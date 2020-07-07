The Prince William Health District reported another COVID-19 death on Tuesday, that of a woman in her 60s, and the number of new cases reported locally rebounded to 64 after dropping to just 13 on Monday.
Meanwhile, 638 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide on Tuesday along with 28 additional deaths. On Monday, the state reported 354 new cases and no new deaths.
Bright spots in the daily reported included that the statewide percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remains at 6%, and the rate in the Prince William Health District dropped from 9.9% to 9.7%, according to the latest data released by the Virginia Department of Health.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has now lost 172 residents to COVID-19.
The victims have so far included 73 women and 99 men. Of the local victims, two were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 39 were in their 60s, 41 were in their 70s and 69 were age 80 or older.
Percent-positivity rate: Norfolk still had the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, rising from 12.4% to 12.9%.
Norfolk is followed by Portsmouth with 12.3%. Prince William's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is now the third highest in the state at 9.7%, while Loudoun County's rate dropped from 11% to 9.6%.
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate ticked down from 6.1% to 6%, while the Northern Virginia rate also declined from 7.9% to 7.4%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases: Of 64 new local cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, 56 were in the county, six were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.
The number brings the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases reported locally to 61, down four from Monday.
Twenty-somethings posted the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 15. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 11 new cases. Kids ages 10 through 19 reported nine new cases.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 was on the rise for the first time in recent days and by more than 100 patients, going from 783 to 902, up 119.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose from 194 to 202, up eight, while the number on ventilators rose from 86 to 105, up 19.
There are 4,052 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Tuesday, 8,913 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 104 from Monday.
The local health district reported 19 additional hospitalizations on Tuesday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 844.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 638 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Monday, bringing the seven-day average of new daily cases to 565, up six from Monday. There were also 77 additional hospitalizations and 28 new deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 66,740 cases, 6,512 hospitalizations and 1,881 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,993, up six from Monday. The age group makes up 21.2% (down .1%) of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 149 have been hospitalized, up one, and seven have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,774, up six from Monday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 92 have been hospitalized, up two, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,698, up 15 from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases, an increase of .1% from Monday.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 54 have been hospitalized, up two, but none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,465, up 11 from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 192 have been hospitalized, up six, and 14 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 804, up nine from Monday. The group makes up 8.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 349 cases, up seven from Monday. Children under 9 comprise 3.7% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 349 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, 10 have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 775, up six from Monday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 164 have been hospitalized, up one, and 39 have died, also up one since Monday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 314 cases, up five from Monday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 314 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 94 have been hospitalized, up four, and 41 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, 235 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one since Monday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 235 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 79 have been hospitalized, up two, and 69 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Monday, July 6: New COVID-19 cases drop to 13 in Prince William, no new deaths statewide
A day after Prince William Health District reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, the most since early June, the number of new cases fell to just 13 on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests also declined -- from 10.3% to 9.9% -- and there were no new deaths reported locally or anywhere in the state, something that hasn't happened since April 5.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported its most recent COVID-19 death, that of a man in his 40s, on Saturday, July 4.
The latest fatality was the 12th in the past week in the local health district, which now has a COVID-19 death toll of 171.
The health district has so far lost 72 women and 99 men since the pandemic began in March. Of all the local victims, two were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 38 were in their 60s, 41 were in their 70s and 69 were age 80 or older.
Percent-positivity rate: Norfolk still had the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests on Monday, rising from 11.8% to 12.4%.
Norfolk is followed by Portsmouth, with 11.4%, and Loudoun County will 11%. Prince William remains fourth in the state with 9.9%.
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate remained steady at 6.1%, while the Northern Virginia rate ticked down from 8.2% to 7.9%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases: Of 13 new local cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, 12 were in the county and one was in Manassas. Manassas Park reported zero new cases on Monday.
The number brings the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases reported locally to 65, up less than a full point from Sunday.
Forty-somethings posted the highest number of new cases on Monday with seven. The group reported 23 new cases on Sunday.
They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported three new cases.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 continued to decline on Monday from 792 to 783, down nine.
The number of patients in intensive care units dropped from 202 to 194, down eight, while the number on ventilators dropped from 95 to 86, down nine.
There are 4,239 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Monday, 8,809 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 25 from Sunday.
The local health district reported two additional hospitalizations on Monday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 825.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 354 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Monday, bringing the seven-day average of new daily cases to 559, down 14 from Sunday. There were also 17 additional hospitalizations but no new deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 66,102 cases, 6,435 hospitalizations and 1,853 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,987, up seven from Sunday. The age group makes up 21.3%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 148 have been hospitalized and seven have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,768, up one from Sunday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,683, up three from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases, an increase of .1% from Sunday.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 52 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,454, which was unchanged from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 186 have been hospitalized, up one, and 14 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 795, up one from Sunday. The group makes up 8.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 342 cases, adjusted down one from Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 3.7% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 342 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, nine have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 769, unchanged from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 163 have been hospitalized, up one, and 38 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 311 cases, up two from Sunday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 309 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 90 have been hospitalized and 41 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
As of Monday, 234 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one since Sunday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 234 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 77 have been hospitalized and 69 have died, both of which are unchange
Sunday, July 5: Prince William reports 111 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Prince William County reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the first time the local area has exceeded 100 new daily cases since June 6, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local health district reported no additional deaths but saw its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests tick up to 10.3%, a slight rise from Saturday's 10.2%.
But Prince William remains behind Norfolk, Portsmouth and Loudoun County on its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests. The rate is a measure that indicates whether there is enough testing to identify most cases of the disease in a community.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported its most recent COVID-19 death, that of a man in his 40s, on Saturday.
The latest fatality was the 12th in the past week in the local health district, which now has a COVID-19 death toll of 171.
The health district has so far lost 72 women and 99 men since the pandemic began in March. Of all the local victims, two were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 38 were in their 60s, 41 were in their 70s and 69 were age 80 or older.
Percent-positivity rate: Norfolk now has the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests at 11.8%, up from 10.9% on Saturday.
Norfolk is followed by Loudoun County and Portsmouth, both of which posted percent-positivity rates on Sunday of 11.7%. The rate is steady for Loudoun but an increase from 11.4% for Portsmouth. Prince William remains fourth in the state with 10.3%.
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate ticked down on Sunday from 6.2% to 6.1%, while the Northern Virginia rate ticked up from 8% to 8.2%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday.
New local cases: The Prince William Health District reported a total of 111 new local cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases reported locally to 64.2, up nine from Saturday.
Of the new cases, 86 were in Prince William County, 16 were in Manassas and nine were in Manassas Park.
Twenty-somethings continued to post the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 26. The group reported 25 new cases on Saturday and 16 on Friday.
They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 23 new cases, and then by residents in their 30s, who reported 22.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 posted 10 new cases, while residents in their 50s reported 13 and residents in their 60s reported 12.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 continued to decline on Sunday from 808 to 792, down 16.
The number of patients in intensive care units dropped from 207 to 202, down five, while the number on ventilators dropped from 99 to 95, down four.
There are 4,294 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Sunday, 8,784 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 43 from Saturday.
The local health district reported one additional hospitalization on Sunday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 823.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 639 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Sunday, bringing the seven-day average of new daily cases to 573, up 21 from Saturday. There were also 13 additional hospitalizations and four new deaths reported.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 65,748 cases, 6,418 hospitalizations and 1,853 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,980, up 23 from Saturday. The age group makes up 21.2%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 148 have been hospitalized and seven have died, both of which are unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,767, up 22 from Saturday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,680, up 26 from Saturday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 52 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,454, up 13 from Saturday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 185 have been hospitalized and 14 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 794, up 10 from Saturday. The group makes up 8.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 343 cases, up three from Saturday. Children under 9 comprise 3.7% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 343 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, nine have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 769, up 12 from Saturday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 162 have been hospitalized and 38 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 309 cases, up two from Saturday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 309 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 90 have been hospitalized, up one, and 41 have died, which is unchanged.
As of Sunday, 233 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, which remained steady Sunday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 233 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 77 have been hospitalized and 69 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Saturday, July 4: Prince William loses a man in his 40s to COVID-19, county adds 48 new cases
A Prince William County man in his 40s has died of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health reported on Saturday, bringing the local death toll since the start of the pandemic to 171.
The latest fatality is the 12th in the past week in the local health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
The other local fatalities reported since Sunday, June 28, included those of four women and seven men. Four were in their 60s, two were in their 70s and five were age 80 or older.
The health district has so far lost 72 women and 99 men to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of all the local victims, two were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 38 were in their 60s, 41 were in their 70s and 69 were age 80 or older.
Meanwhile, the county health district's reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose from 9.7% to 10.2%. The rate remains the fourth-highest in the state behind Loudoun County, Portsmouth and Norfolk.
Percent-positivity rate: Loudoun County on Saturday saw its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rise from 11.5% to 11.7%.
Loudoun was followed by Portsmouth, which posted a rate of 11.4% (up from 10.4%) and Norfolk, which posted a rate of 10.9% (up from 9.8%).
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate held steady on Saturday at 6.2%, while the Northern Virginia rate ticked up from 7.8% to 8%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday.
New local cases: The Prince William Health District reported a total of 48 new local cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases reported locally to 55.
Of the new cases, 42 were in Prince William County, five were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.
Twenty-somethings continued to post the highest number of new cases on Saturday with 25. Residents in their 20s reported 16 new cases on Friday.
They were followed by kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who posted 11 new cases. The group reported 12 new cases on Friday.
Residents in their 50s reported nine new cases, while those in their 30s reported seven.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 continued to decline on Saturday from 818 to 808, down 10.
The number of patients in intensive care units held steady at 207, while the number on ventilators rose from 95 to 99, up four.
There are 4,024 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Friday, 8,741 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 30 from Friday.
The local health district reported two additional hospitalizations on Saturday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 822.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 716 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, bringing the seven-day average of new daily cases to 552 -- the highest in about a month. There were also 23 additional hospitalizations and four new deaths reported.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 65,109 cases, 6,405 hospitalizations and 1,849 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Saturday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,957, up six from Friday. The age group makes up 21.2%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 148 have been hospitalized, up one, and seven have died, up one since Friday.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,745, up seven from Friday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,654, up 25 from Friday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 52 have been hospitalized but none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,441, up nine from Friday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 185 have been hospitalized and 14 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 784, up 11 from Friday. The group makes up 8.5% (up .1%) of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 340 cases, up one from Friday. Children under 9 comprise 3.7% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 340 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, nine have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 757, up three from Friday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 162 have been hospitalized, up one, and 38 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 307 cases, up three from Friday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 307 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 89 have been hospitalized, up one, and 41 have died, which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
As of Saturday, 233 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, adjusted down one from Friday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% (down .1%) of the county's cases.
Of the 233 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 77 have been hospitalized, up one, and 69 have died, which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Friday, July 3: Prince William loses 3 more to COVID-19, 68 new cases reported locally
Prince William reported three more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the local death toll to 170, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the county health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell to 9.7% and is no longer the highest in the state.
The three additional fatalities involved one woman and two men. Two were in their 60s and one was in their 70s. All three were residents of Prince William County.
The health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, has so far lost 72 women and 98 men to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
Of the local victims, two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 38 were in their 60s, 41 were in their 70s and 69 were age 80 or older.
Percent-positivity rate: Loudoun County on Friday posted a percent-positivity rate of 11.5%, surpassing that of Prince William's for the first time. Loudoun was followed by Portsmouth, which posted a rate of 10.4%; and Norfolk, which posted a rate of 9.8%.
Prince William Health District had the fourth-highest rate in the state on Friday.
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate held steady on Friday at 6.2%, while the Northern Virginia rate also remained the same at 7.8%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday.
New local cases: The Prince William Health District reported a total of 68 new local cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases to 58.
Of the new cases, 52 were in Prince William County, 13 were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
Twenty-somethings posted the highest number of new cases on Friday with 16. They were followed by kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who posted 12 new cases.
Residents in their 40s and 60s each posted nine new cases on Friday. Children under 9 reported five new cases, while residents in their 50s reported six.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 continued to decline on Friday from 888 to 818, down 70.
The number of patients in intensive care units ticked up from 205 to 207, up two, while the number on ventilators remained steady at 95.
There are 3,728 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Friday, 8,711 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 215 from Thursday.
The local health district reported nine additional hospitalizations on Friday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 820.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 658 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Friday, bringing the seven-day average of new daily cases to 546. There were also 49 additional hospitalizations and 29 new deaths reported.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 64,393 cases, 6,382 hospitalizations and 1,845 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Friday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,951, up nine from Thursday. The age group makes up 21.3%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 148 have been hospitalized, up one, and six have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,738, up eight from Thursday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized, adjusted down one from Thursday, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,629, up 16 from Thursday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 52 have been hospitalized, up two, but none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,432, up six from Thursday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 185 have been hospitalized, up three, and 14 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 773, up 12 from Thursday. The group makes up 8.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- account for 339 cases, up five from Thursday. Children under 9 comprise 3.7% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 339 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, nine have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged in the last 24 hours.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 754, up nine from Thursday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 161 have been hospitalized, up two, and 38 have died, also up two since Thursday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 304 cases, up two from Thursday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 304 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 88 have been hospitalized, up one, and 41 have died, also up one from Thursday.
As of Friday, 234 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Thursday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 234 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 77 have been hospitalized, up one, and 69 have died, which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Thursday, July 2: Prince William reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Prince William County added 63 new COVID-19 cases Thursday but no additional deaths.
Also, the county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is now tied with that of its northwestern neighbor -- Loudoun County -- meaning the two Northern Virginia jurisdictions now share the distinction of having the highest positivity rates in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Prince William Health District, which includes Manassas and Manassas Park, posted its most recent COVID-19 fatalities -- those of two Manassas women age 80 or older -- on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the state reduced the health district's COVID-19 fatalities by one, leaving the health district with a death toll of 167.
Of the local victims, 71 were women and 96 were men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 36 were in their 60s, 40 were in their 70s and 69 were age 80 or older.
The county health district's seven-day percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down on Thursday from 10.8% to 10.7%, which is the same as Loudoun County's. Loudoun County's rate has been on a steady upswing since June 23, when it was 7.4%.
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up again on Thursday, rising from 6.1% to 6.2%, while the rate across Northern Virginia remained steady at 7.8%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday.
New local cases: Of the 63 new local cases of COVID-19, 59 were in Prince William County, three were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.
About 40% of the new cases involved residents between the ages of 30 and 59. Forty-somethings reported the highest number of number of new daily cases with 16, while residents in their 30s reported 15, and residents in their 50s reported 10.
Children under 9 also reported 10 new cases, with the other age groups reporting three or fewer.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 continued to decline on Thursday from 892 to 888, down four.
The number of patients in intensive care units dropped from 206 to 205, down one, while the number of ventilators remained steady at 95.
There are 3,758 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Thursday, 8,496 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 365 from Wednesday. (Editor's note: That's a big increase from previous days. We have reached out to VHHA for more information and will update the report when we receive it.)
The local health district reported eight additional hospitalizations on Thursday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 811.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 532 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday as well as 71 additional hospitalizations and 30 additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 63,735 cases, 6,333 hospitalizations and 1,816 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Thursday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,942, up 16 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 21.3%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 147 have been hospitalized, up three, and six have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,730, up 15 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 91 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,629, up six from Wednesday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 50 have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,426, up 10 from Wednesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 182 have been hospitalized, up two, and 14 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 761, up three from Wednesday. The group makes up 8.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 334 up 10 from Wednesday. Children under 9 comprise 3.7% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 334 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, nine have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which were unchanged in the last 24 hours.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 745, up three from Wednesday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 159 have been hospitalized and 36 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 302 cases, up two from Wednesday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 300 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 87 have been hospitalized, up one, and 40 have died, which was adjusted down one from Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 233 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 233 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 76 have been hospitalized and 69 have died, which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Wednesday, July 1: Manassas loses 2 more residents to COVID-19, bringing city's death toll to 18
Manassas has lost two additional residents to COVID-19, both were women age 80 or older. Meanwhile, the Prince William Health District reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The two additional deaths bring the City of Manassas' death toll to COVID-19 to 18. The City of Manassas is part of the Prince William Health District, which has so far lost a total of 168 residents to COVID-19, including 144 from Prince William County and six from Manassas Park.
Of the local victims, 72 were women and 96 were men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 36 were in their 60s, 41 were in their 70s and 69 were age 80 or older.
The county health department's seven-day percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down on Wednesday from 10.9% to 10.8% but remains the highest of any health district in the state.
The local percent-positivity rate has been on a mostly downward trend since June 8, when it was 15%, and is less than one-third of its April 18 all-time high of 36.7%.
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests went in the opposite direction, rising to 6.1% from 6%, while the rate across Northern Virginia also ticked up from 7.7% to 7.8%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday.
New local cases: Of the 63 new local cases of COVID-19, 46 were in Prince William County, 17 were in Manassas and none were in Manassas Park.
About 45% of the new cases involved residents between the ages of 20 and 49. Thirty-somethings reported the highest number of number of new daily cases with 11, while residents in their 20s reported 10, and residents in their 40s reported seven.
Residents age 80 or older reported 10 new cases, while residents in their 70s reported seven and residents in their 60s reported four. Residents in their 50s reported six new cases.
Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported five new cases, while kids age 9 and under reported four.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 declined from 902 on Tuesday to 892 on Wednesday, down 10.
The number of patients in intensive care units dropped from 225 to 205, down 20, while the number of ventilators fell from 98 to 95, down three.
There are 3,649 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Wednesday, 8,131 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 51 from Tuesday.
The local health district reported four additional hospitalizations on Wednesday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 803.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 416 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Wednesday as well as 59 additional hospitalizations and 23 additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 63,203 cases, 6,262 hospitalizations and 1,786 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Wednesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,926, up seven from Tuesday. The age group makes up 21.3%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 144 have been hospitalized, up two, and six have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,715, up 11 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized, adjusted down one from Tuesday, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,623, up 10 from Tuesday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 49 have been hospitalized, and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,416, up six from Tuesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 180 have been hospitalized and 14 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 758, up five from Tuesday. The group makes up 8.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 324 up four from Monday. Children under 9 comprise 3.6% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 324 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, nine have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 742, up four from Tuesday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 159 have been hospitalized and 36 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 300 cases, up seven from Tuesday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 300 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 86 have been hospitalized, up one, and 41 have died, which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
As of Wednesday, 233 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up seven from Tuesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 236 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 76 have been hospitalized, up one, and 69 have died, up two since Monday.
Tuesday, June 30: Prince William loses 6 more residents to COVID-19, 91 new cases reported
A day after Prince William reported just six new COVID-19 cases, the county's numbers took a turn for the worse on Tuesday with six additional deaths and 91 new cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The six additional deaths included those of one woman and five men. Five were residents of Prince William County and one was a resident of Manassas Park. Two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and three were 80 or older, according to VDH data.
The new fatalities bring the Prince William Health District's COVID-19 death toll to 166. The health district has so far lost a total of 70 women and 96 men to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of the local victims, two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 36 were in their 60s, 41 were in their 70s and 67 were age 80 or older.
The county health department's seven-day percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests also rose on Tuesday from 10.2% to 10.9% and remains the highest of any health district in the state.
The local percent-positivity rate has been on a mostly downward trend since June 8, when it was 15%, and is less than one-third of its April 18 all-time high of 36.7%.
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests also rose on Tuesday to 6%. Meanwhile, the rate throughout Northern Virginia ticked up from 7.3% to 7.7%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. Northam has announced the state will enter Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
New local cases: Of the local new cases of COVID-19, 75 were in Prince William County, 12 were in Manassas and four were in Manassas Park.
About 51% of the new cases involved residents younger than 30. Twenty-somethings reported the highest number of new cases with 24, while kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 15 new cases and kids age 9 and under reported eight.
Residents in their 50s reported 14 new cases, while residents in their 40s reported nine. Only seven of the new cases were reported among residents ages 60 or older.
Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 was also on the rise Tuesday. There were 902 patients hospitalized because of the coronavirus, up 106 from Monday.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose to 230, up five, while the number of ventilators fell from 101 to 98, down three.
There are 3,909 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Tuesday, 8,080 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 57 from Monday.
The local health district reported six additional hospitalizations on Tuesday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 799.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 598 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Tuesday as well as 39 additional hospitalizations and 23 additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 62,787 cases, 6,203 hospitalizations and 1,763 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Tuesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,919, up nine from Monday. The age group makes up 21.4%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 142 have been hospitalized and six have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,704, up 14 from Monday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 91 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,613, up 24 from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 49 have been hospitalized, and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,413, up 14 from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 180 have been hospitalized and 14 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 753, up 15 from Monday. The group makes up 8.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 320 up eight from Monday. Children under 9 comprise 3.6% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 320 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, eight have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 738, up one from Monday. The age group makes up 8.2%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 159 have been hospitalized, up two, and 36 have died, also up two since Monday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 293 cases, up four from Monday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 293 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 85 have been hospitalized, up three, and 41 have died, up one since Monday.
As of Tuesday, 226 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up two from Monday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 226 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 75 have been hospitalized, up one, and 67 have died, up three since Monday.
Monday, June 30: Prince William adds 6 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number since March 30
Prince William County reported just six new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- the lowest number of new daily cases since March 30 -- and no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The county health department's seven-day percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up, however, from 10.1% on Sunday to 10.2% Tuesday, and remains the highest of any health district in the state.
Still, the local percent-positivity rate has been on a mostly downward trend since June 8, when it was 15%, and is now less than one-third of its April 18 all-time high of 36.7%.
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests also ticked up Monday to 5.9% from Sunday's 5.8%. Meanwhile, the rate throughout Northern Virginia remained steady at 7.3%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. Northam has announced the state will enter Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District's latest fatality -- that of a woman in her 70s -- was reported Saturday, June 27, bringing the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 160.
Local deaths due to COVID-19 include 139 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five of Manassas Park.
The victims include 69 women and 91 men. Two were in their 30s; six were in their 40s; 14 were in their 50s; 34 were in their 60s; 40 were in their 70s; and 64 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
New local cases: All six of the new COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in Prince William County. Neither Manassas nor Manassas Park reported any additional cases. In addition, the overall case numbers for Manassas and Manassas Park were adjusted down by two and one, respectively, according to the latest VDH data.
Four of the six new cases were reported among residents in their 40s, who continue to have the most cases in the local health district. Of the remaining two cases, one was reported among residents in their 30s, and one was reported among residents in their 60s.
Hospitalizations: Monday's hospitalization report included more good news for Virginians, with the number of current hospitalizations for COVID-19 falling below 800. A total of 796 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, June 29, down 22 from Sunday.
The number of patients in intensive care units dropped to 225, down 10 from Sunday, while the number on ventilators ticked down from 107 on Sunday to 101, down six.
There are 4,102 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Monday, 8,023 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 18 from Sunday.
The local health district reported three additional hospitalizations on Monday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 793.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 453 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Sunday as well as 28 additional hospitalizations and eight additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 62,189 cases, 6,164 hospitalizations and 1,740 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,910, up four from Sunday. The age group makes up 21.5%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 142 have been hospitalized and six have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,690, up one from Sunday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 91 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,589, adjusted down one from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 49 have been hospitalized, and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,399, down three from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 180 have been hospitalized and 14 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 738, unchanged from Sunday. The group makes up 8.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 312 cases, also unchanged from Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 312 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 737, up one from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 157 have been hospitalized and 34 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 289 cases, down one from Sunday. They comprise 3.3% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 289 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 82 have been hospitalized, up one, and 40 have died, the latter of which is unchanged in the last 24 hours.
As of Monday, 224 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, unchanged from Sunday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 224 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 74 have been hospitalized and 64 have died, both of which are unchanged in the last 24 hours.
Sunday, June 28: Local COVID-19 cases now top 9,000, county reports no additional deaths
Prince William County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases reported in the local health district to 9,019.
But the county reported no new deaths, and the local percent-positivity rate on tests dropped to 10.1%. That's still the highest of any health district in the state but the lowest rate reported since March in the local health district, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District's latest fatality -- that of a woman in her 70s -- was reported Saturday, bringing the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 160.
Local deaths due to COVID-19 include 139 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five of Manassas Park.
The victims include 69 women and 91 men. Two were in their 30s; six were in their 40s; 14 were in their 50s; 34 were in their 60s; 40 were in their 70s; and 64 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Percent-positivity rate: Prince William County's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dropped from 10.5% on Saturday to 10.1% on Sunday.
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady on Sunday at 5.8%.
The rate throughout Northern Virginia ticked down from 7.4% to 7.3%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases. Northam announced the state would enter Phase 3 on July 1.
New local cases: Among the 49 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, 38 were in the county, five were in Manassas and six were in Manassas Park.
New cases were relatively evenly spread among age groups, but kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported the highest number of cases on Sunday, with nine.
Residents in their 40s reported the next highest number, with eight, while residents in their 20s, 30s and 50s each reported six additional cases.
Hospitalizations: The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 statewide dropped from 819 on Saturday to 818 on Sunday, down one.
The number of patients in intensive care units, however, rose from 234 to 235, up one, while the number on ventilators ticked up from 103 on Saturday to 107 on Sunday, up four.
There are 4,027 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Sunday, 8,005 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 37 from Saturday.
The local health district reported just one additional hospitalization on Sunday, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 790.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 489 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Sunday as well as 16 additional hospitalizations and eight additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 61,736 cases, 6,136 hospitalizations and 1,732 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,906, up eight from Saturday. The age group makes up 21.5%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 142 have been hospitalized and six have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,689, up six from Saturday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 91 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,590, up six from Saturday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 49 have been hospitalized, and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,402, up six from Saturday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 180 have been hospitalized, up one, and 14 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 738, up nine from Saturday. The group makes up 8.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 312 cases, up three from Saturday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 312 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 736, up two from Saturday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 157 have been hospitalized and 34 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 288 cases, up four from Saturday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 288 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 80 have been hospitalized and 40 have died, both of which are unchanged in the last 24 hours.
As of Sunday, 224 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Saturday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 224 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 74 have been hospitalized and 64 have died, both of which are unchanged in the last 24 hours.
Saturday, June 27: Prince William reports 160th COVID-19 fatality, adds 65 new cases
Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a woman in her 70s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The fatality, reported by the state on Saturday, June 27, brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 160.
The health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, also reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up 15 from the 50 reported Friday.
Local deaths: Local deaths due to COVID-19 include 139 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five of Manassas Park.
The victims include 69 women and 91 men. Two were in their 30s; six were in their 40s; 14 were in their 50s; 34 were in their 60s; 40 were in their 70s; and 64 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Percent-positivity rate: Prince William County's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up on Saturday, from 10.4% to 10.5%, and remains the highest of any health district in the state.
Virginia's percent positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 5.8%.
The rate throughout Northern Virginia also remained steady on Saturday at 7.4%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases. Northam announced the state would enter Phase 3 on July 1.
New local cases: Among the 65 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 59 were in the county three were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.
Young adults -- ages between the ages of 20 and 29 -- saw the largest increase in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 18. They were followed by residents in their 50s, with 15 new cases, and residents in their 30s, with 14 new cases.
Meanwhile, there were 10 new cases among kids ages 10 to 19, and no additional cases among kids ages 9 and under.
Hospitalizations: The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 statewide dropped from 854 on Friday to 819 on Saturday, down 35.
The number of patients in intensive care units, however, rose from 219 to 234, up 15, while the number on ventilators ticked up from 99 on Friday to 103 on Saturday, up four.
There are 3,847 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Saturday, 7,968 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 100 from Friday.
The local health district reported four additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 789.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 677 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday as well as 49 additional hospitalizations and 24 additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 61,247 cases, 6,120 hospitalizations and 1,724 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Saturday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,898, up seven from Friday. The age group makes up 21.5%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 142 have been hospitalized, up two, and six have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,683, also up 14 from Friday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 91 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,584, up 18 from Friday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 49 have been hospitalized, and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,396, up 15 from Friday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 179 have been hospitalized and 14 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 729, up 10 from Friday. The group makes up 8.2% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 309 cases, unchanged from Friday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 309 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 732, up three from Friday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 157 have been hospitalized and 34 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 284 cases, up two from Friday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 284 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 80 have been hospitalized, up three, and 40 have died, up one from Friday.
As of Saturday, 223 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, which is unchanged from Friday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 223 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 74 have been hospitalized and 64 have died, the latter of which is up one.
Friday, June 26: Prince William reports another fatality due to COVID-19, adds 50 new cases
Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a woman age 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The fatality, reported by the state on Friday, June 26, brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 159.
The health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up 19 from the 31 reported Thursday.
New local cases: Among the 50 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 43 were in the county, five were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.
Twelve of the new cases were reported among kids ages 10 to 19. There were also 10 each reported among adults ages 30 to 39 and adults ages 40 to 49. Adults in their 20s reported seven new cases.
Meanwhile, there were two new cases among residents in their 50s and three among residents in their 60s.
Local deaths: Local deaths due to COVID-19 include 138 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five of Manassas Park.
The victims include 68 women and 91 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 34 were in their 60s, 39 were in their 70s and 64 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Percent-positivity rate: Virginia's percent positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped again on Friday from 6% to 5.8%.
The local rate rose from 10.2% to 10.4%. The Prince William Health District once again has the highest percent-positivity rate in the state, as other regions saw their rates drop on Friday, including the Eastern Shore (8.2%) and West Piedmont (9.9%).
The rate throughout Northern Virginia dipped to from 7.5% on Thursday to 7.4% o Friday.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases. Northam announced Tuesday the state would enter Phase 3 on July 1.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stayed stead at 854. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped from 237 to 219, down 18, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 104 on Thursday to 99 on Friday, down five.
There are 3,796 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Friday, 7,868 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 50 from Thursday.
The local health district reported eight additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 785.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 624 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Friday as well as 76 additional hospitalizations and 25 additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 60,570 cases, 6,071 hospitalizations and 1,700 deaths, the VDH data show.
Overall, local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Friday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,891, up 10 from Thursday. The age group makes up 21.6%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 141 have been hospitalized, up three, and six have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,669, also up 10 from Thursday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 91 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,566, up seven from Thursday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 49 have been hospitalized, up two, and none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,381, up two from Thursday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 179 have been hospitalized and 14 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 719, up 12 from Thursday. The group makes up 8.2% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 309 cases, up three since Thursday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 309 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 729, up three from Thursday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 157 have been hospitalized, up one, and 34 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 282 cases, which is unchanged from Thursday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 282 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 77 have been hospitalized and 39 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Thursday, June 25: Prince William loses man in his 70s to COVID-19, bringing local death toll to 158
Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a man in his 70s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The fatality, reported by the state on Thursday, June 25, brings the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 158.
The health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, also reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, less than half of the 79 new cases reported Wednesday.
New daily cases dip, highest among kids, 40-somethings: Among the 31 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 26 were in the county, four were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.
Eight of the cases were reported among residents ages 40 to 49. There were five cases each among kids ages 9 and under; kids ages 10 to 19; and adults ages 70 to 79.
Residents in their 50s reported two new cases, while those in their 60s reported three.
Local deaths: Local deaths due to COVID-19 include 137 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five of Manassas Park.
The victims include 67 women and 91 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 34 were in their 60s, 39 were in their 70s and 63 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Percent-positivity rate: Virginia's percent positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped again on Thursday to 6%, down from Wednesday's 6.2%.
The local rate dipped from 10.5% to 10.2% and remains lower than that of at least two other Virginia health districts: the Eastern Shore (10.4%) and West Piedmont (10.8%). The rate throughout Northern Virginia stood at 7.5% on Thursday.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases. Northam announced Tuesday the state would enter Phase 3 on July 1.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped on Thursday from 886 to 854, down 32.
The number of patients in intensive care units ticked up from 235 to 237, up two, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 107 on Wednesday to 104 on Thursday, down three.
There are 3,624 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Tuesday, 7,818 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 53 from Wednesday.
The local health district reported five additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 777.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 432 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday as well as 40 additional hospitalizations and 14 additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 59,946 cases, 5,995 hospitalizations and 1,675 deaths, the VDH data show.
Local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Thursday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,881, up eight from Wednesday. The age group makes up 21.6%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 138 have been hospitalized and six have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,659, unchanged from Wednesday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,559, up five from Wednesday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,379, up two from Wednesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 179 have been hospitalized and 14 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 707, up five from Wednesday. The group makes up 8.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 306 cases, up five since Friday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 306 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 726, up three from Thursday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 156 have been hospitalized, up one, and 34 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 282 cases, up five from Wednesday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 282 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 77 have been hospitalized and 39 have died, up one from Wednesday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Thursday, 221 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, adjusted down two from Wednesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 221 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized, up one, and 63 have died.
Wednesday, June 24: Prince William loses 2 more residents to COVID-19
Two more Prince William County residents have died as a result of COVID-19. The latest victims are both women, one of whom was in her 60s and another who was 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The fatalities, reported by the state on Wednesday, June 24, bring the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 157.
The health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, also reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, an increase from recent days.
New daily cases rise, highest among adults: The number of new cases reported Wednesday were relatively evenly spread over all age groups tracked for the disease. The highest number of cases were reported among residents in their 30s, with 15, while there were 14 additional cases each among residents in their 40s and those in their 50s.
Meanwhile, there were 12 more cases reported among local residents in their 20s and 11 each among kids and teens ages 10 to 19 and children ages 9 and under.
Local deaths: Local deaths due to COVID-19 include 136 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five of Manassas Park.
The victims include 67 women and 90 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 34 were in their 60s, 38 were in their 70s and 63 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Percent-positivity rate: Virginia's percent positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped again on Wednesday to 6.2%, down from Tuesday's 6.4%.
The local rate dipped from 10.6% to 10.5% and remains lower than that of at least three other Virginia health districts: the Eastern Shore (13.4%), West Piedmont (11.2%) and Mount Rogers (10.6%). The rate throughout Northern Virginia stood at 7.7% on Wednesday.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases. Northam announced Tuesday the state would enter Phase 3 on July 1.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose on Wednesday from 847 to 886, up 39.
The number of patients in intensive care units dropped from 245 to 235, down 10, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 126 on Tuesday to 107 on Wednesday, down 19.
There are 3,762 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Tuesday, 7,765 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, which was adjusted down 10 since Tuesday.
The local health district reported three additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 772.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 520 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Wednesday as well as 42 additional hospitalizations and 16 additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 59,514 cases, 5,955 hospitalizations and 1,661 deaths, the VDH data show.
Local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Tuesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,873, up 14 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 21.6%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 137 have been hospitalized, up one, and six have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,659, up 15 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 19.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,554, up 12 from Tuesday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,377, up 14 from Tuesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 178 have been hospitalized, up one, and 14 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 702, up 11 from Tuesday. The group makes up 8.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 301 cases, also up 11 since Tuesday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 301 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 723, up four from Tuesday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 155 have been hospitalized, up one, and 34 have died, up one each since Tuesday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 277 cases, up one from Tuesday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 277 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 75 have been hospitalized and 38 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Wedneday, 223 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up four from Tuesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 223 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized and 63 have died, the latter of which is up one since Tuesday.
Tuesday, June 23: Prince William loses a man in his 50s to COVID-19
Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a man in his 50s. The additional victim brings the local health district's death toll due to the virus to 155, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The fatality was reported by the state on Tuesday, June 23. The health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, also reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, an uptick from recent days.
New daily cases rise, highest among adults: The number of new cases reported Tuesday were highest among adults ages 30 to 59, which has been typical of the local health district since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
Residents in their 30s reported 16 new cases, or about 26% of the new daily total, followed by 50-somethings with 12 new cases and 40-somethings with 10 new cases.
Kids between the ages of 10 and 19, a group that had shown the highest number of new daily cases in recent days, reported eight new cases on Tuesday.
Local deaths: Local deaths due to COVID-19 include 134 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five of Manassas Park.
The victims include 65 women and 90 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 33 were in their 60s, 38 were in their 70s and 62 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Percent-positivity rate: Virginia's percent positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped again on Tuesday to 6.4%, down from Monday's 6.5%.
The local rate rose from 10.2% to 10.6% but remains lower than that of at least three other Virginia health districts: the Eastern Shore (14.8%), West Piedmont (11%) and Chesterfield (11.3%).
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases. Northam announced Tuesday the state would enter Phase 3 on July 1.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also saw a small decline on Tuesday, dropping from 848 to 847, down one.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose from 240 on Monday to 245 on Tuesday, up five, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 132 on Monday to 126 on Tuesday, down six.
There are 4,324 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Tuesday, 7,775 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 62 since Monday.
The local health district reported six additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 769.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 529 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Tuesday as well as 44 additional hospitalizations and 25 additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 58,994 cases, 5,913 hospitalizations and 1,645 deaths, the VDH data show.
Local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Tuesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,859, up 10 from Monday. The age group makes up 21.6%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 136 have been hospitalized, up one, and six have died, the latter of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,644, up 16 from Monday. The age group makes up 19.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,542, up nine from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,363, up 12 from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 177 have been hospitalized, up two, and 14 have died, up one since Monday.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 691, up eight from Monday. The group makes up 8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 290 cases, up one since Monday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 299 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 719, up three from Monday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 154 have been hospitalized, up one, and 33 have died, the last of which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 276 cases, up three from Monday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 276 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 75 have been hospitalized, up one, and 38 have died, the last of which is unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Tuesday, 219 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Monday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 219 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized and 62 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Monday, June 22: Prince William reports lowest positive rate on COVID-19 tests since March, no new deaths
The Prince William Health District on Monday reported fewer COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and a percent-positivity rate in the range of 10% for the first time since March, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Still, kids between the ages of 10 and 19 are once again showing the highest number of new cases with nine, or about 28% of the 32 reported in the past 24 hours.
Local deaths: The mostly positive COVID-19 report comes just one day after the local health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported its latest two deaths: two men in their 60s.
The latest fatalities brought the local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 154. The fatalities include 133 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five in Manassas Park.
The fatalities include those of 65 women and 89 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 13 were in their 50s, 33 were in their 60s, 38 were in their 70s and 62 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
New cases down, but highest among teens: The health district reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- less than half of the 85 reported on Sunday. They included 25 in the county, three in Manassas and four in Manassas Park.
Kids and teens ages 10 through 19 had the highest number of positive tests reported on Monday with nine, nearly 28% of the total. The same age group reported 21 new cases on Sunday.
Across the health district, there have been 683 cases of COVID-19 among 10 through 19-year-olds and 298 cases among kids younger than 9 since the pandemic began.
So far, however, there have been no deaths among local residents younger than 30, and hospitalizations among kids and teens have been minimal. Since the start of the pandemic, eight residents between the ages of 10 and 19 and seven residents age 9 and under have been hospitalized due to the disease.
Percent-positivity rate: Another significant bright spot in Monday's COVID-19 report was that the state and local percent-positivity rates on COVID-19 tests continued to decline.
The local rate dropped a full percentage point on Monday to 10.2% (down from Sunday's 11.2%) and is lower than that of at least four Virginia health districts: the Eastern Shore (17.8%), Mount Rogers (11.5%), West Piedmont (11%) and Chesterfield (11.4%).
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate dipped from 6.9% on Sunday to 6.5% on Monday, while the Northern Virginia rate dropped from 8.2% on Sunday to 7.6% on Monday.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 declined again on Monday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 dropped from 863 to 848, down 15.
The number of patients in intensive care units also dropped from 243 on Sunday to 240 on Monday, down three, while the number of patients on ventilators rose from 125 on Sunday to 132 on Monday, up seven.
There are 4,321 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Saturday, 7,663 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 17 since Sunday.
The local health district reported five additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 763.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 471 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Monday as well as 29 additional hospitalizations and nine new deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 58,465 cases, 5,869 hospitalizations and 1,620 deaths, the VDH data show.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Monday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,849, up six from Sunday. The age group makes up 21.6%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 135 have been hospitalized and six have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,628, up five from Sunday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,533, up six from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,351, up six from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 175 have been hospitalized, up one, and 13 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 683, up nine from Sunday. The group makes up 8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 298 cases, up one since Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 298 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 716, unchanged from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.4%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 153 have been hospitalized and 33 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 273 cases, adjusted down two from Sunday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 273 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 74 have been hospitalized and 38 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Monday, 218 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Sunday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 218 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized and 62 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Sunday, June 21: Prince William loses 2 more to COVID-19, adds 85 new cases
The Prince William Health District has lost two additional residents to COVID-19. Both were men in their 60s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile on Sunday, the local health district again saw its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests tick down, but there were 85 new cases of the disease reported and nearly 25% of them were among kids and teens ages 10 to 19.
Local deaths: The additional deaths reported Sunday bring the local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 154. The fatalities include 133 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five in Manassas Park.
The fatalities include those of 65 women and 89 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 13 were in their 50s, 33 were in their 60s, 38 were in their 70s and 62 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Teens see highest percent of new cases: The health district reported 85 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 72 in the county, 10 in Manassas and 3 in Manassas Park.
Kids and teens ages 10 through 19 had the highest number of positive tests reported on Sunday with 21, nearly 25% of the total.
Across the health district, there have been 674 cases of COVID-19 among 10 through 19-year-olds and 297 cases among kids younger than 9 since the pandemic began.
So far, however, there have been no deaths among local residents younger than 30, and hospitalizations among kids and teens have been minimal. Since the start of the pandemic, eight residents between the ages of 10 and 19 and seven residents age 9 and under have been hospitalized due to the disease.
There were 14 new cases reported Sunday among 20- to 29-year-olds and 30- through 39-year-olds, each comprising about 16% of the new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The bright spot in Sunday's COVID-19 report was that the state and local percent-positivity rates on COVID-19 tests continue to decline. For weeks, the Prince William Health District maintained the highest percent-positivity rate in the state, which is no longer the case.
The local rate dropped again on Sunday to 11.2% (down from Saturday's 11.4%) and is lower than that of at least four Virginia health districts: the Eastern Shore (17.7%), Mount Rogers (12.8%), West Piedmont (12.7%) and Chesterfield (11.6%).
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate dipped from 7% on Saturday to 6.9% on Sunday, while the Northern Virginia rate dropped from 8.7% to 8.2%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 declined on Sunday after ticking up Saturday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 dropped from 880 to 863 down 17.
The number of patients in intensive care units also dropped from 267 on Saturday to 243 on Sunday, down 24, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 133 on Saturday to 125 on Sunday, down eight.
There are 4,193 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Saturday, 7,646 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 39 since Saturday.
The local health district reported two additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 762.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 551 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Sunday as well as 33 additional hospitalizations and four new deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 57,994 cases, 5,840 hospitalizations and 1,611 deaths, the VDH data show.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,843, up eight from Saturday. The age group makes up 21.6%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 135 have been hospitalized, up one, and six have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,623, up 14 from Saturday. The age group makes up 19.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,527, up 14 from Saturday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,345, up nine from Saturday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 174 have been hospitalized and 13 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 674, up 21 from Saturday. The group makes up 7.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 297 cases, up four since Saturday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 297 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 716, up four from Saturday. The age group makes up 8.4%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 153 have been hospitalized and 33 have died, up two from Saturday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 275 cases, up four from Saturday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 271 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 74 have been hospitalized and 38 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Sunday, 217 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Saturday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 217 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized and 62 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Saturday, June 20: Prince William adds 57 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
The Prince William Health District reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, the health district reported five additional deaths, bringing the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 152. The new victims included one woman and four men. The youngest was in their 50s, while three were in their 60s and one was in their 70s.
The local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 includes 131 residents from Prince William County, 16 from Manassas and five from Manassas Park.
Local residents lost to COVID-19 include 65 women and 87 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 13 were in their 50s, 31 were in their 60s, 38 were in their 70s and 62 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
The local health district also reported eight additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the local health district to 761.
Meanwhile, 650 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday as well as 10 additional hospitalizations and five additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 57,443 cases, 5,807 hospitalizations and 1,607 deaths, the VDH data show.
Percent-positivity rate: The bright spot in Saturday's COVID-19 report was that the state and local percent-positivity rates on COVID-19 tests continue to decline.
For weeks, the Prince William Health District maintained the highest percent-positivity rate in the state. That was no longer the case this week. The local rate dropped again on Saturday to 11.4% and is now lower than that of at least three Virginia health districts: the Eastern Shore (17.4%), Mount Rogers (12.7%) and Chesterfield (11.8%).
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate dipped from 7.1% on Friday to 7% on Saturday, while the Northern Virginia rate was 8.7%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, however, ticked up on Saturday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 rose to 880, up 18 from Friday.
The number of patients in intensive care units also rose from 251 on Friday to 267 on Saturday, up 16, while the number of patients on ventilators rose from 121 on Friday to 133 on Saturday, up 12.
Still, there are more than 4,000 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Saturday, 7,607 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 44 since Friday.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Saturday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,835, up nine from Friday. The age group makes up 21.7%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 134 have been hospitalized and six have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,609, up 12 from Friday. The age group makes up 19.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,513, up 13 from Friday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,336, up eight from Friday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 174 have been hospitalized (adjusted down one from Friday), and 13 have died, which is unchanged in the last 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 653, up 13 from Friday. The group makes up 7.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 293 cases, up two since Friday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 293 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 712, unchanged since Friday. The age group makes up 8.4%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 153 have been hospitalized and 31 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 271 cases, up four from Friday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 271 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 74 have been hospitalized and 38 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Friday, 216 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up two from Friday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 216 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized and 62 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Once the covid scam starts to go away, the race and riots will continue, when that slows down, back to the covid nonsense.
Instead of a mile long article, one table with basic info would provide the necessary information. Total number of infections, % hospitalization, % death. Overall and daily. And by age groups.Such table would fit in the computer screen.
Sad part is it truly peaked in April. Gov. Blackface dragged it out for political gain just like the mask edict, months after he should have done it. Now we have hot, warm and humid temperatures and sunlight the worst things for a virus and yet we have to wear masks in certain businesses. Good thing it's only enforceable by the health dept.
number of cases is irrelevant as there is more testing. How about telling us about the hospitalization rate instead.
These number are pretty much useless. Especially for 60 years would and below. Would be good to know their health status and other relevant info.
I am disappointed to see PrinceWilliamTimes stopped reporting COVID-19 statistics (cases/deaths) for the "Northern Virginia" area. This was quite useful. They kept reporting these as long as the numbers were going up. Once they started trending downward, they stopped. I was counting on them to finish telling the whole story.
Still pretty much a nursing home disease unless you have comorbidities like diabetes and obesity while younger. I see with the protests that social distancing never really mattered. Today's progressive democrat, do as I say not as I do. See Gov. Northam about that one.
New here. I took a test last Tuesday/Wednesday in Manassas. They still haven’t called me. Called the people doing the test they state they don’t handle the results and someone will call this week.
If you feel OK, why would you take the test? 5 minutes later (figuratively speaking) you can get infected and the entire test was a waste of time.
Our inept governor and his staff should travel, to Florida to learn how to handle the virus.
Let businesses set their rules for dealing with the public in a safe manner till this blows over. Keep the beurocrats and politicians quarantine in Richmond, leave the rest of us alone.
Its obvious it peaked in April by any metric. Obvious and deliberate overreaction by the Governor.
Peaked yes but due to the lack of appropriate measures by people out and about, it's declining at an alarming slow rate.
Double peaked and has fallen off the map literally.
Looks like the governor is incapable of managing the virus crisis. Things are going from bad to worse by the day.
You want to see how fast they open. ? Stop paying all of the state employees and politicians from governor down. Then you see how fast the politicians change.
What is going to change by June 10th that will allow businesses to re-open. I can only imagine he will try to push the date back again.
As more people are tested, more people will test positive for COVID-19. Flu viruses can hang-around for years. So, businesses could be closed for years.
Its insane to do that you know that right?
Because people are impatient and not taking it as seriously as they should. The stay at home order needs to be strictly enforced and more businesses need to shut down. I'm sorry, but McDonalds and Starbucks aren't essential. I see kids continuing to play on playgrounds and teenagers socializing because they are too dumb to realize the ramifications of their actions, nor do they care because they seem no threat to themselves. I received an email from a painting contractor the other day saying they are open and operating as an essential business. Really!? Stay home people or this will never get better!
We need to shut down 75% of the government, it is also not essential. Then we shall see how fast everything reopens. For the people who work at McDonalds, McDonalds is essential.
Brad take your gibberish elsewhere fascist. More people are dying of murder, suicide and other health conditions because of quarantines and lock downs then this bad year flu. If you had practiced better eating and sanitary habits we probably wouldn't even have to discuss this you confused gender fool. Go see a psychiatrist.
Its simple, go back to work. If your sick dont go out stay home till is passed. Stay away from elder people and wash your hands dont touch your face.
InsideCommenter + Brad = Morons. Were you idiots calling him out for acting too soon before you started saying he acted too late like the rest of the Libtard party?
weouchere + zcxnissan = batshit crazy morons. I was never calling him out for acting too soon, he acted to late if we had started these measures two weeks earlier we would've been able to avoid 90% of the cases. The gas-lighting and lies you all do are just hilarious.
Actually it has been noted by many medical studies that blacks are more susceptible because they have many underlying conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, unhealthy lifestyles. Social distancing is not being practiced in the cities. That's obvious. See New York City. Also wondering why nursing home death statistics are not being reported properly. They are ginning up the totals trying to use any disaster for political advantage. InsideCommenter and Brad your TDS is obvious.
The numbers in Chesterfield pale in comparison to Democrat cities and counties nationwide.
Ignorant statement of the article award has now been granted. A virus will spread where more people live, places that are more densely populated are naturally where the virus will spread faster. Despite this Democratic areas have been doing better than Red states who are whining like crybabies about not being able to get a haircut or dine in, a rise in cases in the state of Kentucky was attributed to fascist protests about the stay at home orders.
Gaslighting was a mastery first aced by Tamanny Hall democrats and passed on from generation to generation. From there to democrat Klansmen and segregationists. Even up to the modern day. Nowadays they have turned more fascistic/communist with their green new deals and universal incomes. Not to mention the bs being slung about global warming/climate change, or whatever they will call it next week.
Look, people are dying because of this terrible disease. Why don't you take your lies and obsessions to some neo-conservative chat room, no one wants to read your gibberish here.
What is this hot pile of garbage you call an argument. All you do is name call talk about facts and logic not whatever you saw on Facebook.
All he said was people are dying. That is accurate. Nationally we've had more deaths in a month than from a year with flu and that's with all the social distancing. If you're not capable of taking in seriously or don't want to be stuck at home, please at least where a mask and avoid contact with others.
ed1,
I agree with the one who talked about the mortality of this grave disease. The one who I was rebutting was zcxnissan who constantly trolls and makes up lies.
If these non-essential democrats would stay home it would stop spreading.
Maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists would stay at their home instead of prancing around we could flatten the curve.
Or maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists had done their job timely and correctly in the first place these unfortunates might not have been infected or died.
I guess going to Chinatown doesn't count if your Nancy Pelosi. So many lies, it comes natural to the old bat. She's probably a super spreader. She probably used hydroxychloroquine as an antidote.
Why would she use an unproven, dangerous drug pushed by trump. Was he being sarcastic about that one as well or only about disinfectant and really bright lights?
Funny how most of the deaths are in Democrat cities and states. I guess they don't follow rules or laws.
Chesterfield is heavily Republican and has many cases. Anyhow cases tend to be in areas that have a larger population. Has nothing to do with political affiliation or rule following.
