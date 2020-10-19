The death of a Prince William County man in his 60s due to COVID-19 was reported Monday as the local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William is the only Northern Virginia locality to be designated as "slow growth." Surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady.

All of Northern Virginia, however, is now said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 with "moderate" community spread. The region was said to have a "low burden" of COVID-19 with low community spread last week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Prince William Health District reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as two more hospitalizations -- those of one resident in their 30s and one in their 70s.

The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down, however, from 5.6% to 5.5%, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 690 new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for the second day in a row -- as well as 21 additional hospitalizations and 24 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent fatality is the seventh fatality due to COVID-19 reported locally since Tuesday, Oct. 13. The death of a Prince William County man in his 70s was reported on Saturday, following the loss of a Manassas man in his 50s, reported Friday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the deaths of three men and one woman were reported. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

The county has so far lost 218 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight. The local death toll now stands at 251.

Victims include 146 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 24 were in their 50s, 60 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 59 new cases reported in the health district, 56 were in Prince William County and three were in Manassas. There were no new deaths reported in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 15, followed by residents in their 20s with 13.

Residents under 30 reported 20 or about one-third of the 59 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported one new case, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported six and residents in their 20s reported 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 32 or about 54% of the 59 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 15 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 10 and those in their 50s reported seven.

Residents ages 60 and older reported seven or about 12% of the 59 new cases, with two among those in their 60s, three among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.3%, down from 5.5% on Sunday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.1%, unchanged from Sunday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.1%, while the statewide rate also remained unchanged at 5%.

Hospitalizations: Two new hospitalizations were reported in the Prince William Health District on Monday, those of residents in their 30s and 70s.

There were 972 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Monday, unchanged from Sunday, with 210 in intensive care units, up five, and 81 on ventilators, down 14.

About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Monday with 15. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 and 22193 and Manassas ZIP Code 20110, which each posted seven new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Sunday, Oct. 18: Prince William reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as one more hospitalization -- that of a resident in their 30s -- but there were no new local deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained unchanged at 5.6% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 900 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -- the first daily total under 1,000 in recent days -- as well as 30 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.

The death of a Manassas man in his 50s was reported Friday. On Tuesday, the deaths of three men and one woman were reported. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

The county has so far lost 217 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight. The local death toll now stands at 251.

Victims include 145 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 24 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 67 new cases reported in the health district, 63 were in Prince William County and four were in Manassas. There were no new deaths reported in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s and 40s reported the most new cases with 17 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 27 or about 40% of the 67 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported eight and residents in their 20s reported 17.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 33 or about 49% of the 67 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 11 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 17 and those in their 50s reported five.

Residents ages 60 and older reported six or about 9% of the 67 new cases, with five among those in their 60s, none among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.5%, up from 5.4% on Saturday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.1%, up from 4.6% on Saturday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.1%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.9% to 5%.

Hospitalizations: One new hospitalization was reported in the Prince William Health District on Sunday, that of a resident in their 30s.

There were 972 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Sunday, down 21 from Saturday, with 205 in intensive care units, down 14, and 95 on ventilators, down five.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Sunday with 10. It was followed by Gainesville ZIP Code 20155, which posted eight new cases, and then by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192, which reported seven.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Prince William loses man in his 70s to COVID-19, health district adds 45 new cases

The death of a Prince William County man in his 70s due to COVID-19 was reported Saturday, marking the sixth COVID-19 death reported locally since Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The Prince William Health District also reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as well as three additional hospitalizations, including those of residents in their 20s, 30s and 70s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia reported 1,048 new cases as well as 51 new hospitalizations and 14 new deaths on Saturday. It's the sixth time daily case numbers have exceeded 1,000 in the past week.

The local health district's seven-day average percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.6%. Prince William continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Local deaths: The six local deaths reported this week include those of five men and one woman. Four were residents of Prince William County and two lived in Manassas.

The death of a Manassas man in his 50s was reported Friday. On Tuesday, the deaths of three men and one woman were reported. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

The county has so far lost 217 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight. The local death toll now stands at 251.

Victims include 145 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 24 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: The VDH reported 45 new cases in the health district but indicated 46 new cases in the breakdown of new cases by age group. (The discrepancy was not explained in the state report).

Of the 45 new cases reported in the health district, 42 were in Prince William County, one was in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 11.

Residents under 30 reported 20 or 44% of the 46 new cases reported by age group with kids age 9 and under reporting six; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting six; and residents in their 20s reporting eight.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 19 or 42% of the 46 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 11 new cases, while those in their 40s reported two and those in their 50s reported six.

Residents ages 60 and older reported seven or 15% of the 46 new cases, with five among those in their 60s, one among those in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.4%, also unchanged from Friday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which each reported a rate of 4.6%, down from 4.8% on Friday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.1%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.8% to 4.9%.

Hospitalizations: There were three new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Saturday, including those of residents in their 20s, 30s and 70s.

There were 993 people hospitalized across the state on Saturday, down nine from Friday, with 219 in intensive care units, down three, and 100 on ventilators, down four.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192 posted the most new cases on Saturday with 11. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191, which posted nine new cases and 22193, which posted eight.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Among the ZIP Codes where the seven-day average number of new cases held steady, two are continuing to report zero new cases over the last several weeks ZIP Codes: 20143 (Catharpin) and 22125 (Occoquan).

Note: This report has been updated to note that the VDH reported 45 new cases in the health district but indicated 46 new cases in the breakdown of new cases by age group. The discrepancy was not explained in the state report.

Friday, Oct. 16: Manassas loses man in his 50s to COVID-19, health district adds 64 new cases

Manassas reported the death of a man in his 50s to COVID-19 on Friday. There were seven more local hospitalizations, including two among kids and teens ages 10 to 19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The total number of local cases reported Friday -- 64 -- ticked down from Thursday's 85 but remains higher than in recent weeks as cases continue to trend upward across the region and the state.

Virginia reported 1,183 new cases as well as 76 new hospitalizations and 20 new deaths on Friday. It's the fifth time daily case numbers have exceeded 1,000 in the past week.

The local health district's seven-day average percent-positivity rate ticked down, however, from 5.9% to 5.6%. Prince William continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Local deaths: The loss of the Manassas man reported Friday marks the fifth local fatality reported since Tuesday and brings the Prince William Health District's death toll due to the pandemic to 250.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the health district reported four deaths, those of one woman and three men. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s. Three were residents of Prince William County and one was a resident of Manassas.

The county has so far lost 216 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 144 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 24 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 63 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 64 cases reported Friday, 61 were in Prince William County, two were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s and 30s reported the most new cases with 12 in each group.

Residents under 30 reported 25 or 39% of the 64 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting four; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting nine; and residents in their 20s reporting 12.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 27 or 42% of the 64 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 12 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 10 and those in their 50s reported five.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 11 or 17% of the 64 new cases, with nine among those in their 60s and two among those in their 70s. There were no new cases reported among residents age 80 or older. (There was no age information reported for one of the new cases.)

Percent-positivity rate: Seven-day, average percent-positivity rates fluctuated across Virginia on Friday.

Prince William Health District's rate ticked down from 5.9% to 5.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.4%, up from 5.1% on Thursday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which each reported a rate of 4.8%, up from 4.6% on Thursday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.2% to 4.1%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.7% to 4.8%.

Community transmission rates: According to a newer metric on the VDH website measuring community transmission of the coronavirus, Northern Virginia remains at a "low burden" of disease with "low community transmission," but the data behind that designation are "fluctuating," according to the VDH.

Only the Central region of the state is at "high burden" of disease with "substantial community transmission."

All other regions of the state -- including the Eastern, Near Southwest, Far Southwest and Northwest -- are at a "moderate burden" of disease with "moderate community transmission."

Hospitalizations: There were seven new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Friday, including those of two kids and teens ages 10 to 19; one resident in their 30s; one in their 40s; one in their 50s and two in their 60s.

There were 1,002 people hospitalized across the state on Friday, down seven, with 222 in intensive care units, up two, and 104 on ventilators, unchanged from Thursday.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Friday with 17. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 and 22193, each of which posted nine new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Thursday, Oct. 15: Prince William adds 85 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District was on the rise again on Thursday, with 85 new cases and five additional hospitalizations. But for the second day in a row, there were no new local deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That's more than double the 31 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday but still lower than Tuesday's spike, when the Prince William Health District reported 121 new cases, nine new hospitalizations and four additional deaths.

The local health district's seven-day average, percent positivity rate also ticked up on Thursday from 5.5% to 5.9%. Prince William continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

New COVID-19 cases were also on the rise statewide, with 1,331 new COVID-19 cases reported across Virginia on Thursday. That's the fifth-highest daily total since the pandemic began and the highest one-day total since Oct. 8, when the state reported 1,844 new cases in a one-day period.

In the Washington, D.C. region, cases reached a two-month high on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District reported its most recent deaths on Tuesday -- those of one woman and three men. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s. Three were residents of Prince William County, while one was a resident of Manassas. The fatalities brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 249.

The local health district reported five deaths last week. They included those of three women and two men. One was in their 30s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s and two were 80 or older.

The county has so far lost 216 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 143 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 63 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 85 cases reported Thursday, 79 were in Prince William County and six were in Manassas. There were no new cases in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 19.

Residents under 30 reported 30 of the 85 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting two new cases; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting nine new cases; and residents in their 20s reporting 19.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 33 of the 85 new cases. Those in their 30s reported eight new cases, while those in their 40s reported 12 and those in their 50s reported 13.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 19 of the 85 new cases, with 11 among those in their 60s, seven among those in their 70s and one among residents age 80 or older. (There was no age information reported for three of the new cases.)

Percent-positivity rate: Seven-day, average percent-positivity rates were on the rise across Northern Virginia on Thursday.

Prince William Health District's rate ticked up from 5.5% to 5.9% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.1%, up from 4.6% on Wednesday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which each reported a rate of 4.6%, unchanged from Wednesday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 3.9% to 4.2%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.6% to 4.7%.

Community transmission rates: According to a newer metric on the VDH website measuring community transmission of the coronavirus, Northern Virginia remains at a "low burden" of disease with "low community transmission," but the data behind that designation are "fluctuating," according to the VDH.

Only the Central region of the state is at "high burden" of disease with "substantial community transmission."

All other regions of the state -- including the Eastern, Near Southwest, Far Southwest and Northwest -- are at a "moderate burden" of disease with "moderate community transmission."

Hospitalizations: There were five new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Thursday, including those of one resident in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s.

There were 1,009 people hospitalized across the state on Thursday, up two, with 220 in intensive care units, down 10, and 104 on ventilators, up two.

About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Thursday with 22. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191, which posted 18 new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Prince William adds 31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

After an unusually high number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported Tuesday, the numbers in the Prince William Health District were markedly lower on Wednesday, with only 31 new cases, one new hospitalization and no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That's down from Tuesday's 121 new cases, nine new hospitalizations and four additional deaths.

The local health district's seven-day average, percent positivity rate also dropped on Wednesday, falling from 5.8% to 5.5%. That's a new low, but Prince William continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Statewide, 805 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, which is down from the more than 1,200 reported on Tuesday but still high compared to recent weeks. In the Washington, D.C. region, cases reached a two-month high on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District reported its most recent deaths on Tuesday, those of one woman and three men. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s. Three were residents of Prince William County, while one was a resident of Manassas. The fatalities brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 249.

The local health district reported five deaths last week. They included those of three women and two men, one of whom was in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two age 80 or older.

The county has so far lost 216 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 143 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 63 were in their 70s and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 31 cases reported Wednesday, 30 were in Prince William County and one was in Manassas Park. There were no new cases reported in Manassas.

Local residents in their 60s reported the most new cases with eight.

Residents under 30 reported nine of the 31 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting five new cases; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting one new case; and residents in their 20s reporting three.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 10 of the 31 new cases. Those in their 30s reported three new cases, while those in their 40s reported seven. The number of cases among residents in their 50s was adjusted down one Wednesday.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 13 of the 31 new cases, with eight among those in their 60s, three among those in their 70s and two among residents age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell from 5.8% to 5.5% but continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County and Rappahannock health district, which each reported rates of 4.6%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.1% to 3.9%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.5% to 4.6%.

Community transmission rates: According to a newer metric on the VDH website measuring community transmission of the coronavirus, Northern Virginia remains at a "low burden" of disease with "low community transmission," but the data behind that designation are "fluctuating," according to the VDH.

Only the Central region of the state is at "high burden" of disease with "substantial community transmission."

All other regions of the state -- including the Eastern, Near Southwest, Far Southwest and Northwest -- are at a "moderate burden" of disease with "moderate community transmission."

Hospitalizations: There was one new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Wednesday, that of a resident in their 30s.

There were 1,007 people hospitalized across the state on Wednesday, up eight, with 230 in intensive care units, up 30, and 102 on ventilators, up four.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Gainesville ZIP Code 20155 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with seven. It was followed by several other Manassas an western Prince William ZIP Codes, which posted four new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Prince William loses 4 more to COVID-19, adds 121 cases

The Prince William Health District reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, including the loss of a resident in their 30s, as well as nine hospitalizations and 121 new cases. It was only the third time the local health district reported more than 100 daily cases since August.

The most recent fatalities involve one woman and three men. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s. Three were residents of Prince William County, while one was a resident of Manassas. The fatalities bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 249.

Virginia as a whole, meanwhile, reported 1,235 new cases, up from the 854 reported Monday, as well as 45 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.

The one bright spot in the report was that Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 6.3% to 5.8%, according to VDH Data.

Local deaths: Prior to the four deaths reported on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Prince William Health District reported five deaths last week. They included those of three women and two men, one of whom was in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two age 80 or older.

The county has so far lost 216 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 143 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 63 were in their 70s and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 121 cases reported Tuesday, 115 were in Prince William County, while five were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 30s and 40s reported the most new cases with 29 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 42 of the 121 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting four new cases; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting 14 new cases; and residents in their 20s reporting 24.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 66 of the 121 new cases. Those in their 30s and 40s reported 29 new cases; while those in their 50s reported eight.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 13 of the 121 new cases, with eight among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and one among residents age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell from 6.3% to 5.8%, but continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.8%, down from 4.9% on Monday. Loudoun was followed by Rappahannock, which reported a rate of 4.6%, up from 4.5%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.2% to 4.1%, while the statewide rate held steady at 4.5%.

Community transmission rates: According to a newer metric on the VDH website measuring community transmission of the coronavirus, Northern Virginia remains at a "low burden" of disease with "low community transmission," but the data behind that designation are "fluctuating," according to the VDH.

Only the Central region of the state is at "high burden" of disease with "substantial community transmission."

All other regions of the state -- including the Eastern, Near Southwest, Far Southwest and Northwest -- are at a "moderate burden" of disease with "moderate community transmission."

Hospitalizations: There were nine new hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Tuesday, including those of one resident in their 20s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

There were 999 people hospitalized across the state on Tuesday, with 200 in intensive care units, down five, and 98 on ventilators, up six.

About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 19. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191, which reported 17 new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Monday, Oct. 12: Prince William reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, double the 34 reported Sunday, but no new hospitalizations nor deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia as a whole, meanwhile, reported 854 new cases, up from the 811 reported Sunday, as well as 34 additional hospitalizations and three more deaths.

The Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 6.7% to 6.3%, according to VDH Data.

Local deaths: Prince William County has reported five new COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, Oct. 8. They included those of three women and two men, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two age 80 or older.

The latest fatalities brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 245.

The county has so far lost 213 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 139 men and 105 women; one was in their 20s, three were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 58 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: The VDH data did not include information Monday on the breakdown of the local health district's 68 new COVID-19 cases. In other words, the number of cases reported in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park were not separately reported.

Local residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 16.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 41 of the 68 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 10 new cases; while those in their 40s reported 16; and those in their 50s reported 15.

Residents under 30 reported 18 of the 68 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting five new cases; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting five new cases; and residents in their 20s reporting eight.

Residents ages 60 and older reported eight new cases, with four among those in their 60s and four among those in their 70s. There were no new cases reported among residents age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell from 6.7% to 6.3% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.9%, up from 4.8% on Sunday. Loudoun was followed by Rappahannock, which reported a rate of 4.6%, up from 4.1%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.4% to 4.2%, while the statewide rate also declined slightly from 4.6% to 4.5%.

Community transmission rates: According to a newer metric on the VDH website measuring community transmission of the coronavirus, Northern Virginia remains at a "low burden" of disease with "low community transmission," but the data behind that designation are "fluctuating," according to the VDH.

Only the Central region of the state is at "high burden" of disease with "substantial community transmission."

All other regions of the state -- including the Eastern, Near Southwest, Far Southwest and Northwest -- are at a "moderate burden" of disease with "moderate community transmission."

Hospitalizations: There were 205 patients in intensive care units, up four, as well as 92 on ventilators, down six. About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Monday with 13. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20110, which reported 10 each.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Sunday, Oct. 11: Prince William reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a drop from recent days, as well as one hospitalization, that of a person in their 50s. For the second day in a row, the local health department reported no additional deaths.

Virginia as a whole, meanwhile, reported 811 new cases, down from the more than 1,000 cases reported in each of the last four days, as well as 18 additional hospitalizations and four deaths.

The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 6.6% to 6.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local deaths: Prince William County has reported five new COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, Oct. 8. They included those of three women and two men, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two age 80 or older.

The latest fatalities brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 245.

The county has so far lost 213 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 140 men and 105 women; one was in their 20s, three were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 58 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 34 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 31 were in Prince William County, two were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s and 50s reported the most new cases with eight in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 15 of the 34 new cases, with kids age 9 and under reporting one new case; those between the ages of 10 and 19 reporting six new cases and residents in their 20s reporting eight.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 16 new cases. Those in their 30s reported five new cases, while those in their 40s reported three and those in their 50s reported eight.

Residents ages 60 and older reported three new cases, with one among those in their 60s and two among those in their 70s. There were no new cases reported among residents age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate ticked up again on Sunday from 6.6% to 6.7% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.8%, unchanged from Saturday. Loudoun was followed by Rappahannock, which reported a rate of 4.1%, down from 4.3%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 4.3% to 4.4%, while the statewide rate also declined slightly from 4.7% to 4.6%.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Sunday fell from 943 to 924, down 19.

There were 201 patients in intensive care units, down seven, as well as 98 on ventilators, down one. About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Sunday with six. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20110, which reported five each.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Saturday, Oct. 10: COVID-19 cases on the rise statewide, in most local ZIP Codes

For the fourth day in a row, Virginia reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 1,256, pushing the seven-day average of new cases to 1,015 -- the highest since early September.

The Prince William Health District reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and two new hospitalizations, including that of a resident between the ages of 10 and 19.

Meanwhile, there were no new COVID-19 deaths reported locally on Saturday, but cases were on the rise in most local ZIP Codes since last week. The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily since Oct. 3 was higher in 12 of 20 local ZIP Codes, while remaining steady in eight.

Four smaller, mostly rural local ZIP Codes continued to see virtually no new cases added over the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Across the state, Virginia also added 54 hospitalizations and 10 more deaths.

Local deaths: Prince William County reported five new COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, Oct. 8. They included those of three women and two men, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two age 80 or older.

The latest fatalities brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 245.

The county has so far lost 213 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 140 men and 105 women; one was in their 20s, three were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 58 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 56 new cases reported in the health district on Saturday, 55 were in Prince William County and one was in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents under the age of 30 reported most of the new cases with 26. Kids age 9 and under reported three new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 11. Residents in their 20s reported the most of any age group with 12.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 25 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 10 new cases, while those in their 40s reported nine and those in their 50s reported 6.

Residents ages 60 and older reported five new cases, with two among those in their 60s, one among those in their 70s and two in residents ages 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate ticked up from 6.5% to 6.6% on Saturday and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.8%, down from 5.1% on Friday, and then by Rappahannock, which reported a rate of 4.3%, down from 4.5%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.4% to 4.3%, while the statewide rate also declined slightly from 4.8% to 4.7%.

Hospitalizations: There were two more hospitalizations reported locally on Saturday, that of a resident between the ages of 10 and 19 and one in their 50s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Saturday fell from 963 to 943, down 20.

There were 208 patients in intensive care units, up three, as well as 97 on ventilators, up 10. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Saturday with nine. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 and Manassas ZIP Code 2011 with seven in each.

As of Saturday, Oct. 10, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in 12 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

Four local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last four weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Friday, Oct. 9: Prince William reports 1 new COVID-19 death, adds 57 new cases

The Prince William Health District reported the loss of a man in his 60s due to COVID-19 on Friday. It was the fifth local death reported in the past two days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The deaths of four Prince William residents were reported on Thursday: those of three women and one man, one of whom was in their 30s, one in their 50s and two age 80 or older.

The health district also reported 57 new cases of the virus on Friday as well as six additional hospitalizations.

Virginia as a whole again reported more than 1,000 new cases on Friday. There were 1,114 new cases reported statewide as well as 54 new hospitalizations and 16 more deaths.

Local deaths: The latest fatality brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 245.

The county has so far lost 213 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 140 men and 105 women; one was in their 20s, three were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 58 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 57 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, 45 were in Prince William County, while nine were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 17, followed by residents in their 30s, who reported nine.

Kids and teens age 10 to 19 reported two new cases, while those age 9 and under reported five.

Residents in their 50s reported seven new cases, while those in their 60s, 70s and age 80 and older reported three new cases in each age group.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 6.5% on Friday and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.1%, and then by Rappahannock, which reported a rate of 4.5%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole remained steady at 4.4%, while the statewide rate remained 4.8%.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, continues to have "low community transmission," the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: There were six more local hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported Friday, including that of a resident in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,127 local residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday rose from 933 to 963, up 30.

There were 205 patients in intensive care units, up nine, as well as 87 on ventilators, down two. About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and 22192 posted the most new cases on Friday with 10 in each area.

As of Sunday, Oct. 4, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases rose in three local ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20109, Warrenton-area ZIP Code 20187 and Dumfries ZIP Code 22026, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Five local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last three weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20137 (Broad Run), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Thursday, Oct. 8: Prince William reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 190 cases since Tuesday

The Prince William Health District reported four additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, those of three women and one man, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and two age 80 or older.

The health district also reported 190 new cases over the past two days as well as five new hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district reported 54 new cases on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and 136 new cases on Thursday, Oct. 8. The VDH said some of the new cases reported Thursday should have been reported Wednesday but were not because of a reporting error.

Virginia as a whole reported 1,844 new cases on Thursday and 509 on Wednesday, for a two-day total of 2,353 -- higher than in recent days. There were 29 additional hospitalizations reported across the state on Wednesday and 48 on Thursday for a total of 77.

Total deaths over the last two days were 37, including 12 on Wednesday and 25 on Thursday. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,328.

Local deaths: The latest fatalities bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 244. Prior to Thursday, the last local death, that of a man in his 60s, was reported Friday, Oct. 2.

The county has so far lost 212 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 139 men and 105 women; one was in their 20s, three were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 23 were in their 50s, 57 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 190 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday and Thursday, 172 were in Prince William County while 13 were in Manassas and five were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases over the past two days with 45, followed by residents in their 40s and kids and teens age 10 to 19 which reported 27 among each group.

Kids age 9 and under reported 21 new cases over the past two days.

Residents in their 30s reported 25 new cases, while those in their 50s reported 20. Residents in their 60s reported 12 new cases, those in their 70s reported five and those age 80 and older reported one.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate was 6.5% on Thursday and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.9%, and then by Rappahannock, which reported a rate of 4.7%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole remained steady at 4.4%.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure on the VDH website that measures community transmission of the virus, only the "Near Southwest" region of Virginia has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission." Data behind that determination are "fluctuating" according to the latest report.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, continues to have "low community transmission," the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: There were five more local hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported over the last two days, including a resident in their 30s, two on their 60s, one in their 70s and one for which an age was not reported. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,121 local residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 926 to 933, up seven.

There were 196 patients in intensive care units, down 23, as well as 89 on ventilators, down 15. About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Thursday with 27, followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192 with 22. Manassas area ZIP Codes 20109 and 20111 and Gainesville Zip Code 20155 each reported 10 new cases.

As of Sunday, Oct. 4, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases rose in only three local ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20109, Warrenton-area ZIP Code 20187 and Dumfries ZIP Code 22026, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Five local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last three weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20137 (Broad Run), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Prince William reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday -- 10 fewer than were reported on Monday and about one-third the 91 new cases reported Sunday. Also, for the fourth day in a row, no new local deaths were reported.

In Virginia as a whole, new cases were again below 1,000 on Tuesday, with 625, down from 687 the day before. There were 57 additional hospitalizations reported across the state on Tuesday as well as 15 more deaths.

Meanwhile, the state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 4.8% to 4.9%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,291.

Local deaths: The latest local death, that of a man in his 60s, was reported Friday, Oct. 2. The local death toll now stands at 240 -- one less than Sunday -- because the total number of deaths was adjusted down one on Monday, Oct. 5. The the death of a woman in her 70s was reclassified, according to VDH data.

The county has so far lost 208 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 138 men and 102 women; one was in their 20s, two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 57 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 89 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 32 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 28 were in Prince William County while four were in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 19, followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 10.

The total number of cases among kids and teens ages 10 to 19 was adjusted down 10 on Tuesday to 1,452. The adjustment was made on the VDH website without explanation.

Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases.

Residents in their 20s reported one new case, while those in their 50s reported two new cases, those in their 60s reported four and those in their 70s reported two.

There were no new cases reported among residents age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate ticked up again on Tuesday from 6% to 6.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia. It was followed by the Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 4.9%, down from 5% on Monday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 4.2% to 4.4%.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure on the VDH website that measures community transmission of the virus, only the "Near Southwest" region of Virginia has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission." Data behind that determination are "fluctuating" according to the latest report.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, continues to have "low community transmission," the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: There were three more local hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, those of a resident in their 30s, a resident in their 50s and one in their 60s. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,116 local residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday rose from 925 to 926, up one.

There were 219 patients in intensive care units, up six, as well as 104 on ventilators, up three. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20109 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 10, followed by Manassas area ZIP Codes 20110 and 20111, which reported seven new cases each.

As of Sunday, Oct. 4, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases rose in only three local ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20109, Warrenton-area ZIP Code 20187 and Dumfries ZIP Code 22026, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Five local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last three weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20137 (Broad Run), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Monday, Oct. 5: Prince William reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- about half the 91 reported Sunday -- but no new deaths.

In Virginia as a whole, new cases fell below 1,000 for the first time since Friday with 687 new cases reported Monday along with 38 additional hospitalizations and three more deaths.

Meanwhile, the state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 4.7% to 4.8%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,276.

Local deaths: The latest local death, that of a man in his 60s, was reported Friday, Oct. 2. The local death toll now stands at 240 -- one less than Sunday -- because the total number of deaths was adjusted down one on Monday, Oct. 5. The the death of a woman in her 70s was reclassified, according to VDH data.

The county has so far lost 208 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 138 men and 102 women; one was in their 20s, two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 57 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 89 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 42 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 39 were in Prince William County while three were in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Monday with 10, followed by residents in their 50s, who reported eight.

They were followed by kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who reported seven new cases, as did residents in their 30s.

Kids age 9 and under reported three new cases, while those age 80 and older reported one. There were no new cases reported residents in their 60s and 70s.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate ticked up from 5.8% to 6% on Monday and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia. It was followed by the Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.2%.

Regarding regions of the state, the Southwest region again led the state in percent-positivity rate with 6.2%. It was followed by Northwest Virginia, which posted a rate of 5%, also unchanged from Sunday.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure on the VDH website that measures community transmission of the virus, only the "Near Southwest" region of Virginia has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission." Data behind that determination are "fluctuating" according to the latest report.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, continues to have "low community transmission," the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: There were four local hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported on Monday, those of two residents in their 20s, one resident in their 30s and one in their 40s. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,113 local residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Monday rose from 877 to 925, up 48.

There were 213 patients in intensive care units, up 16, as well as 101 on ventilators, up three. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 and Manassas ZIP Code 20109 posted the most new cases on Monday with seven.

As of Sunday, Oct. 4, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases rose in only three local ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20109, Warrenton-area ZIP Code 20187 and Dumfries ZIP Code 22026, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Five local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last three weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20137 (Broad Run), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Sunday, Oct. 4: Prince William reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -- nearly triple the 33 reported on Saturday -- but no new deaths.

In Virginia as a whole, however, new cases surpassed 1,000 for the second consecutive day with 1,067 new cases reported Sunday along with 30 additional hospitalizations and three more deaths.

The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 4.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,273.

Local deaths: The latest local death, that of a man in his 60s, was reported Friday, Oct. 2. The local death toll now stands at 241.

The county has so far lost 209 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 139 men and 102 women; one was in their 20s, two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 57 were in their 60s, 62 were in their 70s and 89 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 91 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 77 were in Prince William County while 11 were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases on Sunday with 24. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 22 new cases, and then by residents in their 30s, who reported 15.

Kids and teens ages 10 through 19 reported nine new cases, while children age 9 and under reported four.

Residents in their 50s reported eight new cases, while those in their 60s reported four and those in their 70s reported five. There were no new cases reported among residents age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.8% on Sunday and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia. It was followed Sunday by the Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.2%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.2%.

Regarding regions of the state, the Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 6.2%, up from 6% on Saturday. It was followed by Northwest Virginia, which posted a rate of 5%, up from 4.8% the day before.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure on the VDH website that measures community transmission of the virus, only the "Near Southwest" region of Virginia has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission." The data behind that determination are decreasing, however, the VDH says.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, has "low community transmission" the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: There was one local hospitalization due to COVID-19 reported on Sunday, that of a resident in their 30s. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,109 local residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Sunday fell from 906 to 877, down 29.

There were 197 patients in intensive care units, up six, as well as 98 on ventilators, down five. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Sunday with 18. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20111, which reported 15 new cases each.

As of Sunday, Oct. 4, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases rose in only three local ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20109, Warrenton-area ZIP Code 20187 and Dumfries ZIP Code 22026, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Five local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last three weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20137 (Broad Run), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Saturday, Oct. 3: Prince William reports 33 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but no new deaths. Virginia as a whole, however, reported more than 1,000 new cases for the first time in two weeks as well as 51 additional hospitalizations and 20 more deaths.

Virginia added 1,116 new cases on Saturday, Oct. 3, and the statewide percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose from 4.5% to 4.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,270.

Local deaths: The latest local death, that of a man in his 60s, was reported Friday, Oct. 2. The VDH adjusted the number of deaths in Prince William County down one without explanation. The local death toll now stands at 241.

The county has so far lost 209 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 139 men and 102 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 57 were in their 60s, 62 were in their 70s and 89 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 33 new cases reported in the health district on Saturday, 27 were in Prince William County while six were in Manassas. There were no new cases in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Saturday with eight. They were followed by residents in their 30s and 40s, who reported seven in each age group.

Residents in their 50s reported six new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 through 19 reported two new cases, while those in their 70s reported two.

There were no new cases reported among kids age 9 and under as well as none reported by residents in their 60s or age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate, while ticking down from 5.9% to 5.8%, continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia. It was followed Saturday by the Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.2%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.2%.

Regarding regions of the state, the Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 6%, up from 5.8% on Friday. It was followed by Northwest Virginia, which posted a rate of 4.8%.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure on the VDH website that measures community transmission of the virus, only the "Near Southwest" region of Virginia has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission."

The data behind that determination are decreasing, however, the VDH says.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, has "low community transmission" the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: There was one local hospitalization due to COVID-19 reported on Saturday, that of a resident in their 20s. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,108 local residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Saturday rose from 890 to 906, up 16.

There were 191 patients in intensive care units, down 12, as well as 103 on ventilators, down five. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Manassas ZIP Code 20110 posted the most new cases on Saturday with eight. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191, which reported seven new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 3, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases rose in only three local ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20109, Warrenton-area ZIP Code 20187 and Dumfries ZIP Code 22026, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Five local ZIP Codes have had a daily average of zero new cases for the last three weeks: ZIP Codes: 20119 (Catlett), 20137 (Broad Run), 20143 (Catharpin), 22125 (Occoquan) and 22134 (Quantico).

Friday, Oct. 2: Prince William loses another resident to COVID-19, adds 46 cases

Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, a man in his 60s, bringing the number of local deaths reported this week to six, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The health district also reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and three more hospitalizations, including those of residents in their 60s and 70s as well as one resident age 80s or older.

Also, the Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked below 6% on Friday -- returning to 5.9%. The Prince William Health District, however, continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 966 new COVID-19 cases on Friday -- more than twice the number reported the day before -- as well as 48 new hospitalizations and 22 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,250.

Local deaths: Prince William County has so far lost 210 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

The number of fatalities in Prince William County were adjusted up by two in addition to the new fatality reported Friday, while deaths in the City of Manassas were reduced by two to 24, the VDH report said.

The local death toll now stands at 242. Victims include 139 men and 103 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 57 were in their 60s, 62 were in their 70s and 90 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There are two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county. They are located at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 46 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, all were in Prince William County. No new cases were reported in Manassas or Manassas Park. The total number of cases in Manassas was adjusted down by one in the VDH report.

Residents in their 50s reported the most new cases on Friday with 10. They were followed by kids and teens ages 10 through 19 with nine new cases.

Residents in their 30s reported eight new cases, while those in their 40s reported six. Residents in their 60s reported five new cases, while those in their 70s reported three new cases and those in their 20s reported two.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 5.9%. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.2%. Both saw slight decreases from Thursday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole dipped from 4.3% to 4.2% on Friday.

Regarding regions of the state, the Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 5.8%, up from 5.7% on Thursday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 4.6%.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure on the VDH website that measures community transmission of the virus, only the "Near Southwest" region of Virginia has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission."

The data behind that determination are decreasing, however, the VDH says.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, has "low community transmission" the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday fell from 913 to 890, down 23.

There were 201 patients in intensive care units, down nine, as well as 108 on ventilators, up one. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Friday with 16. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20109 and Dumfries ZIP Code 22026, which each reported six new cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Thursday, Oct. 1: Prince William loses 2 more residents to COVID-19, adds 27 new cases

Prince William County has lost two more residents to COVID-19, a man and a woman, one in their 60s and one age 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest two fatalities, both reported on Thursday, bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 241. Five local deaths were reported in just the last two days.

The health district also reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and four more hospitalizations, including those of residents in their 40s, 50s and 60s as well as one resident age 80 or older.

Also, the Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up for the first time in recent days, rising from 5.9%, an all-time low, to 6%. The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate remains below the key measure of 5%, holding steady at 4.5% on Thursday.

Virginia added 450 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 51 new hospitalizations and 20 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,228.

Prince William County has so far lost 207 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 138 men and 103 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 56 were in their 60s, 62 were in their 70s and 90 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 27 new cases reported in the health district on Thursday, all were in Prince William County. No new cases were reported in Manassas or Manassas Park. The total number of cases in Manassas Park was adjusted down by one in the VDH report.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Thursday with seven. They were followed by residents in their 60s with six new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported two new cases on Thursday, while those ages 9 and under reported three new cases.

Residents in their 70s reported one new case, while those in their 50s and those age 80 and older reported no new cases.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 5.9%. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.3%, also a slight rise from Wednesday's 4%.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole dipped from 4.5% to 4.3% on Thursday.

The Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 5.7%, up from 5.6% on Wednesday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 4.4%, and then by NOVA, with 4.3%.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure on the VDH website that measures community transmission of the virus, only the "Near Southwest" region of Virginia has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission."

The data behind that determination are decreasing, however, the VDH says.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, has "low community transmission" the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 908 to 913, up five.

There were 210 patients in intensive care units, up 20, as well as 107 on ventilators, up three. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Thursday with seven. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20109, which reported five new cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Prince William loses 3 more residents to COVID-19, adds 31 new cases

The deaths of three more local residents due to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, those of two women and one man, one of whom was in their 70s and two age 80 or older.

The latest fatalities included two Prince William County residents and one resident of the City of Manassas. They bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 239, according to the Prince William Health District.

The health district also reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more hospitalizations, including those of residents in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to tick down on Wednesday, however, dropping from 6% to 5.9%, the lowest level since the VDH began posting local percent-positivity rates in March.

Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate remains below the key measure of 5%, dropping from 4.6% to 4.5% on Wednesday.

Virginia added 755 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as well as 63 new hospitalizations and 21 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,208.

Local deaths: Prior to Wednesday's report, the most recent local death, that of a Prince William County man in his 50s, was reported on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Prince William County has so far lost 205 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 137 men and 102 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 62 were in their 70s and 89 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 31 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 26 were in Prince William County and five were in Manassas. The total number of cases in Manassas Park was adjusted down by two in the VDH report.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 20. They were followed by residents in their 50s with five new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported no new cases on Wednesday, while those ages 9 and under reported four new cases.

Residents in their 60s reported one new case, while those in their 70s reported two. There was one new case reported in residents age 80 and older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 5.9%. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4%.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole dipped from 4.8% to 4.5% on Wednesday.

The Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 5.6%, up from 5.3% on Tuesday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 5%, and then by NOVA, with 4.5%.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure on the VDH website that measures community transmission of the virus, only the "Near Southwest" region of Virginia has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission."

The data behind that determination are decreasing, however, the VDH says.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, has "low community transmission" the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday fell from 958 to 908, down 50.

There were 190 patients in intensive care units, down 12, as well as 104 on ventilators, down nine. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with 11. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20110, which reported three cases each.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Prince William reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday -- almost twice the 36 reported Monday -- as well as the hospitalization of a child age 9 or under due to COVID-19.

But for the third day in a row, the local health district reported no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Also, the Prince William Health District percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to tick down on Tuesday, dropping from 6.3% to 6%. Virginia's statewide rate remains below the key measure of 5%, dipping again on Tuesday from 4.7% to 4.6%.

Virginia added 923 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday -- a large jump from the 449 reported on Monday -- as well as 62 new hospitalizations and 15 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,187.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, that of a Prince William County man in his 50s, was reported on Saturday, Sept. 26. The fatality marked the 13th local death reported since Saturday, Sept. 12, and brought the local death toll to 236.

Prince William County has so far lost 203 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 136 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 67 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 57 were in Prince William County, seven were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 19. They were followed by residents in their 50s with 11 new cases and then by residents in their 40s with 10.

Residents in their 20s reported three new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases while those ages 9 and under reported six new cases.

Residents in their 60s reported five new cases, while those in their 70s reported no new cases. There was one new case reported in residents age 80 and older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 6%. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.2%. Both saw a slight decline from Monday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.8% on Tuesday.

The Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 5.3%, down from 5.5% on Monday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 5.1%, and then by NOVA, with 4.8%.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure included on the VDH website that measures the extent of community transmission of the virus, only the Southwest region of Virginia currently has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission." The data behind that determination are decreasing, however, the VDH says.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, has "low community transmission" the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Tuesday. One involved a child age 9 or under, two were residents in their 50s and one was a resident in their 60s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday rose from 890 to 958, up 68.

There were 202 patients in intensive care units, up nine, as well as 113 on ventilators, up 10. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 17. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 22191, which reported 15 cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Monday, Sept. 28: Prince William tops 15,000 total COVID-19 cases, no new local deaths reported

The Prince William Health District reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases reported locally since the pandemic began to 15,016.

There were also two hospitalizations reported on Monday. But for the second day in a row, the local health district reported no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Also, the Prince William Health District percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to tick down on Monday, dropping from 6.5% to 6.3%. Virginia's statewide rate remains below the key measure of 5%, dipping again on Monday from 4.8% to 4.7%.

Virginia added 449 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday -- about 300 fewer than were reported Sunday -- as well as 27 new hospitalizations and 13 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,172.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, that of a Prince William County man in his 50s, was reported on Saturday, Sept. 26. The fatality marked the 13th local death reported since Saturday, Sept. 12, bringing the local death toll to 236.

The VDH has been working through a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks, the agency's website says.

Prince William County has so far lost 203 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 136 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 36 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 35 were in Prince William County and one was in Manassas Park. The VDH reduced the total number of cases in the City of Manassas by one.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases on Monday with nine. They were followed by residents in their 20s and 50s with six new cases in each age group.

Residents in their 20s reported six new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported five new cases while those ages 9 and under reported two new cases.

Residents in their 60s reported no new cases, while those in their 70s reported one new case. There were no new cases reported by residents age 80 and older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 6.3%. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.3% on Monday, a slight increase from Sunday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.9% to 4.8% on Monday.

The Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 5.5%, down from 5.6% on Sunday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 5.2%, and then by NOVA, with 4.8%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Monday, involving one resident in their 30s and one in their 40s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Monday rose from 868 to 890, up 22.

There were 193 patients in intensive care units, down five, as well as 103 on ventilators, unchanged from Sunday. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Monday with 10. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20109, which reported five new cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Sunday, Sept. 27: Prince William reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as the hospitalization of a patient in their 50s. But for the first time since Wednesday, no additional local deaths were reported, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Also, the Prince William Health District percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to tick down on Sunday, dropping from 6.8% to 6.5%. Virginia's statewide rate remains below the key measure of 5%, holding steady at 4.8%.

Virginia added 736 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday as well as 26 new hospitalizations and 15 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 last Sunday and now stands at 3,159.

Local deaths: The death of the Prince William County man in his 50s, reported on Saturday, Sept. 26, marked the 13th local death reported since Saturday, Sept. 12. The local death toll stands at 236.

The death of a Manassas Park man in his 70s was reported Friday, Sept. 25. The death of a Prince William County woman in her 70s was reported on Thursday, Sept. 24, while the deaths of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The VDH has been working through a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks, the agency's website says.

Prince William County has so far lost 203 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 136 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 59 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 55 were in Prince William County, while two were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Sunday with 13. They were followed by residents in their 40s with 10 new cases and then by residents in their 20s and 50s with nine in each age group.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported six new cases while those ages 9 and under reported three new cases.

Residents in their 60s reported four new cases, while those in their 70s reported one new case and those age 80 and older reported two.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 6.5%, down from 6.8% on Saturday. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.2% on Sunday, down from 5.8% on Saturday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 5.2% to 4.9%.

The Southwest region led the state with a rate of 5.6%, down from 5.7% on Saturday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 5.3%, and then by NOVA, with 4.9%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Sunday involving a resident in their 50s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday fell from 924 to 868, down 56.

There were 198 patients in intensive care units, down four, as well as 103 on ventilators, down eight. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Sunday with 13. It was followed by 22193, also in Woodbridge, with 10 and then by Manassas ZIP Code 20109 with eight.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Sunday, Sept. 27: Prince William loses man in his 50s to COVID-19, adds 76 new cases

The Prince William Health District reported the loss of another resident to COVID-19 on Saturday, that of a county man in his 50s. The latest fatality brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 236, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, 76 new local COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday as well as two additional hospitalizations, those of one resident in their 30s and one in their 50s.

The bright spot in Saturday's COVID-19 report was that both the state and local seven-day, average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to fall. For the first time since the pandemic began, Virginia's statewide rate is below the key measure of 5%, falling to 4.8%.

Prince William County's rate also ticked down from 7.1% to 6.8%. Still, Prince William's rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 975 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Saturday as well as 57 new hospitalizations and eight additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 last Sunday and now stands at 3,144.

Local deaths: The death of the Prince William County man in his 50s on Saturday marks the 13th local death reported in the last two weeks, since Saturday, Sept. 12.

The death of a Manassas Park man in his 70s was reported Friday, Sept. 25. The death of a Prince William County woman in her 70s was reported on Thursday, Sept. 24, while the deaths of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The VDH has been working through a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks, the agency's website says.

Prince William County has so far lost 203 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 136 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 76 new cases reported in the health district on Saturday, all were in Prince William County. Neither Manassas nor Manassas Park reported new cases, hospitalizations or deaths.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Saturday with 20. They were followed by residents in their 40s with 15 new cases, residents in their 20s with 13 and residents in their 50s with 12.

Residents in their 50s and 60s reported six new cases, while kids age 9 and under reported five.

Percent-positivity rate: In Northern Virginia, Prince William Health District reported the highest percent-positivity rate on Saturday with 6.8%, down from 7.1% on Friday. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.9% on Saturday, down from 6% on Friday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole also ticked down from 5.3% to 5.2%.

The Southwest region led the state with a rate of 5.7%, down from 6% on Friday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 5.4%, and then by NOVA, with 5.2%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Saturday involving one resident in their 30s and one in their 50s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday fell from 965 to 924, down 41.

There were 202 patients in intensive care units, down 19, as well as 111 on ventilators, down six. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Saturday with 18. It was followed by 22193, also in Woodbridge, with 15 and then by Manassas ZIP Code 20109 with 10.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Friday, Sept. 25: Manassas Park loses a resident in his 70s to COVID-19, county adds 79 cases

The Prince William Health District reported the loss of another resident to COVID-19 on Friday, that of a Manassas Park man in his 70s. The latest fatality brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 235, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, 79 new local COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday as well as two additional hospitalizations, that of one resident in their 30s and one in their 50s.

The local health district's seven-day, average percent-positivity rate on local tests ticked down again, however, on Friday from 7.2% to 7.1%. Still, Prince William's rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 941 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday as well as 37 new hospitalizations and 23 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday and now stands at 3,136.

Local deaths: Prior to Friday's report of a death of a Manassas Park man in his 70s, the health district reported the death of a Prince William County woman in her 70s on Thursday. The deaths of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The Prince William Health District has reported 12 deaths since Saturday, Sept. 19. They included those of a resident in their 20s as well as those in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older, according to VDH data.

The VDH has been working through a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks, the agency's website says.

Prince William County has so far lost 202 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 135 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 71 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, 68 were in Prince William County, eight were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Friday with 17. They were followed by residents in their 20s with 15 and then by residents in their 40s, with 14.

Residents in their 50s reported 10 new cases, while those in their 60s reported five. One case was reported among residents in their 70s.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported eight new cases, as did kids ages 9 and under.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 5.3% to 5.1%.

In Northern Virginia, Prince William Health District reported the highest rate, with 7.1%, which was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6%. Both were lower than the day before.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole also ticked down from 5.4% to 5.3%.

The Southwest region led the state with a rate of 6%. It was followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Thursday involving one resident in their 30s and one in their 50s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday fell from 982 to 965, down 17.

There were 221 patients in intensive care units, up two, as well as 117 on ventilators, up five. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Friday with 22. It was followed by 22191, also in Woodbridge, with 12.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Prince William loses a resident in her 70s to COVID-19, adds 41 cases

The Prince William Health District lost another resident to COVID-19 on Thursday, a woman in her 70s. The latest fatality brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 234, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, 41 new local COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday as well as two additional hospitalizations, that of one resident in their 20s and one in their 30s.

The local health district's seven-day, average percent-positivity rate on local tests ticked down again, however, on Thursday from 7.5% to 7.2%. Still, Prince William's rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 902 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday as well as 51 new hospitalizations and 24 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday and now stands at 3,113.

Local deaths: Prior to Thursday's report of a death of a woman in her 70s, the most recent local deaths, those of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The Prince William Health District has reported 11 deaths since Saturday, Sept. 19. They included those of a resident in their 20s as well as those in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older, according to VDH data.

The VDH has been working through a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks, the agency's website says.

Prince William County has so far lost 202 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 134 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 60 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 41 new cases reported in the health district on Thursday, 35 were in Prince William County and six were in Manassas. There were no new cases in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s and 30s reported the most new cases on Thursday with nine in each age group. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported six new cases. Residents in their 50s reported five new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases as did kids ages 9 and under. Residents in their 60s also reported three new cases, while those in their 70s reported one.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 5.5% to 5.3%. In Northern Virginia, Prince William Health District reported the highest rate, with 7.2%, which was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.5%. Both were lower than the day before.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole also ticked down from 5.6% to 5.4%

The Southwest and Eastern regions led the state with rates of 6.1%. They were followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Thursday involving one resident in their 20s and one in their 30s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 916 to 982, up 66.

There were 219 patients in intensive care units, up four, as well as 112 on ventilators, down one. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Updated ZIP Code data was not immediately available on the VDH website on Thursday.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Thursday, Sept. 23: Prince William adds 35 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 35 new COVID-19 cases as well as the hospitalization of a resident in their 20s. But no additional local deaths were reported on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the local health district's seven-day, average percent-positivity rate on local tests ticked down again on Wednesday to 7.5%, the lowest level since early July. Still, Prince William's rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 580 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday as well as 43 new hospitalizations and 29 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday and now stands at 3,089.

Local deaths: The latest local deaths, those of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Tuesday and brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 233.

The Prince William Health District has reported 10 deaths since Saturday, Sept. 19. They included those of a resident in their 20s as well as those in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older, according to VDH data.

The VDH has reported a backlog of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks but were reported to the VDH dashboard only recently.

Prince William County has so far lost 201 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 134 men and 99 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 59 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 35 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 32 were in Prince William County, two were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s, 30s and 50s reported the most new cases on Wednesday with nine in each age group. They were followed by kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who reported five new cases.

Kids ages 9 and under reported no additional cases on Wednesday.

Residents in their 40s and 60s reported one new cases in each age group.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 5.5%. In Northern Virginia, Prince William Health District reported the highest rate, with 7.5%, which was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.8%.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 6% to 5.6%.

The Southwest region continues to lead the state with an average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 6.4%. The Southwest region was followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalizations on Wednesday involving a resident in their 20s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday fell from 940 to 916, down 24.

There were 215 patients in intensive care units, up two, as well as 113 on ventilators, unchanged from Tuesday. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 10. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191, which reported seven new cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Prince William reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, adds 73 new cases

The Prince William Health District reported the deaths of two more residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. They included one man and one woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

Meanwhile the county health district reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as one new hospitalization. The local health district's seven-day, average percent-positivity rate on local tests fell to 7.6%, the lowest level since early July, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 872 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday as well as 62 new hospitalizations and 39 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday and now stands at 3,060.

Local deaths: The latest deaths bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 233.

The Prince William Health District has reported 10 deaths since Saturday, Sept. 19. They included those of one resident in their 20s as well as those as those in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older, according to VDH data.

The VDH has reported a backlog of deaths that occurred over the last three to four weeks but were reported to the VDH dashboard only recently.

Prince William County has so far lost 201 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 134 men and 99 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 59 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 73 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 61 were in Prince William County and 12 were in Manassas. The number of cases in Manassas Park was adjusted down by one.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 15. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 14 new cases and then by those in their 20s with 12 new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported five new cases, while those age 9 and under also reported five.

Residents in their 40s reported eight new cases, while those in their 60s reported six. Residents in their 70s and those age 80 or older reported three in each age group.

Percent-positivity rate: Percent-positivity rates were down across the state on Tuesday. Statewide, the rate dipped from 5.7% to 5.5%.

The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell from 7.8% to 7.6%. In Northern Virginia, it was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.5%.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 6.2% to 6%.

The Southwest region continues to lead the state with an average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 6.7%. The Southwest region was followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalizations on Tuesday involving a resident in their 40s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday rose from 939 to 940, up one.

There were 213 patients in intensive care units on Tuesday, down four, as well as 113 on ventilators, up seven. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Updated ZIP Code data was not immediately available from the VDH on Tuesday.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Monday, Sept. 21: Prince William reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District added 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday -- a marked decrease from previous days -- as well as two new hospitalizations. For the second day in a row, however, the health district reported no new deaths.

Also, the Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped on Monday from 8% to 7.8% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 627 new COVID-19 cases statewide as well as 22 new hospitalizations and six additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday and now stands at 3,021.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District reported a total of eight deaths in the past week, including three reported on Saturday, Sept. 19: a resident in their 20s and two in their 60s. The three included two men and one woman. The local death toll due to the pandemic now numbers 231.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, three deaths were reported involving two women and one man. All were residents of the county. One was in their 60s, and two were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, two local fatalities were reported: those of two men, one of whom was in his 70s and one who was age 80 or older.

The eight recent fatalities are among what the VDH said was a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the last three to four weeks but were reported to the VDH dashboard this week.

Prince William County has so far lost 199 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 133 men and 98 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 58 were in their 70s and 86 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 32 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 29 were in Prince William County, one was in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Monday with 13. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported seven new cases and then by kids age 9 and under who reported five.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases, as did residents in their 40s. Residents in their 50s and 60s reported two new cases in each age group.

Percent-positivity rate: Percent-positivity rates were down across the state on Monday. Statewide, the rate dipped from 5.9% to 5.7%.

The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell from 8% to 7.8% on Monday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 7.6%, down from Sunday's 7.9%.

Northern Virginia's rate ticked down from 6.2% to 6%.

The Southwest region continues to lead the state with an average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 6.7%, down from Sunday's 7.1%. The Southwest region is followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Monday involving one resident in their 40s and one in their 70s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Monday rose from 939 to 995, up 56.

There were 217 patients in intensive care units on Monday, down 46, as well as 106 on ventilators, down 20. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Monday with eight. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Code 20111, which each reported five new cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Sunday, Sept. 20: State's COVID-19 death toll tops 3,000, Prince William reports 78 new cases

The Prince William Health District added 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as two new hospitalizations.

But after reporting three deaths Saturday, including that of a resident in their 20s, the local health district reported no new fatalities, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia's death toll topped 3,000 for the first time on Sunday as the state added 25 new deaths. The state also reported 856 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as 29 new hospitalizations.

The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 8% on Sunday and remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District reported a total of eight deaths in the past week, including the three reported on Saturday, Sept. 19: a resident in their 20s and two in their 60s.

The three included two men and one woman. The local death toll due to the pandemic now numbers 231.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, three deaths were reported involving two women and one man. All were residents of the county. One was in their 60s and two were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, two local fatalities were reported: those of two men, one of whom was in his 70s and one who was age 80 or older.

The eight recent fatalities are among what the VDH said was a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the last three to four weeks but were just reported to the VDH dashboard this week.

Prince William County has so far lost 199 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 133 men and 98 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 58 were in their 70s and 86 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 78 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 66 were in Prince William County and 12 were in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s and 40s reported the most new cases on Sunday with 15 and 12, respectively.

They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 11 new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported nine new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported six new cases.

Residents in their 50s reported eight new cases, while those in their 70s reported seven and those in their 60s reported five. Residents age 80 and older reported two new cases.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained 8% on Sunday. Loudoun County's ticked down to 7.9%.

The next highest in Northern Virginia is Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 6.3%. Rappahannock includes Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties as well as Fredericksburg.

The state's seven-day average percent-positivity rate dipped from 6.2% to 5.9% on Sunday, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6.4% to 6.2%.

The Southwest region continues to lead the state with an average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 7.1%. It is followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Sunday involving one resident in their 30s and one in their 50s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Sunday fell from 960 to 939, down 21.

There were 263 patients in intensive care units, up 44, as well as 126 on ventilators, up 18. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 17. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and 22192, which reported 12 new cases each.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis32

Saturday, Sept. 19: Prince William loses its first resident in their 20s to COVID-19, adds 3 deaths

The Prince William Health District has lost its first resident in their 20s to COVID-19. The fatality was one of three reported in the health district on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The other two deaths involved residents in their 60s. Of the three new fatalities, two were men and one was a woman. The local death toll due to the pandemic now numbers 231.

Meanwhile, Prince William County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 70 new cases on Friday. The health district also reported four new hospitalizations over the last two days, including those of a residents in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s, according to VDH data.

Meanwhile, 953 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, as well as 42 new hospitalizations and 38 more deaths.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District reported a total of eight deaths in the past week, including the three reported on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, three deaths were reported involving two women and one man. All were residents of the county. One was in their 60s and two were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, two local fatalities were reported: those of two men, one of whom was in his 70s and one who was age 80 or older.

The eight recent fatalities are among what the VDH said was a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the last three to four weeks but were just reported to the VDH dashboard this week.

Prince William County has so far lost 199 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 133 men and 98 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 58 were in their 70s and 86 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 63 new cases reported in the health district on Saturday, 61 were in Prince William County and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s and 30s reported the most new cases on Saturday with 11 in each age group.

They were followed by kids and teens ages 10 to 19 who reported 10 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported four new cases.

Residents in their 40s and 50s reported seven new cases in each age group, while those in their 60s and 70s reported five in each group. Residents age 80 and older reported two new cases.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 8% on Saturday and is now tied with Loudoun County for the highest in Northern Virginia.

The two counties are followed by the Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 6.9%. Rappahannock includes Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties as well as Fredericksburg.

The state's seven-day average percent-positivity rate dipped from 6.7% to 6.2% on Saturday, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6.7% to 6.4%.

The Southwest region led the state with an average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 7.1%, it was followed by Northern and Central Virginia, which posted rates of 6.4%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Saturday fell from 995 to 960, down 25.

There were 219 patients in intensive care units, down six, as well as 108 on ventilators, down one. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 17. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 13 cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.