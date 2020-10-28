The Prince William Health District reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a marked decline from the 160 reported on Tuesday. But the local health district has both the highest rate of infections per capita and the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in all of Northern Virginia.

There were also five new hospitalizations reported locally but no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Across Virginia, cases remained on an upswing with 1,345 new cases -- marking the 15th time new daily cases have topped 1,000 in October -- -- as well as 64 additional hospitalizations and 16 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 23, the local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties.

Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Community transmission: Northern Virginia is said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 79 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 73 were in Prince William County, while two were reported in Manassas and four were in Manassas Park.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 and residents in their 50s reported the most new cases with 14 in each age group. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 13 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 31 or about 39% of the 79 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported four new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 14 new cases and residents in their 20s reported 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 36 or about 46% of the 79 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 11 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 11 and those in their 50s reported 14.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 12 or about 15% of the 79 cases, with five among those in their 60s, three among those in their 70s and four among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 5.6% to 6.4% and is once again the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 5.8% on Wednesday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by Loudoun County with 5.2%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 4.4% to 4.7%, while the statewide rate was 5.1%.

Hospitalizations: The five additional hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Wednesday included those of one resident in their 40s, two in their 50s and two age 80 or older.

There were 1,068 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Wednesday, down 13 from Tuesday, with 252 in intensive care units, up 22 from Tuesday and the highest number in many weeks. The number includes 113 on ventilators, up seven.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 82% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with 17. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 15 and then by 22192, with 14.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Prince William reports 160 new COVID-19 cases -- the most since early August -- but no new deaths

New COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District spiked to 160 on Tuesday, which was the highest one-day total since Aug. 7 and more than five times the 31 cases reported on Monday.

New cases reported in the county had been on the decline over the past few days. Cases are reported to the health district from individual laboratories, and day-to-day fluctuations are not uncommon. Still, daily cases numbers rarely rise over 100.

There were no additional deaths reported locally, however, and just three new hospitalizations, which is on par for recent days.

Across Virginia, there were 1,134 new cases reported on Tuesday as well as 60 additional hospitalizations and 19 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers continue to place it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties.

Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Community transmission: Northern Virginia is said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: All of the 160 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 147 were in Prince William County, while 11 were reported in Manassas and two in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 35, followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 28 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 53 or about 33% of the 159 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported six new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 12 new cases and residents in their 20s reported 35.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 88 or about 55% of the 159 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 33 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 27 and those in their 50s reported 28.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 18 or about 11% of the 159 cases, with eight among those in their 60s, eight among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 5.7% to 5.6%. It continues to be the second-highest in Northern Virginia behind the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 6.2% on Tuesday.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.5% to 4.4%, while the statewide rate remained steady at 5%.

Hospitalizations: The three additional hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Tuesday included those of a resident in their 50s and two in their 70s.

There were 1,081 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday, up 33 from Monday, with 230 in intensive care units, unchanged from Monday, and 106 on ventilators, down eight.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 82% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 31. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193, with 26.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

Monday, Oct. 26: Prince William reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, another dip from recent days, and for the fourth in a row, no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district continues to have the highest average daily rate of new infections per 100,000 residents among localities in Northern Virginia, however, but that measure also dipped on Monday, falling from 13.1 to 12.3.

The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 5.6% to 5.7%, and remains behind the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which posted the highest percent-positivity rate in the region with 6.1%.

Across the state, Virginia reported 904 new COVID-19 cases -- down slightly from Sunday's 999 -- as well as 27 new hospitalizations and two additional deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers continue to place it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties.

Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Community transmission: Northern Virginia is said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Wednesday, Oct. 21, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 24.

Local cases: All of the 31 new cases reported in the health district on Monday were in Prince William County, while no new cases were reported in Manassas or Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 30s and 50s reported the most new cases with six in each age group, followed by residents in their 40s, who reported five new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 10 or about 32% of the 31 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported no new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported two new cases and residents in their 20s reported eight.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 17 or about 54% of the 31 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported six new cases, while those in their 40s reported five and those in their 50s reported six.

Residents ages 60 and older reported four or about 13% of the 31 cases, with two among those in their 60s, one among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's 5.7% percent-positivity rate ticked up from Sunday's rate of 5.6% and -- for the moment -- is not the highest in Northern Virginia.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 6.1%, leads the region followed by Prince William and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.1%.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. The Rappahannock Health District includes the City of Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from4.4% to 4.5%, while the statewide rate dipped from 5.1% to 5%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three hospitalizations on Monday, Oct. 26, that of one resident in their 60s and two age 80 or older.

There were 1,048 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Monday, up 69 from Sunday, with 230 in intensive care units, up 14, and 114 on ventilators, up five.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 81% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Monday with eight.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Prince William reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -- about half the number reported on Friday -- and for the third day in a row, no new deaths.

Also, the local health district's seven-day average rate of new daily infections dipped on Sunday to 13.1, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia but down from Friday's 14.

Also, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell to 5.6%, which is now the second highest in the region. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District now leads Northern Virginia with a rate of 6.6%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Across the state, Virginia reported 999 new COVID-19 cases -- the lowest number in five days -- as well as 35 new hospitalizations and just one additional death. That's the lowest number of daily deaths since Sept. 6.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers continue to place it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties. Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Wednesday, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

What is a congregate setting? The Virginia Department of Health includes the following entities in its definition of a "co…

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 24.

Local cases: Of the 45 new cases reported in the health district, 37 were in Prince William County, six were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s, 40s and 50s reported the most new cases with nine in each age group, followed by residents in their 30s, who reported six new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 13 or about 31% of the 42 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported one new case, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported three and residents in their 20s reported nine.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 24 or about 57% of the 42 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported six new cases, while those in their and 40s and 50s reported nine in each age group.

Residents ages 60 and older reported five or about 12% of the 42 cases, with two among those in their 60s, none among those in their 70s and three among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's 5.6% percent-positivity rate fell from Friday's rate of 6.5% and -- for the moment -- is not the highest in Northern Virginia.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 6.6%, leads the region followed by Prince William and then Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.7%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.6% to 4.4%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 5% to 5.1%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one hospitalization on Saturday, Oct. 24, that of a resident in their 70s, and no new hospitalizations on Sunday.

There were 979 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Sunday, down 33 from Friday, with 216 in intensive care units, down 17, and 109 on ventilators, down four.

About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 74% of the state's intensive care units are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20110 posted the most new cases on Sunday with seven. Several local ZIP Codes posted five new cases, including Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 and 22193 as well as Manassas ZIP Code 20109 and Bristow ZIP Code 20136.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

The Prince William Health District reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Friday but added no new hospitalizations nor additional deaths.

The local health district's seven-day average daily rate of new infections was on the rise on Friday, however, at 14.1, as was its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, which now stands at 6.5%. Both are the highest in Northern Virginia.

Across the state, Virginia reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases -- lower than Thursday's 1,332 daily case number but still over 1,000 -- as well as 67 new hospitalizations and 15 more deaths.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has reported six local fatalities since Tuesday, Oct. 20, bringing the local death toll to 258.

Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers continue to place it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties. Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Northern Virginia continues to see a moderate burden of COVID-19 with a moderate community spread.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Wednesday, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters. It's not immediately clear where the outbreaks occurred.

What is a congregate setting? The Virginia Department of Health includes the following entities in its definition of a "co…

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in Prince William County -- at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 24.

Local cases: Of the 86 new cases reported in the health district, 80 were in Prince William County, four were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s, 30s and 40s reported the most new cases with 16 in each age group, followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 15 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 33 or about 38% of the 86 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported eight new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported nine and residents in their 20s reported 16.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 47 or about 55% of the 86 new cases. Residents in their 30s and 40s reported 16 new cases in each age group, while residents in their 50s reported 15.

Residents ages 60 and older reported just six or about 7% of the 86 new cases, with three among those in their 60s, one among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's 6.5% percent-positivity rate rose from Thursday's rate of 5.9% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 6.2%, and then by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.1%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 4.4% to 4.6%, while the statewide rate held steady at 5%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported no new hospitalizations on Friday.

There were 1,012 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Friday, down 97 from Thursday, with 233 in intensive care units, up 15, and 113 on ventilators, down seven.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Friday with 21. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191, with 20 new cases, and then by Manassas ZIP Code 2011, which reported seven new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Thursday, Oct. 22: Prince William loses another resident to COVID-19, adds 109 new cases

The Prince William Health District reported another death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, that of a man in his 60s. The most recent fatality is the sixth reported since Tuesday and brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 258.

The Virginia Department of Health reported the deaths of a man age 80 or older on Wednesday and those of one woman and three men on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The youngest was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and one was age 80 or older.

The Prince William Health District reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as eight new hospitalizations. The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 6% to 5.9% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 1,332 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday -- well above 1,000 and one of the highest daily totals in recent weeks. The state also reported 63 new hospitalizations as well as nine more deaths.

Local deaths: A total of 13 local deaths have been reported since Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases rise to "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Prince William is the only Northern Virginia locality to be designated as in "slow growth." Surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady.

Rate of COVID-19 infections: Prince William Health District's rate of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents now stands at 13.5, which is the highest in Northern Virginia and higher than the statewide rate of 12, which is unchanged from Wednesday.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Wednesday, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters. It's not immediately clear where the outbreaks occurred.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in Prince William County -- at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 24.

Local cases: Of the 109 new cases reported in the health district, 97 were in Prince William County, seven were in Manassas and five were in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 31, followed by residents in their 30s, 40s and 50s, which reported 19 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 44 or about 40% of the 109 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 11 and residents in their 20s reported 31.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 57 or about 52% of the 109 new cases. Nineteen new cases were reported in each of the three age groups.

Residents ages 60 and older reported just eight or about 7% of the 109 new cases, with three among those in their 60s, three among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's 5.9% percent-positivity rate ticked down from Wednesday from 6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 5.8%, and then by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.3%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.4%, while the statewide rate rose from 4.9% to 5%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported eight new hospitalizations on Thursday, include those of one resident in their 20s; three in their 40s; one each in their 50s, 60s, 70s; and one age 80 or older.

There were 1,109 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Thursday, up 99 from Wednesday, with 218 in intensive care units, up 16, and 120 on ventilators, up 23.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Thursday with 22. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Code 2011, which reported 14 and 11 new cases, respectively.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Prince William loses another resident to COVID-19, adds 68 new cases

The Prince William Health District reported another death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, that of a man age 80 or older. The most recent fatality follows four deaths reported Tuesday and brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 257.

The Virginia Department of Health reported the deaths of one woman and three men on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The youngest was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and one was age 80 or older.

The Prince William Health District reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday but no new hospitalizations. The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 5.4% to 6%, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 1,018 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday -- inching up above 1,000 for the first time in four days -- as well as 55 additional hospitalizations and 30 more deaths.

Local deaths: The local health district reported the death of a man in his 60s on Monday, Oct. 19; a man in his 70s on Saturday, Oct. 17; and a man in his 50s on Friday, Oct. 16.

A total of 12 local deaths have been reported since Oct. 13, bringing the total local death toll since the start of the pandemic to 257.

The county has so far lost 222 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 150 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 62 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases rise to "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Prince William is the only Northern Virginia locality to be designated as in "slow growth." Surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady.

Rate of COVID-19 infections: Prince William Health District's rate of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents now stands at 12, which is the highest in Northern Virginia and even with the statewide rate, which is also 12.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Wednesday, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters. It's not immediately clear where the outbreaks occurred.

What is a congregate setting? The Virginia Department of Health includes the following entities in its definition of a "co…

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in Prince William County -- at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 24.

Local cases: Of the 68 new cases reported in the health district, 61 were in Prince William County, five were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 17, followed by residents in their 40s with 16.

Residents under 30 reported 25 or about 43% of the 68 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported seven and residents in their 20s reported 17.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 36 or about 53% of the 68 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 10 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 16 and those in their 50s reported 10.

Residents ages 60 and older reported four or about 6% of the 68 new cases, with three among those in their 60s, none among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate rose to 6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.2%, up from 5.1% on Tuesday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.3%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 4.4% from Tuesday's 4.1%, while the statewide rate rose from 4.8% to 4.9%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported no new hospitalizations on Wednesday. Nine were reported on Tuesday.

There were 1,010 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up 73 from Tuesday, with 202 in intensive care units, up eight, and 97 on ventilators, down one.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20111 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with 13. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 with 12, and 22192 with 10.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Prince William loses 4 more to COVID-19, adds 63 new cases

The deaths of three residents of Prince William County and one of Manassas due to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, marking the second time in the past week that four local deaths due to the novel coronavirus were reported in just one day.

The most recent victims included one woman and three men. The youngest was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and one was age 80 or older.

The local health district reported the deaths of four local residents on Tuesday, Oct. 13. They also included one woman and three men. The youngest was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

A total of 11 local deaths have been reported since Oct. 13, bringing the total local death toll since the start of the pandemic to 256.

The Prince William Health District reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as nine more hospitalizations -- those of residents in their 40s, 50s, 60s and two age 80 or older.

The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down, however, from 5.5% to 5.4% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 926 new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for the third day in a row -- as well as 73 additional hospitalizations and 28 more deaths.

Local cases rise to "slow growth" level : The local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William Health District is reporting a rate of 12 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents, higher than the overall state rate of 11.7.

Prince William is the only Northern Virginia locality to be designated as "slow growth." Surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady.

All of Northern Virginia now has a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 with "moderate" community spread, however. The region was said to have a "low burden" of COVID-19 with low community spread last week, according to the VDH.

Local deaths: The county has so far lost 221 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight. The local death toll now stands at 256.

Victims include 149 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 62 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 92 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 63 new cases reported in the health district, 62 were in Prince William County and one was in Manassas Park. The total number of cases reported in Manassas was adjusted down one on Tuesday.

Local residents in their 20s and 30s reported the most new cases with 14 in each age group, followed by residents in their 40s with 13.

Residents under 30 reported 25 or about 40% of the 63 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported six and residents in their 20s reported 14.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 36 or about 57% of the 63 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 14 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 14 and those in their 50s reported nine.

Residents ages 60 and older reported two or about 3% of the 63 new cases, with one among those in their 60s, none among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate ticked down to 5.4% but continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.1%, down from 5.3% on Monday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.3%, up from 5.1% on Monday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.1%, while the statewide rate ticked down from 5% to 4.8%.

Hospitalizations: Nine new hospitalizations were reported in the Prince William Health District on Tuesday, those of one resident in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s and one age 80 or older.

There were 937 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday, down 35 from Monday, with 194 in intensive care units, down 16, and 98 on ventilators, up 17.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 16. It was followed by Gainesville ZIP Code 20155, which posted nine new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Monday, Oct. 19: Prince William loses man in his 60s to COVID-19 as local cases rise to 'slow growth' level

The death of a Prince William County man in his 60s due to COVID-19 was reported Monday as the local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William is the only Northern Virginia locality to be designated as "slow growth." Surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady.

All of Northern Virginia, however, is now said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 with "moderate" community spread. The region was said to have a "low burden" of COVID-19 with low community spread last week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Prince William Health District reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as two more hospitalizations -- those of one resident in their 30s and one in their 70s.

The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down, however, from 5.6% to 5.5%, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 690 new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for the second day in a row -- as well as 21 additional hospitalizations and 24 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent fatality is the seventh fatality due to COVID-19 reported locally since Tuesday, Oct. 13. The death of a Prince William County man in his 70s was reported on Saturday, following the loss of a Manassas man in his 50s, reported Friday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the deaths of three men and one woman were reported. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

The county has so far lost 218 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight. The local death toll now stands at 251.

Victims include 146 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 24 were in their 50s, 60 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 59 new cases reported in the health district, 56 were in Prince William County and three were in Manassas. There were no new deaths reported in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 15, followed by residents in their 20s with 13.

Residents under 30 reported 20 or about one-third of the 59 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported one new case, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported six and residents in their 20s reported 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 32 or about 54% of the 59 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 15 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 10 and those in their 50s reported seven.

Residents ages 60 and older reported seven or about 12% of the 59 new cases, with two among those in their 60s, three among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.3%, down from 5.5% on Sunday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.1%, unchanged from Sunday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.1%, while the statewide rate also remained unchanged at 5%.

Hospitalizations: Two new hospitalizations were reported in the Prince William Health District on Monday, those of residents in their 30s and 70s.

There were 972 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Monday, unchanged from Sunday, with 210 in intensive care units, up five, and 81 on ventilators, down 14.

About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Monday with 15. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 and 22193 and Manassas ZIP Code 20110, which each posted seven new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Sunday, Oct. 18: Prince William reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as one more hospitalization -- that of a resident in their 30s -- but there were no new local deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained unchanged at 5.6% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 900 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -- the first daily total under 1,000 in recent days -- as well as 30 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.

The death of a Manassas man in his 50s was reported Friday. On Tuesday, the deaths of three men and one woman were reported. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

The county has so far lost 217 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight. The local death toll now stands at 251.

Victims include 145 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 24 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 67 new cases reported in the health district, 63 were in Prince William County and four were in Manassas. There were no new deaths reported in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s and 40s reported the most new cases with 17 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 27 or about 40% of the 67 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported eight and residents in their 20s reported 17.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 33 or about 49% of the 67 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 11 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 17 and those in their 50s reported five.

Residents ages 60 and older reported six or about 9% of the 67 new cases, with five among those in their 60s, none among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.5%, up from 5.4% on Saturday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.1%, up from 4.6% on Saturday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.1%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.9% to 5%.

Hospitalizations: One new hospitalization was reported in the Prince William Health District on Sunday, that of a resident in their 30s.

There were 972 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Sunday, down 21 from Saturday, with 205 in intensive care units, down 14, and 95 on ventilators, down five.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Sunday with 10. It was followed by Gainesville ZIP Code 20155, which posted eight new cases, and then by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192, which reported seven.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Prince William loses man in his 70s to COVID-19, health district adds 45 new cases

The death of a Prince William County man in his 70s due to COVID-19 was reported Saturday, marking the sixth COVID-19 death reported locally since Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The Prince William Health District also reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as well as three additional hospitalizations, including those of residents in their 20s, 30s and 70s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia reported 1,048 new cases as well as 51 new hospitalizations and 14 new deaths on Saturday. It's the sixth time daily case numbers have exceeded 1,000 in the past week.

The local health district's seven-day average percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.6%. Prince William continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Local deaths: The six local deaths reported this week include those of five men and one woman. Four were residents of Prince William County and two lived in Manassas.

The death of a Manassas man in his 50s was reported Friday. On Tuesday, the deaths of three men and one woman were reported. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

The county has so far lost 217 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight. The local death toll now stands at 251.

Victims include 145 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 24 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: The VDH reported 45 new cases in the health district but indicated 46 new cases in the breakdown of new cases by age group. (The discrepancy was not explained in the state report).

Of the 45 new cases reported in the health district, 42 were in Prince William County, one was in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 11.

Residents under 30 reported 20 or 44% of the 46 new cases reported by age group with kids age 9 and under reporting six; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting six; and residents in their 20s reporting eight.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 19 or 42% of the 46 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 11 new cases, while those in their 40s reported two and those in their 50s reported six.

Residents ages 60 and older reported seven or 15% of the 46 new cases, with five among those in their 60s, one among those in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.4%, also unchanged from Friday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which each reported a rate of 4.6%, down from 4.8% on Friday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.1%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.8% to 4.9%.

Hospitalizations: There were three new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Saturday, including those of residents in their 20s, 30s and 70s.

There were 993 people hospitalized across the state on Saturday, down nine from Friday, with 219 in intensive care units, down three, and 100 on ventilators, down four.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192 posted the most new cases on Saturday with 11. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191, which posted nine new cases and 22193, which posted eight.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Among the ZIP Codes where the seven-day average number of new cases held steady, two are continuing to report zero new cases over the last several weeks ZIP Codes: 20143 (Catharpin) and 22125 (Occoquan).

Note: This report has been updated to note that the VDH reported 45 new cases in the health district but indicated 46 new cases in the breakdown of new cases by age group. The discrepancy was not explained in the state report.

Friday, Oct. 16: Manassas loses man in his 50s to COVID-19, health district adds 64 new cases

Manassas reported the death of a man in his 50s to COVID-19 on Friday. There were seven more local hospitalizations, including two among kids and teens ages 10 to 19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The total number of local cases reported Friday -- 64 -- ticked down from Thursday's 85 but remains higher than in recent weeks as cases continue to trend upward across the region and the state.

Virginia reported 1,183 new cases as well as 76 new hospitalizations and 20 new deaths on Friday. It's the fifth time daily case numbers have exceeded 1,000 in the past week.

The local health district's seven-day average percent-positivity rate ticked down, however, from 5.9% to 5.6%. Prince William continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Local deaths: The loss of the Manassas man reported Friday marks the fifth local fatality reported since Tuesday and brings the Prince William Health District's death toll due to the pandemic to 250.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the health district reported four deaths, those of one woman and three men. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s. Three were residents of Prince William County and one was a resident of Manassas.

The county has so far lost 216 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 144 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 24 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 63 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 64 cases reported Friday, 61 were in Prince William County, two were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s and 30s reported the most new cases with 12 in each group.

Residents under 30 reported 25 or 39% of the 64 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting four; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting nine; and residents in their 20s reporting 12.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 27 or 42% of the 64 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 12 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 10 and those in their 50s reported five.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 11 or 17% of the 64 new cases, with nine among those in their 60s and two among those in their 70s. There were no new cases reported among residents age 80 or older. (There was no age information reported for one of the new cases.)

Percent-positivity rate: Seven-day, average percent-positivity rates fluctuated across Virginia on Friday.

Prince William Health District's rate ticked down from 5.9% to 5.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.4%, up from 5.1% on Thursday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which each reported a rate of 4.8%, up from 4.6% on Thursday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.2% to 4.1%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.7% to 4.8%.

Community transmission rates: According to a newer metric on the VDH website measuring community transmission of the coronavirus, Northern Virginia remains at a "low burden" of disease with "low community transmission," but the data behind that designation are "fluctuating," according to the VDH.

Only the Central region of the state is at "high burden" of disease with "substantial community transmission."

All other regions of the state -- including the Eastern, Near Southwest, Far Southwest and Northwest -- are at a "moderate burden" of disease with "moderate community transmission."

Hospitalizations: There were seven new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Friday, including those of two kids and teens ages 10 to 19; one resident in their 30s; one in their 40s; one in their 50s and two in their 60s.

There were 1,002 people hospitalized across the state on Friday, down seven, with 222 in intensive care units, up two, and 104 on ventilators, unchanged from Thursday.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Friday with 17. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 and 22193, each of which posted nine new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Thursday, Oct. 15: Prince William adds 85 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District was on the rise again on Thursday, with 85 new cases and five additional hospitalizations. But for the second day in a row, there were no new local deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That's more than double the 31 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday but still lower than Tuesday's spike, when the Prince William Health District reported 121 new cases, nine new hospitalizations and four additional deaths.

The local health district's seven-day average, percent positivity rate also ticked up on Thursday from 5.5% to 5.9%. Prince William continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

New COVID-19 cases were also on the rise statewide, with 1,331 new COVID-19 cases reported across Virginia on Thursday. That's the fifth-highest daily total since the pandemic began and the highest one-day total since Oct. 8, when the state reported 1,844 new cases in a one-day period.

In the Washington, D.C. region, cases reached a two-month high on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District reported its most recent deaths on Tuesday -- those of one woman and three men. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s. Three were residents of Prince William County, while one was a resident of Manassas. The fatalities brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 249.

The local health district reported five deaths last week. They included those of three women and two men. One was in their 30s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s and two were 80 or older.

The county has so far lost 216 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 143 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 63 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 85 cases reported Thursday, 79 were in Prince William County and six were in Manassas. There were no new cases in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 19.

Residents under 30 reported 30 of the 85 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting two new cases; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting nine new cases; and residents in their 20s reporting 19.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 33 of the 85 new cases. Those in their 30s reported eight new cases, while those in their 40s reported 12 and those in their 50s reported 13.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 19 of the 85 new cases, with 11 among those in their 60s, seven among those in their 70s and one among residents age 80 or older. (There was no age information reported for three of the new cases.)

Percent-positivity rate: Seven-day, average percent-positivity rates were on the rise across Northern Virginia on Thursday.

Prince William Health District's rate ticked up from 5.5% to 5.9% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.1%, up from 4.6% on Wednesday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which each reported a rate of 4.6%, unchanged from Wednesday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 3.9% to 4.2%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.6% to 4.7%.

Community transmission rates: According to a newer metric on the VDH website measuring community transmission of the coronavirus, Northern Virginia remains at a "low burden" of disease with "low community transmission," but the data behind that designation are "fluctuating," according to the VDH.

Only the Central region of the state is at "high burden" of disease with "substantial community transmission."

All other regions of the state -- including the Eastern, Near Southwest, Far Southwest and Northwest -- are at a "moderate burden" of disease with "moderate community transmission."

Hospitalizations: There were five new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Thursday, including those of one resident in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s.

There were 1,009 people hospitalized across the state on Thursday, up two, with 220 in intensive care units, down 10, and 104 on ventilators, up two.

About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Thursday with 22. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191, which posted 18 new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Prince William adds 31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

After an unusually high number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported Tuesday, the numbers in the Prince William Health District were markedly lower on Wednesday, with only 31 new cases, one new hospitalization and no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That's down from Tuesday's 121 new cases, nine new hospitalizations and four additional deaths.

The local health district's seven-day average, percent positivity rate also dropped on Wednesday, falling from 5.8% to 5.5%. That's a new low, but Prince William continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Statewide, 805 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, which is down from the more than 1,200 reported on Tuesday but still high compared to recent weeks. In the Washington, D.C. region, cases reached a two-month high on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District reported its most recent deaths on Tuesday, those of one woman and three men. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s. Three were residents of Prince William County, while one was a resident of Manassas. The fatalities brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 249.

The local health district reported five deaths last week. They included those of three women and two men, one of whom was in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two age 80 or older.

The county has so far lost 216 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 143 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 63 were in their 70s and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 31 cases reported Wednesday, 30 were in Prince William County and one was in Manassas Park. There were no new cases reported in Manassas.

Local residents in their 60s reported the most new cases with eight.

Residents under 30 reported nine of the 31 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting five new cases; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting one new case; and residents in their 20s reporting three.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 10 of the 31 new cases. Those in their 30s reported three new cases, while those in their 40s reported seven. The number of cases among residents in their 50s was adjusted down one Wednesday.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 13 of the 31 new cases, with eight among those in their 60s, three among those in their 70s and two among residents age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell from 5.8% to 5.5% but continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County and Rappahannock health district, which each reported rates of 4.6%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.1% to 3.9%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.5% to 4.6%.

Community transmission rates: According to a newer metric on the VDH website measuring community transmission of the coronavirus, Northern Virginia remains at a "low burden" of disease with "low community transmission," but the data behind that designation are "fluctuating," according to the VDH.

Only the Central region of the state is at "high burden" of disease with "substantial community transmission."

All other regions of the state -- including the Eastern, Near Southwest, Far Southwest and Northwest -- are at a "moderate burden" of disease with "moderate community transmission."

Hospitalizations: There was one new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Wednesday, that of a resident in their 30s.

There were 1,007 people hospitalized across the state on Wednesday, up eight, with 230 in intensive care units, up 30, and 102 on ventilators, up four.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Gainesville ZIP Code 20155 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with seven. It was followed by several other Manassas an western Prince William ZIP Codes, which posted four new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Prince William loses 4 more to COVID-19, adds 121 cases

The Prince William Health District reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, including the loss of a resident in their 30s, as well as nine hospitalizations and 121 new cases. It was only the third time the local health district reported more than 100 daily cases since August.

The most recent fatalities involve one woman and three men. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s. Three were residents of Prince William County, while one was a resident of Manassas. The fatalities bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 249.

Virginia as a whole, meanwhile, reported 1,235 new cases, up from the 854 reported Monday, as well as 45 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.

The one bright spot in the report was that Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 6.3% to 5.8%, according to VDH Data.

Prior to the four deaths reported on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Prince William Health District reported five deaths last week. They included those of three women and two men, one of whom was in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two age 80 or older.

The county has so far lost 216 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 143 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 63 were in their 70s and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 121 cases reported Tuesday, 115 were in Prince William County, while five were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 30s and 40s reported the most new cases with 29 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 42 of the 121 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting four new cases; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting 14 new cases; and residents in their 20s reporting 24.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 66 of the 121 new cases. Those in their 30s and 40s reported 29 new cases; while those in their 50s reported eight.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 13 of the 121 new cases, with eight among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and one among residents age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell from 6.3% to 5.8%, but continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.8%, down from 4.9% on Monday. Loudoun was followed by Rappahannock, which reported a rate of 4.6%, up from 4.5%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.2% to 4.1%, while the statewide rate held steady at 4.5%.

Community transmission rates: According to a newer metric on the VDH website measuring community transmission of the coronavirus, Northern Virginia remains at a "low burden" of disease with "low community transmission," but the data behind that designation are "fluctuating," according to the VDH.

Only the Central region of the state is at "high burden" of disease with "substantial community transmission."

All other regions of the state -- including the Eastern, Near Southwest, Far Southwest and Northwest -- are at a "moderate burden" of disease with "moderate community transmission."

Hospitalizations: There were nine new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Tuesday, including those of one resident in their 20s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

There were 999 people hospitalized across the state on Tuesday, with 200 in intensive care units, down five, and 98 on ventilators, up six.

About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 19. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191, which reported 17 new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Monday, Oct. 12: Prince William reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, double the 34 reported Sunday, but no new hospitalizations nor deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia as a whole, meanwhile, reported 854 new cases, up from the 811 reported Sunday, as well as 34 additional hospitalizations and three more deaths.

The Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 6.7% to 6.3%, according to VDH Data.

Local deaths: Prince William County has reported five new COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, Oct. 8. They included those of three women and two men, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two age 80 or older.

The latest fatalities brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 245.

The county has so far lost 213 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 139 men and 105 women; one was in their 20s, three were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 58 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: The VDH data did not include information Monday on the breakdown of the local health district's 68 new COVID-19 cases. In other words, the number of cases reported in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park were not separately reported.

Local residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 16.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 41 of the 68 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 10 new cases; while those in their 40s reported 16; and those in their 50s reported 15.

Residents under 30 reported 18 of the 68 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting five new cases; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting five new cases; and residents in their 20s reporting eight.

Residents ages 60 and older reported eight new cases, with four among those in their 60s and four among those in their 70s. There were no new cases reported among residents age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell from 6.7% to 6.3% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.9%, up from 4.8% on Sunday. Loudoun was followed by Rappahannock, which reported a rate of 4.6%, up from 4.1%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.4% to 4.2%, while the statewide rate also declined slightly from 4.6% to 4.5%.

Community transmission rates: According to a newer metric on the VDH website measuring community transmission of the coronavirus, Northern Virginia remains at a "low burden" of disease with "low community transmission," but the data behind that designation are "fluctuating," according to the VDH.

Only the Central region of the state is at "high burden" of disease with "substantial community transmission."

All other regions of the state -- including the Eastern, Near Southwest, Far Southwest and Northwest -- are at a "moderate burden" of disease with "moderate community transmission."

Hospitalizations: There were 205 patients in intensive care units, up four, as well as 92 on ventilators, down six. About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Monday with 13. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20110, which reported 10 each.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).