UPDATED: Prince William loses 2 more men in their 40s to COVID-19

The deaths of two more local residents to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday. The latest victims are two men who were in their 40s, one of whom lived in Prince William County and the other in the City of Manassas, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest victims bring the number of local residents lost to COVID-19 in their 40s to 22. Across Virginia, 215 people in their 40s have died from COVID-19.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has so far lost thee residents in their 20s, nine in their 30s, 22 in their 40s, 54 in their 50s, 117 in their 60s, 135 in their 70s and 195 age 80 or older to COVID-19, according to VDH data.
The Prince William Health District's COVID-19 death toll is now 536. The two deaths mark the first reported in Prince William County since April 11 and the first reported in Manassas since March 19.
Saturday, April 17: Prince William shows a 'slow growth' of COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Although two key COVID-19 metrics declined over the last week in the Prince William Health District, cases in the county, Manassas and Manassas Park are showing “slow growth” and remain in the “very high” range, according to the latest report from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
The local health district reported no new deaths between Saturday, April 10, and Saturday, April 17, however, and there were only 12 new hospitalizations over the same period, a sharp decline from the more than 60 reported in the previous week, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
Still, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute stressed in its latest weekly report the importance of preventing a new surge in cases statewide like those currently under way in Michigan, Minnesota and Colorado.
In Northern Virginia, Prince William, Loudoun, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are experiencing a “slow growth” in cases, while areas to the west of Prince William, including Fauquier County, are experiencing a “surge” in cases. Across the state, three health districts are experiencing a surge, up from one last week, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute’s report said.
The state’s predictive model shows that if Virginians relax safety precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing as “variants of concern” take hold, the state could see cases spike this summer.
Under the model’s worst-case scenario, Virginia could see as many as 99 cases per 100,000 residents by July 4. That's about 45% higher than the all-time peak of 68 cases per 100,000 residents that Virginia saw during the worst of the pandemic in January.
Vaccinations are “key to avoiding another surge,” the report says, noting that 41% of Virginians were either partially or fully vaccinated when the report was written.
Maryland and Washington D.C. have similar vaccination rates. States to the south and west are lagging behind, however, with West Virginia reporting that 35% of its population is at least partially vaccinated, and Tennessee, only 32%.
“When the vaccination rates in our neighboring states are low and slowing, Virginians are also impacted, particularly those near state borders,” the report notes.
Cases
The seven-day average for new daily cases reported across Virginia was 1,500 on Saturday, April 17, down from 1,527 last week. That's up about 18% since a the most recent low seen in mid-March.
In Prince William County, the seven-day average for new daily cases as of Saturday, April 17, was 99, down from 109 last week. Still, that's up about 48% since March 13, when the seven-day average for new daily cases was 67.
Local deaths
No new deaths were reported in the health district this past week. A total of 534 Prince William Health District residents have been lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 477 residents of Prince William County, 45 residents of Manassas and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
Local hospitalizations
Of the 12 hospitalizations reported in the last week, six were among residents under the age of 50, with three involving residents in their 20s, one of a resident in their 30s and two of residents in their 40s. Five residents in their 50s were hospitalized, along with one in their 60s.
Across the state, 1,032 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, April 17, down from 1,046 last week.
They included 248 in intensive care units, down one since last week, and 142 on ventilators, up 13. About 79% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, while 29% of the state's ventilators are in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Both measures are up slightly from last week.
Local cases by age
In the local health district, residents in their 20s and 30s added the most new cases last week, with both groups reporting 149. Residents in their 20s continue to report the highest total number of cases -- 9,235 -- of any age group since the pandemic began.
Young residents age 10 to 19 reported the next highest number of new cases with 128. Residents in their 50s reported 119 new cases, while kids ages 9 and under reported 79 new cases.
Residents in their 60s reported 50 new cases last week, while those in their 70s reported 13. There were no new cases among residents age 80 or older.
Percent-positivity rate
On Saturday, the Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate was 8.6%, a full point lower than the 9.6% reported earlier this week.
Prince William no longer has highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia. That distinction goes to the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. It is reporting a percent-positivity rate of 10.7%.
Statewide, the rate was 6%, down slightly from last week's 6.1%, according to VDH data.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita dipped for the first time in five weeks, falling to 21.2 per 100,000 residents, down from 22.3 last week.
The Rappahannock Health District is reporting the highest rate of infection per capita in Northern Virginia, with 23.6 per 100,000 residents.
Any rate of infection above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," while case rates between 10 and 20 are considered "high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 5 per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to a high of 23.6 per 100,000 residents in the Rappahannock Health District.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 17.6, up slightly from 17.5 last week.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases declined in half of the county's 20 ZIP Codes last week, while rising in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in four.
Average case numbers rose in six ZIP Codes, including 20109, 20111, 20119, 20136, 20143 and 22134, according to VDH data.
Average cases were down in 10 local ZIP Codes: 20110, 20112, 20155, 20169, 20187, 22025, 22026, 22172, 22191 and 22193.
Average daily cases remained the same in four local ZIP Codes: 20137, 20181, 22125 and 22192.
Tuesday, April 13: COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths rise in Prince William, 9 more lost to the pandemic
Hospitalizations and deaths blamed on COVID-19 were up significantly in the Prince William Health District this past week even as vaccinations rose and cases plateaued, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Prince William Health District is one of 11 around the state in which cases have hit a steady -- albeit high -- plateau. Both Loudoun and Fairfax counties are at a "slow growth" in new cases, according to the latest report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.
Still, Prince William reported 64 hospitalizations this past week and nine new deaths, according to VDH data. Both numbers are significantly higher than in recent weeks.
The Prince William Health District's seven-day daily average of hospitalizations was more than eight as of Monday, April 12. That's just under the nine average daily hospitalizations reported during the height of the post-holiday surge.
On April 7, the health district reported 23 hospitalizations in one day, the most since the spring 2020 surge of 25 daily hospitalizations reported on June 3. Hospitalizations are reported after patients are discharged.
Of the nine deaths reported this past week, two were Prince William County residents in their 20s. Since Saturday, April 3, the VDH has reported the deaths of one resident in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and four age 80 or older.
The recent reported losses of two local residents in their 20s brings the number of local fatalities in that age group to three. Prince William Health District officials could not say exactly when the young residents died because of privacy reasons. There is generally a lag of a few weeks in reported deaths, and the VDH reviews death certificates on an ongoing basis to determine which should be categorized as COVID-19 fatalities.
In general, the Prince William Health District is seeing a rise in hospitalizations among younger people who have not yet been eligible for the vaccine, said Sean Morris, COVID-19 epidemiologist for the Prince William Health District.
"With a rise in variant cases, along with higher vaccination rates amongst older populations, more hospitalizations and severe illnesses have shifted towards younger populations than before," Morris said in an email.
Cases
The seven-day average for new daily cases reported across Virginia was 1,527 on Monday, April 12, up 17% since March 13 and up 4% since last week.
In Prince William County, the seven-day average for new daily cases as of Monday, April 12 was 109. That's about equal to last week's daily average of 100, but up 64% since March 13, when the seven-day average for new daily cases was 67.
Local deaths
A total of 534 Prince William Health District residents have been lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 477 residents of Prince William County, 45 residents of Manassas and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
Local hospitalizations
Of the 64 hospitalizations reported in the last week, four were of residents in their 20s, three were of residents in their 30s and 14 were of residents in their 40s. There were 11 hospitalizations each among residents in their 50s and 60s, nine among residents in their 70s and eight among residents age 80 or older.
Across the state, 1,046 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, up about 3% from last week. They included 249 in intensive care units, up about 7% since last week, and 129 on ventilators, up two. About 75% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, while 27% of the state's ventilators are in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Local cases by age
In the local health district, residents in their 20s added the most cases last week -- 137 -- and continue to have the highest total number of cases -- 9,086 -- of any age group since the pandemic began.
They are followed by residents in their 40s, who added 134 cases last week for a new total of 8,540.
Residents in their 30s added 134 new cases last week, for a total of 8,364. Those between the ages of 10 and 19 added 117 new cases, for a total of 5,492, according to VDH data.
Percent-positivity rate
On Monday, the Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate was 9.6%, up from 8.8% last week.
Prince William has highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia this week, with the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, following close behind with 9.4%. The statewide rate was 6.1%, down slightly from last week's 6.4%.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita rose for the fourth week in a row to 22.3 as of Saturday, April 10, up from 20.9 the week before.
Prince William's rate of infection per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia, with Fauquier County in second place with 22.2 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 18 last week.
Any rate of infection above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," while case rates between 10 and 20 are considered "high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 5 per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to a high of 22.3 per 100,000 residents in Prince William.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 17.5, up from 16.6 last week.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases by local ZIP Codes were relatively stable in the past week. Average daily cases rose in six ZIP Codes, fell in four and remained unchanged in six.
Average case numbers rose in six ZIP Codes, including 20111, 20155, 22025, 22026, 22191, and 22193, according to VDH data.
Average cases were down in four local ZIP Codes: 20109, 20136, 20169 and 22171. Average daily cases remained the same in six local ZIP Codes: 20110, 20112, 20119, 20143, 20187 and 22192.
Saturday, April 3: Even as vaccinations ramp up, COVID-19 cases rise again, 1 new local death
Even as the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations ramps up locally and across the state, COVID-19 metrics are trending upward for the third straight week.
After surging to record highs in January, new daily COVID-19 cases across Virginia and in Prince William County bottomed out in mid-March, but have been slowly rising ever since.
The seven-day average for new daily cases reported across Virginia was 1,468 on Saturday, April 3, up 13% since March 13 when the seven-day average was 1,299.
In Prince William County, the seven-day average for new daily cases as of Saturday, April 3 was 110. That’s up 64% since March 13, when the seven-day average for new daily cases was 67.
The increase is being attributed to the rising amount of infections driven by the so-called U.K. variant – B.1.1.7 – which, as predicted, “has become or is very close to becoming the predominant strain in Virginia and the U.S.,” according to the latest weekly report from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
“Because this variant has a higher growth rate and causes more severe disease, it is blunting the positive impacts of steadily increasing vaccination coverage,” the report says.
The current UVA model predicts another peak in cases in late spring or early summer, the size of which will depend on whether current prevention measures are maintained, including masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing, the report said.
Another variant, B.1.351, which first emerged in South Africa last October, is the second most common variant of concern in Virginia and the U.S., the report said.
“While this variant does not appear to cause more severe disease like B.1.1.7, evidence indicates that one of its spike protein mutations may affect neutralization by some antibodies,” the report said.
Virginia is one of five southeastern states, including Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, that each have more than 20 identified case of the B.1.351 variant. Together, the cases account for 59% of the U.S. cases of the emerging variant “that may be able to escape from some current vaccines and therapies,” the report said.
The good news is that about 30% of Virginians have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 70% of those 70 to 79 years old.
The average number of doses administered over the last seven days reached 66,882, “a number that did not seem possible just a few months ago,” the report said.
The high vaccination rate of Virginia’s oldest and most vulnerable residents has meant fewer COVID-19 deaths. The state is now reporting an average of 15 deaths a day, down from the post-holiday surge of 217 daily deaths reported during the first week of March.
Local deaths
The Prince William Health District reported one new death over the past week, that of a resident in their 70s.
A total of 525 Prince William Health District residents have been lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 467 residents of Prince William County, 45 residents of Manassas and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
Local hospitalizations
The Prince William Health District added eight new hospitalizations over the last week, down from 12 in the previous week.
New hospitalizations included those of four residents in their 40s and one each in their 50s, 60s, 70s and age 80 or older.
Across the state, there were 1,022 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, up 28 from last Saturday. They included 233 in intensive care units, up one from last week, and 127 on ventilators, up three. About 76% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, while 28% of the state's ventilators are in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
New cases
Virginia added 1,542 new cases on Saturday, April 3, while the Prince William Health District added 127.
Over the past three weeks, children ages 9 and under have added the highest percentage of new cases in the health district, with cases in the age group rising about 2.25%.
They were followed by kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who added 1.9% of new cases relative to their existing cases.
Across the health district, residents in their 20s have had the highest total number of cases -- 8,795 -- since the pandemic began. They are followed by residents in their 40s, with 8,297 cases, and then by residents in their 30s, with a total of 8,100 cases.
Percent-positivity rate
Also on Saturday, the Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate was 8.8%, up from 7.8% last Saturday, March 27, according to the VDH.
Prince William has the second-highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia, behind the Rappahannock Health District, which posted a 9.7% rate on Saturday. The statewide rate was 6.4%, up from 5.7% a week ago.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita rose for the third week in a row. The health district's average rate of infection per 100,000 residents was 20.9 on Saturday, April 3, up from 19.8 last week and 19.2 the week before.
Prince William's rate of infection per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia, with Fauquier County in second place with 18 cases per 100,000 residents.
Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," while case rates between 10 and 20 are considered "high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 3.3 per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park to a high of 20.9 per 100,000 residents in Prince William.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 16.6, down from 17.2 last week.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases by local ZIP Codes were stable or on the rise in 13 of 20 local ZIP Codes last week.
Average case numbers rose in five ZIP Codes, including 20112, 20169, 22172, 22192 and 22193, according to VDH data.
Average cases were down in six local ZIP Codes: 20110, 20119, 20155, 20181, 22134 and 22191. Average daily cases remained the same in nine local ZIP Codes: 20109, 20111, 20136, 20137, 20143, 20187, 22025, 22026 and 22125.
Saturday, March 27: Local COVID-19 cases, percent-positivity rate rise slightly, no new deaths
After dropping dramatically over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases ticked up again across the state last week with the rate of infection rising about 13% even as vaccinations continued, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
It’s the second week in a row that cases have ticked upward. Of the state’s 35 health districts, 23 saw cases decline last week, down from 31 last week, while six saw a “slow growth" in new cases, up from two.
Among Northern Virginia health districts, only Loudoun County has seen a "slow growth" in daily cases over the past week. The Prince William Health District, along with the rest of Northern Virginia, saw new daily cases plateau, according to VDH.
In Prince William, the rate of infection per capita rose slightly from 17.2 to 17.8. Meanwhile, the percent-positivity on COVID-19 tests rose from 7.2% to 7.8%.
The rise in new cases is blamed on a combination of factors, including the increased presence of “variants of concern,” most notably the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the U.K.
In the past week, the VDH reported that a total of four variants of concern are circulating in Virginia, including the U.K. and South African variants as well as two that originated in California. All the variants are more contagious than the original strain of the novel coronavirus, but there's no evidence they cause more serious illness, the VDH says.
Also, some public health restrictions have been relaxed, and warmer weather, coupled with pandemic fatigue, have drawn more people out of their homes, according to the latest analysis from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
A point of concern is that in 81% of Virginia counties, rates have plateaued at a higher levels than were seen during last summer’s peak, according to the UVA Biocomplexity institute.
The good news is that hospitalizations continue to fall, likely the result of efforts to vaccinate more vulnerable populations. About 26.5% of Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just more than 14% of state residents are fully vaccinated, according to the VDH.
Local deaths
The Prince William Health District reported no new deaths over the past week for the first time in several months. In fact, the state reduced the local health district's death toll by two deaths, removing the loss of one resident in their 70s and one age 80 or older.
In a recent review of COVID-19 deaths, the VDH determined that COVID-19 was not the leading cause of 99 -- or about 1% -- of the deaths blamed on infections.
A total of 524 Prince William Health District residents have been lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 467 residents of Prince William County, 45 residents of Manassas and 12 residents of Manassas Park.
Local hospitalizations
The Prince William Health District added 12 new hospitalizations last week, including those of four residents in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 40s and their 70s and one in their 30s.
Across the state, there were 994 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, including 232 in intensive care units and 124 on ventilators. About 78% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, while 28% of the state's ventilators are in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
New cases
Virginia added 1,912 new cases on Saturday, March 27, and is now averaging about 1,461 new cases each day. That's up only six from last week's average of 1,455. New daily cases peaked in Virginia during the week of Jan. 24 at more than 6,000 reported each day.
The Prince William Health District added 120 new cases on Saturday, and is now averaging about 93 new cases a day, up from 90 last week and 68 the week before.
Average new daily cases reported in the local health district peaked during the week of Jan. 20 with an average of 499 cases a day. The seven-day average for local cases hit a low of 34 on July 12, 2020.
More than 46,900 residents of the Prince William Health District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. That's about 9% of the health district's 529,000 residents.
Percent-positivity rate
Also on Saturday, the Prince William Health District’s percent-positivity rate was 7.8%, up from 7.2% last Saturday, March 20, according to the VDH.
Prince William once again has the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia. The statewide rate was 5.7%, up from 5.5% a week ago.
Rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The Prince William Health District's rate of infection per capita rose this week for the second week in a row. The health district's average rate of infection per 100,000 residents was 19.8 per 100,000 residents on Saturday, March 27, up from 19.2 last week
Prince William's rate of infection per capita is now the highest in Northern Virginia, with Loudoun County in second place with 18.3 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 22 last week.
Any rate above 20 per 100,000 residents is considered "very high," while case rates between 10 and 20 are considered "high," according to the RAND Corporation, which analyzes Virginia's COVID-19 metrics.
COVID-19 rates of infection per capita in the region ranged from a low of 11.3 per 100,000 residents in Manassas to a high of 19.8 per 100,000 residents in Prince William.
Statewide, the rate of cases per capita was 17.2, up from 17.1 week.
ZIP Code data: Average daily cases by local ZIP Codes were stable or on the rise in 15 of 20 local ZIP Codes last week.
Average case numbers rose in six ZIP Codes, including 20112, 20169, 22134, 22172, 22192 and 22193.
Average cases were down in five local ZIP Codes: 20119, 20155, 20181, 22010 and 22191. Average daily cases remained the same in nine local ZIP Codes: 20109, 20110, 20111, 20136, 20137, 20143, 20187, 22025, 22026 and 22125.
