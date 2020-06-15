The Prince William Health District reported just 39 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Monday -- down 55% from the 87 reported on Sunday -- but three more local residents have succumbed to the disease, bringing the local death toll to 141, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the local area's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped again from Sunday's 14.6% to Monday's 14.3%. Still, the local rate remains the highest in Virginia.
Prince William lost one additional female resident to COVID-19 and two more men. One was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was age 80 or older.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has so far lost 65 women and 76 men to COVID-19. They include two in their 30s, six in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, 28 in their 60s, 36 in their 70s and 57 age 80 or older.
The local deaths make up half of the six additional COVID-19 deaths reported across the state on Monday, June 15. The state also reported 380 new COVID-19 cases and 52 hospitalizations.
The local health district reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional hospitalizations and three deaths.
The new cases bring the health district's COVID-19 totals to 8,306 cases, 744 hospitalizations and 141 deaths.
Percent-positivity rate: Statewide, the percent-positivity rate also dipped to 7.5% on Monday, down from 7.6% on Sunday, while Northern Virginia's rate dropped to 11.1%.
The World Health Organization recommends a percent-positivity rate of 10%, which the organization says is an indicator that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.
The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's three reopening phases.
Hospitalizations: Overall, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were down across the state on Monday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 dropped to 902, down 56 from Sunday.
The number of patients in intensive care units dropped from 334 on Sunday to 269 on Monday, down 65, while the number on patients on ventilators also fell from 155 on Sunday to 130 on Monday, down 25, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Also, 7,230 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had been discharged as of Monday, up 52 since Sunday.
Cases are highest among working-age residents ages 20 to 59
On Sunday, the VDH report continued to show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,812, up five from Sunday. The age group makes up 22.1%, of the county's total cases.
Among 40-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 134 have been hospitalized, up one, and six have died, the latter of which is unchanged.
County residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are reporting the next-highest number of cases with 1,558, up three from Sunday. The age group makes up 19% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 30-something Prince William residents who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 87 have been hospitalized and two have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the third-highest number of cases with 1,476, up nine from Sunday. Residents in their 20s make up 18% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 20-something residents who have fallen ill from COVID-19, 46 have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
County health district residents between the ages of 50 to 59 make up the fourth-highest number of cases with 1,292, up six from Sunday. Residents in their 50s make up 15.8% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 50-somethings who have fallen ill with COVID-19, 171 have been hospitalized and 12 have died, both of which are unchanged.
Kids and teens between the ages of 10 and 19 reported the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 593, up one from Sunday. The group makes up 7.2% of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Among 10- to 19-year-olds who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
The county's children -- those ages 9 and younger -- accounted for 281 cases, up three in 24 hours. Children under 9 comprise 3.4% of the county's total number of cases, the third-lowest number of any age group.
Among the 281 children ages 9 and under who have tested positive for the disease, six have been hospitalized and none have died, both of which are unchanged.
Older residents have fewer cases, but more hospitalizations, deaths
County residents between the ages of 60 and 69, meanwhile, make up the fifth-highest number of cases, with 694, up four from Sunday. The age group makes up 8.5%, of the county's total number of cases.
Among 60-somethings, 148 have been hospitalized, up two, and 28 have died, up one since Sunday.
County residents between the ages of 70 and 79 make up the second-lowest number of cases in the county with 263 cases, up two from Sunday. They comprise 3.2% of the county's total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 263 residents in their 70s who have tested positive for the disease, 73 have been hospitalized and 36 have died, up one from Sunday.
County residents ages of 80 and older account for the second-lowest number of cases and but the highest number of deaths.
As of Monday, 212 county residents age 80 and older have tested positive for COVID-19, up two from Sunday. Cases among residents ages 80 and older make up 2.6% of the county's cases.
Of the 212 residents in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19, 69 have been hospitalized and 57 have died, the latter of which is up one in the past 24 hours.
