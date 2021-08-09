UPDATED: Prince William hits ‘high’ COVID transmission, hospitalizations rise

Prince William County moved into the “high” category for community transmission of the coronavirus over the weekend and is now one of 25 health districts in Virginia experiencing a “surge” in new infections amid what the experts are calling a “stunning turnaround” in the course of the pandemic from just one month ago.
As of Monday, Aug. 9, Prince William County was reporting 100.99 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s county tracker. Meanwhile, the local health district reported 29 new hospitalizations this past week, up from fewer than 10 the previous week.
The metric places the county in the “high” category for transmission along with Fauquier, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. The three are the only counties in Northern Virginia in the “high” category.
Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties and the cities of Alexandria and Manassas are in the “substantial” range of transmission, defined as having between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, according to the CDC.
The University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute, which has been tracking and predicting cases over the course of the pandemic, likened the rise in COVID-19 cases to a “storm” -- the epicenter of which began in Southern states of Florida and Louisiana, where vaccination rates are relatively low.
As of last week, Louisiana was reporting 653 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, while Florida reported 590. By comparison, Virginia moved into the “high” category on Thursday, Aug. 5, and is reporting about 113 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Just one month ago, cases across Virginia were below 15 per 100,000 residents.
Given the wave of new cases, which are believed to be driven by the rise of the more contagious Delta variant, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute’s model is predicting that cases will surge through the fall, reaching levels in mid-September not seen since earlier this spring, before the vaccine was widely available.
This could have disastrous consequences over the next several weeks -- with the state possibly surpassing the January surge -- unless more Virginians choose to be vaccinated, the UVA institute’s Aug. 6 report said.
“Vaccination rates are still below herd immunity levels and, with many Virginians returning to normal, the virus has room to run,” the report said.
“If the Delta variant continues to spread, cases could peak at levels higher than previous January peaks. To lessen the projected peak, we must give vaccines time to have an impact. If vaccination rates pick up, the model estimates that over 60,000 cases could be avoided.”
No new local deaths, hospitalizations rise
Despite the surge in local cases, the Prince William Health District reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 over the past week.
But hospitalizations rose sharply; the county added 29 over the past seven days. The local health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, is now reporting an average of more than four hospitalizations for COVID-19 a day up from less than one just one week ago.
Residents in their 50s made up the bulk of hospitalizations with eight of the 26 for which age information was available. Six residents in their 60s were hospitalized with COVID-19 last week along with three in their 70s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
One child under the age of 9 was hospitalized for COVID-19 last week, bringing to the total number of children age 9 and under who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began to 24.
Two residents between the ages of 10 and 19 were hospitalized last week, bringing that age group’s total to 29. Two residents in their 20s were hospitalized, bring that age group’s pandemic total to 121 hospitalizations.
Residents in their 50s have had the highest number of hospitalizations overall since the pandemic began with 372 as of Monday, Aug. 9, according to VDH.
Cases
The Prince William Health District is now averaging about 67 cases of COVID-19 per day, up more than 63% from one week ago.
Across the state, Virginia is adding an average of 1,469 new cases, an increase of about 57% from last week.
More than 520 new cases were reported in the local health district over the past week. Residents in their 30s reported the highest number of new cases with 103. They were followed by kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who reported at least 94 new cases, according to VDH data for which age information was available.
Residents in their 20s reported at least 87 new cases, followed by residents in their 40s, who reported 71 new cases.
A storm among the unvaccinated
The surge in new cases is mostly affecting the 46% of Virginians who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute says.
An analysis by the Prince William Health District of July cases showed that between 25% and 30% of local cases reported during the first three weeks of the month were actually “breakthrough cases” among those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Local “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 are much more prevalent than initially anticipated --…
The VDH continues to stress, however, that breakthrough case numbers are actually small and usually don’t result in severe cases of COVID-19.
“Virginia reported 303 breakthrough cases for all of July, or seven monthly cases per 100k vaccinated,” the UVA Biocomplexity Institutes report says.
Vaccinations creep upward
The VDH and the local health district continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid contracting the Delta variant and suffering from severe symptoms.
Six counties and cities in Northern Virginia have reached the goal of having at least 70% of adults inoculated with at least one dose, including Prince William County.
Fairfax County has the highest overall vaccination rate with 58.5% of its residents vaccinated. Fairfax is followed by Loudoun County with an overall vaccination rate of 58.5%. Prince William County reported an overall vaccination rate of 51.9% as of Monday morning.
“The most important thing any of us can do is to get vaccinated if eligible. Although it takes six weeks to become fully vaccinated with the two dose vaccines, even the first dose offers some protection,” the UVA’s Biocomplexity Institute states.
However, vaccination is not enough to “significantly impact the high peaks projected for this fall,” the report says.
Unvaccinated individuals, and those not fully vaccinated, should continue all prevention measures, including social distancing and mask wearing. Although less likely, fully vaccinated individuals can spread the Delta variant.
The CDC says fully vaccinated individuals should wear a mask in public indoor spaces, keep an eye on local transmission levels and follow guidance of local public health departments, the report notes.
Friday, July 30: Local COVID-19 transmission remains 'substantial,' county adds 2 more deaths
Prince William County lost two more residents to COVID-19 in recent days, including a person in their 20s. The local health district, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has now lost a total of six people in their 20s to COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the level of COVID-19 transmission in Prince William County is creeping up and remains at the “substantial” level with a total of 56.4 infections per 100,000 residents over the last seven days. The metric is being used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure community transmission of COVID-19.
Both Manassas and Manassas Park remain in the “moderate” range of transmission with 26.4 and 11.6 infections per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, respectively.
On Tuesday, July 27, the CDC issued new guidance saying both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear face masks in indoor public places in areas where community transmission is either substantial or high. The guidance also recommends masking for those with weakened immune systems and those who live with unvaccinated people, including children under the age of 12, or people at risk for severe complications to COVID-19 -- no matter where they live.
Local deaths
The deaths of one local man and one local woman due to COVID-19 were reported this week, one in their 20s and one age 80 or older. Both were residents of Prince William County; one was white and one was of Asian or Pacific Islander descent, according to VDH data.
Local cases
Throughout most of June, the Prince William Health District reported fewer than 20 cases a day. Daily cases have been rising since early July and most recently peaked at 60 on Wednesday, July 28. That's the highest they've been since early May.
There were 51 new cases reported on Friday, July 30.
The seven-day average of new daily cases reported in the health district rose 38% this week, climbing from an average of about 27 cases a day one week ago to 38 as of Friday, July 30, according to VDH.
Across the state, more than 1,000 new cases were reported on each of the last three days – a level not reached since April, when hundreds of thousands of Virginians had not yet been vaccinated.
Of the new cases reported across the Prince William Health District this week, residents in their 20s reported the highest number of cases of any age group with more than 70 new infections or about 20% of the county’s total.
They were followed by residents in their 30s and 40s, who reported more than 60 new cases cases in each age group.
Kids and teens reported more than 80 new cases, with more than 40 reported among kids ages 9 and under and more than 40 reported among residents between the ages of 10 to 19.
Delta variant levels in Virginia
As of Friday, July 30, the most recent data available, the state had confirmed 322 COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant, including 69 in Northern Virginia.
That’s an increase of 103% across the state, and 77% in Northern Virginia over the past week.
Prince William County was reporting a total of 134 infections due to variants of concern as of July 30, including 18 due to the Delta variant. The Delta variant now makes up at least 18% of the local cases caused by newer variants but that number is likely artificially low because the health department sequences only a small number of cases.
Percent positivity rates
Virginia's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 has risen above 5% amid the surge in new cases driven by the Delta variant.
On July 30, percent-positivity rates in Northern Virginia ranged from 3.7% in Loudoun County to 6.5% in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.
Local hospitalizations
The Prince William Health District reported seven new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 over the past week, including that of a resident between the ages of 10 and 19. So far 27 Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Other residents discharged from local hospitals after bouts with COVID-19 over the past week included one their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s.
Local vaccinations
The Prince William Health District reached the 70% mark for adults vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this past week.
As of Friday, July 30, the county reported a one-dose adult vaccination rate of 70.7%. Here’s how that compares to the state and surrounding jurisdictions in Northern Virginia:
