The Prince William Health District reported the loss of another resident to COVID-19 on Wednesday, this time a woman age 80 or older.

The latest fatality brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 266. Meanwhile, new cases were on the rise again on Wednesday at 175, part of another 2,071 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state.

New daily COVID-19 cases in Virginia have topped 2,000 on only five days since the pandemic began eight months ago. Four have occurred in the last 10 days, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests now stands at 10.8%, and the rate of infection per 100,000 residents at 25. Both are the highest in Northern Virginia.

There were eight new hospitalizations reported in the health district on Wednesday, part of 99 reported across the state, the highest since mid-July. There were 25 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across Virginia on Wednesday.

Local deaths: Prior to the latest fatality reported Wednesday, the last local death was reported on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The local death toll now stands at 266. There have so far been eight local deaths in November. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 13, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, while Arlington County moved into the "surge" range. Other Northern Virginia health districts are in the "plateau" range, according to the VDH.

Cases are surging in eight Virginia health districts, up from three last week. Surging districts are mostly in the southwest and central regions of the state.

Northern Virginia rated at 'moderate burden' of COVID-19, 'approaching substantial community transmission': As of Saturday, Nov. 14, Northern Virginia was among three of the state's six regions said to be at a "moderate burden" of the disease. But cases are trending higher, and therefore the region is also rated as "approaching substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two new outbreaks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, one attributed to a child care setting and one attributed to a "congregate setting." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 28.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools remained steady on Wednesday with one core metric and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category, while another core metric is in the "higher risk" range.

Local cases: Of the 175 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 160 were reported in Prince William County, while nine were reported in Manassas and six were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 46. They were followed by residents in their 20s and 50s, who reported 33 new cases in each group.

Residents under 30 reported 59 or about 34% of the 175 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 13 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 13 new cases and residents in their 20s, 33.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 106 or about 61% of the 175 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 27 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 46 and those in their 50s, 33.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 10 or about 6% of the 175 cases, with five among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to from 9.9% to 10.8%, which is highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 8.1%, while the statewide rate rose to 7.1%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported eight new hospitalizations on Wednesday. They included those of one resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and two age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital. The VDH does not report current hospitalizations by health district, so the number of Prince William County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is not made available by either the VDH or the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The number of patients currently hospitalized across the state on Wednesday rose to 1,469, up 77 from Tuesday. There were 318 patients in intensive care units, up 46 from Tuesday. The number includes 126 patients on ventilators, up 23.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 74% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 30. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20109 with 25 new cases and Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193, which reported 24 new cases each.

As of Saturday, Nov. 14, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in four and remaining unchanged in eight.

Tuesday, Nov. 18: Prince William reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

New COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District dropped to 158 on Tuesday but remained in the triple digits, pushing the seven-day average number of daily cases to 108, the highest since the pandemic's first peak in late May and early June.

The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests now stands at 9.9% -- just under the 10% threshold that would push a third school metric in the "highest risk" territory. The local school metrics remained steady on Tuesday -- with two metrics in the "highest risk" category -- despite the rising local infection rate per capita, which was 23.1 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cases reported across Virginia again topped 2,000, with 2,125. There were also 56 new hospitalizations reported, including seven in the Prince William Health District, as well as 29 deaths. There were no new deaths reported locally on Tuesday, however.

Local deaths: The latest local death due to the pandemic, that of a female resident of Prince William County, was reported on Saturday, Nov. 14. Her age range, however, was not immediately available from the VDH.

The local death toll now stands at 265. The death of a Prince William County man in his 60s was reported on Thursday, while the death of a local woman in her 60s was reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the local health district reported the deaths of three residents -- two of Prince William County and one of Manassas. Two were in their 70s and one was age 80 or older. They included two women and one man.

The death of another local man was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The state has not yet released his age range, however.

There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

The county has so far lost 229 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 28 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 154 men and 111 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 65 were in their 60s, 66 were in their 70s, and 94 were age 80 or older. Again, the VDH has not released age information on two of the local fatalities.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 13, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, while Arlington County moved into the "surge" range. Other Northern Virginia health districts are in the "plateau" range, according to the VDH.

Cases are surging in eight Virginia health districts, up from three last week. Surging districts are mostly in the southwest and central regions of the state.

"Slow growth" is defined as an area with sustained growth not rapid enough to be considered a surge. The classification is categorized by an increase in the rate of weekly cases between .5 and 2.5%. Regions are said to be "surging" if the increase in the rate of weekly cases rises above 2.5%.

Northern Virginia rated at "moderate burden of COVID-19" and "approaching substantial community transmission": As of Saturday, Nov. 14, Northern Virginia was among three of the state's six regions said to be at a "moderate burden" of the disease. But cases are trending higher, and therefore the region is also rated as "approaching substantial community transmission."

The Northwest and Eastern regions are at the same rating, while the other three regions of the state -- the Central, Near Southwest and Far Southwest -- have been determined to have a "high burden" of COVID-19 with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 23.1, up from 21.2 on Monday. The statewide rate stood at 19.9 on Monday, up from 18.7 on Monday.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two new outbreaks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, one attributed to a child care setting and one attributed to a "congregate setting." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

An email to the local health district seeking more information on the most recent local outbreaks was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 28.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools remained steady on Tuesday with one core metric and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category, while another core metric is in the "higher risk" range.

Regional hospitalization metrics, however, remain in the "lower risk" and "lowest risk" ranges.

On Tuesday, the local health district was in the "highest risk" range for the total number of new cases reported per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days, which now stands at 289.5. Anything above 200 is considered "highest risk."

The local health district continued to be in the "higher risk" category for its average 9.6% positivity rate on COVID-19 tests. Anything between 8% and 10% is in the "higher risk" range.

On secondary indicators, the county remained in the "highest risk" range in the percent change in new cases per 100,000 people during the last seven days. The metric was up 26.2% on Tuesday. Anything above a 10% increase is in the "highest risk" range; while anything above a 10% decrease is in the "lowest risk" range.

The county is now in the "lowest risk" range for inpatient hospital beds occupied, at 78.3%, and in the "lower risk" category for hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, which now stands at 8.1%. Anything between 5% and 10% is in the lower risk category.

Local cases: Of the 158 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 144 were reported in Prince William County, while 11 were reported in Manassas and three were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 39. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 27 new cases and those in their 20s, who reported 26 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 57 or about 36% of the 158 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 13 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 18 new cases and residents in their 20s, 26.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 89 or about 56% of the 158 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 39 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 27 and those in their 50s, 23.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 12 or about 8% of the 158 cases, with eight among those in their 60s, two among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the region on Tuesday with 12.3%, up from Monday's 10.6%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Prince William Health District's rate rose to 9.9%, up from 9.3%, which is the second highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 8%, while the statewide rate rose to 7.4%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported seven new hospitalizations on Tuesday. They included those of two residents in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after patients are released from the hospital. The VDH does not report current hospitalizations by health district, so the number of Prince William County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is not made available by either the VDH or the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The number of patients currently hospitalized across the state on Tuesday rose to 1,392 from 1,337 on Monday, up 55. There were 272 patients in intensive care units, up nine from Monday. The number includes 103 patients on ventilators, down 15.

About 26% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, and about 73% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 34. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 and Manassas-area ZIP Code 20109, which reported 21 new cases each.

As of Saturday, Nov. 14, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in four and remaining unchanged in eight.

Monday, Nov. 16: Prince William reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

New COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District numbered 213 on Monday, marking only the fourth time since the pandemic began that local daily cases topped 200. They were part of record-breaking 2,677 new daily cases reported across Virginia.

The numbers were fueled in part by a backlog in cases that occurred over the weekend, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the local health district's rate of new cases per 100,000 residents topped 20 for the first time in weeks and now stands at 21.2 -- the highest in Northern Virginia.

The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests inched up to 9.3% but remains behind the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 10.6% on Monday, according to VDH data.

Despite the high numbers, the Prince William Health District reported only one additional hospitalization -- that of a person in their 60s -- and no additional deaths.

There were 48 new hospitalizations reported statewide on Monday along with six more deaths.

Local deaths: The latest local death due to the pandemic, that of a female resident of Prince William County, was reported on Saturday. Her age range, however, was not immediately available from the VDH.

The local death toll now stands at 265. The death of a Prince William County man in his 60s was reported on Thursday, while the death of a local woman in her 60s was reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the local health district reported the deaths of three residents -- two of Prince William County and one of Manassas. Two were in their 70s and one was age 80 or older. They included two women and one man.

The death of another local man was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The state has not yet released his age range, however.

There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

The county has so far lost 229 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 28 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 154 men and 111 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 65 were in their 60s, 66 were in their 70s, and 94 were age 80 or older. Again, the VDH has not released age information on two of the local fatalities.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 13, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, while Arlington County moved into the "surge" range. Other Northern Virginia health districts are in the "plateau" range, according to the VDH.

Cases are surging in eight Virginia health districts, up from three last week. Surging districts are mostly in the southwest and central regions of the state.

"Slow growth" is defined as an area with sustained growth not rapid enough to be considered a surge. The classification is categorized by an increase in the rate of weekly cases between .5 and 2.5%. Regions are said to be "surging" if the increase in the rate of weekly cases rises above 2.5%.

Northern Virginia rated at "moderate burden of COVID-19" and "approaching substantial community transmission": As of Saturday, Nov. 14, Northern Virginia was among three of the state's six regions said to be at a "moderate burden" of the disease. But cases are trending higher, and therefore the region is also rated as "approaching substantial community transmission."

The Northwest and Eastern regions are at the same rating, while the other three regions of the state -- the Central, Near Southwest and Far Southwest -- have been determined to have a "high burden" of COVID-19 with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 21.2, up from 17.4 on Sunday. The statewide rate stood at 18.7 on Monday.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools worsened on Monday and is now listing one core metric and one secondary metric in the "highest risk" category, while another core metric is in the "higher risk" range.

Regional hospitalization metrics, however, remain in the "lower risk" and "lowest risk" ranges.

On Monday, the local health district was in the "highest risk" range for the total number of new cases reported per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days, which now stands at 281.8. Anything above 200 is considered "highest risk."

The local health district continued to be in the "higher risk" category for its 9.2% positivity rate on COVID-19 tests. Anything between 8% and 10% is in the "higher risk" range.

On secondary indicators, the county went from the "lowest risk" to the "highest risk" range in the percent change in new cases per 100,000 people during the last seven days. The metric was UP 10.7% on Monday after showing a 13% decrease on Sunday. Anything above a 10% increase is in the "highest risk" range; while anything above a 10% decrease is in the "lowest risk" range.

The county is now in the "lowest risk" range for inpatient hospital beds occupied, at 78.4%, and in the "lower risk" category for hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, which now stands at 8.3%. Anything between 5% and 10% is in the lower risk category.

Local cases: Of the 213 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 202 were reported in Prince William County, while 11 were reported in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 47. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 40 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 78 or about 37% of the 207 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 12 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 26 new cases and residents in their 20s, 40.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 100 or about 48% of the 207 cases. Residents in their 30s reported 29 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 40 and those in their 50s, 24.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 29 or about 14% of the 207 cases, with 16 among those in their 60s, nine among those in their 70s and four among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the region on Monday with 10.6%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Prince William Health District's rate held ticked up to 9.3%, which is the second highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 7.6%, while the statewide rate rose to 7.3%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalizations on Monday. Three new hospitalizations were reported on Saturday, including those of one resident between 10 and 19, one in their 40s and one age 80 or older.

Hospitalizations are reported by health district after a patient is released from the hospital. The VDH does not report current hospitalizations by health district, so the number of Prince William County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is not made available by either the VDH or the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The number of patients currently hospitalized across the state rose from 1,284 on Sunday to 1,337 on Monday, up 53. There were 263 patients in intensive care units, up nine from Sunday. The number includes 118 patients on ventilators, down two.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 78% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Monday with 44. It was followed by ZIP Code 22191, which reported 35 new cases, and then by Manassas-area ZIP Code 20109, which reported 27 new cases.

As of Saturday, Nov. 14, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in four and remaining unchanged in eight.

Sunday, Nov. 15: Prince William reports 65 new cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but for the first time in several days, there were no additional local hospitalizations nor deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, new cases were also lower across the state on Sunday with 1,161, down from more than 1,500 on Saturday, well as 24 new hospitalizations and one additional death.

The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 9.2% on Sunday, while the county's rate of infection per 100,000 residents fell from 19 to 17.4. The latter metric remains the highest in Northern Virginia and above the statewide rate of 16.4.

Local deaths: The latest local death due to the pandemic, that of a female resident of Prince William County, was reported on Saturday. Her age range, however, was not immediately available from the VDH.

The local death toll now stands at 265. The death of a Prince William County man in his 60s was reported on Thursday, while the death of a local woman in her 60s was reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the local health district reported the deaths of three residents -- two of Prince William County and one of Manassas. Two were in their 70s and one was age 80 or older. They included two women and one man.

The death of another local man was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The state has not yet released his age range.

There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

The county has so far lost 229 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 28 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 154 men and 111 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 65 were in their 60s, 66 were in their 70s, and 94 were age 80 or older. The VDH has not released age information on two local fatalities.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 13, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, while Arlington County moved into the "surge" range. Other Northern Virginia health districts are in the "plateau" range, according to the VDH.

Cases are surging in eight Virginia health districts, up from three last week. Surging districts are mostly in the southwest and central regions of the state.

"Slow growth" is defined as an area with sustained growth not rapid enough to be considered a surge. The classification is categorized by an increase in the rate of weekly cases between .5 and 2.5%. Regions are said to be "surging" if the increase in the rate of weekly cases rises above 2.5%.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the most recent rating available, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 17.4, down from 19 on Saturday. Statewide, the rate is 16.4, down from 16.6 on Saturday.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County Schools improved on Sunday, and now show one core indicator in the "highest risk" category and one in the "higher risk" category. Meanwhile, secondary metrics are in the "lowest," "lower" and "moderate" ranges.

As of Sunday, Nov. 15, the local health district was in the "highest risk" range for the total number of new cases reported per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days, which now stands at 261.3. Anything above 200 is considered "highest risk."

The local health district continued to be in the "higher risk" category for its 9.1% positivity rate on COVID-19 tests. Anything between 8% and 10% is in the "higher risk" range.

On secondary indicators, the county went from the "highest risk" category to the "lowest risk" category in the percent change in new cases per 100,000 people during the last seven days. The metric was UP 12.2% on Friday but is now DOWN 13%. Anything above a 10% increase is in the "highest risk" range; while anything above a 10% decrease is in the "lowest risk" range.

The county remains in the "moderate risk" range for inpatient hospital beds occupied, at 80%, and in the "lower risk" category for hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, which now stands at 7.7%. Anything between 5% and 10% is in the lower risk category.

Local cases: Of the 65 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 57 were reported in Prince William County, while eight were reported in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 50s reported the most new cases with 14. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 11 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 24 or about 38% of the 63 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported six new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported seven new cases and residents in their 20s, 11.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 34 or about 59% of the 63 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 10 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 10 and those in their 50s, 14.

Residents ages 60 and older reported five or about 8% of the 63 new cases, with three among those in their 60s, two among those in their 70s and none among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the region on Sunday with 10.5%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Prince William Health District's rate held steady at 9.2% on Sunday, which is the second highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 7.5%, while the statewide rate rose to 7%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported no new hospitalizations on Sunday. Three new hospitalizations were reported on Saturday, including those of one resident between 10 and 19, one in their 40s and one age 80 or older.

Total hospitalizations fell across the state from 1,312 on Saturday to 1,284 on Sunday, down 28. There were 252 in intensive care units, down nine. The number includes 120 on ventilators, down one.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 71% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192 and Manassas area ZIP Code 20110 posted the most new cases on Sunday with 11 in each area.

As of Saturday, Nov. 14, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in four and remaining unchanged in eight.

Saturday, Nov. 14: Prince William loses another resident to COVID-19, reports 83 new cases

The Prince William Health District reported the loss of another county resident to COVID-19 on Saturday, which was the sixth local death reported this week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest local victim of the pandemic was a female resident of Prince William County. Her age range, however, was not immediately available from the VDH.

Meanwhile, the local health district reported 83 new cases on Saturday as well as three new hospitalizations, including that of a young resident between the ages of 10 and 19.

The local health district's percent positivity-rate rose to 9.2%, while the county's rate of infection per 100,000 residents dipped slightly to 19, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia and stands just below 20, the threshold the Rand Corporation categorizes in the "very high" range.

New COVID-19 cases reported across Virginia on Saturday again rose above 1,500, with 1,537, an increase from Friday's 1,235. New hospitalizations rose to 72 on Saturday, while the state recorded 14 additional deaths.

Local deaths: The latest fatality brings the local death toll to 265. Prior to today's report, most recent local death was reported on Thursday, that of a man in his 60s.

The death of a woman in her 60s was reported on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the local health district reported the deaths of two residents of Prince William County and one of Manassas. Two were in their 70s and one was age 80 or older. They included two women and one man.

The death of another local man was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The state has not yet released his age range.

There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

The county has so far lost 229 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 28 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 154 men and 111 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 65 were in their 60s, 66 were in their 70s, and 94 were age 80 or older. The VDH has not released age information on two local fatalities.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 13, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, while Arlington County is "in surge" and other Northern Virginia health districts are in the "plateau" range, according to the VDH

Cases are surging in eight Virginia health districts, up from three last week. Surging districts are mostly in the southwest and central regions of the state.

"Slow growth" is defined as an area with sustained growth not rapid enough to be considered a surge. The classification is categorized by an increase in the rate of weekly cases between .5 and 2.5%. Regions are said to be "surging" if the increase in the rate of weekly cases rises above 2.5%.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the most recent rating available, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 19, down from 19.4 on Friday. Statewide, the rate is 16.6, down from 17.6 on Friday.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

School pandemic metric rating: The Prince William Health district was not updated for Saturday, Nov. 14. As of Friday, the school division was rated in the "highest risk" category and the "higher risk category" for two of three "core indicators" on the CDC pandemic school metric.

The local health district was also listed in the "highest risk" category for one "secondary" indicator.

The local health district was in the "highest risk" category for its number of new cases per 100,000 residents reported within the last 14 days. That measure was 256.6 on Friday, up from 255.5 on Thursday. Anything higher than 200 is rated "highest risk."

The local health district was in the "higher risk" category because of its 8.4% positivity rate on COVID-19 tests. Anything between 8% and 10% is in the "higher risk" range.

On secondary indicators, the county was in the "highest risk" category for its percent change in new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, which was 12.2% on Friday, up from 8.7% on Wednesday. Anything above 10% is in the "highest risk" range.

The county was in the "moderate risk" range for inpatient hospital beds occupied, at 82.9%, down from 84.7%, and in the "lower risk" category for hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, which now stands at 7.7%. Anything between 5% and 10% is in the lower risk category.

Local cases: Of the 83 new cases reported in the health district on Saturday, 72 were reported in Prince William County and 11 were reported in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 23. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 18 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 34 or about 41% of the 82 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported no new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 11 new cases and residents in their 20s, 23.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 45 or about 55% of the 82 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 17 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 18 and those in their 50s, 10.

Residents ages 60 and older reported thee or about 4% of the 82 new cases, with three among those in their 60s but no new cases among those in their 70s or age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the region on Saturday with 11.5%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Prince William Health District's rate rose to 9.2% on Friday, which is the second highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 7.3%, while the statewide rate rose to 6.8%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three new hospitalizations on Saturday, including those of one resident between 10 and 19, one in their 40s and one age 80 or older.

There were 1,312 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Saturday, up 16 from Friday.

There were 261 in intensive care units, up three. The number includes 121 on ventilators, up six.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 82% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Saturday with 20, which was followed by ZIP Code 22193 with 13. respectively.

As of Saturday, Nov. 14, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in four and remaining unchanged in eight.

Friday, Nov. 13: Prince William reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and saw its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rise to 8.9%, the highest since mid-September. But for the first time since Tuesday, the daily report included no new local deaths.

New COVID-19 cases reported across the state dipped on Friday to 1,235, down from the more than 1,500 reported on Thursday. Likewise, Virginia's average number of new daily cases reported over the last seven days, now at 1,499, fell for the first time Friday after rising steadily over the last week.

There were also 69 new hospitalizations reported on Friday as well as 27 additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local deaths: The most recent local death due to COVID-19, reported on Thursday, was that of a man in his 60s. It was the sixth since Friday, Nov. 6.

The death of a woman in her 60s was reported on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the local health district reported the deaths of two residents of Prince William County and one of Manassas. Two were in their 70s and one was age 80 or older. They included two women and one man.

The death of another local man was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The state has not yet released his age range.

There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

The county has so far lost 228 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 28 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 154 men and 110 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 65 were in their 60s, 66 were in their 70s, and 94 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady. Cases are surging in three Virginia health districts, down from four last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 19.4, up from 19 on Thursday. Statewide, the rate is 17.6, down from 18.2 on Thursday.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

School pandemic metric rating: The Prince William Health district was rated in the "highest risk" category and the "higher risk category" for two of three "core indicators" on the CDC pandemic school metric on Friday.

The local health district is also now listed in the "highest risk" category for one "secondary" indicator.

The local health district is in the "highest risk" category for its number of new cases per 100,000 residents reported within the last 14 days. That measure was 256.6 on Friday, up from 255.5 on Thursday. Anything higher than 200 is rated "highest risk."

The local health district is in the "higher risk" category because of its 8.4% positivity rate on COVID-19 tests. Anything between 8% and 10% is in the "higher risk" range.

On secondary indicators, the county is in the "highest risk" category for its percent change in new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, which was 12.2% on Friday, up from 8.7% on Wednesday. Anything above 10% is in the "highest risk" range.

The county is in the "moderate risk" range for inpatient hospital beds occupied, at 82.9%, down from 84.7%, and in the "lower risk" category for hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, which now stands at 7.7%. Anything between 5% and 10% is in the lower risk category.

Local cases: Of the 104 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, 102 were reported in Prince William County and three were reported in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 28. They were followed by residents in their 30s and 40s, who reported 23 new cases in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 35 or about 37% of the 104 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported no new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported seven new cases and residents in their 20s, 28.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 61 or about 59% of the 104 new cases. Residents in their 30s and 40s reported 23 new cases, while those in their 50s reported 15.

Residents ages 60 and older reported eight or about 8% of the 104 new cases, with five among those in their 60s, two among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the region on Friday with 11.6%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Prince William Health District's rate rose to 8.9% on Friday, which is now the second highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 6.7%, while the statewide rate rose to 6.5%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Thursday, including those of one resident in their 30s and three in their 50s.

There were 1,296 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Friday, down 17 from Thursday.

There were 258 in intensive care units, up 12. The number includes 115 on ventilators, up five.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 82% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22193 and 22191 posted the most new cases on Thursday with 18 and 15, respectively.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in eight and remaining unchanged in five.

Thursday: Nov. 12: Prince William loses man in his 60s to COVID-19, adds 87 new cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported the loss of another Prince William County resident to COVID-19 on Thursday, that of a man in his 60s. It was the fifth local death reported in the last three days and the sixth since Friday, Nov. 6.

COVID-19 numbers across the state continued to trend in the wrong direction on Thursday. The seven-day average of new daily cases rose to 1,546 -- breaking the previous record set just one day before.

There were 1,521 new daily cases reported in Virginia on Thursday as well as 66 new hospitalizations and 17 additional deaths.

In the Prince William Health District, there were 87 new cases reported Thursday, down from the 100 reported Wednesday. There were also two new hospitalizations as well as one additional death.

Local deaths: The latest fatality is the fifth reported this week. The death of a woman in her 60s was reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the local health district reported the deaths of two residents of Prince William County and one of Manassas. Two were in their 70s and one was age 80 or older. They included two women and one man.

The death of another local man was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The state has not yet released his age range. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

The county has so far lost 228 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 28 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 154 men and 110 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 65 were in their 60s, 66 were in their 70s, and 94 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady. Cases are surging in three Virginia health districts, down from four last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 19, down from 19.2 on Wednesday. Statewide, the rate is 18.2, up from 17.9.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

School pandemic metric rating: The Prince William Health district was rated in the "highest risk" category and the "higher risk category" for two of three "core indicators" on the CDC pandemic school metric on Wednesday.

The local health district is in the "highest risk" category for its number of new cases per 100,000 residents reported within the last 14 days, which was 255.5 on Thursday, down from 262.2 on Wednesday. Anything higher than 200 is rated "highest risk."

The local health district is in the "higher risk" category because of its 8.7% positivity rate on COVID-19 tests. Anything between 8% and 10% is in the "higher risk" range.

On secondary indicators, the county is in the "higher risk" category for its percent change in new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, which was 8.7% on Thursday, up from 5.2% on Wednesday. Anything between 0 and 10% is in the "higher risk" range.

The county is in the "moderate risk" range for inpatient hospital beds occupied, at 84.7%, up from 80.7%, and in the "lower risk" category for hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, which now stands at 7%, up from 6.5%. Anything between 5% and 10% is in the lower risk category.

Local cases: Of the 87 new cases reported in the health district on Thursday, 84 were reported in Prince William County, two were reported in Manassas and one in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 23. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 16 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 29 or about 33% of the 87 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 12 new cases and residents in their 20s, also 12.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 50 or about 57% of the 87 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 11 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 23 and those in their 50s reported 16.

Residents ages 60 and older reported eight or about 9% of the 87 new cases, with five among those in their 60s, two among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the region on Thursday with 10.3%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Prince William Health District's rate rose to 8.3% on Thursday, which is now the second highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 6.7%, while the statewide rate rose to 6.5%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Thursday, including those of one resident in their 40s and one in their 50s.

There were 1,313 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Thursday, up 48 from Wednesday.

There were 246 in intensive care units, down four. The number includes 110 on ventilators, up four.

About 29% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 83% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22193 and 22191 posted the most new cases on Thursday with 19 and 15, respectively.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in eight and remaining unchanged in five.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Prince William loses another resident to COVID-19, adds 100 new cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported the loss of another Prince William County resident to COVID-19 on Wednesday, that of a woman in her 60s. It was the fourth local death reported in the last two days and the fifth since Friday, Nov. 6.

The report coincided with yet another record-setting day for new cases in the now 8-month-old pandemic. The seven-day average of new daily cases rose to a new height of 1,524 on Wednesday, while daily cases reported across the state rose to 1,594. There were also 90 new hospitalizations and 15 additional deaths.

In the Prince William Health District, 100 new cases were reported Wednesday as well as three additional hospitalizations and one more death.

Local deaths: Prior to the local death reported on Wednesday, the deaths of two local women and one man were reported on Tuesday. Two were in their 70s and one was age 80 or older. The death of another local man was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The state has not yet released his age range.

There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

The county has so far lost 227 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 28 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 153 men and 110 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 64 were in their 60s, 66 were in their 70s, and 94 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady. Cases are surging in three Virginia health districts, down from four last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 19.2, up from 18.3 on Tuesday. Statewide, the rate is 17.9, up from 17.2.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

School pandemic metric rating: The Prince William Health district was rated in the "highest risk" category and the "higher risk category" for two of three "core indicators" on the CDC pandemic school metric on Wednesday.

The local health district is in the "highest risk" category for its number of new cases per 100,000 residents reported within the last 14 days, which was 262.2 on Wednesday. Anything higher than 200 is rated "highest risk."

The local health district is in the "higher risk" category because of its 8.1% positivity rate on COVID-19 tests. Anything between 8% and 10% is in the "higher risk" range.

On secondary indicators, the county is in the "higher risk" category for its percent change in new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, which was 5.2% on Wednesday. Anything between 0 and 10% is in the "higher risk" range.

The county is in the "moderate risk" range for inpatient hospital beds occupied, at 80.7%, and in the "lower risk" category for hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, which now stands at 6.5%. Anything between 5% and 10% is in the lower risk category.

Local cases: Of the 100 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 95 were reported in Prince William County, three were reported in Manassas and two were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 32. They were followed by residents in their 20s and 30s, who reported 19 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 29 or about 29% of the 100 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported eight new cases and residents in their 20s, 19.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 62 or about 62% of the 100 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 19 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 32 and those in their 50s reported 11.

Residents ages 60 and older reported nine or about 9% of the 100 cases, with three among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the region on Wednesday with 9.8%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Prince William Health District's rate rose to 8.1% on Wednesday, which is now the second highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 6.3%, while the statewide rate held steady at 6.2%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three new hospitalizations on Wednesday, including those of one resident in their 30s, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

There were 1,265 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up 91 from Tuesday, the highest number since mid-August.

There were 250 in intensive care units, up 26. The number includes 106 on ventilators, up 18.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 81% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191 and 22193 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with 21 and 17, respectively.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in eight and remaining unchanged in five.

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Prince William loses 3 more residents to COVID-19, adds 87 new cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported three more local deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, those of two women and one man. Two were in their 70s and one was age 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Two of the latest victims of the coronavirus pandemic were residents of Prince William County, while one resided in Manassas, according to VDH data.

The Prince William Health District also reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as seven additional hospitalizations.

The local cases were part of 1,435 reported across Virginia on Tuesday -- the 21st straight day that new daily cases exceeded 1,000. Virginia is an a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in early to mid-October.

There were 67 new hospitalizations reported across Virginia on Tuesday as well as 13 new deaths.

Local deaths: Prior to the losses reported on Tuesday, the most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. That victim was a man, but the state has not released his age range.

So far, there have been four local COVID-19 deaths reported in November. There were 17 local deaths in October.

The county has so far lost 226 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 28 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 153 men and 109 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 66 were in their 70s, and 94 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady. Cases are surging in three Virginia health districts, down from four last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 18.3, down from 20 on Monday. Statewide, the rate is 17.2, up from 16.4.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 87 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 81 were reported in Prince William County and six were reported in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 16, but they were closely followed by residents in their 40s and kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who reported 15 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 29 or about 34% of the 85 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported eight new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 15 new cases and residents in their 20s, six.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 46 or about 53% of the 85 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 16 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 15 and those in their 50s reported 14.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 14 or about 16% of the 85 cases, with eight among those in their 60s, five among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 8% on Tuesday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

The Rappahannock Health District and Loudoun County reported a rate of 6.6% on Tuesday, which was the second-highest in the region. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 6.2%, which matched the statewide rate, also 6.2%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported seven new hospitalizations on Tuesday, including those of one resident in their 40s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

There were 1,174 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday, up 47 from Tuesday.

There were 224 in intensive care units, up 10. The number includes 88 on ventilators, down 10.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 79% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191 and 22193 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 14 in each.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in eight and remaining unchanged in five.

Monday, Nov. 9: Prince William adds 95 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Prince William reported 94 new COVID-19 cases Monday but only one hospitalization and no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

There were 1,302 new cases reported across Virginia -- continuing a trend of more than 1,000 new daily cases for the 20th straight day. Meanwhile, there were 63 new hospitalizations reported in the state Monday as well as six new deaths.

The local health district's average rate of daily infections per 100,000 residents dipped below 20 on Monday to 19.1 but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 7.5% to 7.9% on Monday and also remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The latest victim was a male, but the state has not yet listed his age. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

The county has so far lost 224 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 152 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in three Virginia health districts, down from four last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 20. Statewide, the rate is 16.4.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 95 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 78 were reported in Prince William County, 13 were reported in Manassas and four were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 19, but they were closely followed by residents in their 20s and kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who reported 18 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 38 or about 40% of the 94 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 18 new cases and residents in their 20s, also 18.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 46 or about 49% of the 94 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 16 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 19 and those in their 50s reported 11.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 10 or about 11% of the 94 cases, with six among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and none among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 7.8% on Monday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 7% on Monday, was the second-highest in the region, followed by Rappahannock Health District with 6.9%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 6.1%, which matched the statewide rate, also 6.1%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported only one new hospitalization on Monday, that of a person age 80 or older.

There were 1,127 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Monday, up 37 from Sunday and the highest number since early September.

There were 214 in intensive care units, up 12. The number includes 98 on ventilators, up eight.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 78% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Monday with 12. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 and Manassas-area code 20110 with 11 cases.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in eight and remaining unchanged in five.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Prince William adds 211 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, no new deaths

Prince William reported 211 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 93 on Saturday and 118 on Sunday. The local health district reported its first COVID-19 death in November on Friday, but over the weekend, there were no new local deaths.

The numbers corresponded with a weekend that saw new cases spike to more than 3,000 across the state. There 2,103 new cases reported in Virginia on Saturday -- the highest-ever one-day total since the epidemic began. New cases numbered 1,302 on Sunday.

There were 128 new hospitalizations reported across Virginia over the weekend -- 86 on Saturday and 42 on Sunday -- as well as 25 additional deaths. Twenty-two Virginians died of COVID-19 on Saturday, while three more were lost on Sunday, Nov. 8, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district's average rate of daily infections per 100,000 residents rose to 20 on Sunday and remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up to 7.5% Sunday and also remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The latest victim was a male, but the state has not yet listed his age. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

The county has so far lost 224 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 152 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in three Virginia health districts, down from four last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 20. Statewide, the rate is 16.4.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 211 new cases reported in the health district over the weekend, 195 were in Prince William County, 11 were in Manassas and five were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 54.

Residents under 30 reported 86 or about 41% of the 211 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 10 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 22 new cases and residents in their 20s, 54.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 97 or about 46% of the 211 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 32 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 34 and those in their 50s reported 31.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 26 or about 12% of the 211 cases, with six among those in their 60s, 17 among those in their 70s and three among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 7.5% on Sunday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

The Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 7.1% on Sunday, was the second-highest in the region, followed by Loudoun County with 6.6%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 6%, which matched the statewide rate, also 6.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported only one new hospitalization on Saturday, that of a person in their 50s, and none on Sunday.

There were 1,090 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Sunday, up 33 from Friday, with 202 in intensive care units, down 13. The number includes 90 on ventilators, down six.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 72% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Sunday with 27. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 26 cases.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in eight and remaining unchanged in five.

Friday, Nov. 6: Prince William reports first November COVID-19 death, adds 101 new cases

Prince William reported its first COVID-19 death in November on Friday. The county's latest victim of the pandemic was male, but his age information was not immediately available from the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district also reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional hospitalization.

The local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.3% on Friday and remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local rate of infections per capita fell from 18.3 to 17.3, but is also the highest in the region.

Across Virginia, 1,568 new cases were reported on Friday, which was the fourth time since July that daily cases rose above 1,500. The state also reported 71 new hospitalizations, a higher number than in recent days.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

The county has so far lost 224 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 152 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County and Alexandria.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in three Virginia health districts, down from four last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 17.3. Statewide, the rate is 15.3.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 101 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, 90 were in Prince William County, 10 were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 23, while there were 19 new cases reported among residents in their 30s.

Residents under 30 reported 41 or about 40% of the 99 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported four new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 14 new cases and residents in their 20s, 23.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 49 or about 50% of the 99 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 23 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 15 and those in their 50s reported 15.

Residents ages 60 and older reported nine or about 9% of the 99 cases, with three among those in their 60s, five among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 7.3% on Friday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

The Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 6.6% on Friday, was the second-highest in the region, followed by Loudoun County with 6.3%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 5.8%, while the statewide rate remained at 5.9%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalizations on Friday, that of a resident in their 70s.

There were 1,057 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Friday, up 16 from Wednesday, with 215 in intensive care units, down 16. The number includes 96 on ventilators, down six.

About 36% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 81% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Friday with 29. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 18 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Prince William reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

New COVID-19 cases reported in Prince William County dipped below 100 on Wednesday after rising into the triple digits in each of the last two days. The local health district reported 68 new cases as well as two additional hospitalizations, but no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 7.4% to 7.3% on Wednesday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local rate of infections per capita fell from 18.5 to 18.3, but is also the highest in the region.

Across Virginia, 1,157 new cases were reported on Wednesday along with 58 new hospitalizations and 11 more deaths. Once again, the Southwest region led the state with 387 new cases. Northern Virginia reported 293; it was the second time in eight days that daily cases dipped below 300 in Virginia's most populous region.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 18.3. Statewide, the rate is 15.2.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 68 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 65 were in Prince William County and three were in Manassas. There were no new cases in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 15, while there were 13 new cases reported among residents in their 30s and 12 among residents in their 40s.

Residents under 30 reported 21 or about 31% of the 68 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported three new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported three new cases and residents in their 20s, 15.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 34 or about 50% of the 68 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 13 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 12 and those in their 50s reported 9.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 10 or about 15% of the 68 cases, with seven among those in their 60s, two among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 7.3% on Wednesday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.2% on Wednesday, down from 6.7% on Tuesday, was the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.3%, down from 5.4%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at from 5.6%, while the statewide rate remained at 5.7%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Wednesday, including those of one resident in their 30s and one in their 60s.

There were 1,041 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 15 on Tuesday, with 231 in intensive care units, up nine from Tuesday. The number includes 102 on ventilators, up five.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 74% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with 14. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 13 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Prince William reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

It was another triple-digit day for new COVID-19 cases in the Prince William Health District with 113 cases reported on Tuesday.

There were also four new hospitalizations reported in the health district but no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.4% on Tuesday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local rate of infections per capita fell from 19.7 to 18.5, but is also the highest in the region.

More than 1,200 new cases were reported across Virginia on Tuesday with 1,261. Once again, the Southwest region led the state with 402 new cases. Northern Virginia reported 286; it was the first time in eight days that daily cases dipped below 300 in Virginia's most populous region.

There were also 65 new hospitalizations reported statewide on Tuesday -- double the 27 reported Monday -- as well as eight additional deaths, up from three from Monday.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 18.5. Statewide, the rate is 15.5.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 113 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 108 were in Prince William County, three were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 28, while there were 20 new cases reported among residents in their 30s and 50s.

Residents under 30 reported 28 or about 25% of the 113 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 10 new cases and residents in their 20s, 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 68 or about 60% of the 113 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 20 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 28 and those in their 50s reported 20.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 15 or about 13.2% of the 113 cases, with nine among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.4% on Tuesday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.7% on Tuesday, up from 6.4 on Monday, was the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.4%, up from 5.2. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 5.6% to 5.8%, while the statewide rate dipped from 5.8% to 5.7%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Tuesday, including those of one resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. There was no age information available for two of the four new hospitalizations.

There were 1,026 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday, down five from Monday, with 222 in intensive care units, up eight from Monday. The number includes 97 on ventilators, which is unchanged.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 70% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 25. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 23 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Monday, Nov. 2: New COVID-19 cases top 100 in Prince William, no new deaths

After a two-day dip, new COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District exceeded 100 again on Monday, rising to 116 after dropping to 41 Sunday and 75 on Saturday.

The local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dropped from 7.7% to 7.4%, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local rate of new infections per capita climbed to 19.7, also the highest in the region.

There were no new hospitalizations reported in the local health district on Monday, however, and, for the 11th day in a row, there were no new deaths.

More than 1,000 new cases were reported across Virginia on Monday with 1,026. Once again, the southwest region led the state with 286 new cases, down from 373 on Sunday. Northern Virginia reported 311 more cases, marking the seventh straight day cases have reached at least 300 in Virginia's most populous region.

There were also 27 more hospitalizations reported statewide on Monday, down from more than 40 on Sunday, as well as three additional deaths, up from one on Sunday.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 19.7. Statewide, the rate is 15.3.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 116 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 106 were in Prince William County, seven were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 25, while there were 20 new cases reported among residents in their 30s and 40s.

Residents under 30 reported 47 or about 40% of the 116 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported seven new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 15 new cases and residents in their 20s, 25.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 57 or about 49% of the 116 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 17 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 20 and those in their 50s reported 20.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 13 or about 11% of the 116 cases, with eight among those in their 60s, five among those in their 70s and none among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped from 7.7% to 7.4% on Monday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.2% on Monday, unchanged from Sunday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.2%, down from 5.8%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 5.6%, while the statewide rate rose from 5.7% to 5.8%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported no new hospitalizations on Monday.

There were 1,031 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Monday, up five from Sunday, with 214 in intensive care units, down 14 from Sunday. The number includes 97 on ventilators, down one.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 77% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Monday with 28. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 21 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Sunday, Nov. 2: New COVID-19 cases dip to 41 in Prince William, no new deaths

New COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District dipped again on Sunday to 41, staying below 100 for the second day in a row. But the local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and its rate of new infections per capita remain the highest in Northern Virginia.

Hospitalizations reported in the local health district fell to one on Sunday and, for the 10th straight day, there were no additional deaths.

More than 1,200 new cases were reported across Virginia on Sunday, down from the more than 1,500 reported Saturday. Once again, the southwest region led the state with 373 new cases, despite the region's lower population numbers. Northern Virginia reported 300 cases, marking the sixth straight day cases have reached at least 300 in Virginia's most populous region.

There were also 43 more hospitalizations reported statewide on Sunday, about half the 98 reported Saturday, as well as one additional death. Sunday marked only the third time Since Sept. 1 that the state reported just one new death.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 17.4. Statewide, the rate is 14.8.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 41 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, all were in Prince William County. The number of cases in Manassas and Manassas Park were adjusted down by one in each locality.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 12, while there were seven new cases reported among residents in their 20s.

Residents under 30 reported 13 or about 31% of the 41 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported seven new cases and residents in their 20s, seven.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 21 or about 51% of the 41 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 12 new cases, while those in their 40s reported four and those in their 50s reported five.

Residents ages 60 and older reported seven or about 17% of the 41 cases, with four among those in their 60s, one among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 7.4% to 7.7% on Sunday, and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.2% on Sunday, down from 6.5% on Saturday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.3%, down from 5.8%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 5.5% to 5.6%, while the statewide rate rose from 5.6% to 5.7%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported just one new hospitalization on Sunday, that of a resident in their 70s.

There were 1,026 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Sunday, down 14 from Saturday, with 228 in intensive care units, unchanged from Saturday. The number includes 98 on ventilators, down six.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 61% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Sunday with six. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Warrenton ZIP Code 20187 with five cases each.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Saturday, Oct. 31: COVID-19 cases up across Virginia, Prince William adds 75

New COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District on Saturday dipped below 100 for the first time in three days -- with 75 -- but the local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and its rate of new infections per capita remain the highest in Northern Virginia.

Hospitalizations reported in the local health district ticked up to nine on Saturday, the highest daily tally in recent days, but there were no additional deaths.

Cases remained on an upswing across Virginia, however, led by a surge of new cases in the southwest region. The sparsely populated area reported 582 new cases on Saturday compared to 333 in Northern Virginia. It was the fifth-straight day, however, that cases topped 300 in the Northern Virginia region.

Across Virginia, there were 1,551 new cases reported on Saturday -- the fourth-highest daily tally since the pandemic began -- as well as 98 more hospitalizations (the highest daily total since early August) and 11 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents with 17.2. Statewide, the rate is 14.8.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 75 new cases reported in the health district on Saturday, 66 were in Prince William County, while five were reported in Manassas and four in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 14, while there were 12 new cases reported among kids ages 10 to 19 as well as adults in their 30s and those in their 40s.

Residents under 30 reported 31 or about 41% of the 75 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 12 new cases and residents in their 20s, 14.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 also reported 31 or about 41% of the 79 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 12 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 12 and those in their 50s reported seven.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 13 or about 17% of the 75 cases, with seven among those in their 60s, five among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 7% to 7.4% on Saturday, and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.5% on Saturday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.8%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 5.2% to 5.5%, while the statewide rate rose from 5.4% to 5.6%.

Hospitalizations: The nine additional hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Saturday included that of one young resident between the ages of 10 and 19, as well as one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s and one in their 70s.

There were 1,026 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Saturday, down 26 from Friday, with 228 in intensive care units, down three. The number includes 104 on ventilators, down three.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 73% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Saturday with 17. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 15 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Friday, Oct. 30: Prince William reports 102 new cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a slight dip from the previous day, but the local health district continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and the highest rate of new infections per capita in Northern Virginia.

Five new hospitalizations were reported again locally on Friday, but there were no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Cases remained on an upswing across Virginia with 1,456 new cases reported Friday. It's the second straight day that cases exceeded 1,400. There were also 57 additional hospitalizations reported across the state as well as seven more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 23, Northern Virginia was said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 102 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, 97 were in Prince William County, while four were reported in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 23, while those in their 30s reported 21.

Residents under 30 reported 21 or about 21% of the 102 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported four new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported four new cases and residents in their 20s, 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 62 or about 61% of the 102 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 21 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 23 and those in their 50s reported 18.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 20 or about 20% of the 102 cases, with 14 among those in their 60s, five among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 7.1% to 7% on Friday, and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.9% on Friday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.4%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 4.9% to 5.2%, while the statewide rate ticked down from 5.5% to 5.4%.

Hospitalizations: The five additional hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Friday included that of one resident in their 40s and four in their 70s.

There were 1,065 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Friday, down 17 from Thursday, with 231 in intensive care units, down 18. The number includes 107 on ventilators, down one.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 82% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Friday with 22. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 20 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

Thursday, Oct. 29: New COVID-19 cases top 100 -- again -- in Prince William, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District again reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday -- with 125 -- while the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and the local rate of new infections per capita remain the highest in Northern Virginia.

Five new hospitalizations were reported locally but no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Cases remained on an upswing across Virginia with 1,429 new cases reported Thursday -- the highest one-day total since a backlog resulted in the more than 1,800 cases being reported during a single day in early October. There were also 70 additional hospitalizations reported across the state as well as 20 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has so far lost 223 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight.

Victims include 151 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 63 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 93 were age 80 or older.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 23, the local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties.

Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Community transmission: Also as of Friday, Oct. 23, Northern Virginia was said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 125 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 115 were in Prince William County, while five were reported in Manassas and five were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 28, while those in their 40s reported 26.

Residents under 30 reported 36 or about 29% of the 125 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 10 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 13 new cases and residents in their 20s, also 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 74 or about 59% of the 125 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 28 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 26 and those in their 50s reported 20.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 16 or about 13% of the 125 cases, with 10 among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 6.4% to 7.1% on Thursday, and is once again the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

The Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.9% on Thursday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by Loudoun County with 5.2%. The Rappahannock-Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 4.7% to 4.9%, while the statewide rate rose from 5.3% to 5.5%.

Hospitalizations: The five additional hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Thursday included those of two residents in their 30s and two in their 50s. Age information was not available for the fifth new hospitalization.

There were 1,082 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Thursday, up 14 from Wednesday, with 249 in intensive care units, down three. The number includes 108 on ventilators, down five.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 82% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Thursday with 24. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 21 and then by 20110 and 20111, which each posted 12.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.