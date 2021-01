The deaths of seven more local residents due to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, a day that saw Virginia add 93 more deaths to the pandemic's toll -- the second-highest daily death tally since the pandemic began.

Virginia's death toll reached 6,174 on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The Prince William Health District's death toll is now 332.

The latest local victims include six residents of Prince William County and one of City of Manassas. They included six men and one woman; including one White resident, four Latino residents and two Black residents.

One was in their 40s, two were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was age 80 or older, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

Cases: Virginia added 4,707 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 316 in the Prince William Health District. Both numbers were lower than the more than 6,000 new cases reported across the state on Monday and more than 500 in the Prince William Health District.

The new cases reported on Tuesday included 297 in Prince William County, 17 in the City of Manassas and two in two in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s again reported the most cases on Tuesday with 84. They were followed residents in their 30s with 50 cases and those in their 40s with 39.

Kids and teens ages 19 and under reported 64 new cases on Tuesday with 34 reported among kids ages 9 and under and 30 reported by residents between the ages of 10 and 19.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state remained below 3,000 on Tuesday, numbering 2,847, down 45 from Monday.

There are 542 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Northern Virginia, down eight since Monday; 743 in Eastern Virginia, down 26; 718 in Central Virginia, down 14; 396 in Northwest Virginia, down five; and 449 in Southwest Virginia, down 15.

Of those hospitalized, 539 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down 15 from Monday. There were 316 on ventilators, down eight, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

About 35% of the state's ventilators were in use and 83% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Tuesday, a slight increase from Monday, according to the VHHA.

There were two new hospitalizations reported locally on Tuesday, those of two residents in their 60s, according to VDH data.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 13.9% on Tuesday, down from 14% Monday.

The local percent-positivity rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia, with Loudoun County (13.4%) and the Rappahannock and Rappahannock-Rapidan health districts (13.8%), following close behind.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Cases per 100,000 residents: Prince William County reported the third-highest rate of COVID-19 infections per capita in the Northern Virginia region on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The local health district reported 54.9 infections per 100,000 residents, down from 55.3 on Monday.

COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged on Tuesday from a low of 17.3 in Manassas Park to a high of 67.6 in Loudoun County. Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 54.1 on Tuesday, a slight increase from Monday.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools on Tuesday remained in the "highest risk" range in two of five metrics on the CDC scale.

The county's ratings improved in some metrics, including the percent change in number of cases since last week, which showed a decrease of 47.7%, now in the "lowest risk" range, and in the number of hospital beds filled in the region, which is now below 80%.

Both "secondary metrics" are in the green or "lowest risk" ranges.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 1,120, up seven from Monday. The number is more than five times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 15.1%, which is also in the "highest-risk" category, but slightly lower than Monday's 15.7%.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 14.7%, which is in the "moderate risk" range.

ZIP Code data: Already hard-hit ZIP Codes in Woodbridge and Manassas saw the most new cases on Tuesday.

Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 added 52 cases; Manassas-area ZIP Codes 20109 and 20110 added 44 new cases; and Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 added 43 cases.

Reflecting the spike of new COVID-19 cases early last week, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose significantly in 14 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes over the past week.

Daily cases were up an average of 60% in those ZIP Codes, which included: 22191, 22192, 22193, 20109, 20110, 20111, 20112, 20136, 20137, 20155, 20169, 20181, 22025, and 22026.

Daily averages stayed the same in four ZIP Codes: 20119, 20143, 20187 and 22125.

Cases dropped in only two ZIP Codes: 22134 and 22172.

Tuesday, Jan. 25: Prince William reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

New cases of COVID-19 in the Prince William Health District rose to more than 500 on Monday, an increase from lower daily case numbers posted over the past week.

The local health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported 523 new cases on Monday, Jan. 25, one of the largest daily totals since the start of the pandemic.

Across the state, a total of 6,172 new cases were reported on Monday, which was also a sharp increase from previous days. Virginia also reported 52 additional hospitalizations and three more deaths.

Locally, however, there are some signs that COVID-19 metrics are at least stabilizing after post-holiday spikes, even if the rate of infection per capita remains "very high," as defined by the RAND Corporation.

A seven-day average rate of infection per 100,000 residents of more than 20 is considered "very high." Prince William County is reporting a per-capita rate of infection of 55.3 cases per 100,000 residents, which not only qualifies as "very high" but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

The seven-day average of new daily cases has fallen to 258.9, however, down from 499 just five days ago. Meanwhile the percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is now 14%, down from close to 20% last week. Still, the target percent-positivity rate is 5%.

Local deaths: A total of 12 local deaths due to COVID-19 were reported over the past week, bringing the local death toll of the pandemic to 325, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Cases: Of the 523 new COVID-19 cases reported in the local health district on Monday, 479 were in Prince William County, 41 were in Manassas and three in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most cases Monday with 47. They were followed by residents age 10 to 19 with 38 cases and then by residents in their 30s and 40s with 31 new cases in both age groups.

Kids and teens ages 19 and under reported 51 new cases with kids age 9 and under reporting 13 new cases and those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting 38, according to VDH data.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state remained below 3,000 on Monday, numbering 2,892.

There are 550 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Northern Virginia, down 27 since Saturday; 769 in Eastern Virginia, up 53; 704 in Central Virginia, down eight; 401 in Northwest Virginia, down 22; and 464 in Southwest Virginia, down 32.

Of those hospitalized, 554 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down 13 from Saturday. There were 324 on ventilators, up four, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

About 34% of the state's ventilators were in use and 82% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Monday, a slight decline from over the weekend, according to the VHHA.

There were three new hospitalizations reported locally on Monday, including those of residents in their 40s, 50s and one age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 14% on Monday, down from 18.3% last week.

The local percent-positivity rate is once again the highest in Northern Virginia, with Loudoun County (13.7%) and the Rappahannock and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health Districts (13.5%), following close behind.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Cases per 100,000 residents: Prince William County reported the highest rate of COVID-19 infections per capita in the Northern Virginia region on Monday, Jan. 25, but the number is improving.

The local health district reported 55.3 infections per 100,000 residents on Monday, down from about 92 over the weekend.

COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged on Monday from a low of 18.2 in Manassas Park to a high of 55.3 in Prince William. Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 53.8 on Monday, which was also an improvement from the 62 reported over the weekend.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools on Monday remained in the "highest risk" range in two of five metrics on the CDC scale.

The county's ratings improved in some metrics, including the percent change in number of cases since last week, which showed a decrease of 46.6%, now in the "lowest risk" range, and in the number of hospital beds filled in the region, which is now below 80%.

Both "secondary metrics" are in the green or "lowest risk" ranges.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 1,113, which is more than five times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 15.7%, which is also in the "highest-risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 14.6%, which is in the "moderate risk" range.

Reflecting the spike of new COVID-19 cases early last week, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose significantly in 14 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes over the past week.

Daily cases were up an average of 60% in those ZIP Codes, which included: 22191, 22192, 22193, 20109, 20110, 20111, 20112, 20136, 20137, 20155, 20169, 20181, 22025, and 22026.

Daily averages stayed the same in four ZIP Codes: 20119, 20143, 20187 and 22125.

Cases dropped in only two ZIP Codes: 22134 and 22172.

Saturday, Jan. 23: Prince William reports 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 over the past week

Prince William lost 12 more residents to COVID-19 this past week, while adding more than 2,400 cases and 16 more hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

New COVID-19 cases spiked in the Prince William Health District and statewide last Sunday, Jan. 17, which saw the highest number of new daily cases since the pandemic began. There were more than 9,900 new cases reported across state on Jan. 17, including more than 1,300 in the Prince William Health District. The number was partly the result of a backlog of cases associated with a new state reporting system, officials said.

As of Saturday, Jan. 23, new daily cases were still averaging more than 5,600 across the state, and more than 430 in Prince William County.

The actual number of cases reported on Saturday, however, was down to 196 in the Prince William Health District and down to 4,904 across Virginia.

Prince William is now one of 11 counties in Virginia seeing "a slow growth" of new cases, according to the latest analysis from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.

There was some good news in the UVA Biocomplexity Institute's weekly report: The holiday surge in new cases was less severe than expected.

Also, Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests has fallen over the past week and is no longer the highest in Northern Virginia.

Less positive was that the county's health district's rate of infection, now 92.3 per 100,000 residents, remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Also, the state is now bracing for the new variants of the novel coronavirus, which could result in a 40% increase in transmissibility rate, the UVA Biocomplexity institute says.

The institute is again reporting both best- and worst-case scenarios for the pandemic in the coming weeks. The current adapted model projects that weekly cases will peak at more than 50,000 in Virginia during the week ending February 14.

If new variants of the virus become dominant, however, which is expected in the U.S. by March, new weekly cases could sustain a peak of more than 65,000 new weekly cases for 10 weeks, from late February to late April, the report says.

"For a virus like COVID-19, increased transmissibility is very concerning," the report says. "More people are likely to be infected, resulting in a corresponding increase in illness and deaths. Additionally, [the new variants] spread more quickly, increasing pressure on hospitals, healthcare workers and funeral homes already strained by COVID-19."

Local deaths: The latest local deaths reported since Saturday, Jan. 16, include those of nine women and three men.

Two were residents of Manassas while 10 were residents of Prince William County. They included one resident in their 30s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s and five age 80 or older.

The latest fatalities bring the local death toll to 325.

Cases: After spiking to more than 1,300 on Sunday, Jan. 17, new daily cases reported in the Prince William Health District ranged between 200 to 300 over the past week and totaled more than 2,400.

Residents in their 20s reported the most cases over the past week with 502. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 483 cases.

Kids and teens ages 19 and under reported 409 new cases with kids age 9 and under reporting 156 cases and those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting 253, according to VDH data.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state dipped below 3,000 on Saturday for the first time in weeks.

On Saturday, there were 2,923 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Virginia. The number includes 577 in Northern Virginia, down 14 since last week; 716 in Eastern Virginia, down 55; 711 in Central Virginia, up 27; 423 in Northwest Virginia, up 47; and 496 in Southwest Virginia, down 105.

Of those hospitalized, 567 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up six from Jan. 16. There were 320 on ventilators, down 20, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

About 35% of the state's ventilators were in use and 83% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Saturday, which is unchanged from last week, according to the VHHA.

There were 16 new hospitalizations reported locally over the past week, including those of three residents in their 30s, four in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, four in their 70s and one age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 14.1% on Saturday, down from 18.3% last week.

The local percent-positivity rate now ranks second to the 14.5% reported by Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Cases per 100,000 residents: Prince William County reported the highest highest rate of COVID-19 infections per capita in the Northern Virginia region on Saturday, Jan. 23, with 92.3 infections per 100,000 residents, up from a rate of 59.8 last week.

COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged on Saturday from a low of 26.4 in Manassas Park to a high of 92.3 in Prince William. Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 65.9 on Saturday.

ZIP Codes: Reflecting the spike of new COVID-19 cases earlier in the week, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose significantly in 14 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes over the past week.

Daily cases were up an average of 60% in those ZIP Codes, which included: 22191, 22192, 22193, 20109, 20110, 20111, 20112, 20136, 20137, 20155, 20169, 20181, 22025, and 22026.

Daily averages stayed the same in four ZIP Codes: 20119, 20143, 20187 and 22125.

Cases dropped in only two ZIP Codes: 22134 and 22172.

Saturday, Jan.16: Va., Prince William set records for new daily cases, 3 more die locally

More than 6,700 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Virginia on Saturday, beating the last record for new daily cases set last month by nearly 1,000.

Meanwhile, the Prince William Health District also set a new record for new daily cases with 428, and three more local residents have died from COVID-19 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The continued rise in cases is the result of both winter weather -- driving people and gatherings indoors -- as well as holiday travel, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute said in its most recent weekly report, which was updated on Friday, Jan. 15.

"These factors have taken their toll. Virginia had 9,000 new cases in the first week of November. This week, we are on track for 38,000 new cases," the report said.

Experts analyzing Virginia's pandemic data continue to predict that the pandemic will get worse before it gets better.

The latest update from the UVA Biocomplexity Institute describes both best and worst case scenarios for the coming weeks that would result in drastically different outcomes in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the next few months.

Under the best case scenario, which assumes a reduction in cases driven by seasonal impacts as well as a smooth vaccine rollout, Virginia could see its cases peak at just under 50,000 a week in early February. That's still 12,000 more cases than Virginia is currently reporting on a weekly basis.

Under the worst case scenario, which the UVA Biocomplexity Institute calls the "fatigued control" scenario, cases would peak in late March at about 75,000 a week and continue at that rate until at least early April.

The worst case scenario assumes Virginians won't maintain or boost mitigation efforts, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, and that the vaccine rollout will go more slowly than planned.

Already, Virginia's vaccination efforts are lagging behind those of other states. Just 2% of Virginians have received a first dose of the vaccine, while about 6.9% of Virginians carry antibodies as a result of already being infected with COVID-19, according to the RAND Corporation report.

Local deaths: The deaths of three more local residents due to COVID-19 were reported in the last two days. They include those of two Latino women, one in her 40s and one age 80 or older, and a White man in his 60s, according to VDH data.

The latest fatalities bring the local death toll to 313. The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has reported 12 deaths in the past week -- one of the highest weekly tallies since the pandemic began

Cases: After dipping below 300 in recent days, local cases spiked to 428 on Saturday, beating the most recent record of 423 new daily cases set on Dec. 23.

Of the 423 new cases reported locally on Saturday, 396 were reported in Prince William County, while 27 were in reported in Manassas and five were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Saturday with 68, followed by residents in their 30s with 63.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 95 cases on Saturday, Jan. 16, with 26 among kids 9 and under and 49 among those ages 10 to 19.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained above 3,000 across the state on Saturday but dipped from the the record-setting 3,208 set on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

On Saturday, there were 3,119 people hospitalized across the state. The number included 591 in Northern Virginia, down 73 since Thursday; 771 in Eastern Virginia, down four; 684 in Central Virginia, down 23; 470 in Northwest Virginia, down 15; and 601 in Southwest Virginia, up eight.

Of those hospitalized, 561 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down 22 from Thursday, and 354 were on ventilators, down 12, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

About 36% of the state's ventilators were in use and 83% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Saturday, which is unchanged from Thursday, according to the VHHA.

There were seven new hospitalizations reported locally on Saturday, including those of one resident in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s, according to VDH data.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 18.3% on Saturday, down from 19.6% last week. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Cases per 100,000 residents: Stafford and Spotsylvania counties reported the highest highest rates of COVID-19 per capita in the Northern Virginia region on Saturday. Spotsylvania reported the highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents with 63.3, while Stafford reported a rate of 62.8.

Prince William County sported a rate of 59.8 on Saturday.

COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged on Saturday from a low of 33.7 in Loudoun County to a high of 63.3 in Spotsylvania.

Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 59.8 on Saturday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 77. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 64 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 16, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes: 20109, 20110, 20111, 20112, 20119, 22026, 22172, 22191, 22192 and 22193.

Daily averages stayed the same in three ZIP Codes: 20143, 20181 and 22025, while dropping in seven: 20136, 20137, 20155, 20169, 20187, 22134 and 22192.

Thursday, Jan. 14: Prince William loses 9 more to COVID-19, local cases show slight decline

The deaths of nine more Prince William County residents due to COVID-19 have been reported over the last three days, bringing the total local death toll to 310, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The most recent fatalities including three reported on Tuesday, one reported Wednesday and five reported on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The deaths included those of three women and six men, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, one in their 70s and three age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

Prince William Health District's COVID-19 death toll: 332 Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park have so far lost 332 residents to COVID-19…

The most recent local deaths come during what has been the most deadly period of the pandemic in Virginia. The state has reported 233 deaths in just the last three days, pushing the average number of deaths reported daily to 50 -- the highest since the pandemic began.

Cases: A bit of positive news locally is that the seven-day average number of daily cases reported in the Prince William Health District has dipped to 241, down from a Dec. 27 peak of 295.

Whether the dip reflects a lull in testing over the holidays, however, is not clear. As of Friday, experts analyzing Virginia's pandemic data predicted cases would decline after the holidays, reflecting a dip in testing, and then rise again through the first week of February.

Weekly cases in Virginia are expected to peak between 38,000 and 57,000 on Feb. 14, according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which has developed a model to track and project the course of the pandemic.

Statewide, Virginia reported 5,294 new cases and 115 hospitalizations on Thursday. The Prince William Health District reported 319 new cases and seven new hospitalizations.

New cases: Of the 319 new cases reported locally on Thursday, 291 were in Prince William County while 24 were in Manassas and four were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases on Thursday with 54, followed by residents in their 30s and kids and teens ages 10 to 19, with 49 new cases reported in each group.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 72 cases on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 set yet another new record on Wednesday, Jan. 13, with 3,208 people hospitalized due to the virus.

The number dipped to 3,196 on Thursday. The number included 664 in Northern Virginia; 775 in Eastern Virginia; 707 in Central Virginia; 455 in Northwest Virginia; and 593 in Southwest Virginia.

Of those hospitalized, 583 patients were in intensive care units across the state and 366 were on ventilators, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

About 36% of the state's ventilators were in use and 83% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Thursday, according to the VHHA.

There were six new hospitalizations reported locally on Thursday, including those of one resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 18.8% on Thursday, down from 19.6% last week. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Cases per 100,000 residents: Prince William and Manassas reported the highest rates of COVID-19 per capita in the Northern Virginia region on Thursday.

The City of Manassas reported a rate of 56.9, while Prince William County reported a rate of 52.

COVID-19 rates per capita in the region ranged on Thursday from a low of 27.4 in Loudoun County to a high of 56.9 in Manassas.

Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 59 on Thursday.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools remained on Thursday in the "highest risk" or "higher risk" level -- the highest on the CDC scale -- in three of five of the tool's metrics.

The county's ratings improved, however, in the percent change in number of cases since last week, which showed a decrease of 17.1% and is now in the "lowest risk" range.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 803.2, which is more than four times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 19.3%, also in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the number of hospital beds occupied in the region is in the "moderate risk" range at 82%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 17.2%, which is in the "higher risk" category -- the highest for that category.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday with 58. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 46 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 9, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes: 20111, 20112, 20137, 20155, 20187, 22026, 22134, 22172, 22192 and 22193.

Daily averages stayed the same in four ZIP Codes: 20119, 20136, 20143 and 22025, while dropping in six: 20109, 20110, 20169, 20181, 22125 and 22191.

Saturday, Jan. 9: COVID-19 cases, current hospitalizations set new records, local cases top 300

New COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations reported across Virginia on Saturday set new state records as experts analyzing Virginia's COVID-19 data still say the pandemic will get worse in the coming weeks before it gets better.

New cases reported across the state numbered 5,798 on Saturday, Jan. 9, beating the most recent record of 5,387 set just three days ago on Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to VDH data.

Virginia is currently adding about 4,500 cases a day, on average, for a weekly total of about 31,500. That number, however, is likely artificially low because testing levels declined over the holidays, according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes COVID-19 data for the VDH.

Case numbers are expected to rise between now and mid-February with a weekly peak between 38,000 and 57,000 expected on Feb. 14, according to the UVA Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 pandemic model.

The model is updated weekly. The current projection is actually lower than the post-Thanksgiving projection, which predicted a peak of 98,000 a week in early February.

Cases are expected to reach 152,000 in February before dropping to about 115,000 in March, partly because of increased administration of the vaccine, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute's most recent report says.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for COVID-19, which set a new record on Saturday with 3,032 people currently hospitalized, are also expected to rise between 10% to 20% over the next couple of weeks, the RAND Corporation says.

On Saturday, Virginia reported 107 new hospitalizations and 69 more deaths. The commonwealth is still losing an average of 38 people a day to the pandemic.

The Prince William Health District reported 308 new cases and 13 new hospitalizations over the last two days but no new deaths.

Local deaths: The latest local death, that of a woman age 80 or older, was reported on Thursday, Jan. 7, bringing the local death toll to 301.

New cases: Of the 308 new cases reported locally on Saturday, 289 were in Prince William County while 16 were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 65, followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 54, and then by residents in their 30s with 53.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 51 cases on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Hospitalizations: Of the 3,032 people hospitalized across the state on Saturday, 635 were in Northern Virginia, down 11 from Thursday; 691 were in Eastern Virginia, up 15; 682 were in Central Virginia, up 31; 472 were in Northwest Virginia, up one; and 552 were in Southwest Virginia, up four.

Of those hospitalized, 565 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down three from Thursday, and 348 were on ventilators, down 18 from Thursday.

There were 12 new hospitalizations reported locally, including those of one child or teen between the ages of 10 and 19; one resident in their 20s, two in their 30s; one in their 40s; one in their 50s; four in their 60s; and two in their 70s, according to VDH data.

About 35% of the state's ventilators were in use and 84% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Thursday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests drifted down again on Saturday, dropping from 20.7% to 19.6%. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: Prince William County's infection rate per capita remained behind that of Fauquier County on Saturday. Fauquier posted the highest infection rate in Northern Virginia with 64.9. Prince William's rate was 57.6, down from 62.7 on Thursday.

Rates per capita in the region ranged on Saturday from a low of 28.3 in Loudoun County to a high of 64.9 in Fauquier. The statewide rate was 58.6 on Saturday.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools were in the "highest risk" or "higher risk" level -- the highest on the CDC scale -- in four of five of the tool's metrics on Saturday.

One secondary metric, the percent of hospital beds filled in the region, was the only measure in the "moderate risk" range at 84.8%.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 806.2, which is more than four times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 19.1%, also in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week showed an increase of .1%, which is in the "higher risk" range.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region is in the "moderate risk" range at 84.8%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 17.8%, which is in the "higher risk" category -- the highest for that category.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 49. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 46 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 9, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes: 20111, 20112, 20137, 20155, 20187, 22026, 22134, 22172, 22192 and 22193.

Daily averages stayed the same in four ZIP Codes: 20119, 20136, 20143 and 22025, while dropping in six: 20109, 20110, 20169, 20181, 22125 and 22191.

Thursday, Jan. 7: Prince William loses another resident to COVID-19 as hospitalizations reach 3,000 statewide

Prince William reported the death of another resident to COVID-19 on Thursday, this time a woman age 80 or older. Meanwhile current number of people hospitalized across their state for COVID-19 continued its relentless upward climb, reaching 3,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Local deaths: The latest local fatality brings the local death toll to 301. Statewide, there were 49 new deaths reported on Thursday.

New cases: Virginia reported 5,379 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, eight less than the 5,387 reported on Wednesday, Jan. 7, which set a new state record.

The Prince William Health District reported 311 new cases on Thursday, including 294 in Prince William County and 17 in Manassas but none in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 61, followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 54, and then by residents in their 40s, with 50.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 56 cases on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Hospitalizations: Of the 3,000 people hospitalized across the state on Thursday, 646 were in Northern Virginia, up 20 from Wednesday; 676 were in Eastern Virginia, up 15; 651 were in Central Virginia, up 22; 471 were in Northwest Virginia, up 11; and 556 were in Southwest Virginia, up 10.

Of those hospitalized, 568 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up 31 from Wednesday, and 366 were on ventilators, up 29 from Wednesday.

There were three new hospitalizations reported locally, including those of one resident in their 70s and two age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

About 34% of the state's ventilators were in use and 84% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Thursday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked downward for the first time in several days, dropping from 21% on Wednesday to 20.7% on Thursday. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.7% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: Prince William County's infection rate per capita remained behind that of Fauquier County on Wednesday. Fauquier posted the highest infection rate per capita in Northern Virginia with 65.1. Prince William's rate was 62.7, up slightly from yesterday's 62.6.

Rates per capita in the region ranged on Wednesday from a low of 32.5 in Loudoun County to a high of 65.1 in Fauquier. The statewide rate was 55.5 on Thursday.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools was in the "highest risk" or "higher risk" level -- the highest on the CDC scale -- in four of five of the tool's metrics.

One secondary metric -- the percent of hospital beds filled in the region -- at 74.8% was the only measure in the "lower risk" range.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 822, which is more than four times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 19.2%, also in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week showed an increase of 14.4%, which is also in the "highest risk" range.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region is in the "lower risk" range at 74.8%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 17.2%, which is in the "higher risk" category, the highest for that category.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday with 50. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 38 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Thursday, Jan. 7: Prince William marks grim milestone: 300 deaths as Va. sets new records in cases, hospitalizations

Virginia set two new records Wednesday in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic -- both new cases reported in the last 24 hours and current hospitalizations reached new heights.

Meanwhile, the Prince William Health District hit a grim milestone: 300 local residents have now been lost to COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William County reported the loss of a man in his 60s to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The latest fatality was the third reported locally in the new year and the 300th since the pandemic began in March 2020. Statewide, there were 35 new deaths reported on Wednesday.

Virginia reported 5,387 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 5,239 reported over a 24-hour period set on Thursday, Dec. 31.

There were also 2,925 Virginians hospitalized on Wednesday for the virus, an increase of nine since the state's last record-setting day for hospitalizations, which was just one day ago on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Meanwhile, Prince William County's COVID-19 metrics on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tool designed to gauge the risk of reopening schools are higher than ever.

Four of five metrics on the tool are now in the most extreme "highest risk" or "higher risk" ranges, while one is in the "moderate risk" range.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,925 people hospitalized across the state on Wednesday, 626 were in Northern Virginia, down 10 from Tuesday; 661 were in Eastern Virginia, up 30; 629 were in Central Virginia, unchanged; 460 were in Northwest Virginia, down 16; and 546 were in Southwest Virginia, down three.

Of those hospitalized, 537 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down 21 from Tuesday, and 337 were on ventilators, down 20 from Tuesday.

Locally, there were six new hospitalizations reported locally, including those of one resident in their 40s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 60s, according to VDH data.

About 34% of the state's ventilators were in use and 84% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Weday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Cases: The Prince William Health District reported 359 new cases on Wednesday, including 334 in Prince William County, 16 in Manassas and nine in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 77, followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 70, and then by residents in their 40s, with 63.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 64 cases on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests drifted upward again on Wednesday, rising to 21%. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 21% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: Prince William County's infection rate per capita remained behind that of Fauquier County on Wednesday. Fauquier posted the highest infection rate per capita in Northern Virginia with 64.5. Prince William's rate was 62.6.

Rates per capita in the region ranged on Wednesday from a low of 34.3 in Loudoun County to a high of 64.5 in Fauquier. The statewide rate was 55.3 on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's 53.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools was in the "highest risk" or "higher risk" level -- the highest on the CDC scale -- in four of five of the tool's metrics.

One secondary metric -- the percent of hospital beds filled in the region -- was the only measure in the "moderate risk" range.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 831, which is more than four times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 18.7%, also in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week showed an increase of 11.4%, which is also in the "highest risk" range.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region is in the "moderate risk" range at 83.7%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 17.4%, which is in the "higher risk" category, the highest for that category.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 77. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 41 new cases and then by Manassas ZIP Code 22010 with 20 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Hospitalizations for COVID-19 set another state record, Prince William adds 327 new cases

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 set another record on Tuesday, rising to 2,918 -- up 153 from Monday.

Meanwhile, two other key metrics fo community spread of the virus -- percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and the rate of infections per capita -- rose across the state as well as in the Prince William Health District.

New COVID-19 cases in Virginia topped 4,000 on Tuesday with 4,377. The state also added 139 new hospitalizations as well as 59 additional deaths.

Deaths reported in a one-day period have exceeded 50 only a handful of times during the pandemic. There were no new deaths reported locally on Tuesday, however. The local death toll remained 299.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,918 people hospitalized across the state on Tuesday, 636 were in Northern Virginia, up 52 from Monday; 631 were in Eastern Virginia, up 10; 629 were in Central Virginia, up 52; 476 were in Northwest Virginia, down 43; and 476 were in Northwest Virginia, up 12.

Of those hospitalized, 558 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down five from Monday, and 337 were on ventilators, down two.

Locally, there were six new hospitalizations reported locally, including those of two residents in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s.

About 35% of the state's ventilators were in use and 81% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Cases: The Prince William Health District reported 327 new cases on Tuesday, including 299 in Prince William County, 18 in Manassas and 10 in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 65, followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 63.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 56 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests drifted upward again on Tuesday, rising to 20.9%. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.9% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: Prince William County's infection rate per capita remained behind that of Fauquier County on Tuesday. Fauquier posted the highest infection rate per capita at 61.7. Prince William's was 58.2.

Rates per capita in the region ranged on Tuesday from a low of 32.9 in Loudoun County to a high of 61.7 in Fauquier. The statewide rate was 53 on Tuesday, up from Monday's 52.6.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools remained in the "highest risk" level in two metrics and one secondary metric. The school division is in the "lower risk" and "moderate risk" ranges in two other secondary metrics.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 838, which is more than four times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 18.3%, also in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week showed a decline of 5.5%, which is in the "lower risk" category.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region is in the "moderate risk" range at 83.6%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 17.5%, which is in the "higher risk" category, the highest for that category.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 71. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 55 new cases and then by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192 with 45 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Tuesday, Jan. 4: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 set another state record, Prince William adds 216 new cases

The number of patients currently hospitalized across Virginia for COVID-19 set another new state record on Monday with 2,765. But new COVID-19 cases added in the past 24 hours dipped below 4,000 statewide with 3,771 new cases, down more than 1,200 from the 5,010 reported on Sunday.

Locally, the Prince William Health District also reported fewer new cases on Monday: 216, down 109 from the 325 reported on Sunday. There were also no new hospitalizations nor deaths reported locally on Monday.

Virginia reported 77 new hospitalizations and eight more deaths on Monday, Jan. 4, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local deaths: The deaths of 12 Prince William County residents to COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, Dec. 29, including that of one resident in their 30s.

The local death toll remained 299 on Monday, Jan. 4. As of Jan. 4, Virginia was losing an average of 38 residents a day to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,765 people hospitalized across the state on Monday, 621 were in Eastern Virginia; 584 were in Northern Virginia; 577 were in Central Virginia; 519 were in Northwest Virginia and 464 were in Northwest Virginia.

Of those hospitalized, 563 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up six from Sunday, and 339 were on ventilators, up five from Sunday.

About 34% of the state's ventilators were in use and 82% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Monday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Cases: Of the 216 new cases reported locally on Monday, 208 were in Prince William County, eight were in Manassas and none were in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 20s and 40s reported the most new cases with 42 in each age group. They were followed by residents age 10 to 19, who reported 30 new cases.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 42 cases on Monday, Jan. 4.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Monday to 20.8%, up from 20.7% on Sunday. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.8% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita fell behind that of Fauquier County on Monday. Fauquier posted the highest infection rate per capita at 60.2.

Rates per capita in the region ranged on Monday from a low of 31.1 in Loudoun County to a high of 60.2 in Fauquier. Prince William was in second place with 57, according to VDH data.

The statewide rate was 52.6 on Monday, up from 50.6 on Sunday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Monday with 38. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 36 new cases and then by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192 with 32 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Sunday, Jan. 3: New COVID-19 cases top 5,000 across the state, Prince William adds 325

New COVID-19 cases added in the past 24 hours topped 5,000 in Virginia again on Sunday. It's the third time the daily total exceeded 5,000 in the pandemic, all of which occurred in the last four days.

Virginia added 5,010 new cases, 70 new hospitalizations and seven deaths since Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William Health District added 325 new cases and three new hospitalizations, including those of a resident between the ages of 10 and 19 and one in their 20s. It's the second hospitalization of a local young person between the ages of 10 and 19 reported in the last two days.

For the first time since Tuesday, however, there were no new local deaths. The deaths of 12 Prince William County residents to COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, Dec. 29, including that of one resident in their 30s.

The local death toll remained 299 on Sunday, Jan. 3. As of Jan. 3, Virginia is losing an average of 39 residents a day to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped again on Sunday after peaking at 2,754 on Friday, Jan. 1, which was a new record for the pandemic.

There were 2,708 people hospitalized across the state on Sunday, down two from Saturday. The numbers of patients hospitalized in each region of the state had not been updated as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Of those hospitalized, 557 patients were in intensive care units across the state, unchanged from Saturday, and 344 were on ventilators, up nine from Saturday.

About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 80% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Sunday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were three new hospitalizations reported on Sunday, involving the younger resident between the ages of 10 and 19, one resident in their 20s and one in their 60s.

Cases: There were 325 new cases reported locally on Sunday, up from 289 on Saturday. They included 278 in Prince William County, 38 in Manassas and nine in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 40s reported the most with 63. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 61 new cases and then by residents in their 30s, who reported 55.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 64 cases on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Sunday to 20.7%, up from 20.1% on Saturday. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.7% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 27. It dipped to 54.9 on Sunday, down from 57.6 on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Sunday from a low of 32.2 in Loudoun County to a high of 54.9 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 50.6 on Sunday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 44. It was followed by Manassas area ZIP Code 20109 with 40 new cases and then by Gainesville ZIP Code 20155 with 36 new cases, which is a pandemic record.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Saturday, Jan. 2: Prince William loses 7th resident in their 30s to COVID, adds 289 new cases

Prince William County has lost yet another resident due to COVID-19, this time a man in his 30s. Meanwhile, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests exceeded 20% and a local young person between the ages of 10 and 19 was recently hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest fatality marks the seventh local person in their 30s to die from the pandemic, according to VDH data, and brings the local death toll to 299. Prince William has lost 12 residents to the pandemic since Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Statewide, Virginia reported 36 additional deaths on Saturday and is now losing an average of 39 residents a day to COVID-19, according to the most recent seven-day average posted on the VDH website.

New cases reported across Virginia on Saturday dipped below 4,000 for the first time since Dec. 28. There were 3,989 new cases reported on Jan. 2, down from the 5,182 reported on New Year's Day.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also dipped for the first time in several days. There were 2,710 people hospitalized across the state on Saturday, down from 2,754 on Friday, which set a state record.

Cases: There were 289 new cases reported locally on Saturday, including 269 in Prince William County, 17 in Manassas and three in Manassas Park.

Of the local new cases, residents in their 20s reported the most with 63. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 56 new cases, and then by residents in their 30s, who reported 40.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 61 cases on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,710 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, 596 were in Northern Virginia (down 20 from Friday); 510 were in Southwest Virginia (down seven); 593 were in Eastern Virginia (down eight); 453 were in Northwest Virginia (down 12); and 558 were in Central Virginia (down three).

Of those hospitalized, 557 patients were in intensive care units across the state, unchanged from Friday, and 335 were on ventilators, up 13.

About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 80% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Saturday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were two new hospitalizations reported on Saturday, involving the younger resident between the ages of 10 and 19 and another resident in their 50s.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Saturday to 20.1%, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.1% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday. It rose to 57.6 on Saturday, up from Friday's 53.6.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Friday from a low of 33 in Manassas Park to a high of 57.6 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 48.9 on Saturday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 57. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 20110 with 49 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Friday, Jan. 1: Private schools in Manassas, Dale City report COVID-19 outbreaks, local death toll rises

All Saints Catholic School in Manassas and Evangel Christian School in Dale City have reported outbreaks of COVID-19 resulting in a total of 21 cases. Meanwhile the county lost yet another resident to the pandemic, this time a man in his 70s.

The latest fatality, reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 1, brings the local death toll to 298. Prince William has lost 11 residents to the pandemic since Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Statewide, Virginia reported 49 additional deaths on Friday and is now losing an average of 37 residents a day to COVID-19, according to VDH data.

School outbreaks: All Saints Catholic and Evangel Christian schools are the first kindergarten through 12th grade schools in the Prince William Health District to report cases that meet the VDH definition of "outbreaks." The state defines an outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases stemming from an exposure in the same setting among unrelated people.

The two outbreaks first appeared on the VDH website last week, but the names of the schools were not included on the VDH "outbreaks by setting" dashboard until Jan. 1.

All Saints Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth-grade private school at 2924 Stonewall Road in Manassas, reported five cases stemming from an outbreak dated Dec. 22, 2020, the VDH website says.

Evangel Christian School, a kindergarten through 12th grade school located at 14836 Ashdale Ave. in Dale City, reported 16 cases stemming from a Dec. 22 outbreak, according to the VDH website.

Attempts to reach officials at both schools for comment were not immediately successful Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 97 outbreaks in K-12 schools throughout the state that have resulted in 593 cases, according to VHD data.

New cases reported across Virginia on Friday exceeded 5,000 for the second day in a row. There were 5,182 new cases reported Jan. 1. That's 57 fewer than the 5,239 cases reported Thursday, Dec. 31, which set a new state record.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to climb and stood at 2,754 across the state on Friday, setting yet another new record.

Cases: New cases reported locally on Friday exceeded 400, with 358 in Prince William County, 41 in Manassas and 10 in Manassas Park.

Of the local new cases, residents in their 20s reported the most with 70. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 64 new cases, and then by kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who reported 63 new cases.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 93 cases on Friday, Jan. 1.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,754 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, 616 were in Northern Virginia (down 11 from Thursday); 517 were in Southwest Virginia (down two); 601 were in Eastern Virginia (up eight); 465 were in Northwest Virginia (up 12); and 555 were in Central Virginia (up three).

Of those hospitalized, 557 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up 32 from Thursday, and 322 were on ventilators, down six.

About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 81% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Friday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were three new hospitalizations reported on Friday, involving one resident in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Friday to 19.9%, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 19.9% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday. It dipped to 53.6 on Friday, down from Thursday's 54.8.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Friday from a low of 33.9 in Alexandria to a high of 53.6 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 44.9 on Friday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Friday with 68. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 64 new cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.