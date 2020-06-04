A Prince William County man in his 40s is the latest local fatality due to COVID-19, bringing the local death toll due to the pandemic to 128.
The latest fatality -- the fifth involving a Prince William County resident in their 40s -- was one of 17 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across the state Thursday, June 3, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The local health district reported six additional deaths on Wednesday. Those fatalities involved three women and three men. One was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and four were age 80 or older.
Meanwhile, the local health district reported 114 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and still has the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the state at 16.9%. That's down, however, from 17.9% on Wednesday.
The statewide percent-positivity rate was 10.6% while the the Northern Virginia rate held steady at 14.9%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures the Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Virginia reported 951 new COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday, up from Wednesday's 666 new cases.
The Prince William Health District's new COVID-19 cases, included 95 in the county, 12 in Manassas and seven in Manassas Park.
The local health district also added 15 new hospitalizations, according to the VDH.
The additions bring the Prince William Health District's COVID-19 totals to 7,437 cases, 623 hospitalizations and 128 deaths.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District's 128 COVID-19 fatalities so far include 110 in the county, 12 in the City of Manassas and six in Manassas Park.
The local health district has so far lost 62 women and 66 men to COVID-19. They include two residents in their 30s; five in their 40s; seven in their 50s; 25 in their 60s; 32 in their 70s; and 57 age 80 and older.
Hospitalizations: Also on Thursday, hospitalizations dipped again across the state, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There were 1,266 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Virginia, down 45 from Wednesday, with 321 in intensive care units, up eight, and 171 on ventilators, down 14.
Also, 6,284 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Wednesday, up 119 in 24 hours.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Thursday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,624, up 24 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 22.2%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 112 have been hospitalized and five have died, up one from Wednesday.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,393, up 25 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 76 have been hospitalized, up two, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,315, up 19 from Wednesday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 39 have been hospitalized, up two, and none have died, the last of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,176, up 16 from Wednesday. Residents in their 50s make up 16.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 146 have been hospitalized, up four, and seven have died, the last of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 506, up six from Wednesday. The group makes up 6.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, six have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 246 cases, up one from Wednesday. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 246 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, five have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 638, up nine from Wednesday. The age group makes up 8.7%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 121 have been hospitalized, up six, and 25 have died, the latter of which is unchanged from Wednesday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 236 cases, up eight since Wednesday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 236 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 61 have been hospitalized and 32 have died, both of which are unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Thursday, 186 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up two in the last 24 hours. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 180 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 57 have been hospitalized and 57 have died.
Wednesday, June 3: Prince William loses 6 more to COVID-19, local percent-positive rate highest in Va.
The Prince William Health District reported six more deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the local death toll due to the disease to 127, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The residents included three women and three men. One was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and four were age 80 or older.
Five were residents of Prince William County, while one was a resident of the City of Manassas, according to VDH data released Wednesday, June 3.
Meanwhile, the local health district reported 137 additional cases of COVID-19, and the county still has the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the state at 17.9%.
That rate is lower than the 18.5% rate the health district reported Tuesday, but it remains higher than the statewide rate of 11% and the Northern Virginia rate of 14.9%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures the Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Virginia reported 666 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday, down from Tuesday's 841 new cases, as well as 114 hospitalizations and 21 new deaths, an increase of six from the 15 reported on Tuesday.
The Prince William Health District's new COVID-19 cases, included 113 in the county, 19 in Manassas and five in Manassas Park.
The local health district also added 30 new hospitalizations, according to the VDH.
The additions bring the Prince William Health District's COVID-19 totals to 7,323 cases, 608 hospitalizations and 127 deaths.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District's 121 COVID-19 fatalities so far include 109 in the county, 12 in the City of Manassas and six in Manassas Park.
The local health district has so far lost 62 women and 65 men to COVID-19. They include two residents in their 30s; four in their 40s; seven in their 50s; 25 in their 60s; 32 in their 70s; and 57 age 80 and older.
Hospitalizations: Also on Monday, hospitalizations dipped again across the state, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There were 1,311 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Virginia, down 51 from Tuesday, with 313 in intensive care units, down 23, and 185 on ventilators, down one.
Also, 6,165 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Wednesday, up 154 in 24 hours.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Wednesday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,600, up 34 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 22.2%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 112 have been hospitalized, up two, and four have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,368, up 28 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 74 have been hospitalized, up two, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,296, up 21 from Tuesday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 37 have been hospitalized, up four, and none have died, the last of which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,160, up 16 from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 16.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 142 have been hospitalized, up nine, and seven have died, the last of which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 500, up 17 from Tuesday. The group makes up 6.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, six have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 245 cases, up five from Tuesday. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 245 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, five have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 629, up 29 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 8.7%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 115 have been hospitalized, up six, and 25 have died, up one from Tuesday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 228 cases, up two since Tuesday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 226 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 61 have been hospitalized, up two, and 32 have died, up one in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Wednesday, 184 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up four in the last 24 hours. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 180 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 56 have been hospitalized, up four, and 57 have died, also up four from Tuesday.
Tuesday, June 2: Prince William Health District adds 101 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Prince William Health District added 101 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday -- fewer than were reported in last few days -- and no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Virginia reported 841 new COVID-19 cases across the state as well as 76 hospitalizations and 15 new deaths, down two from the 17 reported Monday.
Deaths reported daily across the state over the past month have fluctuated between a low of five, last reported May 31, and a high of 57, reported on May 28.
The Prince William Health District's new COVID-19 cases, included 61 in the county, 30 in Manassas and 10 in Manassas Park.
The local health district also added nine new hospitalizations, according to the VDH.
The additions bring the local COVID-19 totals to 7,186 cases, 578 hospitalizations and 121 deaths.
Across the state, Tuesday's additions bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 46,239, hospitalizations to 4,770 and deaths to 1,407, according to VDH.
Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up to 18.5% on Tuesday from 18.4% on Monday. The local rate remains the highest in the state.
Meanwhile, Fairfax County's rate fell from 16.8% on Monday to 16.4% Tuesday, while Richmond's rose from 13.6% to 15.2%, according to the latest VDH data.
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate fell from 11.8% on Monday to 11.5% on Tuesday.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures the Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District's 121 COVID-19 fatalities so far include 104 in the county, 11 in the City of Manassas and six in Manassas Park.
The local health district has so far lost of 62 men and 59 women to COVID-19. They include two residents in their 30s; four in their 40s; seven in their 50s; 24 in their 60s; 31 in their 70s; and 53 age 80 and older.
Hospitalizations: Also on Monday, hospitalizations dipped again across the state, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There were 1,362 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Virginia, down nine from Monday, with 336 in intensive care units, down 11, and 186 on ventilators, down two.
Also, 6,011 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Thursday, up 112 in 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, there were more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia.
They include 2,000 in Alexandria, up 19; 2,133 in Arlington, up 10; 1,135 in the City of Manassas, up 30; 327 in Manassas Park, up 10; and 11,426 in Fairfax County, up 207.
Meanwhile, there are now 326 cases in Fauquier County, up three; 2,636 in Loudoun County, up 25; 5,724 in Prince William County, up 61; 586 in Spotsylvania County, up 15; and 733 in Stafford County, up 11.
Northern Virginia deaths: There are now 772 deaths reported across Northern Virginia, up five from Monday. They include 44 in Alexandria, down one; 117 in Arlington, up one; 391 in Fairfax County, up four; six in Fairfax City, unchanged; eight in Falls Church, unchanged; six in Fauquier, unchanged; zero in Fredericksburg, also unchanged.
Meanwhile, Loudoun County is reporting 67 deaths, up one; the City of Manassas is reporting 11 deaths, unchanged; Manassas Park is reporting six deaths, unchanged; and Prince William County is reporting 104 deaths, also unchanged.
There have so far been seven in Spotsylvania County, unchanged; and five deaths in Stafford County, up one.
Prince William cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Thursday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,624, up 58 from Wedneday. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 110 have been hospitalized, up two, and four have died, which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,340, up 29 from Monday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 72 have been hospitalized, up three, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,275, up 20 from Monday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 33 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,144, up 12 from Monday. Residents in their 50s make up 16.2% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 133 have been hospitalized and seven have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 483, up nine from Monday. The group makes up 6.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, five have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 240 cases, up five from Monday. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 240 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, five have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 620, up three from Monday. The age group makes up 8.8%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 109 have been hospitalized, up thee, and 24 have died, unchanged from Monday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 226 cases, up four since Monday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 226 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 59 have been hospitalized and 31 have died, both of which were unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Monday, 180 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up one in the last 24 hours. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.5% of the county's cases.
Of the 180 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 52 have been hospitalized and 53 have died, unchanged from Monday.
Monday, June 1: Prince William adds 155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
The Prince William Health District added fewer new COVID-19 cases on Monday but lost another resident to the disease, bringing the local death toll to 121.
The latest fatality was that of a City of Manassas woman age 80 or older, according to the latest data released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The Prince William Health District added 155 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from the 173 new cases reported Sunday. They included 130 new cases in the county, 13 in Manassas and 12 in Manassas Park. The local health district also added 13 new hospitalizations, according to the VDH.
The additions bring the local COVID-19 totals to 7,085 cases, 569 hospitalizations and 121 deaths.
Meanwhile, another 791 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, down from the 996 reported Sunday. The state reported 17 new deaths, up from five reported on Sunday.
Last Thursday, May 28, marked the highest number of deaths -- 57 -- reported in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.
The additions bring Virginia's COVID-19 totals to 45,398 cases, 4,694 hospitalizations and 1,392 deaths, according to the latest VDH report.
Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests inched down from 18.6% on Sunday to 18.4% on Monday. The local rate, however, remains the highest in the state.
Lord Fairfax Health District, which has had the highest percent-positivity rate in Virginia over the past week, reported a rate of 14.5% on Monday.
Meanwhile, Fairfax County's rate fell from 17.7% to 16.8% in the past 24 hours, while Richmond's fell from 14.1% to 13.6%, according to the latest VDH data.
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate fell from 12.4% on Sunday to 11.8% on Monday.
The percent-positivity rate fluctuates daily depending on the number of tests administered in each jurisdiction and the positive test results. The VDH reported Saturday that several test results that initially lacked location information were added to the localities' totals in recent days, which led to most localities reporting lower percent-positivity rates.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures the Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District's 121 COVID-19 fatalities so far include 104 in the county, 11 in the City of Manassas and six in Manassas Park.
The local health district has so far lost of 62 men and 59 women to COVID-19. They include two residents in their 30s; four in their 40s; seven in their 50s; 24 in their 60s; 31 in their 70s; and 53 age 80 and older.
Hospitalizations: Also on Monday, hospitalizations dipped again across the state, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There were 1,371 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Virginia, down 87 from Sunday, with 347 in intensive care units, down 24, and 188 on ventilators, down eight.
Also, 5,899 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Thursday, up 31 in 24 hours.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 26,923 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,981 in Alexandria, up seven; 2,123 in Arlington, up seven; 1,105 in the City of Manassas, up 13; 317 in Manassas Park, up 12; and 11,219 in Fairfax County, up 109.
Meanwhile, there are now 323 cases in Fauquier County, up eight; 2,611 in Loudoun County, up 36; 5,663 in Prince William County, up 130; 571 in Spotsylvania County, up 15; and 722 in Stafford County, up nine.
Northern Virginia deaths: There are now 767 deaths reported across Northern Virginia, including 45 in Alexandria, up one; 116 in Arlington, up three; 387 in Fairfax County, up four; six in Fairfax City, unchanged; eight in Falls Church, unchanged; six in Fauquier, unchanged; zero in Fredericksburg, also unchanged.
Meanwhile, Loudoun County is reporting 66 deaths, up three; the City of Manassas is reporting 11 deaths, up one; Manassas Park is reporting six deaths, unchanged; and Prince William County is reporting 104 deaths, also unchanged.
There have so far been seven in Spotsylvania County, unchanged; and five deaths in Stafford County, up one.
Prince William cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Monday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,548, up 38 from Sunday. The age group makes up 22.2%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 108 have been hospitalized, up two, and four have died, unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,311, up 26 from Sunday. The age group makes up 18.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 69 have been hospitalized, up three, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,255, up 23 from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 33 have been hospitalized, up one, and none have died, which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,132, up 19 from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 16.2% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 133 have been hospitalized, up three, and seven have died, which is unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 474, up 11 from Sunday. The group makes up 6.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, four have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 235 cases, up five from Sunday. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 235 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, five have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 617, up 10 from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.8%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 106 have been hospitalized, up thee, and 24 have died, unchanged from Sunday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 222 cases, up seven since Sunday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 222 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 59 have been hospitalized, up one, and 31 have died, which is unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Monday, 179 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up 13 in the last 24 hours. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 166 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 52 have been hospitalized, which is unchanged, and 53 have died, up one from Sunday
Sunday, May 31: Prince William adds 173 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Prince William Health District added fewer new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving the county's death toll stable at 120.
The Prince William Health District added 173 new COVID-19 cases, including 121 in the county, 46 in Manassas and six in Manassas Park. There were also four new hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The additions bring the local COVID-19 totals to 6,930 cases, 556 hospitalizations and 120 deaths.
Meanwhile, another 996 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state as well as five new deaths, the lowest number since May 18.
Last Thursday, May 28, marked the highest number of deaths -- 57 -- reported in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.
The additions bring Virginia's COVID-19 totals to 44,607 cases, 4,643 hospitalizations and 1,375 deaths, according to the latest VDH report.
Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell from 19.4% to 18.6% on Sunday. The local rate remains the highest in the state for the second day in a row.
Lord Fairfax Health District, which has had the highest percent-positivity rate in Virginia over the past week, reported a rate of 15.1% on Sunday, down from 15.9% on Saturday. Meanwhile, Fairfax County's rate fell from 18.5% to 17.7% in the past 24 hours, while Richmond's fell from 15.3% to 14.1% according to the latest VDH data.
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate fell from 13% on Saturday to 12.4% on Sunday.
The percent-positivity rate fluctuates daily depending on the number of tests administered in each jurisdiction and the positive test results. The VDH reported Saturday that several test results that were initially lacking location information were added to the localities' totals in recent days, which led most to show lower percent-positivity rates.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures the Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District's 120 COVID-19 fatalities so far include 104 in the county, 10 in the City of Manassas and six in Manassas Park.
The local health district has so far lost of 62 men and 58 women to COVID-19. They include two residents in their 30s; four in their 40s; seven in their 50s; 24 in their 60s; 31 in their 70s; and 52 age 80 and older.
Hospitalizations: Also on Sunday, hospitalizations dipped again across the state after rising for most of the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There were 1,458 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Virginia, down 13 from Saturday, with 371 in intensive care units, down one, and 196 on ventilators, up two.
Also, 5,868 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Thursday, up 123 in 24 hours.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 26,573 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,974 in Alexandria, up 14; 2,116 in Arlington, up nine; 1,092 in the City of Manassas, up 46; 305 in Manassas Park, up six; and 11,110 in Fairfax County, up 204.
Meanwhile, there are now 315 cases in Fauquier County, up three; 2,575 in Loudoun County, up 46; 5,533 in Prince William County, up 121; 556 in Spotsylvania County, up 32; and 713 in Stafford County, up 11.
Prince William cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,510, up 39 from Saturday. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 106 have been hospitalized and four have died, unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,285, up 27 from Saturday. The age group makes up 18.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 66 have been hospitalized, up two, and two have died, which is unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,232, up 33 from Saturday. Residents in their 20s make up 18.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 32 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,113, up 23 from Saturday. Residents in their 50s make up 16.3% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 130 have been hospitalized and seven have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 463, up 22 from Saturday. The group makes up 6.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, four have been hospitalized and none have died, unchanged in the past 24 hours.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 230 cases, up five from Saturday. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 230 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, five have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 607, up 12 from Saturday. The age group makes up 8.4%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 103 have been hospitalized, up one, and 24 have died, unchanged from Saturday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 215 cases, up four since Saturday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 215 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 58 have been hospitalized, up one, and 31 have died, unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Sunday, 166 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up five in the last 24 hours. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 166 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 52 have been hospitalized, up one, and 52 have died, both of which are unchanged from Saturday.
Saturday, May 30: Prince William adds 196 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
The Prince William Health District lost three more residents to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the county's death toll to 120. Meanwhile the county, Manassas and Manassas Park reported 196 new cases on May 30 -- up 44 from the 152 reported on Friday.
New COVID-19 fatalities in the Prince William Health District include three residents of Prince William County. Two were women and one was a man; one was in their 70s, while two were age 80 or older, according to the data released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The VDH releases only limited information about VDH fatalities, including age (within 10 years), gender and place of residence.
Northern Virginia joined the rest of Virginia in entering phase 1 of the state's reopening phases on Friday. New cases reported locally and across the state remained relatively stable, but new deaths reported in Virginia dipped to 12, the lowest number since Sunday, May 24.
Last Thursday, May 28, marked the highest number of deaths -- 57 -- reported in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.
Virginia added 1,078 new COVID-19 cases, 72 new hospitalizations and 12 new deaths on Saturday. The additions bring Virginia's COVID-19 totals to 43,611 cases, 4,601 hospitalizations and 1,370 deaths.
The Prince William Health District reported 196 new cases, 14 new hospitalizations and three new deaths, bringing the local tally to 6,757 cases, 553 hospitalizations and 120 deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell from 20.4% to 19.4% on Saturday. At the same time, the local rate rose to the highest in the state as other jurisdictions' rates fell at a faster pace in the past 24 hours.
Lord Fairfax Health District, which has had the highest percent-positivity rate in Virginia over the past few days, reported a rate of 15.9% on Saturday, down from 26.9% on Friday. Meanwhile, Fairfax County's rate fell from 19.6% to 18.5% in the past 24 hours, while Richmond's fell from 25.2% to 15.3%, according to the latest VDH data.
Statewide, the percent-positivity rate fell from 13.4% on Friday to 13% on Saturday.
The percent-positivity rate fluctuates daily depending on the number of tests administered in each jurisdiction and the positive test results.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures the Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Local deaths: The Prince William Health District's 120 COVID-19 fatalities so far include 104 in the county, 10 in the City of Manassas and six in Manassas Park.
The local health district has so far lost of 62 men and 58 women to COVID-19. They include two residents in their 30s; four in their 40s; seven in their 50s; 24 in their 60s; 31 in their 70s; and 52 age 80 and older.
Northern Virginia cases, deaths: COVID-19 is blamed for 753 deaths in Northern Virginia, up 10 from Friday. They include 44 in Alexandria, unchanged; 113 in Arlington, up two; 383 in Fairfax County, up five; six in Fairfax City, unchanged; eight in Falls Church, unchanged; six in Fauquier County, unchanged; 62 in Loudoun County, unchanged; 10 in the City of Manassas, unchanged; six in Manassas Park, unchanged; 104 in Prince William County, up three; four in Stafford County, unchanged; and seven in Spotsylvania County, unchanged.
Hospitalizations: Also, on Friday, hospitalizations dipped across the state after rising for most of the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There were 1,471 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Virginia, down 53 from Friday, with 372 in intensive care units, down one, and 194 on ventilators, up one.
Also, 5,745 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Thursday, up 97 in 24 hours.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 26,075 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,960 in Alexandria, up 19; 2,107 in Arlington, up 18; 1,046 in the City of Manassas, up 42; 299 in Manassas Park, up 12; and 10,906 in Fairfax County, up 168.
Meanwhile, there are now 312 cases in Fauquier County, up four; 2,529 in Loudoun County, up 100; 5,412 in Prince William County, up 142; 524 in Spotsylvania County, up 24; and 702 in Stafford County, up 21.
Prince William cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Saturday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,471, up 32 from Friday. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 106 have been hospitalized, up two, and four have died, unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,258, up 31 from Friday. The age group makes up 18.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 65 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,199, up 44 from Friday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 32 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,090, up 24 from Friday. Residents in their 50s make up 16.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 130 have been hospitalized, up six, and seven have died, the latter of which is unchanged from Friday.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 441, up 17 from Friday. The group makes up 6.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, four have been hospitalized and none have died, unchanged in the past 24 hours.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 225 cases, up seven from Friday. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 225 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, five have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 595, up 12 from Friday. The age group makes up 8.9%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 102 have been hospitalized, up two, and 24 have died, unchanged from Friday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 211 cases, up eight since Friday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 211 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 57 have been hospitalized, up two, and 31 have died, up one in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Friday, 161 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up nine in the last 24 hours. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 161 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 52 have been hospitalized, up one, and 52 have died, up two since Friday.
Friday, May 29: Prince William adds 152 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths, as region enters phase 1
As Northern Virginia entered phase 1 of the state's reopening status, the state reported fewer new COVID-19 cases and deaths Friday, while the Prince William Health District reported 152 new cases, but no new deaths.
Virginia reported 20 additional COVID-19 deaths statewide, less than half the 57 reported on Thursday, which marked a new record for deaths reported in one 24-hour period.
The Prince William Health District, meanwhile, reported 152 new cases -- up 63 from the 89 new cases reported Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Both the state's and Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to drift downward, however. The state wide rate fell from 13.8% on Thursday to 13.4% on Friday, while the local rate fell from 21.2% on Thursday to 20% on Friday.
Statewide, Virginia added 1,132 new COVID-19 cases, 87 hospitalizations and 20 deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 tallies to 42,533 cases, 4,529 hospitalizations and 1,358 deaths.
Locally, the Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, added 152 new COVID-19 cases, nine hospitalizations and no new deaths.
The additions bring the local COVID-19 tallies to 6,561 cases, 539 hospitalizations and 117 deaths.
The Prince William Health District's 117 COVID-19 fatalities so far include 101 in the county, 10 in the City of Manassas and six in Manassas Park.
The local health district has so far lost of 61 men and 56 women to COVID-19. They include: two residents in their 30s; four in their 40s; seven in their 50s; 24 in their 60s; 30 in their 70s; and 50 age 80 and older.
Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ranked third in the state on Friday, behind Lord Fairfax, which posted a rate of 26.9%, down from 29.2% on Thursday, and the City of Richmond, which posted a rate of 25.2%, according to VDH data.
The Lord Fairfax Health District includes Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties as well as the City of Winchester -- all of which entered phase 1 of Virginia's reopening phases on Friday, May 15.
Fairfax County was in fourth place on Friday with 19.6%, down from 20.6% on Thursday.
The percent-positivity rate fluctuates daily depending on the number of tests administered and the positive results.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures the Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Northern Virginia cases, deaths: COVID-19 is blamed for 743 deaths in Northern Virginia. They include 44 in Alexandria, unchanged; 111 in Arlington, up two; 378 in Fairfax County, up seven; six in Fairfax City, unchanged; eight in Falls Church, unchanged; six in Fauquier County, unchanged; 62 in Loudoun County, adjusted down one; 10 in the City of Manassas, unchanged; six in Manassas Park, unchanged; 101 in Prince William County, unchanged; four in Stafford County, unchanged; and seven in Spotsylvania County, up one.
Hospitalizations: Also, on Friday, hospitalizations were up again across the state, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There were 1,524 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Virginia, up 22 from Thursday, with 373 in intensive care units, down 43, and 193 on ventilators, down two.
Also, 5,648 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Thursday, up 176 in 24 hours.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 25,512 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,941 in Alexandria, up 54; 2,089 in Arlington, up 50; 1,004 in the City of Manassas, up 33; 287 in Manassas Park, up six; and 10,738 in Fairfax County, up 235.
Meanwhile, there are now 308 cases in Fauquier County, up five; 2,429 in Loudoun County, up 111; 5,270 in Prince William County, up 113; 500 in Spotsylvania County, up 13; and 681 in Stafford County, up nine.
Prince William cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Friday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,439, up 31 from Thursday. The age group makes up 22.3%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 104 have been hospitalized and four have died, both of which are unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,227, up 22 from Thursday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 65 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,155, up 24 from Thursday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 32 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,066, up 21 from Thursday. Residents in their 50s make up 16.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 124 have been hospitalized, up one, and seven have died, unchanged from Thursday.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 424, up 16 from Thursday. The group makes up 6.6% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, four have been hospitalized, up one in 24 hours, and none have died.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 218 cases, up eight from Thursday. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 218 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, five have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 583, up 15 from Thursday. The age group makes up 9%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 100 have been hospitalized, up two, and 24 have died, unchanged from Thursday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 203 cases, up eight since Thursday. They comprise 3.1% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 203 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 55 have been hospitalized, up two, and 30 have died, which is unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Friday, 152 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up three in the last 24 hours. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 152 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 50 have been hospitalized, up one, and 50 have died, which is unchanged since Thursday.
Thursday, May 28: Va. adds 57 new COVID-19 deaths, including 2 in PWC
Just one day before the entire state is scheduled to enter phase 1 of Virginia's reopening phases, the commonwealth on Thursday reported the highest one-day COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began with 57 new fatalities.
Two of those additional deaths occurred in Prince William County. They were among the 23 new fatalities reported in Northern Virginia.
In the Prince William Health District, the deaths involved one man and one woman, both age 80 or older. The additions bring the local death toll to 117, including 101 in the county, 10 in the City of Manassas and six in Manassas Park.
Local fatalities include those of 61 men and 56 women. They include: two residents in their 30s; four in their 40s; seven in their 50s; 24 in their 60s; 30 in their 70s; and 50 age 80 and older.
Meanwhile, Virginia again reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases across the state. On Thursday, the state added 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 57 hospitalizations and 57 deaths.
The additions bring the state's COVID-19 tallies to 41,401 cases, 4,442 hospitalizations and 1,338 deaths.
The Prince William Health District, meanwhile, added 89 cases, six hospitalizations and two deaths. The additions bring the local COVID-19 tallies to 6,409 cases, 532 hospitalizations and 117 deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: One bit of good news in Thursday's report was that both the state and local percent-positivity rates on COVID-19 tests continues to drift downward,
The state's percent-positivity rate is now 13.8%, down from 13.9% on Wednesday. Locally, the Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell to 21.2%, down from 21.5% on Wednesday.
Prince William, however, continues to have the second-highest percent-positivity rate in the state, behind only the Lord Fairfax Health District. Lord Fairfax posted a percent-positivity rate of 29.2% on Thursday, up from 26.3% on Wednesday. The health district includes Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties as well as the City of Winchester -- all of which entered phase one of Virginia's reopening phases on Friday, May 15.
Fairfax County remains in third place with a percent-positivity rate of 20.6%.
The percent-positivity rate fluctuates daily depending on the number of tests administered and the positive results.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures the Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Northern Virginia cases, deaths: COVID-19 is blamed for 734 deaths in Northern Virginia. They include 44 in Alexandria, up two; 109 in Arlington, unchanged; 371 in Fairfax County, up seven; six in Fairfax City, up two; eight in Falls Church, unchanged; six in Fauquier County, up one; 63 in Loudoun County, up 10; 10 in the City of Manassas, unchanged; six in Manassas Park, unchanged; 101 in Prince William County, up two; four in Stafford County, unchanged; and six in Spotsylvania County, also unchanged.
Hospitalizations: Also, on Thursday, hospitalizations were up again across the state, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There were 1,502 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Virginia, up 43 from Wednesday, with 416 in intensive care units, up 26, and 195 on ventilators, down eight.
Also, 5,472 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Thursday, up 105 in 24 hours.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 24,876 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,887 in Alexandria, up 63; 2,039 in Arlington, up 51; 971 in the City of Manassas, up five; 281 in Manassas Park, up one; and 10,503 in Fairfax County, up 434.
Meanwhile, there are now 303 cases in Fauquier County, up one; 2,318 in Loudoun County, up 44; 5,157 in Prince William County, up 83; 487 in Spotsylvania County, up 13; and 672 in Stafford County, up 15.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Thursday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,408, up 12 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 22.3%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 104 have been hospitalized, up two, and four have died, which is unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,205, up 15 from Wednesday. The age group makes up 19.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 65 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,131, up 20 from Wednesday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.9% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 32 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged from Wednesday.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,045, up 16 from Wednesday. Residents in their 50s make up 16.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 123 have been hospitalized, up one, and seven have died, unchanged from Wednesday.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 408, up 11 from Wednesday. The group makes up 6.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 210 cases, up five from Wednesday. Children under 9 comprise 3.3% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 210 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, five have been hospitalized, up two from Wednesday, and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 568, up seven from Wednesday. The age group makes up 9%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 98 have been hospitalized, up one, and 24 have died, unchanged from Wednesday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 195 cases, up three since Wednesday. They comprise 3.1% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 195 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 53 have been hospitalized and 30 have died, unchanged in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Thursday, 149 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, unchanged in the last 24 hours. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 149 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 49 have been hospitalized, up one, and 50 have died, up two from Wednesday.
Wednesday, May 27: Prince William loses 4 more residents to COVID-19, new cases drop to 95
The latest COVID-19 report is a mix of good news and bad: Fewer new COVID-19 cases were reported both locally and across the state on Wednesday, but Prince William County lost another four residents to the disease, including one person in their 40s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest local COVID-19 fatalities include three residents from Prince William County and one from the City of Manassas. They include one woman and three men. One was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was 80 or older.
The additions bring Prince William Health District's death toll from COVID-19 to 115. Fatalities include 55 women and 60 men; 99 were residents of the county, 10 of the City of Manassas and six of Manassas Park.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases reported across the state topped 40,000 on Wednesday to reach 40,249. That includes 907 new cases, down sharply from more than 1,600 reported on Tuesday. Virginia also reported 60 additional hospitalizations and 45 additional deaths.
The new numbers bring the state's COVID-19 totals to 40,249 cases, 4,385 hospitalizations and 1,281 deaths.
The Prince William Health District added 95 new cases, five new hospitalizations and four additional deaths, bringing the local COVID-19 tallies to 6,320 cases, 526 hospitalizations and 115 deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: Another bit of good news in Wednesday's report was the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, which dipped again on Wednesday and now stands at 21.5%, down from 22.3% on Tuesday.
Prince William's percent-positivity, however, rose from third to second in the state, behind only Lord Fairfax, which has a rate of 26.3%. Fairfax County, which had been in second place, dropped below Prince William with 21.4% on Wednesday. The Lord Fairfax Health District includes Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties as well as the City of Winchester -- all of which entered phase one of Virginia's reopening phases on Friday, May 15.
Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests also dipped again from 14.1% on Tuesday to 13.9% on Wednesday, the VDH data says.
The percent-positivity rate fluctuates daily depending on the number of tests administered and the positive results.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures the Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Northern Virginia cases, deaths: COVID-19 is blamed for 710 deaths in Northern Virginia. They include 42 in Alexandria, up one; 109 in Arlington, up five; 364 in Fairfax County, up 24; four in Fairfax City, unchanged; eight in Falls Church, up two; five in Fauquier County, unchanged; 53 in Loudoun County, up one; 10 in the City of Manassas, up one; six in Manassas Park, unchanged; 99 in Prince William County, up three; four in Stafford County, unchanged; and six in Spotsylvania County, unchanged.
Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations were up across the state on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There were 1,459 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Virginia, up 56 from Tuesday, with 390 in intensive care units, up 24, and 203 on ventilators, up 13.
Also, 5,367 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Wednesday, May 27, up 153 in 24 hours.
Northern Virginia cases: The Northern Virginia region now has a cumulative total of at least 24,155 cases of COVID-19.
They include 1,824 in Alexandria, up 39; 1,988 in Arlington, up 53; 966 in the City of Manassas, up 10; 280 in Manassas Park, up three; and 10,069 in Fairfax County, up 230.
Meanwhile, there are now 302 cases in Fauquier County, up two; 2,274 in Loudoun County, up 88; 5,074 in Prince William County, up 82; 474 in Spotsylvania County, up 11; and 657 in Stafford County, up 15.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Monday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19, with 1,396, up 27 from Tuesday. The age group makes up 22.4%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 102 have been hospitalized, up three, and four have died, up one from Tuesday.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,190, up nine from Tuesday. The age group makes up 19.1% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 65 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,111, up 18 from Tuesday. Residents in their 20s make up 17.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 32 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged from Tuesday.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,029, up 15 from Tuesday. Residents in their 50s make up 16.5% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 122 have been hospitalized, up two, and seven have died, unchanged from Tuesday.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 397, up nine from Tuesday. The group makes up 6.4% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 205 cases, up five from Tuesday. Children under 9 comprise 3.3% of the county's total number of cases, the lowest number of any age group.
Among the 205 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, three have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 561, up six from Tuesday. The age group makes up 9%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 97 have been hospitalized, up four, and 24 have died, up one from Tuesday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the seventh-highest number of cases in the county with 192 cases, up three since Tuesday. They comprise 3.1% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 192 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 53 have been hospitalized, up one, and 30 have died, up one in the last 24 hours.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Friday, 149 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up three in the past 24 hours. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.4% of the county's cases.
Of the 149 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 49 have been hospitalized, up one, and 48 have died, also up one.
New here. I took a test last Tuesday/Wednesday in Manassas. They still haven't called me. Called the people doing the test they state they don't handle the results and someone will call this week.
If you feel OK, why would you take the test? 5 minutes later (figuratively speaking) you can get infected and the entire test was a waste of time.
Our inept governor and his staff should travel, to Florida to learn how to handle the virus.
Let businesses set their rules for dealing with the public in a safe manner till this blows over. Keep the beurocrats and politicians quarantine in Richmond, leave the rest of us alone.
Its obvious it peaked in April by any metric. Obvious and deliberate overreaction by the Governor.
Peaked yes but due to the lack of appropriate measures by people out and about, it's declining at an alarming slow rate.
Looks like the governor is incapable of managing the virus crisis. Things are going from bad to worse by the day.
You want to see how fast they open. ? Stop paying all of the state employees and politicians from governor down. Then you see how fast the politicians change.
What is going to change by June 10th that will allow businesses to re-open. I can only imagine he will try to push the date back again.
As more people are tested, more people will test positive for COVID-19. Flu viruses can hang-around for years. So, businesses could be closed for years.
Its insane to do that you know that right?
Because people are impatient and not taking it as seriously as they should. The stay at home order needs to be strictly enforced and more businesses need to shut down. I'm sorry, but McDonalds and Starbucks aren't essential. I see kids continuing to play on playgrounds and teenagers socializing because they are too dumb to realize the ramifications of their actions, nor do they care because they seem no threat to themselves. I received an email from a painting contractor the other day saying they are open and operating as an essential business. Really!? Stay home people or this will never get better!
We need to shut down 75% of the government, it is also not essential. Then we shall see how fast everything reopens. For the people who work at McDonalds, McDonalds is essential.
Brad take your gibberish elsewhere fascist. More people are dying of murder, suicide and other health conditions because of quarantines and lock downs then this bad year flu. If you had practiced better eating and sanitary habits we probably wouldn't even have to discuss this you confused gender fool. Go see a psychiatrist.
Its simple, go back to work. If your sick dont go out stay home till is passed. Stay away from elder people and wash your hands dont touch your face.
InsideCommenter + Brad = Morons. Were you idiots calling him out for acting too soon before you started saying he acted too late like the rest of the Libtard party?
weouchere + zcxnissan = batshit crazy morons. I was never calling him out for acting too soon, he acted to late if we had started these measures two weeks earlier we would've been able to avoid 90% of the cases. The gas-lighting and lies you all do are just hilarious.
Actually it has been noted by many medical studies that blacks are more susceptible because they have many underlying conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, unhealthy lifestyles. Social distancing is not being practiced in the cities. That's obvious. See New York City. Also wondering why nursing home death statistics are not being reported properly. They are ginning up the totals trying to use any disaster for political advantage. InsideCommenter and Brad your TDS is obvious.
The numbers in Chesterfield pale in comparison to Democrat cities and counties nationwide.
Ignorant statement of the article award has now been granted. A virus will spread where more people live, places that are more densely populated are naturally where the virus will spread faster. Despite this Democratic areas have been doing better than Red states who are whining like crybabies about not being able to get a haircut or dine in, a rise in cases in the state of Kentucky was attributed to fascist protests about the stay at home orders.
Gaslighting was a mastery first aced by Tamanny Hall democrats and passed on from generation to generation. From there to democrat Klansmen and segregationists. Even up to the modern day. Nowadays they have turned more fascistic/communist with their green new deals and universal incomes. Not to mention the bs being slung about global warming/climate change, or whatever they will call it next week.
Look, people are dying because of this terrible disease. Why don't you take your lies and obsessions to some neo-conservative chat room, no one wants to read your gibberish here.
What is this hot pile of garbage you call an argument. All you do is name call talk about facts and logic not whatever you saw on Facebook.
All he said was people are dying. That is accurate. Nationally we've had more deaths in a month than from a year with flu and that's with all the social distancing. If you're not capable of taking in seriously or don't want to be stuck at home, please at least where a mask and avoid contact with others.
ed1,
I agree with the one who talked about the mortality of this grave disease. The one who I was rebutting was zcxnissan who constantly trolls and makes up lies.
If these non-essential democrats would stay home it would stop spreading.
Maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists would stay at their home instead of prancing around we could flatten the curve.
Or maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists had done their job timely and correctly in the first place these unfortunates might not have been infected or died.
I guess going to Chinatown doesn't count if your Nancy Pelosi. So many lies, it comes natural to the old bat. She's probably a super spreader. She probably used hydroxychloroquine as an antidote.
Why would she use an unproven, dangerous drug pushed by trump. Was he being sarcastic about that one as well or only about disinfectant and really bright lights?
Funny how most of the deaths are in Democrat cities and states. I guess they don't follow rules or laws.
Chesterfield is heavily Republican and has many cases. Anyhow cases tend to be in areas that have a larger population. Has nothing to do with political affiliation or rule following.
