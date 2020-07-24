The Prince William Health District reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, that of a man and a woman both in their 70s. Meanwhile, Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park reported 58 new cases including 10 among children ages 9 and under.
The new local cases were among the 1,127 new COVID-19 cases reported across Virginia on Friday, reflecting a continued upward trend of new cases since early July.
Virginia also reported an additional 78 new hospitalizations and 13 new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Local fatalities: The latest fatalities brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 194, which includes 167 deaths in Prince William County, 20 in Manassas and seven in Manassas Park since the pandemic began.
The local victims included 84 women and 110 men. They ranged in age from their 30s to older than 80. Two victims were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 15 were in their 50s, 45 were in their 60s, 50 were in their 70s and 74 were age 80 or older, according to the VDH.
The new local cases include 49 in Prince William County, six in Manassas and three in Manassas Park. They were among the 1,127 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state on Friday.
Virginia also reported an additional 78 new hospitalizations and 13 new deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate was 7.8% on Friday, down from 8.2% on Thursday.
Portsmouth's percent-positivity rate, at 18.4%, led the state again on Friday. It was followed by Norfolk, which reported a percent-positivity rate of 14.9% (down .2%).
Norfolk was followed by Pittsylvania-Danville (13.1%), Chesapeake (12.8%), Virginia Beach (11.5%), Hampton (10.1%) and Peninsula (10.3%).
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases by age: Children ages 9 and under reported the most new cases on Friday with 10. Local residents in their 30s and 50s followed with nine new cases each.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported four new cases on Friday.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 ticked up on Friday from 1,218 to 1,250, up 32.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose from 257 to 274 up 17, while those on ventilators rose from 136 to 142, up six.
There are 3,496 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 10,576 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,133, up two from Thursday. The age group makes up 20.8% (down .1%) of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 173 have been hospitalized and eight have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 1,938, up nine from Thursday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 101 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,844, up seven from Thursday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases (up .1%).
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 55 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,580, up nine from Thursday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 206 have been hospitalized and 15 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 898, up four from Thursday. The group makes up 8.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 408 cases, up 10 from Thursday. Children under 9 comprise 4% (up .1%) of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 408 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 842, up five from Wednesday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 180 have been hospitalized, up three, and 45 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 336 cases, unchanged from Thursday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 336 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 106 have been hospitalized, up one, and 50 have died, up two from Thursday.
As of Friday, 253 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, unchanged from Thursday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 253 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 86 have been hospitalized and 74 have died, both of which were unchanged.
Thursday, July 23: Prince William adds 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Prince William Health District reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday but no additional deaths, according to the latest data released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The new local cases include 56 in Prince William County, nine in Manassas and one in Manassas Park. They were among the 844 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state on Thursday.
Virginia also reported an additional 86 new hospitalizations and three new deaths.
Northern Virginia cases: There were 169 new cases reported across Northern Virginia on Thursday. The seven-day, rolling average of new daily cases reported in NOVA ticked up from 177 to 181.4.
Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate remained steady at 7.7%, while Northern Virginia's rate was unchanged at 6.2%.
Portsmouth's percent-positivity rate, at 18%, led the state again on Thursday. It was followed by Norfolk, which reported a percent-positivity rate of 15.1% (down .3%).
Norfolk was followed by Pittsylvania-Danville (13.9%), Chesapeake (12.8%), Virginia Beach (11.8%), Hampton (11.2%) and Peninsula (10.8%).
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases by age: Local residents in their 20s reported the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 15. The group was followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 13 new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases on Thursday, while those under 9 also reported three new cases.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 ticked up on Thursday from 1,157 to 1,218, up 61.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose from 253 to 257, up four, while those on ventilators remained steady at 136.
There are 3,486 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use (up 1%), according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 10,479 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,131, up 10 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 20.9% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 173 have been hospitalized, up one, and eight have died, the last of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of overall cases with 1,929, up 13 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 101 have been hospitalized, up four, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,844, up 15 from Wednesday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 55 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,571, up six from Wednesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.4% (down .1%) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 206 have been hospitalized, up two, and 15 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 894, up four from Wednesday. The group makes up 8.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 398 cases, up three from Wednesday. Children under 9 comprise 3.9% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 398 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 837, up four from Wednesday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 177 have been hospitalized, up two, and 45 have died, unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 336 cases, up one from Wednesday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 336 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 105 have been hospitalized, up three, and 48 have died, the last of which is unchanged.
As of Thursday, 253 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up four from Wednesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 253 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 86 have been hospitalized, up four, and 74 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Wednesday, July 22: Prince William loses another resident to COVID-19, adds 39 new cases
The Prince William Health District reported one additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday, that of a man in his 60s. Meanwhile, Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park reported 39 new cases and 20 new hospitalizations.
The new local cases were among the 1,022 new COVID-19 cases reported across Virginia on Wednesday, which reflects a continued upward trend of new cases since early July.
Virginia also reported an additional 84 new hospitalizations and three new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Local fatalities: The latest fatality brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 192, which includes 165 deaths in Prince William County, 20 in Manassas and seven in Manassas Park since the pandemic began.
The local victims included 83 women and 109 men. They ranged in age from their 30s to older than 80. Two victims were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 15 were in their 50s, 45 were in their 60s, 48 were in their 70s and 74 were age 80 or older, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia cases: New cases reported in Northern Virginia remained relatively steady on Wednesday, with the seven-day, rolling average of new daily cases reported in NOVA ticking down from 181 to 177.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 7.9% on Wednesday. Generally, the local percent-positivity rate and has been on a downward trajectory since late June.
Portsmouth's percent-positivity rate at 18.1% led the state on Wednesday. It was followed by Norfolk, which reported a percent-positivity rate of 15.4% (unchanged).
Norfolk was followed by Pittsylvania-Danville (14.3%), Chesapeake (13.1%), Virginia Beach (12%), Peninsula (11.2%) and Hampton (11.1%).
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases by age: Residents in their 30s reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 10. The group was followed by residents in their 20s, who reported eight new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases on Wednesday, while those under 9 reported one new case.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 dipped on Wednesday from 1,189 to 1,157, down 32.
The number of patients in intensive care units ticked down from 258 to 253, down five, while those on ventilators rose from 127 to 136, up nine.
There are 3,555 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use (up 1%), according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 10,331 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,121, up five from Tuesday. The age group makes up 20.9% (down 1%) of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 172 have been hospitalized, up five, and eight have died, the last of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,916, up 10 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 97 have been hospitalized, up three, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,829, up eight from Tuesday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 55 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,565, up five from Tuesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.4% (down .1%) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 204 have been hospitalized, up six, and 15 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 890, up three from Tuesday. The group makes up 8.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 395 cases, up one from Tuesday. Children under 9 comprise 3.9% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 395 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 833, up five from Tuesday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 175 have been hospitalized, up four, and 45 have died, up one from Tuesday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 335 cases, up one from Tuesday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 335 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 102 have been hospitalized, up one, and 48 have died, which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
As of Wednesday, 249 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Tuesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 249 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 82 have been hospitalized and 74 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Tuesday, July 21: Prince William reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, adds 55 new cases
The Prince William Health District reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, that of one man and one woman, one of whom was in their 40s and the other in their 60s.
Meanwhile, the Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported 55 additional cases Tuesday, including 50 in Prince William County, one in Manassas and four in Manassas Park.
They were part of 996 new cases reported across the state on Tuesday. Virginia also reported a total of 66 new hospitalizations and 17 new deaths.
Local fatalities: Of the fatalities due to COVID-19 in the local health district, 83 were women and 108 were men.
They ranged in age from their 30s to older than 80. Two victims were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 15 were in their 50s, 44 were in their 60s, 48 were in their 70s and 74 were age 80 or older, according to the VDH.
Virginia cases: New cases reported in Northern Virginia are remaining relatively steady. The new, seven-day rolling average of new cases reported daily in NOVA, however, rose from 174.9 to 181, up six from Monday.
The 55 new local cases moved the seven-day, rolling average of new cases in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 57, up one from Monday.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 reported in the Prince William Health District ticked down on Tuesday to 7.9% from 8% the day before. Generally, the local percent-positivity rate and has been on a downward trajectory since late June.
Portsmouth's percent-positivity rate, which rose from 15.9% to 16.5% on Tuesday, was the highest in the state followed by Norfolk with 15.4%.
Norfolk was followed by Chesapeake and Pittsylvania-Danville (both 13.3%), Virginia Beach (11.8%), Hampton (11.6%) and Peninsula (11.4%).
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases by age: Residents in their 20s continued to report the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 12. The group posted 12 on Monday and 11 on Sunday.
Twenty-somethings were followed by residents in their 30s, who posted 10 new cases, and then by residents in their 40s and 50s, which each reported eight new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported four new cases on Tuesday, while those under nine reported seven new cases.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 rose from 1,158 to 1,189, up 31.
The number of patients in intensive care units fell from 265 to 258, down seven, while those on ventilators rose from 125 to 127, up two.
There are 3,765 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 10,235 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,116, up eight from Monday. The age group makes up 21% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 167 have been hospitalized, up three, and eight have died, up one from Monday.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,906, up 10 from Monday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 94 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,821, up 12 from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 55 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,560, up eight from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 198 have been hospitalized and 15 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 887, up four from Monday. The group makes up 8.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 394 cases, up seven from Monday. Children under 9 comprise 3.9% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 394 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 828, up two from Monday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 171 have been hospitalized, up two, and 44 have died, up one from Monday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 334 cases, up one from Monday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 334 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 101 have been hospitalized and 48 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, 248 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up three from Monday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases (up .1%).
Of the 248 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 82 have been hospitalized and 74 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Monday, July 20: Prince William reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Prince William Health District reported 42 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday but no new deaths.
Across the state, an additional 945 cases were reported with 36 new hospitalizations and four additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia cases: New cases reported in Northern Virginia are remaining relatively steady. The new, seven-day rolling average of new cases reported daily in NOVA ticked down to 174.9 on on Monday from 175 the day before.
Across Virginia, the rolling, seven-day average fell from 966 to 962, but cases have generally been on an upward trend in Virginia since July 5.
The local health district also reported no new hospitalizations, leaving the total number of local residents hospitalized for COVID-19 at 884.
The 42 new local cases moved the seven-day, rolling average of new cases in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 56, down one from Sunday.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 reported in the Prince William Health District remained steady at 8% on Monday. Generally, the local percent-positivity rate and has been on a downward trajectory since late June.
Portsmouth's percent-positivity rate, which rose from 14% to 15.9% on Monday, was the highest in the state followed by Norfolk with 15.4%.
Norfolk was followed by Chesapeake (13.7%), Pittsylvania-Danville (12.8%), Hampton (12.2%) and Virginia Beach (12%).
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases by age: Residents in their 20s continued to report the highest number of new cases on Monday with 12. The group posted 11 on Sunday.
Twenty-somethings were followed on Monday residents in their 40s, who posted eight new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported five new cases on Monday, while those under nine reported three new cases.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 fell from 1,186 to 1,158, down 28.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose from 249 to 265, up 16, while those on ventilators fell from 127 to 125, down two.
There are 3,877 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 10,107 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,108, up eight from Sunday. The age group makes up 21% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 164 have been hospitalized and seven have died both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,896, up four from Sunday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 94 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,809, up 12 from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 55 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,552, up four from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 198 have been hospitalized and 15 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 883, up five from Sunday. The group makes up 8.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 387 cases, up three from Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 3.9% (up .1%) of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 387 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 826, up three from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 169 have been hospitalized and 43 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 333 cases, up two from Sunday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 333 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 101 have been hospitalized and 48 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
As of Monday, 245 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one one from Sunday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 245 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 82 have been hospitalized and 74 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Sunday, July 19: Prince William loses man in his 70s to COVID-19, adds 56 new cases
The Prince William Health District reported one additional COVID-19 death on Sunday, that of a man in his 70s.
Also, there were 56 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the health district, down from 82 on Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest fatalities bring the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 189.
Local fatalities: Of the fatalities due to COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, 82 were women and 107 were men.
They ranged in age from their 30s to older than 80. Two victims were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 15 were in their 50s, 43 were in their 60s, 48 were in their 70s and 74 were age 80 or older, according to the VDH.
Virginia cases: Meanwhile, the state reported 1,057 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as 18 hospitalizations and two additional deaths. The number of new cases reported daily in Virginia has been on an upward trend since July 6.
New cases reported in Northern Virginia are remaining relatively steady. The new, 7-day rolling average of new cases reported daily in NOVA rose to 175 on Sunday, up nine.
Of the new local cases, 48 were in the county, six were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.
The local health district also reported one additional hospitalizations, bringing the total number of local residents hospitalized for COVID-19 to 884.
The number of new local cases drove the seven-day, rolling average of new cases to 57, up two from Saturday.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 reported in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park remained stead at 8% on Sunday. Generally, the local percent-positivity rate and has been on a downward trajectory since late June.
Norfolk's percent-positivity rate, which rose to 16.1%, remained the highest in the state on Sunday.
Norfolk was followed by Portsmouth (14%), Chesapeake (13.7%), Virginia Beach (12.2%), Hampton (12%) and Pittsylvania-Danville (11.7%).
The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases by age: Residents in their 20s reported the highest number of new cases since Saturday with 11. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 10 new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported nine new cases on Sunday, while those under nine reported one new case.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 rose from 1,166 to 1,186, up 20.
The number of patients in intensive care units fell from 254 to 249, down five, while those on ventilators rose from 108 to 127, up 19.
There are 3,820 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 10,017 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,100, up five from Saturday. The age group makes up 21% of the county's total cases (down .1%).
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 164 have been hospitalized, up one, and seven have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,892, up eight from Saturday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 94 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,797, up 11 from Saturday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 55 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,548, up 10 from Saturday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 198 have been hospitalized and 15 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 878, up nine from Saturday. The group makes up 8.8% (up .1%) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 384 cases, up one from Saturday. Children under 9 comprise 3.8% (down .1%) of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 384 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 823, up seven from Saturday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 169 have been hospitalized and 43 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 330 cases, up two from Saturday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 330 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 101 have been hospitalized and 48 have died, up one.
As of Sunday, 244 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one one from Saturday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 244 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 82 have been hospitalized and 74 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Saturday, June 18: Prince William loses 1 more to COVID-19, new cases tick up to 82
The Prince William Health District reported one additional COVID-19 death Saturday, that of a woman in her 70s. Also, there were 82 new cases of COVID-19 reported locally, the most since July 5, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest fatalities bring the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 188.
Of all the fatalities due to COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, 82 were women and 106 were men.
They ranged in age from their 30s to older than 80: two victims were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 15 were in their 50s, 43 were in their 60s, 47 were in their 70s and 74 were age 80 or older, according to the VDH.
Meanwhile, the state reported 940 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as well as 60 hospitalizations and 12 additional deaths.
Of the new local cases, 70 were in the county, 10 were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.
The local health district also reported three additional hospitalizations, one each in the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, bringing the total number of local residents hospitalized for COVID-19 to 883.
The number of new local cases drove the seven-day, rolling average of new cases to 55, up from 49 on Friday.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 reported in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park ticked up to 8% from 7.9%. Generally, the local percent-positivity rate and has been on a downward trajectory since late June.
Norfolk's percent-positivity rate, which held steady at 15.7%, remained the highest in the state on Saturday.
Norfolk was followed by Chesapeake, with 13.2%, and Portsmouth, with 13.1%. Portsmouth was followed by Virginia Beach (11.6%), Hampton (10.7%) and West Piedmont (11.2%).
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases by age: Residents in their 30s reported the highest number of new cases since Friday with 18. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 14 new cases.
Residents in their 40s and 50s were next with 12 new cases each since Friday.
Kids age 9 and under reported 10 new cases, while kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported six new cases.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 ticked down on Saturday from 1,171 to 1,166.
The number of patients in intensive care units ticked up from 247 to 254, up seven, while the number on ventilators fell from 181 to 108, down 73.
There are 3,718 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 9,976 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,095, up 12 from Friday. The age group makes up 21.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 163 have been hospitalized, up two, and seven have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,884, up 18 from Friday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 94 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,786, up 14 from Friday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 55 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,538, up 12 from Friday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 198 have been hospitalized and 15 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 869, up six from Friday. The group makes up 8.7% (down .1%) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 383 cases, up 10 from Friday. Children under 9 comprise 3.9% (up .1%) of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 383 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 816, up seven from Friday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 169 have been hospitalized and 43 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 328 cases, up two from Friday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 328 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 101 have been hospitalized and 47 have died, up one.
As of Saturday, 243 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, adjusted down one from Friday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 243 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 82 have been hospitalized and 74 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Friday, July 17: Prince William loses 5 more residents to COVID-19
The Prince William Health District reported five additional COVID-19 deaths in recent days, those of three women and two men, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest fatalities bring the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 187. Of the most recent victims, one was in their 60s, three were in their 70s and one was age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Of all the fatalities due to COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, 81 were women and 106 men. They ranged in age from their 30s to older than 80: two victims were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 15 were in their 50s, 43 were in their 60s, 46 were in their 70s and 74 were age 80 or older, according to the VDH.
Meanwhile, the local health district reported 168 cases since Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 144 were in the county, 17 were in Manassas and seven were in Manassas Park. The local health district also reported 17 additional hospitalizations since Tuesday, including 13 in the county, three in Manassas and one in Manassas Park.
The state of Virginia, meanwhile, reported 2,990 new cases and 36 deaths since Tuesday, July 14.
The number of new cases reported in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park remained steady, with the rolling, 7-day average of new cases reported daily hovering between 40 and 49 over the past week. It stood at 49 on Friday.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 reported in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park fell to 7.9% on Friday and has been on a downward trajectory since late June.
Norfolk's percent-positivity rate, at 15.7%, remained the highest in the state on Friday.
Norfolk was followed by Chesapeake, with 14.3%, and Portsmouth, with 12.5%. Portsmouth was followed by West Piedmont (11.9%), Virginia Beach (11.6%) and Hampton (10.8%).
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Residents in their 40s reported the highest number of new cases since Tuesday with 36. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 30 new cases.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 were third with an additional 29 new cases over the past three days.
Residents in their 50s reported 23 new cases, while those in their 20s reported 21.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 ticked up since Tuesday from 1,127 to 1,171, up 44.
The number of patients in intensive care units ticked down from 249 to 247, down two, while the number on ventilators rose from 112 to 181, up 69.
There are 3,534 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 9,883 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 460.
The local health district reported 17 new hospitalizations since Tuesday, bringing the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 to 881.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,083, up 36 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 21.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 161 have been hospitalized, up seven, and seven have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,866, up 30 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 94 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,772, up 21 from Tuesday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 55 have been hospitalized, up one, but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,526, up 23 from Tuesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 198 have been hospitalized, up two, and 15 have died, which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 863, up 29 from Tuesday. The group makes up 8.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 373 cases, up five from Tuesday. Children under 9 comprise 3.8% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 373 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 809, up eight from Tuesday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 169 have been hospitalized, up two, and 43 have died, up one.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 326 cases, up seven from Tuesday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 326 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 101 have been hospitalized, up three, and 46 have died, up two.
As of Friday, 244 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up five from Tuesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 244 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 82 have been hospitalized, up one, and 74 have died, up two.
Tuesday, July 14: Prince William reports 44 new cases, no new death
The Prince William Health District reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday but no new deaths for the second day in a row, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The state of Virginia, meanwhile, reported 801 new cases, 52 additional hospitalizations and nine new deaths.
Of the new local cases, 43 were reported in the county while one was in the City of Manassas. The City of Manassas Park reported no new cases on Tuesday.
Like the rest of Northern Virginia, the number of new cases reported in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park remained steady, with the rolling, 7-day average ticking down Tuesday from 46 to 43.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 reported in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park fell to 8.9%, the lowest since the pandemic began, and has been on a downward trajectory since late June.
Norfolk's percent-positivity rate, at 16.7%, remained the highest in the state on Tuesday.
Norfolk was followed by Chesapeake, with 13%, and Portsmouth, which reported a percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 12.1%. Portsmouth was followed by West Piedmont (11.2%), Virginia Beach (10.7%) and Hampton, with 10.4%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Residents in their 20s reported the highest number of new cases with 13 new cases. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported nine new cases, and residents in their 40s, who reported eight new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 added seven new cases while there were six new cases reported among children age 9 and under.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 ticked down on Tuesday from 1,129 to 1,127, down two.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose from 243 to 249, up six, while the number on ventilators rose from 105 to 112, up seven.
There are 3,695 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 9,423 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged.
The local health district reported five new hospitalizations on Tuesday, bringing the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 to 864.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,047, up eight from Monday. The age group makes up 21.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 154 have been hospitalized, up three, and seven have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,836, up nine from Monday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 94 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,751, up 13 from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 54 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,503, up six from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 196 have been hospitalized and 15 have died, unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 834, up seven from Monday. The group makes up 8.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 368 cases, up six from Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 3.8% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 368 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 801, up one from Monday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 167 have been hospitalized, up one, and 42 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 319 cases, up one from Monday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 319 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 98 have been hospitalized and 44 have died, unchanged in the last 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, 239 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, adjusted down one from Monday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 239 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 81 have been hospitalized and 72 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Monday, July 13: Prince William reports 50 new cases, no new deaths
The Prince William Health District reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Monday but no new deaths. Meanwhile, the state of Virginia reported 972 new cases, the most since June 7 when the daily number reached 1,284, but only two new deaths.
The latest local fatality, that of a Manassas woman in her 70s, was reported Sunday. Her death was the 11th in the past week and brought the county health district's death toll to 182.
But like the rest of Northern Virginia, the number of new cases reported in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are remaining steady, with the rolling, 7-day average ticking up Monday from 40 to 46 but remaining relatively stable.
Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate reported in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park fell to 9.1% on Monday, down from 9.4%, and stood at the sixth-highest in the state.
Norfolk's percent-positivity rate, at 16.8%, remained the highest in the state on Monday.
Norfolk continues to be followed by Portsmouth, which reported a percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 12.3%. Portsmouth was followed by Chesapeake and West Piedmont (both 11%) and Hampton (10%).
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases: Of the 50 new local cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 38 were in the county, eight were in Manassas and four were in Manassas Park..
Residents in their 30s and 40s reported the highest number of new cases with 11 in each age group.
They were followed by kids between the ages of 10 and 19, who reported eight new cases, and by residents in their 20s, who added seven new cases. There were three new cases reported among kids ages 9 and under.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 ticked up on Monday from 1,045 to 1,129, up 84.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose from 228 to 243, up 15, while the number on ventilators rose from 101 to 105, up four.
There are 3,799 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 9,330 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged.
The local health district reported no additional hospitalizations on Monday, leaving the number of hospitalizations steady at 859.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,039, up 11 from Sunday. The age group makes up 21.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 151 have been hospitalized and seven have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,827, up 11 from Sunday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 93 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,738, up seven from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 54 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,497, up six from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 196 have been hospitalized, up four, and 15 have died, unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 827, up eight from Sunday. The group makes up 8.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 362 cases, up three from Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 3.7% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 362 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 800, up three from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 166 have been hospitalized, up two, and 42 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 318 cases, unchanged from Saturday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 318 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 98 have been hospitalized and 44 have died, unchanged in the last 24 hours.
As of Monday, 240 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, unchanged from Saturday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 240 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 81 have been hospitalized and 72 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Sunday, July 12: Manassas loses woman in her 70s to COVID-19, county adds 44 new cases
The Prince William Health District reported another COVID-19 death Sunday, that of a Manassas woman in her 70s. Meanwhile, 888 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, including 44 locally.
The latest fatality was the 11th reported locally since Monday, July 6, and brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 182, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Of the local victims from Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, 78 were women and 104 were men. Two were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 15 were in their 50s, 42 were in their 60s, 44 were in their 70s and 72 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
As has been the case in recent days, new cases reported in Northern Virginia are relatively steady while cases are rising in the rest of the state.
Percent-positivity rate: Norfolk's percent-positivity rate fell from 16.4% to 15.9% on Sunday but remained the highest in the state.
Norfolk continues to be followed by Portsmouth, which reported a percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 13%. Portsmouth was followed by Chesapeake (11.8%), West Piedmont (11%) and Hampton (10.2%).
Prince William's rate, at 9.4%, fell to the sixth-highest in the state on Sunday.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases: Of the 44 new local cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 40 were in the county, three were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.
The rolling, seven-day average of new daily cases reported locally fell from 50 to 40.
Twenty-somethings posted the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 12. They were followed by residents in their 40s, with nine, and those in their 30s, with seven.
Kids ages 10 through 19 reported four new cases as did those 9 and under.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 rose on Sunday from 1,020 to 1,045, up 25.
The number of patients in intensive care units fell from 230 to 228, while the number on ventilators rose from 97 to 101, up four.
There are 3,699 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 9,752 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged.
The local health district reported nine additional hospitalizations on Sunday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 859.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,028, up nine from Saturday. The age group makes up 21.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 151 have been hospitalized, up two, and seven have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,816, up seven from Saturday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 93 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,738, up 12 from Saturday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 54 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,491, up three from Saturday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 196 have been hospitalized, up four, and 15 have died, unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 819, up four from Saturday. The group makes up 8.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 359 cases, up four from Saturday. Children under 9 comprise 3.7% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 359 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 797, up five from Saturday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 166 have been hospitalized, up two, and 42 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 318 cases, unchanged from Saturday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 318 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 98 have been hospitalized and 44 have died, up one from Saturday.
As of Saturday, 239 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, unchanged from Saturday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 239 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 81 have been hospitalized and 72 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Saturday, July 11: Prince William loses a man in his 50s to COVID-19, cases steady across NOVA
The Prince William Health District on Saturday reported the death of a man in his 50s to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the new cases across Northern Virginia have remained flat in recent days but are rising in other areas of the state.
The latest local fatality was the 10th reported since Monday and brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 181, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Of the local victims from Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, 77 were women and 104 were men. Two were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 15 were in their 50s, 42 were in their 60s, 43 were in their 70s and 72 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
The Prince William Health District reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while the state posted 851. Cases in Northern Virginia appear steady while those in the rest of the state are rising.
Percent-positivity rate: Norfolk still had the highest percent-positivity rate in the state on COVID-19 tests on Saturday, rising from 16.3% to 16.4%.
Norfolk continues to be followed by Portsmouth, which reported a percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 13.8%.
Prince William's rate, at 9.8%, fell to the fourth-highest in the state on Saturday.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases: Of the 39 new local cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, 27 were in the county, 10 were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.
The rolling, seven-day average of new daily cases reported locally fell from 51 to 50.
Thirty-somethings posted the highest number of new cases on Saturday with eight. They were followed by residents in their 20s and 40s, which each reported six new cases.
Kids ages 10 through 19 reported five new cases, while those 9 and under reported one new case.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 rose on Saturday from 1,006 to 1,020, up 14.
The number of patients in intensive care units fell from 234 to 230, down four, while the number on ventilators fell from 102 to 97, down five.
There are 3,530 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Wednesday, 9,271 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged.
The local health district reported two additional hospitalizations on Saturday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 850.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,019, up six from Friday. The age group makes up 21.1% of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 149 have been hospitalized and seven have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,809, up eight from Friday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 92 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,726, up six from Friday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 54 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,488, unchanged from Friday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 192 have been hospitalized, up one, and 15 have died, up one from Friday.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 815, up five from Friday. The group makes up 8.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 355 cases, up one from Friday. Children under 9 comprise 3.7% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 355 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 792, up four from Friday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 164 have been hospitalized and 42 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 318 cases, up two from Friday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 318 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 98 have been hospitalized, up one, and 43 have died, which is unchanged from Friday.
As of Saturday, 239 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up three from Friday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 239 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 81 have been hospitalized and 72 have died, the latter of which is up one from Thursday.
Friday, July 10: Prince William reports 1 more COVID-19 death, county adds 67 new cases
The Prince William Health District reported one additional COVID-19 death on Friday, that of a man age 80 or older. Meanwhile Virginia posted 943 new COVID-19 cases, the largest daily total since June 7, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest local fatality was the ninth reported since Monday and brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 180.
Of the local victims from Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, 77 were women and 103 were men. Two were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 42 were in their 60s, 43 were in their 70s and 72 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Percent-positivity rate: Norfolk still had the highest percent-positivity rate in the state on COVID-19 tests on Friday, rising from 14.3% to 16.3%. Norfolk and Virginia Beach are reporting a sharp increase in new cases.
Norfolk continues to be followed by Portsmouth, which reported a percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 14%. Prince William's rate continues to be the third highest in the state at 9.9%, which is down from 10.3% on Thursday. Loudoun County's rate continued to drop from 8.1% to 7.8%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases: Of the 67 new local cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, 55 were in the county, eight were in Manassas and four were in Manassas Park.
The number kept the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases reported locally steady at about 51.
Twenty-somethings posted the highest number of new cases on Friday with 18. They were followed by residents in their 30s, with 13 cases, and residents in their 50s, with 10 new cases.
Kids ages 10 through 19 reported five new cases, while those 9 and under reported two new cases.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 rose on Friday from 956 to 1,006, up 50.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose from 215 to 234, up 19, while the number on ventilators rose from 93 to 102, up nine.
There are 3,463 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Wednesday, 9,189 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 124 from Thursday.
The local health district reported one additional hospitalization on Friday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 848.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
The VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,013, up six from Thursday. The age group makes up 21.1% of the county's total cases (down .1%).
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 149 have been hospitalized and seven have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,801, up 13 from Thursday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 92 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,720, up 18 from Thursday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases (up .1%).
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 54 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,488, up 10 from Thursday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 191 have been hospitalized and 14 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 810, up five from Thursday. The group makes up 8.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 354 cases, up two from Thursday. Children under 9 comprise 3.7% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 354 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 788, up seven from Thursday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 164 have been hospitalized and 42 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 316 cases, unchanged from Thursday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 316 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 97 have been hospitalized and 43 have died, which is unchanged from Wednesday.
As of Friday, 236 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, which was unchanged from Thursday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 236 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 81 have been hospitalized and 72 have died, the latter of which is up one from Thursday.
