Prince William County has lost two more residents to COVID-19, a man and a woman, one in their 60s and one age 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest two fatalities, both reported on Thursday, bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 241. Five local deaths were reported in just the last two days.

The health district also reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and four more hospitalizations, including those of residents in their 40s, 50s and 60s as well as one resident age 80 or older.

Also, the Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up for the first time in recent days, rising from 5.9%, an all-time low, to 6%. The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate remains below the key measure of 5%, holding steady at 4.5% on Wednesday.

Virginia added 450 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 51 new hospitalizations and 20 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,228.

Prince William County has so far lost 207 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 138 men and 103 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 56 were in their 60s, 62 were in their 70s and 90 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 27 new cases reported in the health district on Thursday, all were in Prince William County. No new cases were reported in Manassas or Manassas Park. The total number of cases in Manassas Park was adjusted down by one in the VDH report.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Thursday with seven. They were followed by residents in their 60s with six new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported two new cases on Thursday, while those ages 9 and under reported three new cases.

Residents in their 70s reported one new case, while those in their 50s and those age 80 and older reported no new cases.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 5.9%. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.3%, also a slight rise from Wednesday's 4%.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole dipped from 4.5% to 4.3% on Thursday.

The Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 5.7%, up from 5.6% on Wednesday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 4.4%, and then by NOVA, with 4.3%.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure on the VDH website that measures community transmission of the virus, only the "Near Southwest" region of Virginia has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission."

The data behind that determination are decreasing, however, the VDH says.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, has "low community transmission" the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 908 to 913, up five.

There were 210 patients in intensive care units, up 20, as well as 107 on ventilators, up three. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Thursday with seven. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20109, which reported five new cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Prince William loses 3 more residents to COVID-19, adds 31 new cases

The deaths of three more local residents due to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, those of two women and one man, one of whom was in their 70s and two age 80 or older.

The latest fatalities included two Prince William County residents and one resident of the City of Manassas. They bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 239, according to the Prince William Health District.

The health district also reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more hospitalizations, including those of residents in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to tick down on Wednesday, however, dropping from 6% to 5.9%, the lowest level since the VDH began posting local percent-positivity rates in March.

Virginia's statewide percent-positivity rate remains below the key measure of 5%, dropping from 4.6% to 4.5% on Wednesday.

Virginia added 755 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as well as 63 new hospitalizations and 21 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,208.

Local deaths: Prior to Wednesday's report, the most recent local death, that of a Prince William County man in his 50s, was reported on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Prince William County has so far lost 205 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 137 men and 102 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 62 were in their 70s and 89 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 31 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 26 were in Prince William County and five were in Manassas. The total number of cases in Manassas Park was adjusted down by two in the VDH report.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 20. They were followed by residents in their 50s with five new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported no new cases on Wednesday, while those ages 9 and under reported four new cases.

Residents in their 60s reported one new case, while those in their 70s reported two. There was one new case reported in residents age 80 and older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 5.9%. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4%.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole dipped from 4.8% to 4.5% on Wednesday.

The Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 5.6%, up from 5.3% on Tuesday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 5%, and then by NOVA, with 4.5%.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure on the VDH website that measures community transmission of the virus, only the "Near Southwest" region of Virginia has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission."

The data behind that determination are decreasing, however, the VDH says.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, has "low community transmission" the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday fell from 958 to 908, down 50.

There were 190 patients in intensive care units, down 12, as well as 104 on ventilators, down nine. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with 11. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20110, which reported three cases each.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Prince William reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday -- almost twice the 36 reported Monday -- as well as the hospitalization of a child age 9 or under due to COVID-19.

But for the third day in a row, the local health district reported no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Also, the Prince William Health District percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to tick down on Tuesday, dropping from 6.3% to 6%. Virginia's statewide rate remains below the key measure of 5%, dipping again on Tuesday from 4.7% to 4.6%.

Virginia added 923 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday -- a large jump from the 449 reported on Monday -- as well as 62 new hospitalizations and 15 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,187.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, that of a Prince William County man in his 50s, was reported on Saturday, Sept. 26. The fatality marked the 13th local death reported since Saturday, Sept. 12, and brought the local death toll to 236.

Prince William County has so far lost 203 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 136 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 67 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 57 were in Prince William County, seven were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 19. They were followed by residents in their 50s with 11 new cases and then by residents in their 40s with 10.

Residents in their 20s reported three new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases while those ages 9 and under reported six new cases.

Residents in their 60s reported five new cases, while those in their 70s reported no new cases. There was one new case reported in residents age 80 and older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 6%. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.2%. Both saw a slight decline from Monday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.8% on Tuesday.

The Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 5.3%, down from 5.5% on Monday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 5.1%, and then by NOVA, with 4.8%.

Transmission extent by region: According to a new measure included on the VDH website that measures the extent of community transmission of the virus, only the Southwest region of Virginia currently has a "high transmission extent" with "substantial community transmission." The data behind that determination are decreasing, however, the VDH says.

Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, has "low community transmission" the rating says.

All other regions of Virginia -- Central, Eastern, Far Southwest and Northwest -- show "moderate community spread," the VDH website says.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Tuesday. One involved a child age 9 or under, two were residents in their 50s and one was a resident in their 60s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday rose from 890 to 958, up 68.

There were 202 patients in intensive care units, up nine, as well as 113 on ventilators, up 10. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 17. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 22191, which reported 15 cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily fell over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Monday, Sept. 28: Prince William tops 15,000 total COVID-19 cases, no new local deaths reported

The Prince William Health District reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases reported locally since the pandemic began to 15,016.

There were also two hospitalizations reported on Monday. But for the second day in a row, the local health district reported no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Also, the Prince William Health District percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to tick down on Monday, dropping from 6.5% to 6.3%. Virginia's statewide rate remains below the key measure of 5%, dipping again on Monday from 4.8% to 4.7%.

Virginia added 449 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday -- about 300 fewer than were reported Sunday -- as well as 27 new hospitalizations and 13 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday, Sept. 20, and now stands at 3,172.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, that of a Prince William County man in his 50s, was reported on Saturday, Sept. 26. The fatality marked the 13th local death reported since Saturday, Sept. 12, bringing the local death toll to 236.

The VDH has been working through a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks, the agency's website says.

Prince William County has so far lost 203 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 136 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 36 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 35 were in Prince William County and one was in Manassas Park. The VDH reduced the total number of cases in the City of Manassas by one.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases on Monday with nine. They were followed by residents in their 20s and 50s with six new cases in each age group.

Residents in their 20s reported six new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported five new cases while those ages 9 and under reported two new cases.

Residents in their 60s reported no new cases, while those in their 70s reported one new case. There were no new cases reported by residents age 80 and older.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 6.3%. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.3% on Monday, a slight increase from Sunday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.9% to 4.8% on Monday.

The Southwest region again led the state with a rate of 5.5%, down from 5.6% on Sunday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 5.2%, and then by NOVA, with 4.8%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Monday, involving one resident in their 30s and one in their 40s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Monday rose from 868 to 890, up 22.

There were 193 patients in intensive care units, down five, as well as 103 on ventilators, unchanged from Sunday. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Monday with 10. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20109, which reported five new cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new cases reported daily had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Sunday, Sept. 27: Prince William reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as the hospitalization of a patient in their 50s. But for the first time since Wednesday, no additional local deaths were reported, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Also, the Prince William Health District percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to tick down on Sunday, dropping from 6.8% to 6.5%. Virginia's statewide rate remains below the key measure of 5%, holding steady at 4.8%.

Virginia added 736 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday as well as 26 new hospitalizations and 15 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 last Sunday and now stands at 3,159.

Local deaths: The death of the Prince William County man in his 50s, reported on Saturday, Sept. 26, marked the 13th local death reported since Saturday, Sept. 12. The local death toll stands at 236.

The death of a Manassas Park man in his 70s was reported Friday, Sept. 25. The death of a Prince William County woman in her 70s was reported on Thursday, Sept. 24, while the deaths of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The VDH has been working through a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks, the agency's website says.

Prince William County has so far lost 203 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 136 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 59 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 55 were in Prince William County, while two were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Sunday with 13. They were followed by residents in their 40s with 10 new cases and then by residents in their 20s and 50s with nine in each age group.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported six new cases while those ages 9 and under reported three new cases.

Residents in their 60s reported four new cases, while those in their 70s reported one new case and those age 80 and older reported two.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District continued to report the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia with 6.5%, down from 6.8% on Saturday. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.2% on Sunday, down from 5.8% on Saturday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 5.2% to 4.9%.

The Southwest region led the state with a rate of 5.6%, down from 5.7% on Saturday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 5.3%, and then by NOVA, with 4.9%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Sunday involving a resident in their 50s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday fell from 924 to 868, down 56.

There were 198 patients in intensive care units, down four, as well as 103 on ventilators, down eight. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Sunday with 13. It was followed by 22193, also in Woodbridge, with 10 and then by Manassas ZIP Code 20109 with eight.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Sunday, Sept. 27: Prince William loses man in his 50s to COVID-19, adds 76 new cases

The Prince William Health District reported the loss of another resident to COVID-19 on Saturday, that of a county man in his 50s. The latest fatality brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 236, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, 76 new local COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday as well as two additional hospitalizations, those of one resident in their 30s and one in their 50s.

The bright spot in Saturday's COVID-19 report was that both the state and local seven-day, average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to fall. For the first time since the pandemic began, Virginia's statewide rate is below the key measure of 5%, falling to 4.8%.

Prince William County's rate also ticked down from 7.1% to 6.8%. Still, Prince William's rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 975 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Saturday as well as 57 new hospitalizations and eight additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 last Sunday and now stands at 3,144.

Local deaths: The death of the Prince William County man in his 50s on Saturday marks the 13th local death reported in the last two weeks, since Saturday, Sept. 12.

The death of a Manassas Park man in his 70s was reported Friday, Sept. 25. The death of a Prince William County woman in her 70s was reported on Thursday, Sept. 24, while the deaths of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The VDH has been working through a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks, the agency's website says.

Prince William County has so far lost 203 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 136 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 22 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 76 new cases reported in the health district on Saturday, all were in Prince William County. Neither Manassas nor Manassas Park reported new cases, hospitalizations or deaths.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Saturday with 20. They were followed by residents in their 40s with 15 new cases, residents in their 20s with 13 and residents in their 50s with 12.

Residents in their 50s and 60s reported six new cases, while kids age 9 and under reported five.

Percent-positivity rate: In Northern Virginia, Prince William Health District reported the highest percent-positivity rate on Saturday with 6.8%, down from 7.1% on Friday. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.9% on Saturday, down from 6% on Friday.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole also ticked down from 5.3% to 5.2%.

The Southwest region led the state with a rate of 5.7%, down from 6% on Friday. It was followed by Eastern Virginia, which posted a rate of 5.4%, and then by NOVA, with 5.2%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Saturday involving one resident in their 30s and one in their 50s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday fell from 965 to 924, down 41.

There were 202 patients in intensive care units, down 19, as well as 111 on ventilators, down six. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Saturday with 18. It was followed by 22193, also in Woodbridge, with 15 and then by Manassas ZIP Code 20109 with 10.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in nine.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only two local ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Coded 20109, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Friday, Sept. 25: Manassas Park loses a resident in his 70s to COVID-19, county adds 79 cases

The Prince William Health District reported the loss of another resident to COVID-19 on Friday, that of a Manassas Park man in his 70s. The latest fatality brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 235, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, 79 new local COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday as well as two additional hospitalizations, that of one resident in their 30s and one in their 50s.

The local health district's seven-day, average percent-positivity rate on local tests ticked down again, however, on Friday from 7.2% to 7.1%. Still, Prince William's rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 941 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday as well as 37 new hospitalizations and 23 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday and now stands at 3,136.

Local deaths: Prior to Friday's report of a death of a Manassas Park man in his 70s, the health district reported the death of a Prince William County woman in her 70s on Thursday. The deaths of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The Prince William Health District has reported 12 deaths since Saturday, Sept. 19. They included those of a resident in their 20s as well as those in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older, according to VDH data.

The VDH has been working through a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks, the agency's website says.

Prince William County has so far lost 202 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 135 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 61 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 71 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, 68 were in Prince William County, eight were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Friday with 17. They were followed by residents in their 20s with 15 and then by residents in their 40s, with 14.

Residents in their 50s reported 10 new cases, while those in their 60s reported five. One case was reported among residents in their 70s.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported eight new cases, as did kids ages 9 and under.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 5.3% to 5.1%.

In Northern Virginia, Prince William Health District reported the highest rate, with 7.1%, which was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6%. Both were lower than the day before.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole also ticked down from 5.4% to 5.3%.

The Southwest region led the state with a rate of 6%. It was followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Thursday involving one resident in their 30s and one in their 50s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday fell from 982 to 965, down 17.

There were 221 patients in intensive care units, up two, as well as 117 on ventilators, up five. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: The Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Friday with 22. It was followed by 22191, also in Woodbridge, with 12.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Prince William loses a resident in her 70s to COVID-19, adds 41 cases

The Prince William Health District lost another resident to COVID-19 on Thursday, a woman in her 70s. The latest fatality brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 234, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, 41 new local COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday as well as two additional hospitalizations, that of one resident in their 20s and one in their 30s.

The local health district's seven-day, average percent-positivity rate on local tests ticked down again, however, on Thursday from 7.5% to 7.2%. Still, Prince William's rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 902 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday as well as 51 new hospitalizations and 24 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday and now stands at 3,113.

Local deaths: Prior to Thursday's report of a death of a woman in her 70s, the most recent local deaths, those of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The Prince William Health District has reported 11 deaths since Saturday, Sept. 19. They included those of a resident in their 20s as well as those in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older, according to VDH data.

The VDH has been working through a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks, the agency's website says.

Prince William County has so far lost 202 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 134 men and 100 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 60 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 41 new cases reported in the health district on Thursday, 35 were in Prince William County and six were in Manassas. There were no new cases in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s and 30s reported the most new cases on Thursday with nine in each age group. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported six new cases. Residents in their 50s reported five new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases as did kids ages 9 and under. Residents in their 60s also reported three new cases, while those in their 70s reported one.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 5.5% to 5.3%. In Northern Virginia, Prince William Health District reported the highest rate, with 7.2%, which was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.5%. Both were lower than the day before.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole also ticked down from 5.6% to 5.4%

The Southwest and Eastern regions led the state with rates of 6.1%. They were followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Thursday involving one resident in their 20s and one in their 30s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 916 to 982, up 66.

There were 219 patients in intensive care units, up four, as well as 112 on ventilators, down one. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Updated ZIP Code data was not immediately available on the VDH website on Thursday.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Thursday, Sept. 23: Prince William adds 35 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 35 new COVID-19 cases as well as the hospitalization of a resident in their 20s. But no additional local deaths were reported on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the local health district's seven-day, average percent-positivity rate on local tests ticked down again on Wednesday to 7.5%, the lowest level since early July. Still, Prince William's rate remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 580 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday as well as 43 new hospitalizations and 29 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday and now stands at 3,089.

Local deaths: The latest local deaths, those of a man and a woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Tuesday and brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 233.

The Prince William Health District has reported 10 deaths since Saturday, Sept. 19. They included those of a resident in their 20s as well as those in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older, according to VDH data.

The VDH has reported a backlog of deaths that occurred over the past three to four weeks but were reported to the VDH dashboard only recently.

Prince William County has so far lost 201 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 134 men and 99 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 59 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 35 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 32 were in Prince William County, two were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s, 30s and 50s reported the most new cases on Wednesday with nine in each age group. They were followed by kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who reported five new cases.

Kids ages 9 and under reported no additional cases on Wednesday.

Residents in their 40s and 60s reported one new cases in each age group.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained steady at 5.5%. In Northern Virginia, Prince William Health District reported the highest rate, with 7.5%, which was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.8%.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 6% to 5.6%.

The Southwest region continues to lead the state with an average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 6.4%. The Southwest region was followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalizations on Wednesday involving a resident in their 20s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday fell from 940 to 916, down 24.

There were 215 patients in intensive care units, up two, as well as 113 on ventilators, unchanged from Tuesday. About 21% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 10. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191, which reported seven new cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Prince William reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, adds 73 new cases

The Prince William Health District reported the deaths of two more residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. They included one man and one woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

Meanwhile the county health district reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as one new hospitalization. The local health district's seven-day, average percent-positivity rate on local tests fell to 7.6%, the lowest level since early July, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 872 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday as well as 62 new hospitalizations and 39 additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday and now stands at 3,060.

Local deaths: The latest deaths bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 233.

The Prince William Health District has reported 10 deaths since Saturday, Sept. 19. They included those of one resident in their 20s as well as those as those in their 60s, 70s and 80 or older, according to VDH data.

The VDH has reported a backlog of deaths that occurred over the last three to four weeks but were reported to the VDH dashboard only recently.

Prince William County has so far lost 201 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 134 men and 99 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 59 were in their 70s and 87 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 73 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 61 were in Prince William County and 12 were in Manassas. The number of cases in Manassas Park was adjusted down by one.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 15. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 14 new cases and then by those in their 20s with 12 new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported five new cases, while those age 9 and under also reported five.

Residents in their 40s reported eight new cases, while those in their 60s reported six. Residents in their 70s and those age 80 or older reported three in each age group.

Percent-positivity rate: Percent-positivity rates were down across the state on Tuesday. Statewide, the rate dipped from 5.7% to 5.5%.

The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell from 7.8% to 7.6%. In Northern Virginia, it was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.5%.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 6.2% to 6%.

The Southwest region continues to lead the state with an average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 6.7%. The Southwest region was followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalizations on Tuesday involving a resident in their 40s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday rose from 939 to 940, up one.

There were 213 patients in intensive care units on Tuesday, down four, as well as 113 on ventilators, up seven. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Updated ZIP Code data was not immediately available from the VDH on Tuesday.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Monday, Sept. 21: Prince William reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District added 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday -- a marked decrease from previous days -- as well as two new hospitalizations. For the second day in a row, however, the health district reported no new deaths.

Also, the Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped on Monday from 8% to 7.8% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia added 627 new COVID-19 cases statewide as well as 22 new hospitalizations and six additional deaths. The state's death toll due to the pandemic topped 3,000 on Sunday and now stands at 3,021.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District reported a total of eight deaths in the past week, including three reported on Saturday, Sept. 19: a resident in their 20s and two in their 60s. The three included two men and one woman. The local death toll due to the pandemic now numbers 231.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, three deaths were reported involving two women and one man. All were residents of the county. One was in their 60s, and two were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, two local fatalities were reported: those of two men, one of whom was in his 70s and one who was age 80 or older.

The eight recent fatalities are among what the VDH said was a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the last three to four weeks but were reported to the VDH dashboard this week.

Prince William County has so far lost 199 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 133 men and 98 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 58 were in their 70s and 86 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 32 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 29 were in Prince William County, one was in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Monday with 13. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported seven new cases and then by kids age 9 and under who reported five.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases, as did residents in their 40s. Residents in their 50s and 60s reported two new cases in each age group.

Percent-positivity rate: Percent-positivity rates were down across the state on Monday. Statewide, the rate dipped from 5.9% to 5.7%.

The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell from 8% to 7.8% on Monday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. It was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 7.6%, down from Sunday's 7.9%.

Northern Virginia's rate ticked down from 6.2% to 6%.

The Southwest region continues to lead the state with an average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 6.7%, down from Sunday's 7.1%. The Southwest region is followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Monday involving one resident in their 40s and one in their 70s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Monday rose from 939 to 995, up 56.

There were 217 patients in intensive care units on Monday, down 46, as well as 106 on ventilators, down 20. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Monday with eight. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Code 20111, which each reported five new cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Sunday, Sept. 20: State's COVID-19 death toll tops 3,000, Prince William reports 78 new cases

The Prince William Health District added 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as two new hospitalizations.

But after reporting three deaths Saturday, including that of a resident in their 20s, the local health district reported no new fatalities, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia's death toll topped 3,000 for the first time on Sunday as the state added 25 new deaths. The state also reported 856 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as 29 new hospitalizations.

The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 8% on Sunday and remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District reported a total of eight deaths in the past week, including the three reported on Saturday, Sept. 19: a resident in their 20s and two in their 60s.

The three included two men and one woman. The local death toll due to the pandemic now numbers 231.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, three deaths were reported involving two women and one man. All were residents of the county. One was in their 60s and two were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, two local fatalities were reported: those of two men, one of whom was in his 70s and one who was age 80 or older.

The eight recent fatalities are among what the VDH said was a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the last three to four weeks but were just reported to the VDH dashboard this week.

Prince William County has so far lost 199 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 133 men and 98 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 58 were in their 70s and 86 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 78 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 66 were in Prince William County and 12 were in Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s and 40s reported the most new cases on Sunday with 15 and 12, respectively.

They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 11 new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported nine new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported six new cases.

Residents in their 50s reported eight new cases, while those in their 70s reported seven and those in their 60s reported five. Residents age 80 and older reported two new cases.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained 8% on Sunday. Loudoun County's ticked down to 7.9%.

The next highest in Northern Virginia is Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 6.3%. Rappahannock includes Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties as well as Fredericksburg.

The state's seven-day average percent-positivity rate dipped from 6.2% to 5.9% on Sunday, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6.4% to 6.2%.

The Southwest region continues to lead the state with an average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 7.1%. It is followed by Northern Virginia.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Sunday involving one resident in their 30s and one in their 50s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Sunday fell from 960 to 939, down 21.

There were 263 patients in intensive care units, up 44, as well as 126 on ventilators, up 18. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 17. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and 22192, which reported 12 new cases each.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen over the past week in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis32

Saturday, Sept. 19: Prince William loses its first resident in their 20s to COVID-19, adds 3 deaths

The Prince William Health District has lost its first resident in their 20s to COVID-19. The fatality was one of three reported in the health district on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The other two deaths involved residents in their 60s. Of the three new fatalities, two were men and one was a woman. The local death toll due to the pandemic now numbers 231.

Meanwhile, Prince William County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 70 new cases on Friday. The health district also reported four new hospitalizations over the last two days, including those of a residents in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s, according to VDH data.

Meanwhile, 953 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, as well as 42 new hospitalizations and 38 more deaths.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District reported a total of eight deaths in the past week, including the three reported on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, three deaths were reported involving two women and one man. All were residents of the county. One was in their 60s and two were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, two local fatalities were reported: those of two men, one of whom was in his 70s and one who was age 80 or older.

The eight recent fatalities are among what the VDH said was a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the last three to four weeks but were just reported to the VDH dashboard this week.

Prince William County has so far lost 199 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 25 and Manassas Park, seven.

Local victims include 133 men and 98 women; one was in their 20s; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 55 were in their 60s, 58 were in their 70s and 86 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 63 new cases reported in the health district on Saturday, 61 were in Prince William County and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s and 30s reported the most new cases on Saturday with 11 in each age group.

They were followed by kids and teens ages 10 to 19 who reported 10 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported four new cases.

Residents in their 40s and 50s reported seven new cases in each age group, while those in their 60s and 70s reported five in each group. Residents age 80 and older reported two new cases.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 8% on Saturday and is now tied with Loudoun County for the highest in Northern Virginia.

The two counties are followed by the Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 6.9%. Rappahannock includes Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties as well as Fredericksburg.

The state's seven-day average percent-positivity rate dipped from 6.7% to 6.2% on Saturday, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6.7% to 6.4%.

The Southwest region led the state with an average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 7.1%, it was followed by Northern and Central Virginia, which posted rates of 6.4%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Saturday fell from 995 to 960, down 25.

There were 219 patients in intensive care units, down six, as well as 108 on ventilators, down one. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 17. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 13 cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, the seven-day average of new daily cases had fallen in nine of the county's 20 ZIP Codes while remaining unchanged in eight.

The average number of daily cases over the past week rose in only three local ZIP Codes: 22191, 20110 and 22172, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Thursday, Sept. 17: Prince William adds 79 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Prince William County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as three additional hospitalizations, but no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Also, the Prince William Health District's seven-day average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up to 8.4% after trending down over the last few days.

The county once again has the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia. It is followed by Loudoun County, which reported a seven-day average percent-positivity rate of 8.2% on Thursday. Fairfax County followed with 6.3%.

Meanwhile, 1,101 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday, as well as 75 new hospitalizations and 36 more deaths.

Local deaths: The latest local COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and involved two women and one man. All were residents of the county. One was in their 60s and two were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the local health district reported two local fatalities: those of two men, one of whom was in his 70s and one who was age 80 or older.

The five recent fatalities were among what the VDH said was a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the last three to four weeks but were just reported this week.

Prince William County has so far lost 196 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 131 men and 97 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 53 were in their 60s, 58 were in their 70s and 86 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported one new outbreak on Friday in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 79 new cases reported in the health district on Thursday, 73 were in Prince William County, while five were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Thursday with 16. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 15 new cases, and then by residents in their 40s, who reported 13.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported nine new cases on Thursday, while children age 9 and under reported seven new cases.

Residents in their 50s reported 12 new cases; those in their 60s reported three; those in their 70s reported two new cases, and those age 80 and older reported one.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's seven-day average percent-positivity rate dipped from 6.9% to 6.7% on Thursday, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked up to 6.7%.

The Central and Southwest regions now lead the state with percent-positivity rates on COVID-19 tests of 7.5%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday fell from 1,027 to 995, down 32.

There were 225 patients in intensive care units, up 13, as well as 109 on ventilators, up six. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge areas continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally.

Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday with 16. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20110 with 12 cases.

As of Saturday, Sept. 12, the seven-day average of new daily cases ticked up or remained the same in 17 of the 20 ZIP Codes in Prince William County over the previous week. Seven-day averages declined in only three local ZIP Codes, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Wednesday, Sept. 16: Prince William loses 3 more residents to COVID-19, adds 46 new cases

The deaths of three more Prince William County residents due to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the local death toll due to the pandemic to 228.

The latest losses involved two women and one man. All were residents of the county. One was in their 60s and two were age 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Tuesday, two more local fatalities were reported: those of two men, one of whom was in his 70s and one who was age 80 or older.

The five fatalities were likely among what the Virginia Department of Health is calling a "backlog" of deaths that occurred over the last three to four weeks but were just reported this week. The state tallied 45 additional deaths on Wednesday and 96 on Tuesday.

"While deaths were still being reported to VDH from local health districts, death reports from VDH's central office -- which independently verifies death certificates and matches them with disease data -- were not reaching the epidemiological team," Melissa Gordon, a VDH spokeswoman said in an email Tuesday.

"This backlog was caused by a system error that has since been addressed and will be regularly reviewed going forward."

Meanwhile, the Prince William Health District reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday -- down from 73 on Tuesday -- as well as two new hospitalizations, one of a resident in their 40s and one of a resident in their 50s.

The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down again, however, on Wednesday from 8.8% to 8.3%. The Prince William Health District is now tied with Loudoun County for the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Statewide, there were 845 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday as well as 52 additional hospitalizations.

Local deaths: Prince William County has so far lost 196 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 131 men and 97 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 53 were in their 60s, 58 were in their 70s and 86 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported one new outbreak on Friday in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, has not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county now number 22.

Local cases: Of the 46 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 45 were in Prince William County, while none were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 12. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 11 new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases on Wednesday, while children age 9 and under reported one new case.

Residents in their 30s reported eight new cases; those in their 50s reported five; those in their 60s and 80s reported two new cases in each age group; and those in their 70s reported one new case.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's seven-day average percent-positivity rate dipped from 7.1% to 6.9% on Wednesday, while the rate in Northern Virginia held steady at 6.6%.

The Central region now leads the state with a percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 8%, while the Southwest region's rate dipped to 7.6%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday increased from 1,015 to 1,027, up 12.

There were 212 patients in intensive care units, down 16, as well as 103 on ventilators, down one. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge areas continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally.

Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191 and 22192 reported the most new cases on Wednesday with nine in each area.

The seven-day average of new daily cases ticked up or remained the same in 17 of the 20 ZIP Codes in Prince William County over the past week. Seven-day averages declined in only three local ZIP Codes, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Tuesday: Sept. 15: Prince William loses 2 more residents to COVID-19, adds 73 new cases

Prince William County has lost two more residents to COVID-19. Both were men, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older. The two were among 96 new deaths reported across the state on Tuesday -- the state's largest daily death toll since the pandemic began, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The number of fatalities reported across the commonwealth on Tuesday, Sept. 15, was nearly double the state's last daily record for reported deaths, which occurred on May 5, when 51 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

The VDH attributed the unusually high number to an "existing backlog" of death records.

"VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19-related deaths using vital record death certificate information," the report said.

A request for information about the time range of newly reported deaths was not immediate answered Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Prince William Health District reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as four hospitalizations, including that of a resident in their 20s.

The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down again, however, on Tuesday from 8.9% to 8.8%.

Prince William County still has the highest-percent positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in Northern Virginia, however. Loudoun County reported the next highest rate in the region with 8%, according to VDH data.

Statewide, there were 943 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday as well as 44 hospitalizations.

Local deaths: Prior to Tuesday's report of two additional fatalities, the most recent local deaths were reported on Thursday, Sept. 10: those of three men and one woman. Two were in their 50s, and two were in their 70s.

The local death toll due to the pandemic stands at 225. Prince William County has lost 193 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 130 men and 95 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 58 were in their 70s and 84 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported one new outbreak on Friday in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, was not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county now number 22.

Local cases: Of the 73 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 66 were in Prince William County, while five were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 23. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 16 new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 10 new cases on Tuesday, while children age 9 and under reported five new cases.

Residents in their 50s reported nine new cases, those in their 60s reported seven new cases and those in their 30s reported eight.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's seven-day average percent-positivity rate dipped from 7.2% to 7.1% on Tuesday, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked up from 6.6% to 6.7%.

The Southwest region continued to lead the state with a percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 8.1% -- down from 8.5% on Monday.

The Southwest region was followed by the Central and Northwest regions, which posted percent-positivity rates of 7.9% and 7.4%, respectively. Both were also down slightly from Monday.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday rose from 1,012 to 1,015, up three.

There were 228 patients in intensive care units across the state on Tuesday, up eight, as well as 104 on ventilators, down six. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge areas continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally.

Manassas ZIP Code 20109 reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 14, followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193, which reported 10 new cases.

The seven-day average of new daily cases ticked up or remained the same in 17 of the 20 ZIP Codes in Prince William County over the past week. Seven-day averages declined in only three local ZIP Codes, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Monday, Sept. 14: Prince William reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Prince William County reported just 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- the lowest daily addition in six weeks -- as well as no new hospitalizations nor deaths.

Another bit of good news: The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down again on Monday from 9.1% to 8.9%.

Prince William County still has the highest-percent positivity rate in Norther Virginia, however. Loudoun County was reported the next highest rate in the region Monday with 8%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 757 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, which is also a reduction from recent days. The state added 49 hospitalizations, however, and 19 additional deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local deaths due to the pandemic were reported on Thursday, Sept. 10: those of three county residents and one resident of Manassas Park. The latest fatalities were three men and one woman. Two were in their 50s, and two were in their 70s.

The local death toll due to the pandemic stands at 223. Prince William County has lost 191 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 128 men and 95 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 57 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported one new outbreak on Friday in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, was not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county now number 22.

Local cases: Of the 27 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 23 were in Prince William County, while three were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases on Monday with eight. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported six new cases, and those in their 50s, who reported four.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported four new cases on Monday, while children age 9 and under reported one new case.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's seven-day average percent-positivity rate declined along with that of the Prince William Health District. The rate dropped from 7.5% to 7.2% across the state.

The rate in Northern Virginia also ticked down Monday from 6.7% to 6.6%.

The Southwest region continued to lead the state with its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests of 8.5% -- down from 8.8% on Sunday.

The Southwest region was followed by the Central and Northwest regions, which posted percent-positivity rates of 7.9% and 7.6%, respectively. Both were also down slightly from Sunday.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Monday fell from 1,012 to 1,006, down six.

There were 220 patients in intensive care units across the state on Monday, down 12, as well as 110 on ventilators, down nine. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally.

Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Monday with 11.

The seven-day average of new daily cases ticked up or remained the same in 17 of the 20 ZIP Codes in Prince William County over the past week. Seven-day averages declined in only three local ZIP Codes, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Sunday, Sept. 13: Prince William reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Prince William County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as four new hospitalizations -- those of three residents in their 40s and one in their 50s -- but no new deaths.

Another bit of good news: The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 9.2% to 9.1%.

Statewide, there were 874 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday as well as 26 additional hospitalizations and two more deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local deaths: The most recent local deaths due to the pandemic were reported on Thursday, Sept. 10: those of three county residents and one resident of Manassas Park. The latest fatalities were three men and one woman. Two were in their 50s, and two were in their 70s.

The local death toll due to the pandemic stands at 223. Prince William County has lost 191 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 128 men and 95 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 57 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported one new outbreak on Friday in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, was not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county now number 22.

Local cases: Of the 66 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 57 were in Prince William County, while nine were in Manassas. Manassas Park reported no new cases on Sunday.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases on Sunday with 19. Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported seven new cases. Children age 9 and under reported one new case.

Residents in their 30s and 40s reported 11 new cases in each age group.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down for the first time in several days, dropping from 9.2% to 9.1%.

The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests also ticked down from 7.8% to 7.5% on Sunday. The rate in Northern Virginia fell from 6.9% to 6.7%.

The Southwest region continued to lead the state in its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 8.8% -- down from 9.3% on Saturday.

The Southwest region was followed by the Central and Northwest regions, which posted percent-positivity rates of 8.5% and 8%, respectively. Both were also down slightly from Saturday.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Sunday rose from 995 to 1,012, up 17. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped by about 100 on Saturday -- the largest daily reduction in weeks.

There were 232 patients in intensive care units across the state on Sunday, up four, as well as 119 on ventilators, up six. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally.

Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 20. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20110, which reported 10 new cases.

The seven-day average of new daily cases ticked up or remained the same in 17 of the 20 ZIP Codes in Prince William County over the past week. Seven-day averages declined in only three local ZIP Codes, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Saturday, Sept. 12: Prince William reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Prince William County reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but no additional local hospitalizations or deaths. The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continues to rise, however, and now stands at 9.2%.

Statewide, there were 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday as well as 53 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local deaths due to the pandemic were reported on Thursday, Sept. 10: those of three Prince William County residents and one resident of Manassas Park. The latest fatalities were three men and one woman. Two were in their 50s, and two were in their 70s.

The local death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 223. Prince William County has lost 191 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 128 men and 95 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 57 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported one new outbreak on Friday in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, was not yet been posted on the VDH website. Outbreaks in the county now number 22.

Local cases: Of the 88 new cases reported in the health district on Saturday, 83 were in Prince William County, while two were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 and residents in their 20s reported the most new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 18 in each group.

Kids age 9 and under reported seven new cases, bring the total number of new cases reported among residents under age 30 to 43 -- nearly half of the new cases reported on Saturday.

Residents in their 50s reported 16 new cases, while those in their 40s reported nine.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose from 7.5% to 7.8% on Saturday. The rate in Northern Virginia rose from 6.7% to 6.9%.

The Southwest region continued to lead the state in its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 9.3%, down from 9.7% on Friday.

The Southwest region was followed by the Central and Northwest regions, which posted percent-positivity rates of 8.8% and 8.1%, respectively.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Saturday declined by almost 100 -- from 1,096 to 995 -- the largest one-day reduction in weeks.

There were 228 patients in intensive care units across the state on Saturday, down 21, as well as 113 on ventilators, down seven. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally.

The seven-day average of new daily cases ticked up or remained the same in 17 of the 20 ZIP Codes in Prince William County. Seven-day averages declined in only three local ZIP Codes, according to a Prince William Times analysis.

Friday, Sept. 11: Prince William reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Prince William County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, but no additional hospitalizations or deaths. The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continues to rise, however, and now stands at 9.1%.

Statewide, there were 1,115 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday as well as 70 additional hospitalizations and three more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local deaths due to the pandemic were reported Thursday: those of three Prince William County residents and one resident of Manassas Park. The latest fatalities were three men and one woman. Two were in their 50s, and two were in their 70s.

The local death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 223. Prince William County has lost 191 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 128 men and 95 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 57 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported one new outbreak on Friday in a long-term care center. The location of that outbreak, however, was not immediately available Friday morning. Outbreaks in the county now number 22.

Local cases: Of the 99 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, 93 were in the county and six were in Manassas. The VDH adjusted the total number of cases reported in Manassas Park down one.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported the most new COVID-19 cases on Friday with 24. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 18 new cases.

There were 12 new cases reported among kids age 9 and under.

There have been 1,300 cases among kids and teens ages 10 to 19 in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park since the pandemic began. Children 9 and under have reported a total of 629 cases since the pandemic began.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 7.6% to 7.5% on Friday. The rate in Northern Virginia rose from 6.4% to 6.7%.

The Southwest region continued to lead the state in its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 9.7%, down from 10.4%.

The Southwest region was followed by the Northwest and Central regions, which posted percent-positivity rates of 7.7% and 7.4%, respectively.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday rose from 1,096 to 1,120, an increase of 24.

There were 249 patients in intensive care units across the state on Friday, down six, as well as 120 on ventilators, down 14. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally, but the 7-day average of new daily cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.

On Friday, Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22193 reported the most new cases with 27, which was followed by the 22192 ZIP Code, which reported 12.

Thursday, Sept. 10: Prince William loses 4 more residents to COVID-19, adds 76 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more local residents -- three in Prince William County and one in Manassas Park. The latest deaths, reported on Thursday, involved three men and one woman. Two were in their 50s, and two were in their 70s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the local health district reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as well as five new hospitalizations, including three of residents in their 50s and one in their 70s.

The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was also on the rise Thursday, climbing from 8.4% to 8.7%, and remains the highest of any health district in Northern Virginia.

Statewide, there were 1,236 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday -- the highest daily number since July -- as well as 77 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent fatalities bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 223. The four deaths reported Thursday are the most reported in one day since July 9.

Prince William County has lost 191 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, eight.

Local victims include 128 men and 95 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 21 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 57 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Thursday. Outbreaks in the county number 21.

Local cases: Of the 76 new cases reported in the health district on Thursday, 68 were in the county, two were in Manassas and six were in Manassas Park.

Adults in their 20s reported the most new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 20. They were followed by residents in their 30s and 40s, who reported 14 new cases each.

There were 12 new cases reported among kids and teens ages 10 to 19, while kids age 9 and under reported one new case.

There have been 1,276 cases among kids and teens ages 10 to 19 in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park since the pandemic began. Children 9 and under have reported a total of 617 cases since the pandemic began.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 test held steady at 7.6% on Thursday. The rate in Northern Virginia rose from 6.2% to 6.4%.

The Southwest region continued to lead the state in its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 10.4%.

The Southwest region was followed by the Northwest and Central regions, which posted percent-positivity rates of 8.4% and 7.6%, respectively.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: Five more local hospitalizations were reported Thursday, including those of three residents in their 50s and one in their 70s. Four were residents of Prince William County, while one was of a resident of Manassas Park. There was no age information available for the fifth new hospitalization.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 1,072 to 1,096, an increase of 24.

There were 255 patients in intensive care units across the state on Thursday, up three, as well as 134 on ventilators, up 13. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally, but the 7-day average of new daily cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.

On Thursday, Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191 and 22193 reported the most new cases with 12 in each area. They were followed by Manassas ZIP Code 20111, which reported nine new cases.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Prince William adds 71 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as well as three new hospitalizations, those of a resident in their 50s and two in their 70s.

The county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose from 8% to 8.4% on Wednesday and remains the highest of any health district in Northern Virginia. The good news: There were no new local deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 882 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday as well as 76 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local fatality, reported on Thursday, Sept. 3, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported since Saturday, Aug. 29, and brought the local death toll due to the virus to 219.

Prince William County has lost 188 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, seven.

The victims include 125 men and 94 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 19 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 55 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Wednesday. Outbreaks in the county number 21.

Local cases: Of the 71 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 60 were in the county, six were in Manassas and five were in Manassas Park.

Adults in their 30s each reported the most new cases with 15. They were followed by residents in their 20s and 50s, who reported 12 new cases each.

There were four new cases reported among children age 9 and under on Wednesday. There have been 616 cases among the county's children since the pandemic began. Children 9 and under account for 4.5% of the local cases.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 rose from 7.5% to 7.6% on Wednesday. The rate in Northern Virginia held steady at 6.2%.

On the Wednesday, the Southwest region led the state in its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 10.4%.

The Southwest region was followed by the Northwest and Central regions, which posted percent-positivity rates of 8% and 7.5%, respectively.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: Three more hospitalizations of Prince William Health District residents were reported Wednesday, including two of residents in their 70s and one of a resident in their 50s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday rose from 1,051 to 1,072, an increase of 21.

There were 252 patients in intensive care units across the state on Wednesday, up 12, as well as 121 on ventilators, up three. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.

On Wednesday, Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191 and 22193 reported the most new cases with 13 in each. They were followed by the 22191 ZIP Code, which reported eight new cases.

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Prince William adds 51 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as one new hospitalization, that of a resident in their 30s.

The good news, however, is that the county's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 8%, and there were no new local deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 836 new cases reported on Tuesday as well as 30 additional hospitalizations and two more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local fatality, reported on Thursday, Sept. 3, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported since Saturday, Aug. 29, and brought the local death toll due to the virus to 219.

Prince William County has lost 188 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, seven.

The victims include 125 men and 94 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 19 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 55 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Tuesday. Outbreaks in the county number 21.

Local cases: Of the 51 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, all were in the county. The VDH adjusted down the total number of cases reported in the City of Manassas down by one.

Kids and teens ages 10 through 19 and adults in their 30s each reported 10 new cases. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported six new cases.

Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases on Tuesday. There have been 612 cases among kids 9 and under since the pandemic began. Children 9 and under account for 4.5% of the local cases.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down again on Tuesday from 7.7% to 7.5%. The rate in Northern Virginia also fell from 6.3% to 6.2%.

The Northwest region now leads the state in its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests with 7.7%. The region includes James Madison University in Harrisonburg, which has reported more than 1,000 new cases in recent days. Harrisonburg is in the Central Shenandoah Health District, which reported a percent-positivity rate of 15.8% on Tuesday.

The Northwest region was followed by the Eastern and Central regions, each of which posted percent-positivity rates of 7.5%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Tuesday, that of a resident in their 30s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday fell from 1,061 to 1,051, a decline of 10.

There were 240 patients in intensive care units across the state on Tuesday, down 10, as well as 118 on ventilators, down one. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.

On Tuesday, Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases with 18. It was followed by the 22193 ZIP Code, which reported nine new cases.

Monday, Sept. 7: Prince William reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as two new hospitalizations, including those of a resident in their 30s and one in their 40s.

But for the fourth day in a row, no additional deaths were reported locally, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 8.2% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Among nearby localities, percent-positivity rates range from 4.3% in Alexandria to 7.7% in Loudoun County, according to VDH data.

The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.

Statewide, there were 645 new cases reported Monday -- about half as many as were reported on Sunday -- as well as 21 additional hospitalizations and six more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, reported on Thursday, Sept. 3, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported since Saturday, Aug. 29, and brought the local death toll due to the virus to 219.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, the other age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Prince William County has lost 188 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, seven.

The victims include 125 men and 94 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 19 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 55 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Monday. Outbreaks in the county number 21.

Two of the most recent outbreaks involve local long-term care centers that suffered deadly outbreaks earlier in the pandemic: Potomac Place, on Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge, and Manassas Health & Rehab, located on Rixlew Drive in Manassas.

At Potomac Place, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. But so far, no residents of the facility have fallen ill, Nicholas Rawlings, the facility's executive director, said in an email Friday, Aug. 28.

The outbreak at Manassas Health & Rehab involves fewer than five cases, according to VDH data.

Local cases: Of the 42 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 36 were in the county, four were in the City of Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases Monday with 11. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported nine new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported three new cases on Monday. The age group has reported a total of 1,245 cases since the pandemic began and accounts for 9% of the cases in the Prince William Health District.

Kids age 9 and under reported six new cases on Monday. There have been 610 cases among kids 9 and under since the pandemic began. Children 9 and under account for 4.5% of the local cases.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down on Monday from 7.8% to 7.7%. The rate in Northern Virginia held steady at 6.3%.

The Southwest region of Virginia again reported the highest percent-positivity rate in the state on Monday with 10.5%.

It was followed by the Eastern and Central regions, each of which posted percent-positivity rates of 7.8%. The Northwest region was close behind with 7.7%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two hospitalizations on Monday, including one resident in their 30s and one in their 40s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Monday fell from 1,083 to 1,061, a decline of 22.

There were 249 patients in intensive care units across the state on Monday, up 17, as well as 119 on ventilators, which was unchanged from Sunday. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases locally, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.

On Monday, Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases with 11. It was followed by the 22191 ZIP Code, which reported eight new cases.

Monday, Sept. 7: Prince William reports 95 new cases of COVID-19, including 42 among residents under 30

The Prince William Health District reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as four new hospitalizations. Nearly half of the new cases were reported among residents under 30, with 42. But for the third day in a row, the health district reported no additional deaths.

Meanwhile, the local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests again ticked down, this time from 8.4% to 8.2%, on Saturday but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.

Statewide, there were 1,199 new cases reported Sunday as well as 32 additional hospitalizations and one more death.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, reported on Thursday, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported in as many days.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, and one age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Prince William County has lost 188 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, seven.

The victims include 125 men and 94 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 19 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 55 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Sunday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.

Two of the most recent outbreaks involve local long-term care centers that suffered deadly outbreaks earlier in the pandemic: Potomac Place, on Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge, and Manassas Health & Rehab, located on Rixlew Drive in Manassas.

At Potomac Place, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. But so far, no residents of the facility have fallen ill, Nicholas Rawlings, the facility's executive director, said in an email Friday, Aug. 28.

The outbreak at Manassas Health & Rehab involves fewer than five cases, according to VDH data.

Local cases: Of the 95 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, 92 were in the county and three were in the City of Manassas. There were no new cases reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases Sunday with 32. They were followed by residents in their 30s and 40s, with 16 cases reported in each age group.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported a reduction of four cases from Saturday, an adjustment VDH made without explanation.

Kids age 9 and under reported 10 new cases on Sunday.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 ticked up on Sunday from 7.7% to 7.8%. The rate in Northern Virginia also rose from 6.2% to 6.3%.

The Southwest region of Virginia again reported the highest percent-positivity rate in the state on Sunday with 10.7%.

It was followed by the Eastern region of the state, which posted a percent-positivity rate of 8.2%. The Northwest region now has the third-highest rate at 7.7%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four hospitalizations on Sunday, including that of one resident in their 50s and three in their 60s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Sunday fell from 1,098 to 1,083, a decline of 15.

There were 232 patients in intensive care units across the state on Sunday, down 11, as well as 119 on ventilators, down two. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since last week.

Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22191 and 22193 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 19 in each. Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20111 all reported 11 new cases each.

Saturday, Sept. 5: Prince William reports 47 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as well as three new hospitalizations, including that of resident in their 20s. But for the second day in a row, the health district reported no additional deaths.

Meanwhile, the local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 8.8% to 8.4% on Saturday but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.

Statewide, there were 948 new cases reported Saturday as well as 51 additional hospitalizations and 10 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, reported on Thursday, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported in as many days.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, and one age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Prince William County has lost 188 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, seven.

The victims include 125 men and 94 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 19 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 55 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Saturday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.

Two of the most recent outbreaks involve local long-term care centers that suffered deadly outbreaks earlier in the pandemic: Potomac Place, on Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge, and Manassas Health & Rehab, located on Rixlew Drive in Manassas.

At Potomac Place, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. But so far, no residents of the facility have fallen ill, Nicholas Rawlings, the facility's executive director, said in an email Friday, Aug. 28.

The outbreak at Manassas Health & Rehab involves fewer than five cases, according to VDH data.

Local cases: The VDH did not provide an update on Saturday as to how many of the 47 cases in the local health district were reported in the county, the City of Manassas and in Manassas Park.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported the highest number of new cases with 18. They were followed by residents in their 30s, who reported 11 new cases.

Residents in their 40s and 50s reported nine new cases in each age group.

Meanwhile cases among kids age 9 and under were adjusted down by 13 without explanation.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 dipped on Saturday from 7.8% to 7.7%. The rate in Northern Virginia also fell from 6.4% to 6.2%.

The Eastern and Southwest regions of Virginia again reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state on Saturday, with the Southwest region's rate rising from 10% to 10.7%, while the Eastern region's rate fell from 8.9% to 8.5%. The Northwest region now has the third-highest rate at 7.5%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three hospitalizations on Saturday. In addition to the resident in their 20s who was hospitalized, the health district also reported the hospitalization of two residents in their 60s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Saturday fell from 1,101 to 1,098, a decline of three.

There were 243 patients in intensive care units across the state on Saturday, down one, as well as 121 on ventilators, down seven. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes have mostly ticked down since Aug. 29.

Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 12. Woodbridge and Manassas ZIP Codes 22192, 20109, 20110 and 20111 all reported five new cases.

Thursday, Sept. 3: Prince William loses man in his 60s to COVID-19, adds 89 new cases

Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a man in his 60s. It's the sixth local fatality since Saturday and brings the local death toll to 219, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the local health district reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 23 among children age 9 and under. The reason for the spike was not immediately clear Thursday morning. Local health department officials had not yet responded to an email seeking comment when this update was posted.

The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 8.7% on Thursday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.

Statewide, there were 1,126 new cases reported Thursday as well as 63 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent death is the sixth reported in as many days.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, and one age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Prince William County has lost 188 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, seven.

The victims include 125 men and 94 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 19 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 55 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Thursday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.

Two of the most recent outbreaks involve local long-term care centers that suffered deadly outbreaks earlier in the pandemic: Potomac Place, on Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge, and Manassas Health & Rehab, located on Rixlew Drive in Manassas.

At Potomac Place, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. But so far, no residents of the facility have fallen ill, Nicholas Rawlings, the facility's executive director, said in an email Friday, Aug. 28.

The outbreak at Manassas Health & Rehab involves fewer than five cases, according to VDH data. An email requesting details had not been answered as of Thursday morning.

Local cases: Among the 89 new cases reported locally on Thursday, 80 were in the county, six were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Children ages 9 and under reported the highest number of new cases with 23. They were followed by residents in their 20s with 17 new cases, and then by those in their 30s with 16 new cases.

Residents in their 40s reported 15 new cases, while those in their 50s reported 10.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported no new cases on Thursday.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on Thursday remained at 8.7%. The county is averaging about 720 tests daily.

The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.7%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6.4% to 6.3%.

The Eastern and Southwest regions of Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state again on Thursday, with the Southwest region reporting an 8.7% positivity rate, and the Eastern region reporting 9.1%. The Central region has the third-highest rate at 7.7%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Thursday, one each among residents in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and age 80 or over.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 1,114 to 1,130, an increase of 16.

There were 257 patients in intensive care units across the state on Thursday, down nine, as well as 123 on ventilators, down 11. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes are down slightly from last week.

Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday, with 18 new cases, while Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported 16 new cases.

Friday, Sept. 4: Prince William reports 69 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as well as the hospitalization of a resident in their 30s. But for the first time since Sunday, the health district reported no additional deaths.

Meanwhile, the local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 8.7% to 8.8% on Friday and and remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.

Statewide, there were 1,111 new cases reported Thursday as well as 57 additional hospitalizations and 10 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, reported on Thursday, involved a man in his 60s. It was the sixth fatality reported in as many days.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, and one age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Prince William County has lost 188 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, seven.

The victims include 125 men and 94 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 19 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 55 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Thursday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.

Two of the most recent outbreaks involve local long-term care centers that suffered deadly outbreaks earlier in the pandemic: Potomac Place, on Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge, and Manassas Health & Rehab, located on Rixlew Drive in Manassas.

At Potomac Place, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. But so far, no residents of the facility have fallen ill, Nicholas Rawlings, the facility's executive director, said in an email Friday, Aug. 28.

The outbreak at Manassas Health & Rehab involves fewer than five cases, according to VDH data.

Local cases: Among the 69 new cases reported locally on Friday, 61 were in the county, seven were in the City of Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported the highest number of new cases with 14. They were followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 13 new cases.

Residents in their 60s reported 10 new cases, while kids age 9 and under reported five.

Percent-positivity rate: The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 also rose on Friday from 7.7% to 7.8%. The rate in Northern Virginia ticked up from 6.3% to 6.4%.

The Eastern and Southwest regions of Virginia again reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state again on Friday, with the Southwest region's rate jumping from 8.7% to 10%, while the Eastern region's rate fell from 9.1% to 8.9%. The Central region has the third-highest rate at 7.7%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalization on Friday, that of a person in their 30s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Friday fell from 1,130 to 1,101, a decline of 29.

There were 244 patients in intensive care units across the state on Friday, down 13, as well as 128 on ventilators, up five. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes are down slightly from last week.

Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 and 22193 reported the most new cases on Friday, with 11 and nine, respectively.

Thursday, Sept. 3: Prince William loses man in his 60s to COVID-19, adds 89 new cases

Prince William County has lost another resident to COVID-19, this time a man in his 60s. It's the sixth local fatality since Saturday and brings the local death toll to 219, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the local health district reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 23 among children age 9 and under. The reason for the spike was not immediately clear Thursday morning. Local health department officials had not yet responded to an email seeking comment when this update was posted.

The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 8.7% on Thursday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.

Statewide, there were 1,126 new cases reported Thursday as well as 63 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent death is the sixth reported in as many days.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the deaths of two men -- one in his 70s, and one age 80 or older -- were reported in the local health district. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over was reported. On Monday, Aug. 31, the VDH reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Prince William County has lost 188 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, seven.

The victims include 125 men and 94 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 19 were in their 50s, 52 were in their 60s, 55 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Thursday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.

Two of the most recent outbreaks involve local long-term care centers that suffered deadly outbreaks earlier in the pandemic: Potomac Place, on Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge, and Manassas Health & Rehab, located on Rixlew Drive in Manassas.

At Potomac Place, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. But so far, no residents of the facility have fallen ill, Nicholas Rawlings, the facility's executive director, said in an email Friday, Aug. 28.

The outbreak at Manassas Health & Rehab involves fewer than five cases, according to VDH data. An email requesting details had not been answered as of Thursday morning.

Local cases: Among the 89 new cases reported locally on Thursday, 80 were in the county, six were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Children ages 9 and under reported the highest number of new cases with 23. They were followed by residents in their 20s with 17 new cases, and then by those in their 30s with 16 new cases.

Residents in their 40s reported 15 new cases, while those in their 50s reported 10.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported no new cases on Thursday.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on Thursday remained at 8.7%. The county is averaging about 720 tests daily.

The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.7%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked down from 6.4% to 6.3%.

The Eastern and Southwest regions of Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state again on Thursday, with the Southwest region reporting an 8.7% positivity rate, and the Eastern region reporting 9.1%. The Central region has the third-highest rate at 7.7%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Thursday, one each among residents in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and age 80 or over.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Thursday rose from 1,114 to 1,130, an increase of 16.

There were 257 patients in intensive care units across the state on Thursday, down nine, as well as 123 on ventilators, down 11. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes are down slightly from last week.

Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday, with 18 new cases, while Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported 16 new cases.

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Prince William loses two more to COVID-19, adds 46 new cases

Prince William County has lost two more residents to COVID-19. The latest fatalities, those of a man in his 70s and a man age 80 or over, were reported Wednesday and bring the local death toll due to the pandemic to 218, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, there were 46 new cases reported locally on Wednesday, Sept. 2, as well as three hospitalizations, all of residents in their 70s.

The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 9% to 8.7% on Wednesday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.

Statewide, there were 927 new cases reported Wednesday as well as 57 additional hospitalizations and 29 additional deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local deaths are the fourth and fifth reported since Saturday, Aug. 29.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the local health district reported the death of a Manassas man age 80 or over. On Monday, Aug. 31, the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s was reported. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Prince William County has lost 187 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, seven.

The victims include 124 men and 94 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 19 were in their 50s, 51 were in their 60s, 55 were in their 70s and 83 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Wednesday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four since last week.

Two of the most recent outbreaks involve local long-term care centers that suffered deadly outbreaks earlier in the pandemic: Potomac Place, on Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge, and Manassas Health & Rehab, located on Rixlew Drive in Manassas.

At Potomac Place, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. But so far, no residents of the facility have fallen ill, Nicholas Rawlings, the facility's executive director, said in an email Friday.

The outbreak at Manassas Health & Rehab involves fewer than five cases, according to VDH data. An email requesting details had not been answered as of Wednesday morning.

Local cases: Among the 46 new cases reported locally on Tuesday, 40 were in the county, three were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the highest number of new cases with 14. They were followed by residents in their 30s with 12 new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported five new cases, while kids ages 9 and under reported one new case.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate fell on Wednesday from 9% to 8.7%. The county is averaging about 741 tests daily.

The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.7%, while the rate in Northern Virginia ticked up from 6.3% to 6.4%.

Eastern and Southwest Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state again on Wednesday, with the Southwest region reporting a 9% positivity rate and the Eastern region reporting 8.7%. The Central region has the third-highest rate at 8%.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three new hospitalizations on Wednesday, all of residents in their 70s.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday rose from 1,039 to 1,114, an increase of 75.

There were 266 patients in intensive care units across the state on Wednesday, up eight, as well as 134 on ventilators, up four. About 20% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP Codes are down slightly from last week.

Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Code 20109 reported the most new cases on Wednesday, with eight new cases in each.

They were followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193, which reported five new cases.

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Manassas loses a man over 80 to COVID-19, 76 new cases added locally

The City of Manassas has lost another resident to COVID-19. The latest fatality, that of a man over age 80, was reported Tuesday and brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 216, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, there were 76 new cases reported locally on Tuesday, Sept. 1, as well as five hospitalizations, including those of two residents in their 40s.

Also, the local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 9%, the highest since July 8. The local percent-positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 24, when it hit a low of 6.9%.

Statewide, there were 1,021 new cases reported Tuesday as well as 52 additional hospitalizations and 32 additional deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, that of a man over 80, is the third reported since Saturday. On Monday, Aug. 31, the local health district reported the death of a Prince William County man in his 60s. The death of a county man in his 50s was reported on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The local death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 216. Prince William County has lost 185 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 24 and Manassas Park, seven.

The victims include 122 men and 94 women; two were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 19 were in their 50s, 51 were in their 60s, 54 were in their 70s and 82 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported no new outbreaks on Tuesday. Outbreaks in the county number 21, up four in recent days.

Two of the most recent outbreaks involve local long-term care centers that suffered deadly outbreaks earlier in the pandemic: Potomac Place, on Montgomery Avenue in Woodbridge, and Manassas Health & Rehab, located on Rixlew Drive in Manassas.

At Potomac Place, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. But so far, no residents of the facility have fallen ill, Nicholas Rawlings, the facility's executive director, said in an email Friday.

The outbreak at Manassas Health & Rehab involves fewer than five cases, according to VDH data. An email requesting details had not been answered as of Tuesday morning.

Local cases: Among the 76 new cases reported locally on Tuesday, 68 were in the county, five were in the City of Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the highest number of new cases with 17. They were followed by residents in their 20s with 15 new cases.

Residents in their 60s reported 11 new cases, while those in their 40s and 50s reported eight new cases.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 reported 10 new cases, while kids ages 9 and under reported three new cases.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate rose to 9% on Tuesday, a number the county hasn't reached since July 8. The county is averaging about 721 tests daily.

The state's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests also rose on Tuesday from 7.4% to 7.7%, while the rate in Northern Virginia remained constant at 6.3%.

Eastern and Southwest Virginia reported the highest percent-positivity rates in the state on Tuesday, with both reporting a 8.8% positivity rate. The Central region, which had led the state in recent days, now has the third-highest rate at 7.9%, up from 7.8% on Monday.

The World Health Organization says a percent-positivity rate no higher than 10% indicates that enough tests are being performed to identify most cases of the disease.

The percent-positivity rate is one of the key measures Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is watching to decide when the state is ready to move forward through Virginia's reopening phases. The state entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported five new hospitalizations on Tuesday, including those of two residents in their 40s and one resident in their 50s, one in their 60s and one age 80 or older.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state ticked down on Tuesday from 1,082 to 1,039, a reduction of 43.

There were 258 patients in intensive care units across the state on Tuesday, up one, as well as 130 on ventilators, down 18. About 19% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Codes in the Manassas and Woodbridge area continue to report the highest numbers of new cases, but the 7-day average of new cases in those ZIP codes is down slightly from last week.

Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 reported 17 new cases on Tuesday. It was followed by Manassas ZIP Codes 20109 and 20110, which reported 10 new cases each.