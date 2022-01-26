UPDATED: Prince William Health District tops 100,000 COVID cases, adds 6 more deaths

The Prince William Health District hit a milestone this week in the ongoing pandemic: the county, Manassas and Manassas Park surpassed the 100,000 mark in the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began.
Still, there are signs that the worst of the omicron surge may be over: community transmission, the average number of daily cases and local hospitalizations are on the decline, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
At the same time, the local health district reported six additional deaths over the past week, an increase from previous weeks. The latest victims included one resident of Manassas and five of Prince William County. One resident was in their 50s, while three were in their 70s and two 80 or older, according to VDH data.
The additional victims bring the local health district's death toll to 699.
The local health district’s community transmission rate – the metric the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to guide mitigation recommendations – is 915 cases per 100,000 residents this week. That’s a 40% drop from two weeks ago. Still, the number is more than nine times the level CDC classifies as “high,” which is 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
The CDC recommends that all people over age 2 wear face masks in public indoor settings in areas where community spread is either high, over 100 cases per 100,000 residents, or substantial, over 80 cases per 100,000 residents.
Also on the decline locally is the demand for COVID-19 tests as well as booster shots and vaccines, according to Sean Johnson, a spokesman for the Prince William Health District.
“It’s all dropped off drastically,” Johnson said Wednesday, noting the decline is likely the result of a post-holiday lag in family gatherings and travel, both of which drove the late December and early January spikes in testing.
The county’s community testing site has administered only about 40% of its 500 daily tests during the past few days, Johnson said. The CTC, located in the Pfitzner Stadium parking lot behind the county’s government center, was running at capacity when it first opened about two weeks ago.
Johnson said the decline could also be attributed to the greater use of rapid at-home tests, which are gradually becoming more available.
But the rise in people taking tests at home – or not testing at all due to mild symptoms -- is also making it more difficult for the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute to accurately predict the course of the pandemic, since many of those tests results are not reported to the VDH, the institute said in its latest weekly report.
Prince William County is still seeing a "surge" in new cases -- as is most of the state. The current wave of cases – which far surpassed the worst of the early 2021 wave – is predicted to peak by Jan. 30 or Feb. 6, the UVA institute report said.
Still, cases are expected to remain high for several weeks beyond the peak, whenever that occurs, and are still driving an ongoing surge in hospitalizations.
“Omicron is creating an unprecedented number of cases and placing severe strain on Virginia's hospitals, doctors and nurses,” the report said.
More than 3,500 people remained hospitalized across the state on Wednesday, Jan. 26, down from a peak of about 3,900 one week ago.
Locally, the Sentara Medical Center in Woodbridge reported 55 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, down from 90 about a week ago. During the past week, about 60 local residents were released from the hospital after having been treated with COVID-19, down from 130 the previous week, according to VDH data.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
