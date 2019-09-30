Road closed

Va. 234, also known as Prince William Parkway, was closed in both directions at about noon Monday due to a vehicle fire.

UPDATE: Prince William Parkway has re-opened following an hour-long closure between Clover Hill Road and Dumfries Road that began at about noon Monday afternoon.

The road was closed in both directions due to a truck fire.

Original post: Prince William Parkway, also known as Va. 234, is closed in both directions as of about noon Monday due to a vehicle fire.

The incident is near Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road, Prince William County police reported at 11:55 a.m.

Few details have been released so far, other than that Prince William Parkway is now closed in BOTH directions between Clover Hill Road and Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road.

Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road is the intersection immediately east of the intersection where one would turn to head to the Prince William County fairgrounds.

