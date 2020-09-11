Prince William County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, but no additional hospitalizations or deaths. The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continues to rise, however, and now stands at 9.1%.
Statewide, there were 1,115 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday as well as 70 additional hospitalizations and three more deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent local deaths due to the pandemic were reported Thursday: those of three Prince William County residents and one resident of Manassas Park. The latest fatalities were three men and one woman. Two were in their 50s, and two were in their 70s.
The local death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 223. Prince William County has lost 191 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.
Local victims include 128 men and 95 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 57 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported one new outbreak on Friday in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, was not immediately available Friday morning. Outbreaks in the county now number 22.
Local cases: Of the 99 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, 93 were in the county and six were in Manassas. The VDH adjusted the total number of cases reported in Manassas Park down one.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported the most new COVID-19 cases on Friday with 24. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 18 new cases.
There were 12 new cases reported among kids age 9 and under.
There have been 1,300 cases among kids and teens ages 10 to 19 in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park since the pandemic began. Children 9 and under have reported a total of 629 cases since the pandemic began.
Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 7.6% to 7.5% on Friday. The rate in Northern Virginia rose from 6.4% to 6.7%.
The Southwest region continued to lead the state in its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 9.7%, down from 10.4%.
The Southwest region was followed by the Northwest and Central regions, which posted percent-positivity rates of 7.7% and 7.4%, respectively.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday rose from 1,096 to 1,120, an increase of 24.
There were 249 patients in intensive care units across the state on Friday, down six, as well as 120 on ventilators, down 14. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally, but the 7-day average of new daily cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.
On Friday, Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22193 reported the most new cases with 27, which was followed by the 22192 ZIP Code, which reported 12.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more local residents -- three in Prince William County and one in Manassas Park. The latest deaths, reported on Thursday, involved three men and one woman. Two were in their 50s, and two were in their 70s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local health district reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as well as five new hospitalizations, including three of residents in their 50s and one in their 70s.
The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was also on the rise Thursday, climbing from 8.4% to 8.7%, and remains the highest of any health district in Northern Virginia.
Statewide, there were 1,236 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday -- the highest daily number since July -- as well as 77 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent fatalities bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 223. The four deaths reported Thursday are the most reported in one day since July 9.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Thursday. Outbreaks in the county number 21.
Local cases: Of the 76 new cases reported in the health district on Thursday, 68 were in the county, two were in Manassas and six were in Manassas Park.
Adults in their 20s reported the most new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 20. They were followed by residents in their 30s and 40s, who reported 14 new cases each.
There were 12 new cases reported among kids and teens ages 10 to 19, while kids age 9 and under reported one new case.
There have been 1,276 cases among kids and teens ages 10 to 19 in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park since the pandemic began. Children 9 and under have reported a total of 617 cases since the pandemic began.
Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 test held steady at 7.6% on Thursday. The rate in Northern Virginia rose from 6.2% to 6.4%.
The Southwest region continued to lead the state in its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 10.4%.
The Southwest region was followed by the Northwest and Central regions, which posted percent-positivity rates of 8.4% and 7.6%, respectively.
Hospitalizations: Five more local hospitalizations were reported Thursday, including those of three residents in their 50s and one in their 70s. Four were residents of Prince William County, while one was of a resident of Manassas Park. There was no age information available for the fifth new hospitalization.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 1,072 to 1,096, an increase of 24.
There were 255 patients in intensive care units across the state on Thursday, up three, as well as 134 on ventilators, up 13. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally, but the 7-day average of new daily cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.
On Thursday, Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191 and 22193 reported the most new cases with 12 in each area. They were followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20111, which reported nine new cases.
The Prince William Health District reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as well as three new hospitalizations, those of a resident in their 50s and two in their 70s.
The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose from 8% to 8.4% on Wednesday and remains the highest of any health district in Northern Virginia. The good news: There were no new local deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 882 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday as well as 76 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent local fatality, reported on Thursday, Sept. 3, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported since Saturday, Aug. 29, and brought the local death toll due to the virus to 219.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Wednesday. Outbreaks in the county number 21.
Local cases: Of the 71 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 60 were in the county, six were in Manassas and five were in Manassas Park.
Adults in their 30s each reported the most new cases with 15. They were followed by residents in their 20s and 50s, who reported 12 new cases each.
There were four new cases reported among children age 9 and under on Wednesday. There have been 616 cases among the county's children since the pandemic began. Children 9 and under account for 4.5% of the local cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 rose from 7.5% to 7.6% on Wednesday. The rate in Northern Virginia held steady at 6.2%.
On the Wednesday, the Southwest region led the state in its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 10.4%.
The Southwest region was followed by the Northwest and Central regions, which posted percent-positivity rates of 8% and 7.5%, respectively.
Hospitalizations: Three more hospitalizations of Prince William Health District residents were reported Wednesday, including two of residents in their 70s and one of a resident in their 50s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday rose from 1,051 to 1,072, an increase of 21.
There were 252 patients in intensive care units across the state on Wednesday, up 12, as well as 121 on ventilators, up three. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.
On Wednesday, Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191 and 22193 reported the most new cases with 13 in each. They were followed by the 22191 ZIP Code, which reported eight new cases.
The Prince William Health District reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as one new hospitalization, that of a resident in their 30s.
The good news, however, is that the county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 8%, and there were no new local deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 836 new cases reported on Tuesday as well as 30 additional hospitalizations and two more deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent local fatality, reported on Thursday, Sept. 3, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported since Saturday, Aug. 29, and brought the local death toll due to the virus to 219.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Tuesday. Outbreaks in the county number 21.
Local cases: Of the 51 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, all were in the county. The VDH adjusted down the total number of cases reported in the City of Manassas down by one.
Kids and teens ages 10 through 19 and adults in their 30s each reported 10 new cases. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported six new cases.
Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases on Tuesday. There have been 612 cases among kids 9 and under since the pandemic began. Children 9 and under account for 4.5% of the local cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down again on Tuesday from 7.7% to 7.5%. The rate in Northern Virginia also fell from 6.3% to 6.2%.
The Northwest region now leads the state in its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 7.7%. The region includes James Madison University in Harrisonburg, which has reported more than 1,000 new cases in recent days. Harrisonburg is in the Central Shenandoah Health District, which reported a percent-positivity rate of 15.8% on Tuesday.
The Northwest region was followed by the Eastern and Central regions, each of which posted percent-positivity rates of 7.5%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Tuesday, that of a resident in their 30s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday fell from 1,061 to 1,051, a decline of 10.
There were 240 patients in intensive care units across the state on Tuesday, down 10, as well as 118 on ventilators, down one. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.
On Tuesday, Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases with 18. It was followed by the 22193 ZIP Code, which reported nine new cases.
The Prince William Health District reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as two new hospitalizations, including those of a resident in their 30s and one in their 40s.
But for the fourth day in a row, no additional deaths were reported locally, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 8.2% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Among nearby localities, percent-positivity rates range from 4.3% in Alexandria to 7.7% in Loudoun County, according to VDH data.
The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.
Statewide, there were 645 new cases reported Monday -- about half as many as were reported on Sunday -- as well as 21 additional hospitalizations and six more deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent local death, reported on Thursday, Sept. 3, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported since Saturday, Aug. 29, and brought the local death toll due to the virus to 219.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, the other age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Monday. Outbreaks in the county number 21.
Local cases: Of the 42 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 36 were in the county, four were in the City of Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.
Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases Monday with 11. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported nine new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases on Monday. The age group has reported a total of 1,245 cases since the pandemic began and accounts for 9% of the cases in the Prince William Health District.
Kids age 9 and under reported six new cases on Monday. There have been 610 cases among kids 9 and under since the pandemic began. Children 9 and under account for 4.5% of the local cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down on Monday from 7.8% to 7.7%. The rate in Northern Virginia held steady at 6.3%.
The Southwest region of Virginia again reported the highest percent-positivity rate in the state on Monday with 10.5%.
It was followed by the Eastern and Central regions, each of which posted percent-positivity rates of 7.8%. The Northwest region was close behind with 7.7%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two hospitalizations on Monday, including one resident in their 30s and one in their 40s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Monday fell from 1,083 to 1,061, a decline of 22.
There were 249 patients in intensive care units across the state on Monday, up 17, as well as 119 on ventilators, which was unchanged from Sunday. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.
On Monday, Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases with 11. It was followed by the 22191 ZIP Code, which reported eight new cases.
The Prince William Health District reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as four new hospitalizations. Nearly half of the new cases were reported among residents under 30, with 42. But for the third day in a row, the health district reported no additional deaths.
Meanwhile, the local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests again ticked down, this time from 8.4% to 8.2%, on Saturday but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.
Statewide, there were 1,199 new cases reported Sunday as well as 32 additional hospitalizations and one more death.
Local deaths: The most recent local death, reported on Thursday, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported in as many days.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, and one age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Sunday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.
Local cases: Of the 95 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 92 were in the county and three were in the City of Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.
Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases Sunday with 32. They were followed by residents in their 30s and 40s, with 16 cases reported in each age group.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported a reduction of four cases from Saturday, an adjustment VDH made without explanation.
Kids age 9 and under reported 10 new cases on Sunday.
Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 ticked up on Sunday from 7.7% to 7.8%. The rate in Northern Virginia also rose from 6.2% to 6.3%.
The Southwest region of Virginia again reported the highest percent-positivity rate in the state on Sunday with 10.7%.
It was followed by the Eastern region of the state, which posted a percent-positivity rate of 8.2%. The Northwest region now has the third-highest rate at 7.7%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four hospitalizations on Sunday, including that of one resident in their 50s and three in their 60s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Sunday fell from 1,098 to 1,083, a decline of 15.
There were 232 patients in intensive care units across the state on Sunday, down 11, as well as 119 on ventilators, down two. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.
Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191 and 22193 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 19 in each. Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20111 all reported 11 new cases each.
The Prince William Health District reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as well as three new hospitalizations, including that of resident in their 20s. But for the second day in a row, the health district reported no additional deaths.
Meanwhile, the local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 8.8% to 8.4% on Saturday but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.
Statewide, there were 948 new cases reported Saturday as well as 51 additional hospitalizations and 10 more deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent local death, reported on Thursday, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported in as many days.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, and one age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Saturday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.
Local cases: The VDH did not provide an update on Saturday as to how many of the 47 cases in the local health district were reported in the county, the City of Manassas and in Manassas Park.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported the highest number of new cases with 18. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 11 new cases.
Residents in their 40s and 50s reported nine new cases in each age group.
Meanwhile cases among kids age 9 and under were adjusted down by 13 without explanation.
Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 dipped on Saturday from 7.8% to 7.7%. The rate in Northern Virginia also fell from 6.4% to 6.2%.
The Eastern and Southwest regions of Virginia again reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state on Saturday, with the Southwest region's rate rising from 10% to 10.7%, while the Eastern region's rate fell from 8.9% to 8.5%. The Northwest region now has the third-highest rate at 7.5%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three hospitalizations on Saturday. In addition to the resident in their 20s who was hospitalized, the health district also reported the hospitalization of two residents in their 60s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Saturday fell from 1,101 to 1,098, a decline of three.
There were 243 patients in intensive care units across the state on Saturday, down one, as well as 121 on ventilators, down seven. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since Aug. 29.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 12. Woodbridge and Manassas ZIP Codes 22192, 20109, 20110 and 20111 all reported five new cases.
Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a man in his 60s. It's the sixth local fatality since Saturday and brings the local death toll to 219, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local health district reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 23 among children age 9 and under. The reason for the spike was not immediately clear Thursday morning. Local health department officials had not yet responded to an email seeking comment when this update was posted.
The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 8.7% on Thursday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.
Statewide, there were 1,126 new cases reported Thursday as well as 63 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent death is the sixth reported in as many days.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, and one age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Thursday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.
Local cases: Among the 89 new cases reported locally on Thursday, 80 were in the county, six were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
Children ages 9 and under reported the highest number of new cases with 23. They were followed by residents in their 20s with 17 new cases, and then by those in their 30s with 16 new cases.
Residents in their 40s reported 15 new cases, while those in their 50s reported 10.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported no new cases on Thursday.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on Thursday remained at 8.7%. The county is averaging about 720 tests daily.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.7%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6.4% to 6.3%.
The Eastern and Southwest regions of Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state again on Thursday, with the Southwest region reporting an 8.7% positivity rate, and the Eastern region reporting 9.1%. The Central region has the third-highest rate at 7.7%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Thursday, one each among residents in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and age 80 or over.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 1,114 to 1,130, an increase of 16.
There were 257 patients in intensive care units across the state on Thursday, down nine, as well as 123 on ventilators, down 11. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes are down slightly from last week.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday, with 18 new cases, while Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported 16 new cases.
The Prince William Health District reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as well as the hospitalization of a resident in their 30s. But for the first time since Sunday, the health district reported no additional deaths.
Meanwhile, the local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 8.7% to 8.8% on Friday and and remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.
Statewide, there were 1,111 new cases reported Thursday as well as 57 additional hospitalizations and 10 more deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent local death, reported on Thursday, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported in as many days.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, and one age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Thursday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.
Local cases: Among the 69 new cases reported locally on Friday, 61 were in the county, seven were in the City of Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported the highest number of new cases with 14. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 13 new cases.
Residents in their 60s reported 10 new cases, while kids age 9 and under reported five.
Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 also rose on Friday from 7.7% to 7.8%. The rate in Northern Virginia ticked up from 6.3% to 6.4%.
The Eastern and Southwest regions of Virginia again reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state again on Friday, with the Southwest region's rate jumping from 8.7% to 10%, while the Eastern region's rate fell from 9.1% to 8.9%. The Central region has the third-highest rate at 7.7%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Friday, that of a person in their 30s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday fell from 1,130 to 1,101, a decline of 29.
There were 244 patients in intensive care units across the state on Friday, down 13, as well as 128 on ventilators, up five. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes are down slightly from last week.
Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 and 22193 reported the most new cases on Friday, with 11 and nine, respectively.
Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a man in his 60s. It's the sixth local fatality since Saturday and brings the local death toll to 219, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local health district reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 23 among children age 9 and under. The reason for the spike was not immediately clear Thursday morning. Local health department officials had not yet responded to an email seeking comment when this update was posted.
The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 8.7% on Thursday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.
Statewide, there were 1,126 new cases reported Thursday as well as 63 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent death is the sixth reported in as many days.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, and one age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Thursday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.
Local cases: Among the 89 new cases reported locally on Thursday, 80 were in the county, six were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
Children ages 9 and under reported the highest number of new cases with 23. They were followed by residents in their 20s with 17 new cases, and then by those in their 30s with 16 new cases.
Residents in their 40s reported 15 new cases, while those in their 50s reported 10.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported no new cases on Thursday.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on Thursday remained at 8.7%. The county is averaging about 720 tests daily.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.7%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6.4% to 6.3%.
The Eastern and Southwest regions of Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state again on Thursday, with the Southwest region reporting an 8.7% positivity rate, and the Eastern region reporting 9.1%. The Central region has the third-highest rate at 7.7%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Thursday, one each among residents in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and age 80 or over.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 1,114 to 1,130, an increase of 16.
There were 257 patients in intensive care units across the state on Thursday, down nine, as well as 123 on ventilators, down 11. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes are down slightly from last week.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday, with 18 new cases, while Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported 16 new cases.
Prince William County has lost two more residents to COVID-19. The latest fatalities, those of a man in his 70s and a man age 80 or over, were reported Wednesday and bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 218, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, there were 46 new cases reported locally on Wednesday, Sept. 2, as well as three hospitalizations, all of residents in their 70s.
The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 9% to 8.7% on Wednesday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.
Statewide, there were 927 new cases reported Wednesday as well as 57 additional hospitalizations and 29 additional deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent local deaths are the fourth and fifth reported since Saturday, Aug. 29.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the local health district reported the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over. On Monday, Aug. 31, the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s was reported. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Wednesday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.
Local cases: Among the 46 new cases reported locally on Tuesday, 40 were in the county, three were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
Residents in their 20s reported the highest number of new cases with 14. They were followed by residents in their 30s with 12 new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported five new cases, while kids ages 9 and under reported one new case.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell on Wednesday from 9% to 8.7%. The county is averaging about 741 tests daily.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.7%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked up from 6.3% to 6.4%.
Eastern and Southwest Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state again on Wednesday, with the Southwest region reporting a 9% positivity rate and the Eastern region reporting 8.7%. The Central region has the third-highest rate at 8%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three new hospitalizations on Wednesday, all of residents in their 70s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday rose from 1,039 to 1,114, an increase of 75.
There were 266 patients in intensive care units across the state on Wednesday, up eight, as well as 134 on ventilators, up four. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes are down slightly from last week.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Code 20109 reported the most new cases on Wednesday, with eight new cases in each.
They were followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193, which reported five new cases.
The City of Manassas has lost another resident to COVID-19. The latest fatality, that of a man over age 80, was reported Tuesday and brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 216, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, there were 76 new cases reported locally on Tuesday, Sept. 1, as well as five hospitalizations, including those of two residents in their 40s.
Also, the local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 9%, the highest since July 8. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.
Statewide, there were 1,021 new cases reported Tuesday as well as 52 additional hospitalizations and 32 additional deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent local death, that of a man over 80, is the third reported since Saturday. On Monday, Aug. 31, the local health district reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Tuesday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four in recent days.
Local cases: Among the 76 new cases reported locally on Tuesday, 68 were in the county, five were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
Residents in their 30s reported the highest number of new cases with 17. They were followed by residents in their 20s with 15 new cases.
Residents in their 60s reported 11 new cases, while those in their 40s and 50s reported eight new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 10 new cases, while kids ages 9 and under reported three new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate rose to 9% on Tuesday, a number the county hasn't reached since July 8. The county is averaging about 721 tests daily.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests also rose on Tuesday from 7.4% to 7.7%, while the rate in Northern Virginia remained constant at 6.3%.
Eastern and Southwest Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state on Tuesday, with both reporting a 8.8% positivity rate. The Central region, which had led the state in recent days, now has the third-highest rate at 7.9%, up from 7.8% on Monday.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported five new hospitalizations on Tuesday, including those of two residents in their 40s and one resident in their 50s, one in their 60s and one age 80 or older.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state ticked down on Tuesday from 1,082 to 1,039, a reduction of 43.
There were 258 patients in intensive care units across the state on Tuesday, up one, as well as 130 on ventilators, down 18. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP codes is down slightly from last week.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported 17 new cases on Tuesday. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20110, which reported 10 new cases each.
Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19. The latest fatality, that of a man in his 60s, was reported Monday and brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 215, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, there were 82 new cases reported locally on Monday, Aug. 31, as well as three hospitalizations.
Statewide, there were 847 new cases reported Monday as well as 14 additional hospitalizations and 11 additional deaths.
Local deaths: The most recent local death, that of a man in his 60s, is the second in as many days. The death of a Prince William County man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29. The death of a woman in her 70s was reported on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Monday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four in recent days.
Local cases: Among the 82 new cases reported locally on Monday, 69 were in the county, 10 were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
Residents in their 40s reported the highest number of new cases with 23. They were followed by residents in their 20s and in their 50s, with 11 new cases reported in each age group.
Residents in their 20s reported 11 new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 12 new cases, while kids ages 9 and under reported two new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 8.8% on Monday. The county is averaging about 719 tests daily.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests also held steady at 7.4%, while the rate in Northern Virginia remained constant at 6.3%.
Eastern and Southwest Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state on Monday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.6% positivity rate and the Southwest region reporting a rate of 8.3%. The Central region, which had led the state in recent days, now has the third-highest rate at 7.8%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three new hospitalizations on Monday, but no age information was released by the health department.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state ticked down from 1,090 to 1,082 on Monday, down nine.
There were 257 patients in intensive care units across the state on Monday, up six, as well as 146 on ventilators, up 14. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP codes is down slightly from last week.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported 15 new cases on Monday. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20110, which reported 10 new cases.
There were nine new cases each in Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 and Manassas ZIP Code 20109.
Prince William County added 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday along with three new hospitalizations but no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 938 new cases reported Sunday as well as 43 additional hospitalizations and one additional death.
Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Sunday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four in recent days.
Local deaths: The most recent local death, reported on Saturday, was that of the man in his 50s. It was the second fatality this week. The death of a woman in her 70s was reported on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Local cases: Among the 51 new cases reported locally on Sunday, 45 were in the county, five were in the City of Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.
Residents in their 20s reported the highest number of new cases with 17. They were followed by residents in their 30s and 40s, with 10 new cases reported in each age group.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported seven new cases, while kids ages 9 and under reported three new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose from 7.9% on Saturday to 8.8% on Sunday. The county is averaging about 714 tests daily.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 6.9% to 7.4%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked up from 6% to 6.3%.
Eastern and Southwest Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state on Sunday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.6% positivity rate and the Southwest region reporting a rate of 8.2%. The Central region, which had led the state in recent days, dropped down to 7.7%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three new hospitalizations on Sunday, including those of a resident in their 30s, a resident in their 50s and a resident in their 60s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state rose from 1,101 on Saturday to 1,090 on Sunday, up 89.
There were 251 patients in intensive care units across the state on Sunday, up six, as well as 132 on ventilators, up one. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP codes is down slightly from last week.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192 reported 10 new cases on Sunday, followed by neighboring Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193, which reported nine new cases.
Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a man in his 50s. The latest fatality, reported on Saturday, brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 214, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local health district also reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and four new hospitalizations.
Statewide, there were 1,217 new cases reported Saturday as well as 52 additional hospitalizations and 18 more deaths.
Local outbreaks: Potomac Place, a long-term care center on Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge, reported that two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. But so far, no residents of the facility have fallen ill, said Nicholas Rawlings, the facility's executive director said in an email late Friday.
A second outbreak was reported Friday at Manassas Health & Rehab Center, located on Rixlew Lane in Manassas. The outbreak there involves fewer than five cases, according to VDH data. An email requesting details had not been answered as of Saturday morning.
The outbreaks at Potomac Place and Manassas Health & Rehab are the latest of a total of 21 reported in the health district. VDH defines an outbreak as two or more related cases reported in 14 days.
In April, Manassas Health & Rehab suffered an outbreak involving 13 patients and six staff members. Four patients who tested positive during that outbreak died as a result of COVID-19, according to the facility's website.
Potomac Place previously reported 28 cases of COVID-19 that resulted in at least one death. The VDH does not report the exact number of deaths associated with an outbreak if the number is fewer than five.
The 21 local outbreaks included 16 at long-term care centers, three in "congregate settings," a category that includes 16 different entities; and one each in an educational setting and a correctional facility.
Local deaths: The death of the man in his 50s reported Saturday is the second reported this week. The death of a woman in her 70s was reported Sunday, Aug. 23.
Local cases: Among the 85 new cases reported locally on Saturday, 74 were in the county, eight were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
More than half of the new cases -- 45 -- were reported among residents age 40 or younger. Residents in their 30s and 50s reported the most new cases with 16 in each age group.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 10 new cases, while kids ages 9 and under reported six new cases.
Residents in their 40s reported 15 new cases, while those in their 20s reported 13.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up on Saturday from 7.8% to 7.9%. The county is averaging about 760 tests daily.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 6.8% to 6.9%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked up from 5.9% to 6%.
Eastern and Central Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Saturday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.6% positivity rate and the Central region reporting a rate of 7.4%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Saturday, including those of a resident in their 30s, a resident in their 40s and two residents in their 60s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Saturday remained steady at 1,101.
There were 245 patients in intensive care units across the state on Saturday, down 16 in the last 48 hours, as well as 131 on ventilators, down five. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP codes is down slightly from last week.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported 25 new cases on Saturday, followed by Manassas area ZIP Code 20110, which reported 11 new cases.
The Prince William Health District reported three more "outbreaks" of COVID-19 on Friday, including two in area long-term care centers that suffered outbreaks earlier in the pandemic.
Both Potomac Place, located on Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge, and Manassas Health & Rehab Center, located on Rixlew Lane in Manassas, have outbreaks involving fewer than five cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In April, Manassas Health & Rehab suffered an outbreak involving 13 patients and six staff members. Four patients who tested positive during that outbreak died as a result of COVID-19, according to the facility's website.
Potomac Place previously reported 28 cases of COVID-19 that resulted in at least one death. The VDH does not report the exact number of deaths associated with an outbreak if the number is fewer than five.
Attempts to reach both Potomac Place and Manassas Health & Rehab for further information about the outbreaks was not immediately successful Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile the Prince William Health District reported one outbreak in a "congregate setting," a category that includes 16 different entities. The VDH defines outbreaks as two or more cases of COVID-19 that occur within a 14-day period. Information about the nature of the latest two congregate setting outbreaks was not immediately available Friday.
The latest outbreaks bring the total number of outbreaks in the Prince William Health District to 21.
Nursing homes account for 16 of the health district's 21 outbreaks, while three have been reported in congregate settings, one was reported in an educational setting and the other in a correctional facility. The Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center experienced an outbreak in June involving at least 79 cases. Local nursing homes experiencing outbreaks have accounted for at least 120 cases and 64 deaths, according to VDH data.
The Prince William Health District reported 78 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as two new hospitalizations -- but no new deaths.
Statewide, 1,013 new cases were reported across the state on Friday along with 69 additional hospitalizations and 23 more deaths.
Local deaths: The latest local COVID-19 fatality was reported on Sunday, Aug. 23. The victim was a woman in her 70s. The local death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 213.
Local cases: Among the 78 new cases reported locally on Friday, 71 were in the county, four were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
More than half of the new cases -- 41 -- were reported among residents age 30 or younger. Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 18. Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 12 new cases, while kids ages 9 and under reported 11 new cases.
Residents in their 30s reported 10 new cases, while those in their 40s and 50s reported 11 each.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District reported a percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 8.1% to 7.8%. The county is averaging about 744 tests daily.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 6.4% to 6.8%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6% to 5.9% on Friday.
Eastern and Central Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Friday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.8% positivity rate and the Central region reporting a rate of 7%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalization on Friday, including those of one resident in their 50s and one resident in their 70s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday fell from 1,170 to 1,101, down 69.
There were 261 patients in intensive care units across the state on Friday, down four in the last 48 hours, as well as 136 on ventilators, down nine. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP codes is down slightly.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported 11 new cases on Friday, followed by 22193, which reported 10 new cases.
The Prince William Health District reported its 18th "outbreak" of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It involved a workplace where six cases have been reported since Aug. 10, according to health district director Dr. Alison Ansher.
Details on the workplace, including the type of business and it's location, were not immediately available Wednesday morning.
The outbreak is the first reported in the local health district in several weeks and the second reported in the category of "congregate setting," which includes entities such as businesses, camps, adult day cares, shelters and private homes.
Nursing homes account for 14 of the health district's 18 outbreaks, while one was reported in an "educational setting" and the other in a correctional facility. The Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center experienced an outbreak in June involving at least 79 cases. Local nursing homes experiencing outbreaks have accounted for at least 120 cases and 64 deaths.
The Prince William Health District reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday -- about half as many as the 91 reported on Tuesday. Also, Wednesday marked the third straight day of no new local deaths due to the disease.
Statewide, a total of 823 new cases were reported across the state on Wednesday along with 67 additional hospitalizations and 21 more deaths.
Local deaths: The latest local COVID-19 fatality was reported on Sunday, Aug. 23. The victim was a woman in her 70s. The local death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 213.
Local cases: Among the 45 new cases reported locally on Wednesday, 41 were in the county, three were in the City of Manassas and one was Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 11. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 10 new cases.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported three new cases on Wednesday, while there was one new case among kids age 9 and under.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District reported a percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 8.2% to 8.1% on Wednesday. The county is averaging about 669 tests daily.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 6.4%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked up from 5.9% to 6% on Wednesday.
Eastern and Central Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Wednesday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.3% positivity rate and the Central region reporting a rate of 6.2%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalization on Wednesday, including those of two residents in their 40s and two residents age 80 and older.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday dipped from 1,174 to 1,170, down four.
There were 265 patients in intensive care units across the state on Wednesday, down eight in the last 24 hours, as well as 145 on ventilators, up one. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases. Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported nine new cases on Wednesday, followed by 22191, which reported six new cases.
Local ZIP Codes 22191 and 22193 continue to have the highest 7-day average of new cases with 14 in each zip code. Manassas ZIP Codes 20110 and 20109 reported an average of about seven new cases a day over the last seven days. They were followed by 20111 with five new cases a day over the past week.
The Prince William Health District reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday but no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,005 new cases were reported across the state along with 52 hospitalizations and 23 additional deaths.
Local deaths: The latest local COVID-19 fatality was reported on Sunday, Aug. 23, that of a woman in her 70s. The local death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 213.
Local cases: Among the 91 new cases reported locally on Tuesday, 78 were in the county, 11 were in the City of Manassas and two were Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 22. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 14 new cases.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 11 new cases on Tuesday, while there were three new cases among kids age 9 and under.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases. Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 has the highest 7-day average of new cases in the area with an average of 14 new cases reported daily.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the second-highest 7-day average of new cases with an average of 13 new cases reported everyday.
Manassas ZIP Codes 20110 and 20191 reported an average of seven new cases a day over the last seven days. They were followed by 20111 with six new cases a day over the past week.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 6.4%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6.1% to 5.9% on Tuesday.
Eastern and Central Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Sunday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.4% positivity rate and the Central region reporting a rate of 6.2%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three new hospitalization on Tuesday, including that of a resident in their 20s and two residents in their 60s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday rose from 1,127 to 1,174, up 47.
There were 273 patients in intensive care units across the state on Tuesday, up 17 in the last 24 hours, as well as 144 on ventilators, up 10. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The Prince William Health District reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday but no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, a total of 664 new cases were reported across the state along with 31 hospitalizations and four additional deaths.
Local deaths: The latest local COVID-19 fatality was reported on Sunday, that of a woman in her 70s. The local death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 213.
Local cases: Among the 55 new cases reported locally on Monday, 51 were in the county and four were in the City of Manassas. Manassas Park reported no new cases.
Locally, residents in their 40s reported the most cases with 12. Residents continue to report the highest number of cases in the county with 2,535, or 20.3% of the county's total cases.
Residents in their 20s reported the next highest number of new cases with 11. Residents in their twenties are now reporting the second-highest number of cases in the Prince William Health District with 2,404 or 19.2% of the total cases.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported nine new cases on Monday, while there were three new cases among kids age 9 and under.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases. Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 has the highest 7-day average of new cases in the area with an average of 14 new cases reported daily.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the second-highest 7-day average of new cases with an average of 13 new cases reported everyday.
Manassas ZIP Codes 20110 and 20191 reported an average of seven new cases a day over the last seven days. They were followed by 20111 with six new cases a day over the past week.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down again on Monday from 8.6% to 8.4%. The local health district is now averaging 701 COVID-19 tests daily.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell from 6.5% to 6.4%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6.2% to 6.1% on Monday.
Eastern and Central Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Sunday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.3% positivity rate and the Central region reporting a rate of 6.3%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Sunday, that of a resident in their 60s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Monday fell from 1,155 to 1,127, down 28.
There were 256 patients in intensive care units across the state on Monday, up five, as well as 134 on ventilators, up four. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The Prince William Health District reported another COVID-19 death Sunday, this time a woman in her 70s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the health district reported 71 new cases of COVID-19, 26 of which, or about 37%, involved residents under 30, while 34, or 48%, involved residents between the age of 30 and 59, according to VDH data.
Local deaths: The latest local COVID-19 fatality was a resident of Prince William County. The local death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 213.
Local cases: Among the 71 new cases reported locally on Sunday, 63 were in the county, seven were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 20s reported the most cases with 16, while those in their 30s reported 14. They were followed by residents between the ages of 40 and 49, who reported 11 new cases.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported eight new cases, while there were two new cases among kids age 9 and under.
State cases: Virginia added 894 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as well as 37 additional hospitalizations and 24 additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 8.7% to 8.6%. The local health district is now averaging 718 daily COVID-19 tests.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 6.5%, while the rate in Northern Virginia stood at 6.2% on Sunday.
Eastern and Central Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Saturday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.5% positivity rate and the Central region reporting a rate of 6.3%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations Saturday, both of residents age 80 or older.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Sunday ticked up from 1,154 to 1,155, up one.
There were 251 patients in intensive care units across the state on Sunday, down three, as well as 130 on ventilators, up five. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The Prince William Health District reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, those of a man and a woman, one in their 50s and the other age 80 or older.
Meanwhile, the health district reported 100 new cases of COVID-19, 46 of which involved residents under the age of 30, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Local deaths: The latest local COVID-19 deaths involved residents from Prince William County and bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 212.
Local cases: Among the 100 new cases reported locally on Saturday, 91 were in the county, seven were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 20s reported the most cases, with 31, while those in their 40s reported 22. They were followed by residents between the ages of 30 and 39, who reported 13 new cases.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported eight new cases, while there were seven new cases among kids ages 9 and under.
State cases: Virginia added 1,212 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as well as 68 additional hospitalizations and seven additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests stood at 8.7%. The local health district is now averaging 706 daily COVID-19 tests.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 6.5%, while the rate in Northern Virginia stood at 6.2% on Saturday.
Eastern and Central Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Saturday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.5% positivity rate and the Central region reporting a rate of 6.3%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations Saturday, including one resident in their 50s and one resident age 80 or older.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Saturday fell from 1,233 to 1,154, down 79.
There were 254 patients in intensive care units across the state on Saturday, as well as 125 on ventilators. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The Prince William Health District reported its 210th death from COVID-19 Thursday, this time a Prince William County woman in her 70s.
The district reported 75 new coronavirus cases Thursday, with residents between the ages of 20 and of 39 accounting for more than half of all new cases. Two more area residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases. Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 has the highest 7-day average of new cases in the area with an average of 15 new cases reported daily.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the second-highest 7-day average of new cases with an average of 11 new cases reported everyday.
Manassas ZIP Code 20110 reported an average of seven new cases a day over the last seven days.
Local deaths: The latest COVID-19 death in Prince William County was reported Thursday, Aug. 20. The victim was a woman between the ages of 70 and 79. The latest fatality brought the local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 210.
Local cases: Among the 75 new cases reported locally Thursday, 66 were in the county, 5 were in Manassas and 4 were in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 20s and 30s each reported 19 cases, the highest of any age group. They were followed by residents between the ages of 50 and 59, who reported 12 new cases.
State cases: Virginia added 863 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as well as 73 additional hospitalizations and 17 additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests climbed from 8.2% to 8.8% The local health district is now averaging 684 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 6.5%, while the rate in Northern Virginia rose from 6.1% to 6.2% on Thursday.
Eastern and Southwestern Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Tuesday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.4% positivity rate and the Southwestern region reporting a percentage-positivity rate of 6.5%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations Thursday, including one resident in their 40s and one resident in their 50s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday fell from 1,243 to 1,266, up 13.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state fell from 280 to 276 Thursday, down 4, while those on ventilators rose from 145 to 148, up three. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The Prince William Health District reported its 209th death from COVID-19 Wednesday, this time a Manassas woman in her 60s.
The district reported 53 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with residents below the age of 30 accounting for nearly half of all new cases. Five more area residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday, including one resident between the ages of 10 and 19.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases. Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 has the highest 7-day average of new cases in the area with an average of 14 new cases reported daily.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the second-highest 7-day average of new cases with an average of 11 new cases reported everyday.
Manassas ZIP Code 20110 reported an average of nine new cases a day over the last seven days.
Local deaths: The latest COVID-19 death in Prince William County was reported Wednesday, Aug. 19. The victim was a woman between the ages of 60 and 69. The latest fatality brought the local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 209.
Local cases: Among the 53 new cases reported locally Wednesday, 45 were in the county, 6 were in Manassas and 2 were in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 15. They were followed by residents between the ages of 30 and 39, who reported 11 new cases.
State cases: Virginia added 737 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as well as 76 additional hospitalizations and 14 additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is 8.2%. The local health district is now averaging 685 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 6.7%, while the rate in Northern Virginia fell from 6.4% to 6.1% on Wednesday.
Eastern, Central and Southwestern Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Tuesday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.7% positivity rate and the Southwestern and Central regions reporting a percentage-positivity rate of 6.7%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported five new hospitalizations Wednesday, including one resident between the ages of 10 and 19.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday fell from 1,253 to 1,243, down 10.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state fell from 281 to 280 Wednesday, down 1, while those on ventilators fell from 163 to 145, down 18. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The Prince William Health District reported its 208th death from COVID-19 Tuesday, this time a Prince William County woman in her 50s.
The district reported 74 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with residents below the age of 30 accounting for nearly 60% of all new cases.
Residents ages 20 to 29 reported 23 new cases, while kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 17 new cases and children between the ages of 0 and 0 reported 3 new cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases. Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 has the highest 7-day average of new cases in the area with an average of 13 cases reported daily.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the second highest 7-day average of new cases with an average of 11 new cases reported everyday. Manassas ZIP Code 20110 reported an average of 9 new cases a day over the last seven days.
Local deaths: The latest COVID-19 death in Prince William County was reported Tuesday. The victim was a woman between the ages of 50 and 59. The latest fatality brought the local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 208.
Local cases: Among the 74 new cases reported locally over the weekend, 65 were in the county, 7 were in Manassas and 2 were in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 23. They were followed by residents between the ages of 10 and 19, who reported 17 new cases.
State cases: Virginia added 861 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as well as 82 additional hospitalizations and 11 additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is 8.4%. The local health district is now averaging 654 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 6.8%, while the rate in Northern Virginia rose from 6.3% to 6.4%.
Eastern and Southwestern Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Tuesday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.6% positivity rate and the Southwestern region reporting a percentage-positivity rate of 7.1%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported five new hospitalizations Tuesday.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday fell from 1,299 to 1,253, down 46.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state rose from 281 to 300 Tuesday, up 19, while those on ventilators rose from 158 to 163, up five. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The Prince William Health District reported over 100 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Among the 128 cases reported, 53% were among residents ages 29 and younger.
Residents ages 20 to 29 reported 41 new cases, while kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 16 new cases and children between the ages of 0 and 0 reported 12 new cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases. Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 has the highest 7-day average of new cases in the area with an average of 12 cases reported daily.
Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the second highest 7-day average of new cases with an average of 10 new cases reported everyday. Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20110 both reported an average of 9 new cases a day over the last seven days.
Local deaths: The latest COVID-19 death in Prince William County was reported last Thursday. The victim was a woman age 80 or older. The latest fatality brought the local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 207.
Local cases: Among the 128 new cases reported locally over the weekend, 100 were in the county, 20 were in Manassas and 8 were in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 41. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 20 new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 16 new cases, while local children age 9 and under reported 12 new cases.
State cases: Virginia added 1,671 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as well as 66 additional hospitalizations and 15 additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell from 8.6% to 8.2%. The local health district is now averaging 652 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 7.0%, while the rate in Northern Virginia rose from 6% to 6.3%.
Eastern and Central Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Monday, with the Eastern region reporting a 8.8% positivity rate and the Central region reporting a percentage-positivity rate of 7.4%.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations over the weekend. The age of the resident was not specified.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 1,258 to 1,299, up 41.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 412. Northern Virginia counted 278 people hospitalized.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state rose from 268 to 281 over the weekend, up 13, while those on ventilators rose from 150 to 158, up eight. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The Prince William Health District reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a sharp rise from recent days, but no new deaths. Among the 107 cases reported, nearly 40% were reported among residents ages 29 and younger.
Residents ages 20 to 29 reported 23 new cases, while kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 18 new cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Local deaths: The latest COVID-19 death in Prince William County was reported Thursday. The victim was a woman age 80 or older. The latest fatality brought the local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 207.
The victims include 118 men and 89 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 16 were in their 50s, 49 were in their 60s, 52 were in their 70s and 80 were age 80 or older.
Local surge: The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, remains one of 14 health districts around the state experiencing a "surge" in COVID-19 cases, according to the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute's latest weekly report.
The designation defines surges as areas where cases are rising at about half the rate of growth they were before stay-at-home orders were implemented in March, the report says.
The model predicts new weekly cases in Prince William will peak at 417 on Aug. 17 and notes that other spikes in growth rates around the state have not "seem[ed] to last too long" as communities respond to the rising numbers.
"Rather, communities respond to a surge by changing behavior. Community members increase prevention efforts such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing," the UVA report says.
Local cases: Among the 107 new cases reported locally, 87 were in the county, 10 were in Manassas and 10 were in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 25. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 23 new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 18 new cases, while local children age 9 and under reported no new cases.
The new cases were scattered among 12 local ZIP codes, with 57% of the total reported in three ZIP codes: 22191 with 18 new cases; 22193 with 21 new cases; and 20111 with 23 cases.
State cases: Virginia added 1,216 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as 58 additional hospitalizations and seven additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell from 8.9% to 8.6%. The local health district is now averaging 635 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 7.2%, while the rate in Northern Virginia rose from 5.9% to 6%.
Eastern and Central Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Thursday, with the Eastern region reporting a 9.5% positivity rate and the Central region reporting a percentage-positivity rate of 8%.
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Friday. The age of the resident was not specified.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 1,258 to 1,299, up 41.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 486, down 22 from Thursday. Northern Virginia counted 333 people hospitalized, up 79, while Southwest Virginia reported 164 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down 19.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state fell from 289 to 268, down 21, while those on ventilators rose from 141 to 150, up nine. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,415, up 25 from Thursday. Residents in their 40s make up 20.5% of the county's cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 181 have been hospitalized and eight have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,230, up 16 from Thursday. Residents in their 30s make up 18.9% of the county's cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 106 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,211, up 23 from Thursday. Residents in their 20s comprise 18.7% of the county's cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 61 have been hospitalized, up one, but none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,799, up 14 from Thursday, or 15.2% of the county's cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 222 have been hospitalized and 16 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,052, up 18 from Thursday. The group makes up 8.9% of the county's cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, nine have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 494 cases, unchanged since Thursday. Children under 9 make up 4.2% of the county's cases.
Among the 494 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 12 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 953, up seven from Thursday. Residents in their 60s make up 8.1% of the county's cases.
Among 60-somethings, 187 have been hospitalized and 49 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 381 cases, up one since Thursday. Residents in their 70s make up 3.2% of the county's cases.
Of the 381 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 116 have been hospitalized and 52 have died, both of which were unchanged.
As of Friday, 272 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Thursday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.3% of the county's cases.
Of the 271 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized, up one, and 80 have died, up one from Wednesday.
Thursday, Aug. 13: Prince William County loses another resident to COVID-19, 92 new cases reported locally
Prince William County has lost a 178th resident to COVID-19, this time a woman age 80 or older. Meanwhile, the local health district added 92 new COVID-19 cases as well as eight hospitalizations.
The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, however, dropped from 8.9% to 8.6% on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Local deaths: The latest fatality brings the local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 207. The victims include 118 men and 89 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 16 were in their 50s, 49 were in their 60s, 52 were in their 70s and 80 were age 80 or older.
Local surge: The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, remains one of 14 health districts around the state experiencing a "surge" in COVID-19 cases, according to the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute's latest weekly report.
The designation defines surges as areas where cases are rising at about half the rate of growth they were before stay-at-home orders were implemented in March, the report says.
The model predicts new weekly cases in Prince William will peak at 417 on Aug. 17 and notes that other spikes in growth rates around the state have not "seem[ed] to last too long" as communities respond to the rising numbers.
"Rather, communities respond to a surge by changing behavior. Community members increase prevention efforts such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing," the UVA report says.
Local cases: Among the 92 new cases reported locally, 81 were in the county, nine were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 12. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported nine new cases, while residents in their 50s reported eight.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported five new cases, while local children age 9 and under reported two new cases.
The new cases were scattered among 13 local ZIP Codes.
State cases: Virginia added 1,101 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 60 additional hospitalizations and 11 additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell from 8.9% to 8.6%. The local health district is now averaging 656 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 7.3%. The rate remained the same in Northern Virginia at 5.9% as well.
Southwest and Eastern Virginia continued to report the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Wednesday.
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported eight new hospitalizations on Thursday, including that of one young person between the ages of 10 and 19; one resident in their 30s; two in their 50s and one in their 60s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday from 1,281 to 1,258, down 23.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 508, down 30 from Wednesday. Northern Virginia counted 254 people hospitalized, down two, while Southwest Virginia reported 183 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down 11.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state fell from 290 to 289, while those on ventilators fell from 142 to 141, down one. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,390, up 16 from Wednesday. Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 181 have been hospitalized, up two, and eight have died.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,214, up 16 from Wednesday. Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 106 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,188, up 18 from Wednesday. Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 60 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,785, up 14 from Wednesday. Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 222 have been hospitalized, up two, and 16 have died.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,034, up five from Wednesday. Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, nine have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 494 cases, up six from Wednesday. Among the 494 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 12 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 946, unchanged from Wednesday. Among 60-somethings, 187 have been hospitalized, up one, and 49 have died.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 380 cases, up three since Wednesday. Of the 380 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 116 have been hospitalized and 52 have died, both of which were unchanged.
As of Thursday, 271 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up four from Wednesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.3% of the county's cases.
Of the 271 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized, up one, and 80 have died, up one from Wednesday.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Manassas loses 23rd resident to COVID-19, 45 new cases reported locally
The City of Manassas has lost a 23rd resident to COVID-19, this time a woman age 80 or older. Meanwhile, the local health district added 45 new COVID-19 cases as well as one additional hospitalization, that of a resident in their 30s.
The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, however, dropped from 9.3% to 8.9% on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Local deaths: The latest fatality was the first in four days and brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 206. The victims include 118 men and 88 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 16 were in their 50s, 49 were in their 60s, 52 were in their 70s and 79 were age 80 or older.
Local surge: The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, remains one of 14 health districts around the state experiencing a "surge" in COVID-19 cases, according to the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute's latest weekly report.
The designation defines surges as areas where cases are rising at about half the rate of growth they were before stay-at-home orders were implemented in March, the report says.
The model predicts new weekly cases in Prince William will peak at 417 on Aug. 17 and notes that other spikes in growth rates around the state have not "seem[ed] to last too long" as communities respond to the rising numbers.
"Rather, communities respond to a surge by changing behavior. Community members increase prevention efforts such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing," the UVA report says.
Local cases: Among the 45 new cases reported locally, 39 were in the county, four were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 12. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported nine new cases, while residents in their 50s reported eight.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported five new cases, while local children age 9 and under reported two new cases.
The new cases were scattered among 10 local ZIP Codes.
State cases: Virginia added 776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as well as 74 additional hospitalizations and eight additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell from 9.3% to 8.9%. The local health district is now averaging 691 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell from 7.5% to 7.3%, while the rate also ticked down in Northern Virginia from 6.1% to 5.9%.
Southwest Virginia and the Hampton Roads areas continued to report the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Wednesday.
In Southwest Virginia, the Lenowisco Health District led the state with a percent-positivity rate of 14.6%. Across southwest Virginia, the rate fell from 9% to 8.3% on Wednesday.
In Hampton Roads, the Western Tidewater Health District led the region with a percent-positivity rate of 13.6%. It was followed by Portsmouth with 12.7%, Chesapeake with 12.3%, Norfolk with 10.2% and Virginia Beach with 8.5%.
Across Eastern Virginia, the percent-positivity rate was 9.5% on Wednesday.
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Wednesday, that of a resident in their 30s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday from 1,293 to 1,281, down 12.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 508, down 30 from Tuesday. Northern Virginia counted 254 people hospitalized, down two, while Southwest Virginia reported 183 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down 11.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state rose from 280 to 290, while those on ventilators fell from 148 to 142, down six.
There are 3,374 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 13,247 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,374, up five from Tuesday. The age group makes up 20.4% (down .1 percentage point) of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 179 have been hospitalized and eight have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,198, up 12 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases, up .3 percentage points.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 105 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,170, up nine from Tuesday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 60 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,771, up eight from Tuesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.2% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 220 have been hospitalized and 16 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,029, up five from Tuesday. The group makes up 8.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger-- account for 488 cases, up two from Tuesday. Children under 9 comprise 4.2% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 488 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 12 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 937, up two from Tuesday. The age group makes up 8.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 60-somethings, 186 have been hospitalized and 49 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 377 cases, up two since Tuesday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 377 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 116 have been hospitalized and 52 have died, both of which were unchanged.
As of Wednesday, 267 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, unchanged from Tuesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.3% of the county's cases.
Of the 267 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized, unchanged, and 79 have died, up one from Tuesday.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Prince William reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Prince William added 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday -- an increase from Monday's 37, but still lower than in recent days. Also, for the third day in a row, the county reported no new deaths.
The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, however, ticked up to 9.3% on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Virginia added 996 new COVID-19 cases, also an increase from Monday, as well as 67 new hospitalizations and 17 additional deaths.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, remains one of 14 health districts around the state experiencing a "surge" in COVID-19 cases, according to the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute's latest weekly report.
The designation defines surges as areas where cases are rising at about half the rate of growth they were before stay-at-home orders were implemented in March, the report says.
The model predicts new weekly cases in Prince William will peak at 417 on Aug. 17 and notes that other spikes in growth rates around the state have not "seem[ed] to last too long" as communities respond to the rising numbers.
"Rather, communities respond to a surge by changing behavior. Community members increase prevention efforts such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing," the UVA report says.
Local cases: Among the 55 new cases reported locally, 50 were in the county, four were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 20s reported the most new cases, with 21. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported eight new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported six new cases, while local children age 9 and under reported three new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up on Tuesday from 9% to 9.3%. The local health district is now averaging 697 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 7.4% to 7.5%, while the rate also rose in Northern Virginia from 5.9% to 6.1%.
Southwest Virginia and the Hampton Roads areas continued to report the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Tuesday.
In Southwest Virginia, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District led the state with a percent-positivity rate of 14.9%. Across southwest Virginia, the rate rose from 8.6% to 9% on Tuesday.
In Hampton Roads, the Western Tidewater Health District led the region with a percent-positivity rate of 14%. It was followed by Portsmouth with 13%, Chesapeake with 11.7%, Norfolk with 10.4% and Virginia Beach with 8.7%.
Across Eastern Virginia, the percent-positivity rate was 9.6% on Tuesday, down .1 percentage point.
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Tuesday, including that of a resident in their 70s. (Age information was not available for the second hospitalization.)
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday rose from 1,251 to 1,293, up 42.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 532, up 38 from Monday. Northern Virginia counted 256 people hospitalized, up six, while Southwest Virginia reported 194 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down five.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state rose from 279 to 280, while those on ventilators fell from 159 to 148, down 11.
There are 3,622 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 13,152 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,369, up eight from Monday. The age group makes up 20.5% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 179 have been hospitalized and eight have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,186, up seven from Monday. The age group makes up 18.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 104 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,161, up 21 from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 60 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,763, up four from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.2% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 220 have been hospitalized and 16 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,024, up six from Monday. The group makes up 8.9% (up .1) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger-- account for 486 cases, up three from Monday. Children under 9 comprise 4.2% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 486 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 12 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 935, up two from Monday. The age group makes up 8.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 60-somethings, 186 have been hospitalized and 49 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 375 cases, up one since Monday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 375 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 116 have been hospitalized, up one, and 52 have died, the latter of which was unchanged from Sunday.
As of Tuesday, 267 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Monday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.3% of the county's cases.
Of the 267 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and 78 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Monday, Aug. 10: Prince William reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Prince William added just 37 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a much lower number than in recent days, and no additional deaths. The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests also ticked down 2 percentage points and now stands at 9%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Virginia added 663 new COVID-19 cases, also down from recent days, as well as 22 new hospitalizations and one additional death.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, is one of 14 health districts around the state experiencing a "surge" in COVID-19 cases, according to the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute's latest weekly report.
The designation defines surges as areas where cases are rising at about half the rate of growth they were before stay-at-home orders were implemented in March, the report says.
The model predicts new weekly cases in Prince William will peak at 417 on Aug. 17 and notes that other spikes in growth rates around the state have not "seem[ed] to last too long" as communities respond to the rising numbers.
"Rather, communities respond to a surge by changing behavior. Community members increase prevention efforts such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing," the UVA report says.
Local cases: Among the 37 new cases reported locally, 28 were in the county and nine were in Manassas. No new cases were reported in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 20s and 40s reported the most new cases, with 11 in each age group, while residents in their 30s reported six new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported two new cases, while local children age 9 and under also reported two new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down on Monday from 9.2% to 9%. The local health district is now averaging 697 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 7.5% to 7.4%, as did the rate in Northern Virginia, which fell from 6.1% to 5.9%.
Southwest Virginia and the Hampton Roads areas continued to report the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Monday.
In Southwest Virginia, the West Piedmont Health District led the state with a percent-positivity rate of 14.7% (down from 16.2%). Across southwest Virginia, the rate fell from 9.6% to 8.6% on Monday.
In Hampton Roads, the Western Tidewater Health District led the region with a percent-positivity rate of 14%, down .2 percentage points from Sunday. It was followed by Portsmouth with 13.3% (up .2), Chesapeake with 12%, Norfolk with 10.6% (up .1) and Virginia Beach with 8.5% (up .4).
Across Eastern Virginia, the percent-positivity rate was 9.7% on Monday, up .2 percentage points.
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Monday, that of a resident in their 70s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Monday rose from 1,200 to 1,251, up 51.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 494, up 15 from Sunday. Northern Virginia counted 250 people hospitalized, up 17, while Southwest Virginia reported 199 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up six.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state rose from 260 to 279, up 19, while those on ventilators rose from 146 to 159, up 13.
There are 3,701 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 12,961 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,361, up 11 from Sunday. The age group makes up 20.5% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 179 have been hospitalized, up one, and eight have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,179, up six from Sunday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 104 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,140, up 11 from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 59 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,759, up four from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 220 have been hospitalized and 16 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,018, up two from Sunday. The group makes up 8.8% (up .2) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger-- account for 483 cases, up two from Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 4.2% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 483 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 12 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 933, up four from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 60-somethings, 186 have been hospitalized and 49 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 374 cases, up two since Sunday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 374 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 115 have been hospitalized, up one, and 52 have died, the latter of which was unchanged from Sunday.
As of Monday, 266 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, which was adjusted down one from Sunday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.3% of the county's cases.
Of the 266 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and 78 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Sunday, Aug. 9: Prince William adds 73 cases, percent-positivity rate rises to 9.2%
Prince William added 73 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a lower number than in recent days, and no additional deaths. But the county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up again and now stands at 9.2%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of cases reported across the state exceeded 100,000 for the first time, with Virginia adding 897 new COVID-19 cases, 37 hospitalizations and four additional deaths.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, is one of 14 health districts around the state experiencing a "surge" in COVID-19 cases, according to the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute's latest weekly report.
The designation defines surges as areas where cases are rising at about half the rate of growth they were before stay-at-home orders were implemented in March, the report says.
The model predicts new weekly cases in Prince William will peak at 417 on Aug. 17 and notes that other spikes in growth rates around the state have not "seem[ed] to last too long" as communities respond to the rising numbers.
"Rather, communities respond to a surge by changing behavior. Community members increase prevention efforts such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing," the UVA report says.
Local cases: Among the 73 new cases reported locally, 60 were in the county, 10 were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
Locally, residents in their 30s reported the most new cases, with 20, while residents in their 40s reported 17 new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported four new cases, while local children age 9 and under reported 11 new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up on Sunday from 9% to 9.2%, the highest since July 11. The local health district is now averaging 688 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.5%, as did the rate in Northern Virginia, which remains 6.1%.
Southwest Virginia and the Hampton Roads areas continued to report the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Sunday.
In Southwest Virginia, the West Piedmont Health District led the state with a percent-positivity rate of 16.8% (up from 15.2%). Across southwest Virginia, the rate rose from 8.8% to 9.6%.
In Hampton Roads, the Western Tidewater Health District led the region with a percent-positivity rate of 14.2%. It was followed by Portsmouth with 13.1%, Chesapeake with 12%, Norfolk with 10.5% and Virginia Beach with 8.1%.
Across Eastern Virginia, the percent-positivity rate was 9.5% on Sunday.
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three new hospitalizations on Sunday, those of one resident in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday fell from 1,258 to 1,200, down 58.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 479, down 32 from Saturday. Northern Virginia counted 223 people hospitalized, while Southwest Virginia reported 193 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down one.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state fell from 271 to 260, down 11, while those on ventilators ticked up from 145 to 146.
There are 3,695 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 12,923 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,355, up 17 from Saturday. The age group makes up 20.5% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 179 have been hospitalized, up one, and eight have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,173, up 20 from Saturday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 104 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,129, up 13 from Saturday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 59 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,755, up eight from Saturday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 220 have been hospitalized, up one, and 16 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,016, up four from Saturday. The group makes up 8.6% (down .3) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger-- account for 481 cases, up 11 from Saturday. Children under 9 comprise 4.2% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 481 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 12 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 929, up six from Saturday. The age group makes up 8.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 60-somethings, 186 have been hospitalized and 49 have died, both of which were unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 372 cases, up three since Saturday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 372 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 114 have been hospitalized, up one, and 52 have died, the latter of which was unchanged from Saturday.
As of Sunday, 267 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, unchanged from Saturday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.3% of the county's cases.
Of the 267 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and 78 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Saturday, Aug. 8: Prince William sees COVID-19 'surge,' Manassas loses 22nd resident
The City of Manassas reported its 22nd death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, that of a man in his 70s. Also, Prince William is now one of 14 health districts around the state experiencing a "surge" in COVID-19 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 88 in the county, seven in Manassas and six in Manassas Park. Also, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up to 9%.
Prince William is the only health district in Northern Virginia currently experiencing a surge, which the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute defines as areas where cases are rising at about half the rate of growth they were before stay-at-home orders were implemented in March.
Surges declared last week in Arlington and Rappahannock-Rapidan health districts have "abated," the UVA Institute said in it's latest weekly COVID-19 report.
Of the state's 35 health districts, 14 are experiencing surges, up from 11 last week. Eight of the 14 are in the Hampton Roads area. New surges were reported in Prince William as well as the Piedmont, Alleghany, Roanoke and Henrico Health districts.
The weekly report categorizes Prince William as "light rebound, better detection, surge," meaning there has been an improvement in local testing and tracing and a "reduction in the number of days from onset to diagnosis, allowing people to isolate more quickly," the latest model report says.
The model predicts new weekly cases in Prince William will peak at 417 on Aug. 17 and notes that spikes in growth rates around the state "do not seem to last too long."
"Rather, communities respond to a surge by changing behavior. Community members increase prevention efforts such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing," the UVA report says.
Local deaths: The latest local fatality was the second reported in the City of Manassas in as many days. The death of Manassas man in his 60s was reported on Friday. Across the state, five new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday.
The local death toll due to COVID-19 held steady at 205 because VDH also reduced the number of deaths in Prince William County by one on Saturday.
There have been 176 deaths in Prince William County, 22 in Manassas and seven in Manassas Park. The local victims included 87 women and 118 men, ranging in age from their 30s to over 80.
Local cases: Among the 101 new cases reported locally, 88 were in the county, seven were in Manassas and six were in Manassas Park. A total of 1,307 new cases were reported across the state on Saturday.
Locally, residents in their 20s once again reported the most new cases, with 20, while residents in their 30s reported 19 new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 16 new cases, while local children age 9 and under reported 10 new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up on Saturday from 8.7% to 9%. The local health district is now averaging 770 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose from 7.3% to 7.5%, while the rate across Northern Virginia ticked up from 6% to 6.1%.
Southwest Virginia and the Hampton Roads areas continued to report the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Saturday.
In Southwest Virginia, the West Piedmont Health District led the state with a percent-positivity rate of 15.2%. Across southwest Virginia, the rate was 8.8%.
In Hampton Roads, the Western Tidewater Health District led the region with a percent-positivity rate of 14.4%. It was followed by Portsmouth with 13.7%, Chesapeake with 12.5%, Norfolk with 10.8% and Virginia Beach with 8%.
Across Eastern Virginia, the percent-positivity rate was 9.6% on Saturday.
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported no new hospitalizations on Saturday.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday fell from 1,372 to 1,258, down 114.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 511 on Saturday. Northern Virginia counted 250 people hospitalized, while Southwest Virginia reported 194 people hospitalized with COVID-19, unchanged.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state fell from 284 to 271, down 13, while those on ventilators fell from 159 to 145, down 14.
There are 3,509 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 12,843 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,338, up 14 from Friday. The age group makes up 20.5% (down .1) of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 178 have been hospitalized and eight have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,153, up 19 from Friday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 104 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,116, up 20 from Friday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.6% (up .1%) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 59 have been hospitalized but none have died, which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,747, up 15 from Friday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 219 have been hospitalized and 16 have died, the latter of which was adjusted down one on Saturday.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,012, up 16 from Friday. The group makes up 8.9% (up .1) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger-- account for 470 cases, up 10 from Friday. Children under 9 comprise 4.2% (up .1) of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 470 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 12 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 923, up two from Friday. The age group makes up 8.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 60-somethings, 186 have been hospitalized, adjusted down one, and 49 have died, unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 369 cases, up three since Friday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 369 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 113 have been hospitalized and 52 have died, up one from Friday.
As of Saturday, 267 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up three since Friday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.3% of the county's cases.
Of the 267 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and 78 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Friday, Aug. 7: Manassas loses its 21st resident to COVID-19, 189 new cases reported locally
The City of Manassas reported its 21st death due to COVID-19 on Friday, that of a man in his 60s. Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District spiked to 189 -- a number was likely due to a two-day backlog reported by the Virginia Department of Health this morning.
Overall, the VDH reported 2,015 new COVID-19 cases across the state. The number would have broken the state's one-day record for new cases, but the amount included cases that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday, VDH spokeswoman Maria Reppas said in a news release.
The latest Manassas fatality brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 205. The deaths include 177 deaths in Prince William County, 21 in Manassas and seven in Manassas Park. The local victims included 87 women and 117 men, ranging from their 30s to over 80.
Of the local residents lost to COVID-19, two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 17 were in their 50s, 49 were in their 60s, 51 were in their 70s and 78 were age 80 or older.
Local cases: Among the 189 new cases reported locally, 177 were in the county, 11 were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.
Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 42, while residents in their 40s reported 40 new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 11 new cases, while local children age 9 and under reported nine new cases and one additional hospitalization.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up on Friday from 8.6% to 8.7%. The local health district is now averaging 811 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 7.3%, while the rate across Northern Virginia ticked down from 6% to 5.8%.
Southwest Virginia and the Hampton Roads areas reported the highest percent-positivity rates in Virginia on Friday, with West Piedmont leading the state with 16.5%. The area was followed by Portsmouth, which listed a percent-positivity rate of 14.5%.
Portsmouth was followed by West Tidewater with 13.8%, Southside with 12.9%, Chesapeake and Pittsylvania-Danville with 12.6%, Norfolk with 10.6%, Mount Rogers with 9.3% and Virginia Beach with 8.6%.
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported seven new hospitalizations on Friday, including one of a child age 9 or under, five residents in their 50s and one resident in their 60s.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday rose from 1,349 to 1,372, up 23.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 575 on Friday. Northern Virginia counted 293 people hospitalized, up 14, while Southwest Virginia reported 194 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down five.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state remained steady at 284, while those on ventilators rose from 157 to 159, up two.
There are 3,461 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 12,725 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,324, up 40 from Thursday. The age group makes up 20.6% (up .1) of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 178 have been hospitalized and eight have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,134, up 29 from Thursday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 104 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,096, up 42 from Thursday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 59 have been hospitalized but none have died, which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,732, up 31 from Thursday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 219 have been hospitalized, up five, and 17 have died, the latter of which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 996, up 11 from Thursday. The group makes up 8.8% (down .1) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger-- account for 469 cases, up nine from Thursday. Children under 9 comprise 4.1% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 469 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 12 have been hospitalized, up one, but none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 921, up 16 from Thursday. The age group makes up 8.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 60-somethings, 187 have been hospitalized, up one, and 49 have died, also up one in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 366 cases, up six since Thursday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 366 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 113 have been hospitalized, up one, and 51 have died, which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
As of Friday, 264 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up two since Thursday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.3% (down .1) of the county's cases.
Of the 264 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and 78 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Thursday, Aug. 6: Prince William loses 2 more to COVID-19, adds 30 new cases
The Prince William Health District reported just 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, another reduction from recent days. But the county again reported two more deaths: this time those of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest fatalities bring the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 204, which includes 177 deaths in Prince William County, 20 in Manassas and seven in Manassas Park. The local victims included 87 women and 117 men, ranging from their 30s to over 80.
Of local residents lost to COVID-19, two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 17 were in their 50s, 48 were in their 60s, 51 were in their 70s and 78 were age 80 or older.
Meanwhile, the state reported 818 new COVID-19 cases, about the same as Wednesday, as well as 57 hospitalizations and 25 new deaths.
Local cases: Among the 30 new cases reported locally, 24 were in the county, five were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.
Children ages 9 and under reported the most new cases with seven. Residents in their 20s reported six new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported four new cases as did residents in their 30s and residents in their 50s.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down on Thursday from 8.8% to 8.6%. The local health district is now averaging 788 daily COVID-19 tests, lower than in recent days but up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 7.2% to 7.3%, while the rate across Northern Virginia was unchanged at 6%.
Percent-positivity rates around Hampton Roads remained the highest in the state on Thursday, with West Piedmont leading the state with 17.3%, followed by Portsmouth with 15.6%.
Portsmouth was followed by West Tidewater with 13%, Chesapeake with 12.8%, Norfolk with 11.3%, Pittsylvania-Danville with 10.6% and Virginia Beach with 9.7% (down from 10.2%).
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported no new hospitalizations on Thursday.
The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday rose from 1,304 to 1,349, up 45.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 551 on Thursday. Northern Virginia counted 279 people hospitalized, up 34, while Southwest Virginia reported 199 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up two.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state ticked up from 283 to 284, while those on ventilators rose from 144 to 157, up 13.
There are 3,523 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 12,635 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,284, up one from Wednesday. The age group makes up 20.5% (down .1) of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 178 have been hospitalized and eight have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,105, up four from Wednesday. The age group makes up 18.9% (down .1) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 104 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,054, up six from Wednesday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 59 have been hospitalized but none have died, which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,701, up four from Tuesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 214 have been hospitalized and 17 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 985, up four from Wednesday. The group makes up 8.9% (up .1) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger-- account for 460 cases, up seven from Wednesday. Children under 9 comprise 4.1% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 460 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 11 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 905, up two from Wednesday. The age group makes up 8.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 60-somethings, 186 have been hospitalized and 48 have died, both of which were unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 360 cases, up one since Wednesday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 360 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 112 have been hospitalized and 51 have died, up one since Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 262 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one since Tuesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 262 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and 78 have died, also up one since Wednesday.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Prince William loses 2 more to COVID-19, including a man in his 50s
Prince William County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday -- a sharp reduction from the 105 reported Tuesday. But the county also reported two more deaths: those of a man in his 50s and a man age 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest fatalities bring the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 202, which includes 175 deaths in Prince William County, 20 in Manassas and seven in Manassas Park. The local victims included 86 women and 116 men, ranging from their 30s to over 80.
Of local residents lost to COVID-19, two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 17 were in their 50s, 48 were in their 60s, 50 were in their 70s and 76 were age 80 or older.
Meanwhile, the state reported 798 new COVID-19 cases, down from Tuesday's 1,145, as well as 41 hospitalizations and 30 new deaths.
Local cases: Among the 59 new cases reported locally, 50 were in the county, six were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
Residents in their 40s reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 14, while those in their 30s reported 13.
Residents in their 20s reported nine new cases, while children ages 9 and under reported six new cases, while kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported nine new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up again on Wednesday from 8.3% to 8.8%. The local health district is now averaging 784 daily COVID-19 tests, lower than in recent days but up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.2%, while the rate across Northern Virginia was also unchanged at 6%.
Percent-positivity rates around Hampton Roads remained the highest in the state on Wednesday, with West Piedmont leading the state with 17.3%, followed by Portsmouth 16.7% (down from 17.2%).
It was followed by Chesapeake with 12.9%, Western Tidewater with 12%, Norfolk with 11.1%, Pittsylvania-Danville with 11% and Virginia Beach with 10.2% (unchanged).
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported eight new hospitalizations on Wednesday, including one of a local resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, four in their 50s, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older.
The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday rose from 1,255 to 1,304, up 49.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 558 on Wednesday, up six. Northern Virginia counted 245 people hospitalized, down three, while Southwest Virginia reported 197 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up 13.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state ticked up from 282 to 283, while those on ventilators held steady at 144.
There are 3,561 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Wednesday, 12,304 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,283, up 14 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 20.6% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 178 have been hospitalized, up one, and eight have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,101, up 13 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 19% (up .9) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 104 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,048, up nine from Tuesday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 59 have been hospitalized but none have died, unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,697, up thee from Tuesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 214 have been hospitalized, up three, and 17 have died, the latter of which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 981, up nine from Tuesday. The group makes up 8.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger-- account for 453 cases, up six from Tuesday. Children under 9 comprise 4.1% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 453 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 11 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 903, up four from Tuesday. The age group makes up 8.1% (down .1) of the county's total cases.
Among 60-somethings, 186 have been hospitalized, up one, and 48 have died, the latter of which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 359 cases, up one since Tuesday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 359 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 112 have been hospitalized, up one, and 50 have died, the latter of which is unchanged in the last 24 hours.
As of Wednesday, 262 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one since Tuesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 262 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and 77 have died, also up one since Tuesday.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Prince William reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Prince William County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday but only one hospitalization and no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the state reported 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as 67 hospitalizations and 26 new deaths.
Local cases: Among the 105 new cases reported locally, 101 were in the county, two were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.
Residents in their 20s and 30s reported the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 18 in each age group. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 17 new cases, and those in their 50s, who reported 16.
Children ages 9 and under reported eight new case on Tuesday, while kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 11 new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up again on Tuesday from 8.1% to 8.3%. The local health district is now averaging 811 daily COVID-19 tests, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 7.1% to 7.2%, while the rate across Northern Virginia also rose from 5.9% to 6%.
Percent-positivity rates around Hampton Roads remained the highest in the state on Tuesday, with Portsmouth again leading the state with 17.2% (down from 17.8% on Monday).
It was followed by West Piedmont with 15.4% , Chesapeake with 13.9%, Western Tidewater with 12.5%, Norfolk and Pittsylvania-Danville with 11.3% and Virginia Beach with 10.2% (up from 9.8% on Monday).
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Tuesday, that of a Prince William County resident in their 50s.
The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday rose from 1,205 to 1,255, up 50.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 552 on Tuesday. Northern Virginia counted 248 people hospitalized. Southwest Virginia reported 174 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state rose from 271 to 282, up 11, while those on ventilators fell from 151 to 144, down seven.
There are 3,770 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Monday, 12,385 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,269, up 17 from Monday. The age group makes up 20.6% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 177 have been hospitalized and eight have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,088, up 18 from Monday. The age group makes up 18.1% (down .1) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 103 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,039, up 18 from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 59 have been hospitalized but none have died, unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,694, up 16 from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 210 have been hospitalized, up one, and 16 have died, the latter of which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 972, up 11 from Monday. The group makes up 8.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger-- account for 447 cases, up eight from Monday. Children under 9 comprise 4.1% (up .1) of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 447 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 11 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 899, up 11 from Monday. The age group makes up 8.2% (up .1) of the county's total cases.
Among 60-somethings, 185 have been hospitalized and 48 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 358 cases, up six since Monday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 358 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 111 have been hospitalized and 50 have died, both of which are unchanged in the last 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, 261 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, unchanged. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 261 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and 76 have died, which is also unchanged.
Monday, Aug. 3: Prince William Health District loses 200th resident to COVID-19, adds 84 cases
Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a man age 80 or older. The latest loss brings the health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 200, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local health district reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday -- a sharp increase from the 18 reported Sunday -- as well as four hospitalizations, including those of two people in their 30s.
The local death toll due to COVID-19 includes 173 deaths in Prince William County, 20 in Manassas and seven in Manassas Park. The local victims included 86 women and 114 men, ranging from their 30s to over 80.
Of local residents lost to COVID-19, two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 16 were in their 50s, 48 were in their 60s, 50 were in their 70s and 76 were age 80 or older.
Local cases: Among the 84 new cases reported Monday, 81 were in the county and three were in Manassas. No new cases were reported in Manassas Park.
Residents in their 20s reported the highest number of new cases on Monday with 19. They were followed by residents in their 30s with 18 and residents in their 40s with 16.
Children ages 9 and under reported three new case on Monday, while kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 10 new cases.
There were 1,324 new cases reported across the state on Monday as well as 63 new hospitalizations.
Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up on Monday from 7.9% to 8.1%. The local health district is now averaging 834 daily COVID-19 tests daily, up from about 500 in early July.
The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 7.2% to 7.1%, while the rate across Northern Virginia remained steady at 5.9%.
Percent-positivity rates around Hampton Roads remained the highest in the state on Monday, with Portsmouth again leading the state with 17.8% (up from 17.1% on Sunday).
It was followed by West Piedmont with 15.6% , Chesapeake with 13.9%, Western Tidewater with 12.1%, Norfolk with 11.6%, Pittsylvania-Danville with 11.3% and Virginia Beach with 9.8%.
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Monday, all in the county. They included two people in their 30s, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older.
The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday rose from 1,172 to 1,205, up 33.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest in Eastern Virginia with 497 on Monday. Northern Virginia counted 236 people hospitalized. Southwest Virginia reported 171 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday.
The number of patients in intensive care units across the state rose from 267 to 271, up four, while those on ventilators rose from 138 to 151, up 13.
There are 3,755 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Monday, 12,255 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,252, up 16 from Sunday. The age group makes up 20.6% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 177 have been hospitalized and eight have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 2,070, up 18 from Sunday. The age group makes up 19% (up .1) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 103 have been hospitalized, up two, and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 2,021, up 19 from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 59 have been hospitalized but none have died, unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,678, up 11 from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 209 have been hospitalized and 16 have died, unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 961, up 10 from Sunday. The group makes up 8.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger-- account for 439 cases, up three from Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 4% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 439 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 11 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 888, up four from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.1% (down .1) of the county's total cases.
Among 60-somethings, 185 have been hospitalized and 48 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 352 cases, up two since Sunday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 352 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 111 have been hospitalized, up one, and 50 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
As of Monday, 261 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, unchanged from Thursday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 261 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 89, up one, have been hospitalized (adjusted down one) and 76 have died, also up one since Sunday.
