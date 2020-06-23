Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a man in his 50s. The additional victim brings the local health district's death toll due to the virus to 155, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The fatality was reported by the state on Tuesday, June 23. The health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, also reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, an uptick from recent days.
New daily cases rise, highest among adults: The number of new cases reported Tuesday were highest among adults ages 30 to 59, which has been typical of the local health district since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
Residents in their 30s reported 16 new cases, or about 26% of the new daily total, followed by 50-somethings with 12 new cases and 40-somethings with 10 new cases.
Kids between the ages of 10 and 19, a group that had shown the highest number of new daily cases in recent days, reported eight new cases on Tuesday.
Local deaths: Local deaths due to COVID-19 include 134 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five of Manassas Park.
The victims include 65 women and 90 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 14 were in their 50s, 33 were in their 60s, 38 were in their 70s and 62 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Percent-positivity rate: Virginia's percent positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped again on Tuesday to 6.4%, down from Monday's 6.5%.
The local rate rose from 10.2% to 10.6% but remains lower than that of at least three other Virginia health districts: the Eastern Shore (14.8%), West Piedmont (11%) and Chesterfield (11.3%).
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases. Northam announced Tuesday the state would enter Phase 3 on July 1.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also saw a small decline on Tuesday, dropping from 848 to 847, down one.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose from 240 on Monday to 245 on Tuesday, up five, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 132 on Monday to 126 on Tuesday, down six.
There are 4,324 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Tuesday, 7,775 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 62 since Monday.
The local health district reported six additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 769.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 529 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Tuesday as well as 44 additional hospitalizations and 25 additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 58,994 cases, 5,913 hospitalizations and 1,645 deaths, the VDH data show.
Local cases highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Tuesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,859, up 10 from Monday. The age group makes up 21.6%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 136 have been hospitalized, up one, and six have died, the latter of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,644, up 16 from Monday. The age group makes up 19.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 90 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,542, up nine from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,363, up 12 from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 177 have been hospitalized, up two, and 14 have died, up one since Monday.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 691, up eight from Monday. The group makes up 8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 290 cases, up one since Monday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 299 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 719, up three from Monday. The age group makes up 8.3%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 154 have been hospitalized, up one, and 33 have died, the last of which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 276 cases, up three from Monday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 276 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 75 have been hospitalized, up one, and 38 have died, the last of which is unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Tuesday, 219 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Monday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 219 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized and 62 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Monday, June 22: Prince William reports lowest positive rate on COVID-19 tests since March, no new deaths
The Prince William Health District on Monday reported fewer COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and a percent-positivity rate in the range of 10% for the first time since March, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Still, kids between the ages of 10 and 19 are once again showing the highest number of new cases with nine, or about 28% of the 32 reported in the past 24 hours.
Local deaths: The mostly positive COVID-19 report comes just one day after the local health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported its latest two deaths: two men in their 60s.
The latest fatalities brought the local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 154. The fatalities include 133 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five in Manassas Park.
The fatalities include those of 65 women and 89 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 13 were in their 50s, 33 were in their 60s, 38 were in their 70s and 62 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
New cases down, but highest among teens: The health district reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- less than half of the 85 reported on Sunday. They included 25 in the county, three in Manassas and four in Manassas Park.
Kids and teens ages 10 through 19 had the highest number of positive tests reported on Monday with nine, nearly 28% of the total. The same age group reported 21 new cases on Sunday.
Across the health district, there have been 683 cases of COVID-19 among 10 through 19-year-olds and 298 cases among kids younger than 9 since the pandemic began.
So far, however, there have been no deaths among local residents younger than 30, and hospitalizations among kids and teens have been minimal. Since the start of the pandemic, eight residents between the ages of 10 and 19 and seven residents age 9 and under have been hospitalized due to the disease.
Percent-positivity rate: Another significant bright spot in Monday's COVID-19 report was that the state and local percent-positivity rates on COVID-19 tests continued to decline.
The local rate dropped a full percentage point on Monday to 10.2% (down from Sunday's 11.2%) and is lower than that of at least four Virginia health districts: the Eastern Shore (17.8%), Mount Rogers (11.5%), West Piedmont (11%) and Chesterfield (11.4%).
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate dipped from 6.9% on Sunday to 6.5% on Monday, while the Northern Virginia rate dropped from 8.2% on Sunday to 7.6% on Monday.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 declined again on Monday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 dropped from 863 to 848, down 15.
The number of patients in intensive care units also dropped from 243 on Sunday to 240 on Monday, down three, while the number of patients on ventilators rose from 125 on Sunday to 132 on Monday, up seven.
There are 4,321 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Saturday, 7,663 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 17 since Sunday.
The local health district reported five additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 763.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 471 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Monday as well as 29 additional hospitalizations and nine new deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 58,465 cases, 5,869 hospitalizations and 1,620 deaths, the VDH data show.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Monday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,849, up six from Sunday. The age group makes up 21.6%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 135 have been hospitalized and six have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,628, up five from Sunday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,533, up six from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,351, up six from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 175 have been hospitalized, up one, and 13 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 683, up nine from Sunday. The group makes up 8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 298 cases, up one since Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 298 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 716, unchanged from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.4%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 153 have been hospitalized and 33 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 273 cases, adjusted down two from Sunday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 273 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 74 have been hospitalized and 38 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Monday, 218 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Sunday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 218 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized and 62 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Sunday, June 21: Prince William loses 2 more to COVID-19, adds 85 new cases
The Prince William Health District has lost two additional residents to COVID-19. Both were men in their 60s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile on Sunday, the local health district again saw its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests tick down, but there were 85 new cases of the disease reported and nearly 25% of them were among kids and teens ages 10 to 19.
Local deaths: The additional deaths reported Sunday bring the local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 to 154. The fatalities include 133 residents of Prince William County, 16 of Manassas and five in Manassas Park.
The fatalities include those of 65 women and 89 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 13 were in their 50s, 33 were in their 60s, 38 were in their 70s and 62 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
Teens see highest percent of new cases: The health district reported 85 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 72 in the county, 10 in Manassas and 3 in Manassas Park.
Kids and teens ages 10 through 19 had the highest number of positive tests reported on Sunday with 21, nearly 25% of the total.
Across the health district, there have been 674 cases of COVID-19 among 10 through 19-year-olds and 297 cases among kids younger than 9 since the pandemic began.
So far, however, there have been no deaths among local residents younger than 30, and hospitalizations among kids and teens have been minimal. Since the start of the pandemic, eight residents between the ages of 10 and 19 and seven residents age 9 and under have been hospitalized due to the disease.
There were 14 new cases reported Sunday among 20- to 29-year-olds and 30- through 39-year-olds, each comprising about 16% of the new cases.
Percent-positivity rate: The bright spot in Sunday's COVID-19 report was that the state and local percent-positivity rates on COVID-19 tests continue to decline. For weeks, the Prince William Health District maintained the highest percent-positivity rate in the state, which is no longer the case.
The local rate dropped again on Sunday to 11.2% (down from Saturday's 11.4%) and is lower than that of at least four Virginia health districts: the Eastern Shore (17.7%), Mount Rogers (12.8%), West Piedmont (12.7%) and Chesterfield (11.6%).
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate dipped from 7% on Saturday to 6.9% on Sunday, while the Northern Virginia rate dropped from 8.7% to 8.2%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 declined on Sunday after ticking up Saturday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 dropped from 880 to 863 down 17.
The number of patients in intensive care units also dropped from 267 on Saturday to 243 on Sunday, down 24, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 133 on Saturday to 125 on Sunday, down eight.
There are 4,193 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Saturday, 7,646 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 39 since Saturday.
The local health district reported two additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to 762.
COVID cases statewide: Meanwhile, 551 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Sunday as well as 33 additional hospitalizations and four new deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 57,994 cases, 5,840 hospitalizations and 1,611 deaths, the VDH data show.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,843, up eight from Saturday. The age group makes up 21.6%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 135 have been hospitalized, up one, and six have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,623, up 14 from Saturday. The age group makes up 19.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,527, up 14 from Saturday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,345, up nine from Saturday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 174 have been hospitalized and 13 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 674, up 21 from Saturday. The group makes up 7.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 297 cases, up four since Saturday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 297 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 716, up four from Saturday. The age group makes up 8.4%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 153 have been hospitalized and 33 have died, up two from Saturday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 275 cases, up four from Saturday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 271 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 74 have been hospitalized and 38 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Sunday, 217 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one from Saturday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 217 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized and 62 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Saturday, June 20: Prince William adds 57 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
The Prince William Health District reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, the health district reported five additional deaths, bringing the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 152. The new victims included one woman and four men. The youngest was in their 50s, while three were in their 60s and one was in their 70s.
The local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 includes 131 residents from Prince William County, 16 from Manassas and five from Manassas Park.
Local residents lost to COVID-19 include 65 women and 87 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 13 were in their 50s, 31 were in their 60s, 38 were in their 70s and 62 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
The local health district also reported eight additional hospitalizations, bringing cumulative number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the local health district to 761.
Meanwhile, 650 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday as well as 10 additional hospitalizations and five additional deaths.
The additions bring Virginia's cumulative COVID-19 numbers to 57,443 cases, 5,807 hospitalizations and 1,607 deaths, the VDH data show.
Percent-positivity rate: The bright spot in Saturday's COVID-19 report was that the state and local percent-positivity rates on COVID-19 tests continue to decline.
For weeks, the Prince William Health District maintained the highest percent-positivity rate in the state. That was no longer the case this week. The local rate dropped again on Saturday to 11.4% and is now lower than that of at least three Virginia health districts: the Eastern Shore (17.4%), Mount Rogers (12.7%) and Chesterfield (11.8%).
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate dipped from 7.1% on Friday to 7% on Saturday, while the Northern Virginia rate was 8.7%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, however, ticked up on Saturday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 rose to 880, up 18 from Friday.
The number of patients in intensive care units also rose from 251 on Friday to 267 on Saturday, up 16, while the number of patients on ventilators rose from 121 on Friday to 133 on Saturday, up 12.
Still, there are more than 4,000 beds available in Virginia's hospitals should they be needed for COVID-19 patients, and about 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also as of Saturday, 7,607 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged, up 44 since Friday.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Saturday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,835, up nine from Friday. The age group makes up 21.7%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 134 have been hospitalized and six have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,609, up 12 from Friday. The age group makes up 19.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,513, up 13 from Friday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,336, up eight from Friday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 174 have been hospitalized (adjusted down one from Friday), and 13 have died, which is unchanged in the last 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 653, up 13 from Friday. The group makes up 7.7% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 293 cases, up two since Friday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 293 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 712, unchanged since Friday. The age group makes up 8.4%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 153 have been hospitalized and 31 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 271 cases, up four from Friday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 271 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 74 have been hospitalized and 38 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Friday, 216 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up two from Friday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 216 residents age 80 or older who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized and 62 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Friday, June 19: Prince William loses another 5 residents to COVID-19
The Prince William Health District reported another five deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, June 19, including that of a resident in their 50s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The additional victims of the pandemic include one woman and four men. In addition to the resident in their 50s, the new fatalities included those of three people in their 60s and one in their 70s.
The local health district's death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 152, including 131 in Prince William County, 16 in Manassas and five in Manassas Park (which was adjusted down one on Friday without explanation from the VDH).
Local residents lost to COVID-19 now include 65 women and 87 men. Two were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 13 were in their 50s, 31 were in their 60s, 38 were in their 70s and 62 were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.
The local health district also reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional hospitalizations. Meanwhile, 555 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state as well as 53 additional hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: The local health district, however, continued to make progress Friday on its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests. The area reported a 12.1% rate on Friday, down a full 1% from Wednesday.
Also, the local percent-positivity rate is no longer the highest in the state. Both the Eastern Shore Health District, which reported a percent-positivity rate of 16.5%, and Chesterfield, which reported a rate of 12.6%, had higher rates than that of the Prince William Health District.
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate dipped from 7.3% on Wednesday to 7.1% on Friday.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of no higher than 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped across the state on Friday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 fell to 862, down 76 from Wednesday.
The number of patients in intensive care units, however, ticked up from 249 on Wednesday to 251 on Friday, up two, while the number of patients on ventilators rose from 120 on Wednesday to 121 on Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 7,563 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Friday, up 134 since Wednesday.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Friday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,826, up 26 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 21.9%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 134 have been hospitalized and six have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,597, up 29 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,498, up 13 from Wednesday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,328, up 20 from Wednesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 175 have been hospitalized, up three, and 13 have died, up one from Wednesday.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 640, up 34 from Wednesday. The group makes up 7.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 291 cases, up five since Wednesday. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 291 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, seven have been hospitalized, up one, the latter of which is unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 712, up 12 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 8.5%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 153 have been hospitalized, up two, and 31 have died, up three in the last 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 267 cases, up four from Wednesday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 267 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 74 have been hospitalized and 38 have died, both of which are unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Friday, 214 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up two from Wednesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 214 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 73 have been hospitalized, up one, and 62 have died, up one in the past 24 hours.
Wednesday, June 17: Prince William reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
A day after the Prince William Health District reported an additional six deaths due to COVID-19, the county reported no new deaths on Wednesday but 38 new cases, up 18 from the 20 reported Tuesday.
The numbers, reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday, reflect the volatility in daily COVID-19 reports in Prince William, which continues to struggle with the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the state.
The local health district, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, made some progress, however, on that measure on Wednesday. The area reported a 13.1% percent-positivity rate on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's 14.1%.
The local health district has so far lost 147 residents to COVID-19, including 64 women and 83 men, according to the latest VDH data. The local victims include two in their 30s, six in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, 28 in their 60s, 38 in their 70s and 61 age 80 or older.
Percent-positivity rate: Statewide, the percent-positivity rate continued on a downward trend Wednesday, dipping from Tuesday's 7.4% to 7.3%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Overall, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 ticked up across the state on Wednesday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 rose to 938, up 36 from Tuesday.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose from 241 to 249 on Wednesday, up eight, while the number on patients on ventilators fell from 125 to 120 on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 7,429 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Tuesday, up 88 since Tuesday.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Wednesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,813, up four from Tuesday. The age group makes up 22%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 134 have been hospitalized and six have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,568, up eight from Tuesday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 89 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,485, up eight from Tuesday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,308, up eight from Tuesday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 172 have been hospitalized and 12 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 606, up six from Tuesday. The group makes up 7.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 286 cases, up two in 24 hours. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 286 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, six have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 700, up five from Tuesday. The age group makes up 8.5%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 151 have been hospitalized, up one, and 28 have died, which is unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 263 cases, up one from Tuesday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 263 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 74 have been hospitalized, up one, and 38 have died, which is unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Wednesday, 211 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, which is unchanged from Tuesday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 211 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 72 have been hospitalized and 61 have died, both of which are unchanged the past 24 hours.
Tuesday, June 16: Prince William loses 6 more to COVID-19, new daily cases drop again
The Prince William Health District reported an additional six deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the county reported just 20 new cases of the disease, the lowest daily tally since April 2.
All of the recent fatalities, reported for the first time on Tuesday, June 16, were men. Two were in their 70s and four were age 80 or older. The additional losses bring the local death toll due to COVID-19 to 147, which includes 127 residents of Prince William County, 14 resident of Manassas and six residents of Manassas Park.
The local health district has so far lost 64 women and 83 men to COVID-19, according to the latest VDH data. (Tuesday's report adjusted the number of female deaths down one from Monday without explanation.)
The local victims include two in their 30s, six in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, 28 in their 60s, 38 in their 70s and 61 age 80 or older.
Meanwhile, the local area's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped again on Tuesday, from 14.3% on Monday to 14.1% on Tuesday, but remains the highest of any health district in Virginia.
Percent-positivity rate: Statewide, the percent-positivity rate continued on a downward trend, dipping from 7.5% on Monday to 7.4% on Tuesday, while Northern Virginia's rate dropped from 11.1% to 10.9%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Overall, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were down again across the state. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 dropped to 902, down 56 from Monday.
The number of patients in intensive care units dropped from 269 on Monday to 241 on Tuesday, down 28, while the number on patients on ventilators also fell from 130 on Monday to 125 on Tuesday, down five, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 7,341 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Tuesday, up 111 since Monday.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Tuesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,809, down three from Monday without explanation. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 134 have been hospitalized and six have died, bot of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,560, up two from Monday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 88 have been hospitalized, up one, and two have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,477, up one from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 47 have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,300, up eight from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 172 have been hospitalized, up one, and 12 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 600, up seven from Monday. The group makes up 7.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 284 cases, up three in 24 hours. Children under 9 comprise 3.5% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 284 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, six have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 695, up one from Monday. The age group makes up 8.5%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 150 have been hospitalized, up two, and 28 have died, unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 264 cases, up one from Monday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 264 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 74 have been hospitalized, up one, and 38 have died, up two from Monday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Monday, 212 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, which is unchanged from Monday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 212 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 72 have been hospitalized, up three, and 61 have died, the latter of which is up four in the past 24 hours.
Monday, June 15: Prince William loses 3 more to COVID-19, meanwhile new cases drop to 39
The Prince William Health District reported just 39 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Monday -- down 55% from the 87 reported on Sunday -- but three more local residents have succumbed to the disease, bringing the local death toll to 141, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local area's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped again from Sunday's 14.6% to Monday's 14.3%. Still, the local rate remains the highest in Virginia.
Prince William lost one additional female resident to COVID-19 and two more men. One was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was age 80 or older.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has so far lost 65 women and 76 men to COVID-19. They include two in their 30s, six in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, 28 in their 60s, 36 in their 70s and 57 age 80 or older.
The local deaths make up half of the six additional COVID-19 deaths reported across the state on Monday, June 15. The state also reported 380 new COVID-19 cases and 52 hospitalizations.
The local health district reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional hospitalizations and three deaths.
The new cases bring the health district's COVID-19 totals to 8,306 cases, 744 hospitalizations and 141 deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: Statewide, the percent-positivity rate also dipped to 7.5% on Monday, down from 7.6% on Sunday, while Northern Virginia's rate dropped to 11.1%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Overall, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were down across the state on Monday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 dropped to 902, down 56 from Sunday.
The number of patients in intensive care units dropped from 334 on Sunday to 269 on Monday, down 65, while the number on patients on ventilators also fell from 155 on Sunday to 130 on Monday, down 25, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 7,230 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Monday, up 52 since Sunday.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,812, up five from Sunday. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 134 have been hospitalized, up one, and six have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,558, up three from Sunday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 87 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,476, up nine from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 46 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,292, up six from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 171 have been hospitalized and 12 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 593, up one from Sunday. The group makes up 7.2% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 281 cases, up three in 24 hours. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 281 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, six have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 694, up four from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.5%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 148 have been hospitalized, up two, and 28 have died, up one since Sunday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 263 cases, up two from Sunday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 263 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 73 have been hospitalized and 36 have died, up one from Sunday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Monday, 212 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up two from Sunday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 212 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 69 have been hospitalized and 57 have died, the latter of which is up one in the past 24 hours.
Sunday, June 14: Prince William reports 87 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
The Prince William Health District reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Sunday -- three fewer than the 90 reported on Saturday -- and no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local area's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped slightly again on Sunday but still remains the highest in the state at 14.3%.
The local health district reported 71 new cases in Prince William County, 10 in Manassas and six in Manassas Park. The new cases bring the health district's COVID-19 totals to 8,267 cases, 741 hospitalizations and 138 deaths.
Statewide on Sunday, Virginia added 637 new COVID-19 cases -- down 21 from the 658 reported on Saturday -- as well as 25 new hospitalizations and five additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: Prince William County's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, while still the highest in the state, dipped from 14.8% on Saturday to 14.6% on Sunday.
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate dropped to 7.6% on Sunday, while Northern Virginia's rate remained steady at 11.9%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Also on Saturday, 958 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, down one from Saturday.
The number of patients in intensive care units rose, however, from 295 on Saturday to 334 on Sunday, up 39, while the number on patients on ventilators also rose from 142 to 155, up 13, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 7,178 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Sunday, up 47 since Saturday.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,807, up 16 from Saturday. The age group makes up 22.2%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 133 have been hospitalized and six have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,555, up 11 from Saturday. The age group makes up 19.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 87 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,467, up 12 from Saturday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 46 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,286, up nine from Saturday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 171 have been hospitalized and 12 have died, both of which are unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 592, up five from Saturday. The group makes up 7.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 278 cases, up five in 24 hours. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 278 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, six have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 690, up five from Saturday. The age group makes up 8.5%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 146 have been hospitalized and 27 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 261 cases, up seven from Saturday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 261 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 73 have been hospitalized and 35 have died, both of which are unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Sunday, 210 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up 16 from Saturday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 210 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 69 have been hospitalized and 56 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Saturday, June 13: Prince William reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
The Prince William Health District reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local area's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped slightly on Saturday but remains the highest in the state.
The local health district reported 70 new cases in Prince William County, 17 in Manassas and three in Manassas Park. The new cases bring the health district's COVID-19 totals to 8,180 cases, 741 hospitalizations and 138 deaths.
Statewide on Saturday, Virginia added 658 new COVID-19 cases -- up about 100 from the 564 reported on Friday -- as well as 66 new hospitalizations and seven additional deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: Prince William County continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests on Saturday at 14.8%. That's down slightly from 15.2% on Friday.
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate dropped to 7.9% on Saturday, while Northern Virginia's rate ticked up from 11.7% on Friday to 11.9% on Saturday.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Also on Saturday, 959 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, down 67 from Friday.
The number of patients in intensive care units ticked down from 297 to 295, down two, while the number on patients on ventilators dipped from 143 to 142, down one, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 7,131 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Saturday, up 129 since Friday.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Saturday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,787, up 19 from Friday. The age group makes up 22.2%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 133 have been hospitalized, up three, and six have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,544, up 15 from Friday. The age group makes up 19.2% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 87 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,455, up 14 from Friday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 46 have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,277, up six from Friday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 171 have been hospitalized, up three, and 12 have died, the latter of which is unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 587, up 15 from Friday. The group makes up 7.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 273 cases, up eight in 24 hours. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 273 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, six have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 685, up nine from Friday. The age group makes up 8.5%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 146 have been hospitalized, up five, and 27 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 254 cases, up two from Friday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 254 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 73 have been hospitalized, up five, and 35 have died, which is unchanged.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Saturday, 194 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 194 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 69 have been hospitalized, up three, and 56 have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
number of cases is irrelevant as there is more testing. How about telling us about the hospitalization rate instead.
number of cases is irrelevant as there is more testing. How about telling us about the hospitalization rate instead.
These number are pretty much useless. Especially for 60 years would and below. Would be good to know their health status and other relevant info.
I am disappointed to see PrinceWilliamTimes stopped reporting COVID-19 statistics (cases/deaths) for the "Northern Virginia" area. This was quite useful. They kept reporting these as long as the numbers were going up. Once they started trending downward, they stopped. I was counting on them to finish telling the whole story.
Still pretty much a nursing home disease unless you have comorbidities like diabetes and obesity while younger. I see with the protests that social distancing never really mattered. Today's progressive democrat, do as I say not as I do. See Gov. Northam about that one.
New here. I took a test last Tuesday/Wednesday in Manassas. They still haven't called me. Called the people doing the test they state they don't handle the results and someone will call this week.
If you feel OK, why would you take the test? 5 minutes later (figuratively speaking) you can get infected and the entire test was a waste of time.
Our inept governor and his staff should travel, to Florida to learn how to handle the virus.
Let businesses set their rules for dealing with dealing with the public in a safe manner till this blows over. Keep the beurocrats and politicians quarantine in Richmond, leave the rest of us alone.
Its obvious it peaked in April by any metric. Obvious and deliberate overreaction by the Governor.
Peaked yes but due to the lack of appropriate measures by people out and about, it's declining at an alarming slow rate.
Double peaked and has fallen off the map literally.
Looks like the governor is incapable of managing the virus crisis. Things are going from bad to worse by the day.
You want to see how fast they open. ? Stop paying all of the state employees and politicians from governor down. Then you see how fast the politicians change.
What is going to change by June 10th that will allow businesses to re-open. I can only imagine he will try to push the date back again.
As more people are tested, more people will test positive for COVID-19. Flu viruses can hang-around for years. So, businesses could be closed for years.
Its insane to do that you know that right?
Because people are impatient and not taking it as seriously as they should. The stay at home order needs to be strictly enforced and more businesses need to shut down. I'm sorry, but McDonalds and Starbucks aren't essential. I see kids continuing to play on playgrounds and teenagers socializing because they are too dumb to realize the ramifications of their actions, nor do they care because they seem no threat to themselves. I received an email from a painting contractor the other day saying they are open and operating as an essential business. Really!? Stay home people or this will never get better!
We need to shut down 75% of the government, it is also not essential. Then we shall see how fast everything reopens. For the people who work at McDonalds, McDonalds is essential.
Brad take your gibberish elsewhere fascist. More people are dying of murder, suicide and other health conditions because of quarantines and lock downs then this bad year flu. If you had practiced better eating and sanitary habits we probably wouldn't even have to discuss this you confused gender fool. Go see a psychiatrist.
Its simple, go back to work. If your sick dont go out stay home till is passed. Stay away from elder people and wash your hands dont touch your face.
InsideCommenter + Brad = Morons. Were you idiots calling him out for acting too soon before you started saying he acted too late like the rest of the Libtard party?
weouchere + zcxnissan = batshit crazy morons. I was never calling him out for acting too soon, he acted to late if we had started these measures two weeks earlier we would've been able to avoid 90% of the cases. The gas-lighting and lies you all do are just hilarious.
Actually it has been noted by many medical studies that blacks are more susceptible because they have many underlying conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, unhealthy lifestyles. Social distancing is not being practiced in the cities. That's obvious. See New York City. Also wondering why nursing home death statistics are not being reported properly. They are ginning up the totals trying to use any disaster for political advantage. InsideCommenter and Brad your TDS is obvious.
The numbers in Chesterfield pale in comparison to Democrat cities and counties nationwide.
Ignorant statement of the article award has now been granted. A virus will spread where more people live, places that are more densely populated are naturally where the virus will spread faster. Despite this Democratic areas have been doing better than Red states who are whining like crybabies about not being able to get a haircut or dine in, a rise in cases in the state of Kentucky was attributed to fascist protests about the stay at home orders.
Gaslighting was a mastery first aced by Tamanny Hall democrats and passed on from generation to generation. From there to democrat Klansmen and segregationists. Even up to the modern day. Nowadays they have turned more fascistic/communist with their green new deals and universal incomes. Not to mention the bs being slung about global warming/climate change, or whatever they will call it next week.
Look, people are dying because of this terrible disease. Why don't you take your lies and obsessions to some neo-conservative chat room, no one wants to read your gibberish here.
What is this hot pile of garbage you call an argument. All you do is name call talk about facts and logic not whatever you saw on Facebook.
All he said was people are dying. That is accurate. Nationally we've had more deaths in a month than from a year with flu and that's with all the social distancing. If you're not capable of taking in seriously or don't want to be stuck at home, please at least where a mask and avoid contact with others.
ed1,
I agree with the one who talked about the mortality of this grave disease. The one who I was rebutting was zcxnissan who constantly trolls and makes up lies.
If these non-essential democrats would stay home it would stop spreading.
Maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists would stay at their home instead of prancing around we could flatten the curve.
Or maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists had done their job timely and correctly in the first place these unfortunates might not have been infected or died.
I guess going to Chinatown doesn't count if your Nancy Pelosi. So many lies, it comes natural to the old bat. She's probably a super spreader. She probably used hydroxychloroquine as an antidote.
Why would she use an unproven, dangerous drug pushed by trump. Was he being sarcastic about that one as well or only about disinfectant and really bright lights?
Funny how most of the deaths are in Democrat cities and states. I guess they don't follow rules or laws.
Chesterfield is heavily Republican and has many cases. Anyhow cases tend to be in areas that have a larger population. Has nothing to do with political affiliation or rule following.
