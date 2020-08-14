UPDATED: Prince William County’s General District Court will reopen Monday after closing Friday due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to Chief Judge Robert Coleman.
The court and the general district court’s clerk’s office closed today, Friday, Aug. 14, “out of an abundance of caution” due to an employee returning a positive COVID-19 test Thursday evening, Coleman said in an email Friday to the Prince William County Bar Association and other county officials.
The risk to the general public is considered low and “all employees, staff and individuals that may have had potential exposure have been notified,” Coleman wrote.
Any cases that were docketed for general district court on Friday, Aug. 14, will be rescheduled by the clerk’s office. Notices will be mailed to all parties of their new court dates and times, Coleman wrote.
The day’s hearings included some for evictions, which are typically heard on Fridays. Eviction hearings are proceeding despite the Virginia Supreme Court’s recent order suspending them until Sept. 7. The court order only applies to the sheriff’s department’s actual execution of writs of eviction – not the hearings themselves, Coleman explained in an interview Friday.
Many eviction proceedings have been placed on hold for 60 days, however, as that is also an option available to tenants amid the coronavirus pandemic, Coleman said.
According to the protocol for a positive COVID-19 test, Sheriff Glen Hill immediately notified Prince William County’s Office of Emergency Management of the positive case, and a “deep clean and sanitation was performed successfully” Friday morning, Coleman said.
“Due to the timing of the positive result, and the need to clean, sanitize and ensure public safety, a closure was necessary,” Coleman wrote.
The agency for which the affected employee worked was not immediately clear. An email to Hill asking whether the employee was a member of the sheriff’s office was not immediately answered Friday morning.
No other people working in the general district court were known to be affected, Coleman said.
“Based upon today’s closure, our cleaning and sanitizing efforts, and no new positive tests or symptomatic employees or staff, both the county and the state have cleared GDC to return to normal operations effective Monday August 17, 2020,” Coleman wrote.
“We plan to resume business as usual Monday morning,” he added.
The county's circuit court and juvenile and domestic relations courts were not affected by the closing and operated as usual on Friday.
10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Prince William General District Court closed due to COVID-19 case
Prince William County's General District Court is closed today because of a possible exposure to COVID-19, according to Tracey Lenox, chief of the county's public defenders' office and president of the Prince William County Bar Association.
Lenox sent an email to the bar association's members Thursday evening citing an order closing the court from Chief Judge Robert Coleman. The order attributed the closure to "potential threats to health and safety of employees and the general public due to the exposure of COVID-19 in the office."
As of Friday morning, the situation involved only one positive case of COVID-19, but more testing could be warranted. The GDC is following the courthouse's coronavirus protocols, Lenox said in a phone interview Friday.
The county's circuit court and juvenile and domestic relations courts remain open today. The general district court will undergo "an intense cleaning of any area exposed," Lenox said.
The hope is to reopen the general district court on Monday, Aug. 17, but that has not yet been determined, Lenox said.
"The courthouse closure was done out of an abundance of caution, and they will be back in touch when they have more information, Lenox said.
All cases scheduled for hearings in general district court today, Friday, Aug. 14, will be continued. The general district court clerk's office is also closed.
