three months after current Superintendent Steven Walts announced his retirement in August 2020.
Walts has led the 90,000-student school division for 16 years. He was hired in 2005 after former superintendent Edward L. Kelly retired in 2004.
The school board will begin its Wednesday, March 24, meeting in closed session at 6 p.m. The session will be followed by a public vote and announcement of the new superintendent, according to a Monday press release from the school division.
The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 18 and Verizon Fios Channel 36 and via the PWCS-TV website.
This story has been updated with comments from Prince William County School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef. Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
