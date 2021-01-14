The deaths of nine more Prince William County residents due to COVID-19 have been reported over the last three days, bringing the total local death toll to 310, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The most recent fatalities including three reported on Tuesday, one reported Wednesday and five reported on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The deaths included those of three women and six men, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, one in their 70s and three age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

Prince William Health District's COVID-19 death toll: 310 Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park have so far lost 310 residents to COVID-19…

The most recent local deaths come during what has been the most deadly period of the pandemic in Virginia. The state has reported 233 deaths in just the last three days, pushing the average number of deaths reported daily to 50 -- the highest since the pandemic began.

Cases: A bit of positive news locally is that the seven-day average number of daily cases reported in the Prince William Health District has dipped to 241, down from a Dec. 27 peak of 295.

Whether the dip reflects a lull in testing over the holidays, however, is not clear. As of Friday, experts analyzing Virginia's pandemic data predicted cases would decline after the holidays, reflecting a dip in testing, and then rise again through the first week of February.

Weekly cases in Virginia are expected to peak between 38,000 and 57,000 on Feb. 14, according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which has developed a model to track and project the course of the pandemic.

Statewide, Virginia reported 5,294 new cases and 115 hospitalizations on Thursday. The Prince William Health District reported 319 new cases and seven new hospitalizations.

New cases: Of the 319 new cases reported locally on Thursday, 291 were in Prince William County while 24 were in Manassas and four were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases on Thursday with 54, followed by residents in their 30s and kids and teens ages 10 to 19, with 49 new cases reported in each group.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 72 cases on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 set yet another new record on Wednesday, Jan. 13, with 3,208 people hospitalized due to the virus.

The number dipped to 3,196 on Thursday. The number included 664 in Northern Virginia; 775 in Eastern Virginia; 707 in Central Virginia; 455 in Northwest Virginia; and 593 in Southwest Virginia.

Of those hospitalized, 583 patients were in intensive care units across the state and 366 were on ventilators, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

About 36% of the state's ventilators were in use and 83% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Thursday, according to the VHHA.

There were six new hospitalizations reported locally on Thursday, including those of one resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and two age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 18.8% on Thursday, down from 19.6% last week. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Cases per 100,000 residents: Prince William and Manassas reported the highest rates of COVID-19 per capita in the Northern Virginia region on Thursday.

The City of Manassas reported a rate of 56.9, while Prince William County reported a rate of 52.

COVID-19 rates per capita in the region ranged on Thursday from a low of 27.4 in Loudoun County to a high of 56.9 in Manassas.

Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 59 on Thursday.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools remained on Thursday in the "highest risk" or "higher risk" level -- the highest on the CDC scale -- in three of five of the tool's metrics.

The county's ratings improved, however, in the percent change in number of cases since last week, which showed a decrease of 17.1% and is now in the "lowest risk" range.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 803.2, which is more than four times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 19.3%, also in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the number of hospital beds occupied in the region is in the "moderate risk" range at 82%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 17.2%, which is in the "higher risk" category -- the highest for that category.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday with 58. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 46 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 9, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes: 20111, 20112, 20137, 20155, 20187, 22026, 22134, 22172, 22192 and 22193.

Daily averages stayed the same in four ZIP Codes: 20119, 20136, 20143 and 22025, while dropping in six: 20109, 20110, 20169, 20181, 22125 and 22191.

Saturday, Jan. 9: COVID-19 cases, current hospitalizations set new records, local cases top 300

New COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations reported across Virginia on Saturday set new state records as experts analyzing Virginia's COVID-19 data still say the pandemic will get worse in the coming weeks before it gets better.

New cases reported across the state numbered 5,798 on Saturday, Jan. 9, beating the most recent record of 5,387 set just three days ago on Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to VDH data.

Virginia is currently adding about 4,500 cases a day, on average, for a weekly total of about 31,500. That number, however, is likely artificially low because testing levels declined over the holidays, according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes COVID-19 data for the VDH.

Case numbers are expected to rise between now and mid-February with a weekly peak between 38,000 and 57,000 expected on Feb. 14, according to the UVA Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 pandemic model.

The model is updated weekly. The current projection is actually lower than the post-Thanksgiving projection, which predicted a peak of 98,000 a week in early February.

Cases are expected to reach 152,000 in February before dropping to about 115,000 in March, partly because of increased administration of the vaccine, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute's most recent report says.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for COVID-19, which set a new record on Saturday with 3,032 people currently hospitalized, are also expected to rise between 10% to 20% over the next couple of weeks, the RAND Corporation says.

On Saturday, Virginia reported 107 new hospitalizations and 69 more deaths. The commonwealth is still losing an average of 38 people a day to the pandemic.

The Prince William Health District reported 308 new cases and 13 new hospitalizations over the last two days but no new deaths.

Local deaths: The latest local death, that of a woman age 80 or older, was reported on Thursday, Jan. 7, bringing the local death toll to 301.

New cases: Of the 308 new cases reported locally on Saturday, 289 were in Prince William County while 16 were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 65, followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 54, and then by residents in their 30s with 53.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 51 cases on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Hospitalizations: Of the 3,032 people hospitalized across the state on Saturday, 635 were in Northern Virginia, down 11 from Thursday; 691 were in Eastern Virginia, up 15; 682 were in Central Virginia, up 31; 472 were in Northwest Virginia, up one; and 552 were in Southwest Virginia, up four.

Of those hospitalized, 565 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down three from Thursday, and 348 were on ventilators, down 18 from Thursday.

There were 12 new hospitalizations reported locally, including those of one child or teen between the ages of 10 and 19; one resident in their 20s, two in their 30s; one in their 40s; one in their 50s; four in their 60s; and two in their 70s, according to VDH data.

About 35% of the state's ventilators were in use and 84% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Thursday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests drifted down again on Saturday, dropping from 20.7% to 19.6%. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: Prince William County's infection rate per capita remained behind that of Fauquier County on Saturday. Fauquier posted the highest infection rate in Northern Virginia with 64.9. Prince William's rate was 57.6, down from 62.7 on Thursday.

Rates per capita in the region ranged on Saturday from a low of 28.3 in Loudoun County to a high of 64.9 in Fauquier. The statewide rate was 58.6 on Saturday.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools were in the "highest risk" or "higher risk" level -- the highest on the CDC scale -- in four of five of the tool's metrics on Saturday.

One secondary metric, the percent of hospital beds filled in the region, was the only measure in the "moderate risk" range at 84.8%.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 806.2, which is more than four times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 19.1%, also in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week showed an increase of .1%, which is in the "higher risk" range.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region is in the "moderate risk" range at 84.8%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 17.8%, which is in the "higher risk" category -- the highest for that category.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 49. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 46 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 9, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes: 20111, 20112, 20137, 20155, 20187, 22026, 22134, 22172, 22192 and 22193.

Daily averages stayed the same in four ZIP Codes: 20119, 20136, 20143 and 22025, while dropping in six: 20109, 20110, 20169, 20181, 22125 and 22191.

Thursday, Jan. 7: Prince William loses another resident to COVID-19 as hospitalizations reach 3,000 statewide

Prince William reported the death of another resident to COVID-19 on Thursday, this time a woman age 80 or older. Meanwhile current number of people hospitalized across their state for COVID-19 continued its relentless upward climb, reaching 3,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Local deaths: The latest local fatality brings the local death toll to 301. Statewide, there were 49 new deaths reported on Thursday.

New cases: Virginia reported 5,379 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, eight less than the 5,387 reported on Wednesday, Jan. 7, which set a new state record.

The Prince William Health District reported 311 new cases on Thursday, including 294 in Prince William County and 17 in Manassas but none in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 61, followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 54, and then by residents in their 40s, with 50.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 56 cases on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Hospitalizations: Of the 3,000 people hospitalized across the state on Thursday, 646 were in Northern Virginia, up 20 from Wednesday; 676 were in Eastern Virginia, up 15; 651 were in Central Virginia, up 22; 471 were in Northwest Virginia, up 11; and 556 were in Southwest Virginia, up 10.

Of those hospitalized, 568 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up 31 from Wednesday, and 366 were on ventilators, up 29 from Wednesday.

There were three new hospitalizations reported locally, including those of one resident in their 70s and two age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

About 34% of the state's ventilators were in use and 84% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Thursday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked downward for the first time in several days, dropping from 21% on Wednesday to 20.7% on Thursday. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.7% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: Prince William County's infection rate per capita remained behind that of Fauquier County on Wednesday. Fauquier posted the highest infection rate per capita in Northern Virginia with 65.1. Prince William's rate was 62.7, up slightly from yesterday's 62.6.

Rates per capita in the region ranged on Wednesday from a low of 32.5 in Loudoun County to a high of 65.1 in Fauquier. The statewide rate was 55.5 on Thursday.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools was in the "highest risk" or "higher risk" level -- the highest on the CDC scale -- in four of five of the tool's metrics.

One secondary metric -- the percent of hospital beds filled in the region -- at 74.8% was the only measure in the "lower risk" range.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 822, which is more than four times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 19.2%, also in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week showed an increase of 14.4%, which is also in the "highest risk" range.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region is in the "lower risk" range at 74.8%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 17.2%, which is in the "higher risk" category, the highest for that category.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday with 50. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 38 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Thursday, Jan. 7: Prince William marks grim milestone: 300 deaths as Va. sets new records in cases, hospitalizations

Virginia set two new records Wednesday in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic -- both new cases reported in the last 24 hours and current hospitalizations reached new heights.

Meanwhile, the Prince William Health District hit a grim milestone: 300 local residents have now been lost to COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William County reported the loss of a man in his 60s to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The latest fatality was the third reported locally in the new year and the 300th since the pandemic began in March 2020. Statewide, there were 35 new deaths reported on Wednesday.

Virginia reported 5,387 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 5,239 reported over a 24-hour period set on Thursday, Dec. 31.

There were also 2,925 Virginians hospitalized on Wednesday for the virus, an increase of nine since the state's last record-setting day for hospitalizations, which was just one day ago on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Meanwhile, Prince William County's COVID-19 metrics on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tool designed to gauge the risk of reopening schools are higher than ever.

Four of five metrics on the tool are now in the most extreme "highest risk" or "higher risk" ranges, while one is in the "moderate risk" range.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,925 people hospitalized across the state on Wednesday, 626 were in Northern Virginia, down 10 from Tuesday; 661 were in Eastern Virginia, up 30; 629 were in Central Virginia, unchanged; 460 were in Northwest Virginia, down 16; and 546 were in Southwest Virginia, down three.

Of those hospitalized, 537 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down 21 from Tuesday, and 337 were on ventilators, down 20 from Tuesday.

Locally, there were six new hospitalizations reported locally, including those of one resident in their 40s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 60s, according to VDH data.

About 34% of the state's ventilators were in use and 84% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Weday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Cases: The Prince William Health District reported 359 new cases on Wednesday, including 334 in Prince William County, 16 in Manassas and nine in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 77, followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 70, and then by residents in their 40s, with 63.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 64 cases on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests drifted upward again on Wednesday, rising to 21%. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 21% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: Prince William County's infection rate per capita remained behind that of Fauquier County on Wednesday. Fauquier posted the highest infection rate per capita in Northern Virginia with 64.5. Prince William's rate was 62.6.

Rates per capita in the region ranged on Wednesday from a low of 34.3 in Loudoun County to a high of 64.5 in Fauquier. The statewide rate was 55.3 on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's 53.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools was in the "highest risk" or "higher risk" level -- the highest on the CDC scale -- in four of five of the tool's metrics.

One secondary metric -- the percent of hospital beds filled in the region -- was the only measure in the "moderate risk" range.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 831, which is more than four times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 18.7%, also in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week showed an increase of 11.4%, which is also in the "highest risk" range.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region is in the "moderate risk" range at 83.7%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 17.4%, which is in the "higher risk" category, the highest for that category.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 77. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 41 new cases and then by Manassas ZIP Code 22010 with 20 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Hospitalizations for COVID-19 set another state record, Prince William adds 327 new cases

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 set another record on Tuesday, rising to 2,918 -- up 153 from Monday.

Meanwhile, two other key metrics fo community spread of the virus -- percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and the rate of infections per capita -- rose across the state as well as in the Prince William Health District.

New COVID-19 cases in Virginia topped 4,000 on Tuesday with 4,377. The state also added 139 new hospitalizations as well as 59 additional deaths.

Deaths reported in a one-day period have exceeded 50 only a handful of times during the pandemic. There were no new deaths reported locally on Tuesday, however. The local death toll remained 299.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,918 people hospitalized across the state on Tuesday, 636 were in Northern Virginia, up 52 from Monday; 631 were in Eastern Virginia, up 10; 629 were in Central Virginia, up 52; 476 were in Northwest Virginia, down 43; and 476 were in Northwest Virginia, up 12.

Of those hospitalized, 558 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down five from Monday, and 337 were on ventilators, down two.

Locally, there were six new hospitalizations reported locally, including those of two residents in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s.

About 35% of the state's ventilators were in use and 81% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Cases: The Prince William Health District reported 327 new cases on Tuesday, including 299 in Prince William County, 18 in Manassas and 10 in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 65, followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 63.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 56 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests drifted upward again on Tuesday, rising to 20.9%. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.9% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: Prince William County's infection rate per capita remained behind that of Fauquier County on Tuesday. Fauquier posted the highest infection rate per capita at 61.7. Prince William's was 58.2.

Rates per capita in the region ranged on Tuesday from a low of 32.9 in Loudoun County to a high of 61.7 in Fauquier. The statewide rate was 53 on Tuesday, up from Monday's 52.6.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools remained in the "highest risk" level in two metrics and one secondary metric. The school division is in the "lower risk" and "moderate risk" ranges in two other secondary metrics.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 838, which is more than four times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days is 18.3%, also in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week showed a decline of 5.5%, which is in the "lower risk" category.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region is in the "moderate risk" range at 83.6%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients is 17.5%, which is in the "higher risk" category, the highest for that category.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 71. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 55 new cases and then by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192 with 45 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Tuesday, Jan. 4: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 set another state record, Prince William adds 216 new cases

The number of patients currently hospitalized across Virginia for COVID-19 set another new state record on Monday with 2,765. But new COVID-19 cases added in the past 24 hours dipped below 4,000 statewide with 3,771 new cases, down more than 1,200 from the 5,010 reported on Sunday.

Locally, the Prince William Health District also reported fewer new cases on Monday: 216, down 109 from the 325 reported on Sunday. There were also no new hospitalizations nor deaths reported locally on Monday.

Virginia reported 77 new hospitalizations and eight more deaths on Monday, Jan. 4, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local deaths: The deaths of 12 Prince William County residents to COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, Dec. 29, including that of one resident in their 30s.

The local death toll remained 299 on Monday, Jan. 4. As of Jan. 4, Virginia was losing an average of 38 residents a day to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,765 people hospitalized across the state on Monday, 621 were in Eastern Virginia; 584 were in Northern Virginia; 577 were in Central Virginia; 519 were in Northwest Virginia and 464 were in Northwest Virginia.

Of those hospitalized, 563 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up six from Sunday, and 339 were on ventilators, up five from Sunday.

About 34% of the state's ventilators were in use and 82% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Monday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Cases: Of the 216 new cases reported locally on Monday, 208 were in Prince William County, eight were in Manassas and none were in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 20s and 40s reported the most new cases with 42 in each age group. They were followed by residents age 10 to 19, who reported 30 new cases.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 42 cases on Monday, Jan. 4.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Monday to 20.8%, up from 20.7% on Sunday. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.8% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita fell behind that of Fauquier County on Monday. Fauquier posted the highest infection rate per capita at 60.2.

Rates per capita in the region ranged on Monday from a low of 31.1 in Loudoun County to a high of 60.2 in Fauquier. Prince William was in second place with 57, according to VDH data.

The statewide rate was 52.6 on Monday, up from 50.6 on Sunday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Monday with 38. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 36 new cases and then by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192 with 32 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Sunday, Jan. 3: New COVID-19 cases top 5,000 across the state, Prince William adds 325

New COVID-19 cases added in the past 24 hours topped 5,000 in Virginia again on Sunday. It's the third time the daily total exceeded 5,000 in the pandemic, all of which occurred in the last four days.

Virginia added 5,010 new cases, 70 new hospitalizations and seven deaths since Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William Health District added 325 new cases and three new hospitalizations, including those of a resident between the ages of 10 and 19 and one in their 20s. It's the second hospitalization of a local young person between the ages of 10 and 19 reported in the last two days.

For the first time since Tuesday, however, there were no new local deaths. The deaths of 12 Prince William County residents to COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, Dec. 29, including that of one resident in their 30s.

The local death toll remained 299 on Sunday, Jan. 3. As of Jan. 3, Virginia is losing an average of 39 residents a day to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped again on Sunday after peaking at 2,754 on Friday, Jan. 1, which was a new record for the pandemic.

There were 2,708 people hospitalized across the state on Sunday, down two from Saturday. The numbers of patients hospitalized in each region of the state had not been updated as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Of those hospitalized, 557 patients were in intensive care units across the state, unchanged from Saturday, and 344 were on ventilators, up nine from Saturday.

About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 80% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Sunday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were three new hospitalizations reported on Sunday, involving the younger resident between the ages of 10 and 19, one resident in their 20s and one in their 60s.

Cases: There were 325 new cases reported locally on Sunday, up from 289 on Saturday. They included 278 in Prince William County, 38 in Manassas and nine in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 40s reported the most with 63. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 61 new cases and then by residents in their 30s, who reported 55.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 64 cases on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Sunday to 20.7%, up from 20.1% on Saturday. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.7% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 27. It dipped to 54.9 on Sunday, down from 57.6 on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Sunday from a low of 32.2 in Loudoun County to a high of 54.9 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 50.6 on Sunday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 44. It was followed by Manassas area ZIP Code 20109 with 40 new cases and then by Gainesville ZIP Code 20155 with 36 new cases, which is a pandemic record.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Saturday, Jan. 2: Prince William loses 7th resident in their 30s to COVID, adds 289 new cases

Prince William County has lost yet another resident due to COVID-19, this time a man in his 30s. Meanwhile, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests exceeded 20% and a local young person between the ages of 10 and 19 was recently hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest fatality marks the seventh local person in their 30s to die from the pandemic, according to VDH data, and brings the local death toll to 299. Prince William has lost 12 residents to the pandemic since Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Statewide, Virginia reported 36 additional deaths on Saturday and is now losing an average of 39 residents a day to COVID-19, according to the most recent seven-day average posted on the VDH website.

New cases reported across Virginia on Saturday dipped below 4,000 for the first time since Dec. 28. There were 3,989 new cases reported on Jan. 2, down from the 5,182 reported on New Year's Day.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also dipped for the first time in several days. There were 2,710 people hospitalized across the state on Saturday, down from 2,754 on Friday, which set a state record.

Cases: There were 289 new cases reported locally on Saturday, including 269 in Prince William County, 17 in Manassas and three in Manassas Park.

Of the local new cases, residents in their 20s reported the most with 63. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 56 new cases, and then by residents in their 30s, who reported 40.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 61 cases on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,710 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, 596 were in Northern Virginia (down 20 from Friday); 510 were in Southwest Virginia (down seven); 593 were in Eastern Virginia (down eight); 453 were in Northwest Virginia (down 12); and 558 were in Central Virginia (down three).

Of those hospitalized, 557 patients were in intensive care units across the state, unchanged from Friday, and 335 were on ventilators, up 13.

About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 80% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Saturday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were two new hospitalizations reported on Saturday, involving the younger resident between the ages of 10 and 19 and another resident in their 50s.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Saturday to 20.1%, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.1% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday. It rose to 57.6 on Saturday, up from Friday's 53.6.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Friday from a low of 33 in Manassas Park to a high of 57.6 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 48.9 on Saturday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 57. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 20110 with 49 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Friday, Jan. 1: Private schools in Manassas, Dale City report COVID-19 outbreaks, local death toll rises

All Saints Catholic School in Manassas and Evangel Christian School in Dale City have reported outbreaks of COVID-19 resulting in a total of 21 cases. Meanwhile the county lost yet another resident to the pandemic, this time a man in his 70s.

The latest fatality, reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 1, brings the local death toll to 298. Prince William has lost 11 residents to the pandemic since Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Statewide, Virginia reported 49 additional deaths on Friday and is now losing an average of 37 residents a day to COVID-19, according to VDH data.

School outbreaks: All Saints Catholic and Evangel Christian schools are the first kindergarten through 12th grade schools in the Prince William Health District to report cases that meet the VDH definition of "outbreaks." The state defines an outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases stemming from an exposure in the same setting among unrelated people.

The two outbreaks first appeared on the VDH website last week, but the names of the schools were not included on the VDH "outbreaks by setting" dashboard until Jan. 1.

All Saints Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth-grade private school at 2924 Stonewall Road in Manassas, reported five cases stemming from an outbreak dated Dec. 22, 2020, the VDH website says.

Evangel Christian School, a kindergarten through 12th grade school located at 14836 Ashdale Ave. in Dale City, reported 16 cases stemming from a Dec. 22 outbreak, according to the VDH website.

Attempts to reach officials at both schools for comment were not immediately successful Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 97 outbreaks in K-12 schools throughout the state that have resulted in 593 cases, according to VHD data.

New cases reported across Virginia on Friday exceeded 5,000 for the second day in a row. There were 5,182 new cases reported Jan. 1. That's 57 fewer than the 5,239 cases reported Thursday, Dec. 31, which set a new state record.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to climb and stood at 2,754 across the state on Friday, setting yet another new record.

Cases: New cases reported locally on Friday exceeded 400, with 358 in Prince William County, 41 in Manassas and 10 in Manassas Park.

Of the local new cases, residents in their 20s reported the most with 70. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 64 new cases, and then by kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who reported 63 new cases.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 93 cases on Friday, Jan. 1.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,754 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, 616 were in Northern Virginia (down 11 from Thursday); 517 were in Southwest Virginia (down two); 601 were in Eastern Virginia (up eight); 465 were in Northwest Virginia (up 12); and 555 were in Central Virginia (up three).

Of those hospitalized, 557 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up 32 from Thursday, and 322 were on ventilators, down six.

About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 81% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Friday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were three new hospitalizations reported on Friday, involving one resident in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Friday to 19.9%, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 19.9% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday. It dipped to 53.6 on Friday, down from Thursday's 54.8.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Friday from a low of 33.9 in Alexandria to a high of 53.6 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 44.9 on Friday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Friday with 68. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 64 new cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.