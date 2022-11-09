Rep. Abigail Spanberger is used to winning squeaker elections. In 2018, she won the 7th District seat with just 50% of the vote. Two years later, she pushed it to 51%.
So the nearly 4-point win Spanberger pulled off against Republican Yesli Vega Tuesday night was more comfortable – but it sure didn’t feel that way.
Vega, 37, a Prince William County supervisor, held a wide lead over Spanberger, 43, for much of Election Night, at times by a margin of more than 11,000 votes. It wasn’t until Prince William County began reporting votes at about 10 p.m. that the results began to shift.
Once the more than 26,000 early votes cast in Prince William County were counted, Spanberger pulled ahead significantly, ending the night more than 10,000 votes ahead.
Spanberger, a former CIA officer and mother of three, finished with 139,805 of the more than 269,200 votes cast in the race, or about 51.93%. Vega garnered 129,421 votes, or 48.07%, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
In the end, it was the votes from Prince William County, Vega’s home turf, that made the difference in the race.
Although Vega did not initially concede, Spanberger addressed her supporters just after 11 p.m. at her Election Night party in Fredericksburg. Spanberger thanked her family, her supporters and her staff, saying it was “humility and empathy” that guided her into politics in 2017 and continue to sustain her.
“We must recommit ourselves to the cause of our country, to the communities we live in and to our neighbors, whether they align with us politically or not, and to our great county,” Spanberger said.
Spanberger then thanked Vega and her family for their sacrifices and also thanked her own family, saying her devotion to her three children “fuels my work every single day.”
Spanberger voters stress abortion rights
Spanberger’s win was a major accomplishment for Virginia Democrats, as the race was one of the closest in the state and considered a “toss up” by political pundits. The race was also among the state’s most expensive. Spanberger pulled in $8.4 million while Vega raised $2.9 million. Nearly $26 million more was spent by outside parties with the majority of the money – more than $14.5 million – going to support Spanberger’s campaign, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The GOP had targeted Districts 2, 7 and 10 for possible flips but in the end managed to only win the in the 2nd District, a race in which state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) unseated incumbent Elaine Luria (D).
Spanberger won a third congressional term in a newly drawn 7th District that shifted north from the Richmond suburbs to include Stafford and Spotsylvania counties as well as Fredericksburg and most of southeastern Prince William County. Prince William County’s more than 205,000 voters make up 35% of the 7th District and comprise the largest share of any of the district's 11 localities.
Vega campaigned sharply, holding several rallies with Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) during which she decried “big government” and the policies of the “liberal, progressive Democrats.” During an election eve rally at Locust Shade Park, Vega said: “It’s insane that you have to be over 18 to use a tanning bed, but it’s ok for a 12- or 13-year-old to mutilate their bodies. Where are the adults? Where are the grownups in the room?”
The comments were a reference to gender affirming surgeries for minors, which have been restricted in a few Republican-led states. Transgender children and the rights of parents to decide what pronouns their children use and whether they can access school counseling is not a federal issue but became a major talking point amid GOP efforts to turn out its base voters. Youngkin recently released new “model policies” for transgender students in public schools have been criticized by Democrats, including Spanberger, as unhelpful to an especially vulnerable group.
Spanberger campaigned more quietly, opting to meet with voters one-on-one at early polling sites rather than hosting rallies. She emphasized her support for abortion rights as well as her bipartisan approach to problem solving. Spanberger is a member of the “problem solvers caucus” and was endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Voters supporting Spanberger said they were most concerned about abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Vega identifies as “pro-life” and expressed doubts earlier this summer about the likelihood of a woman becoming pregnant as a result of rape. Vega’s comment, which came in response to a question posed by a rallygoer, was caught on tape and became a major focus of pro-Spanberger TV ads.
During an interview outside Dumfries’ polling place Tuesday, Keshawna Brown, 34, said she voted for Spanberger because she was once a victim of sexual assault.
"I'm not ashamed of that. That's my story, and I overcame it,” Brown said. “So when I heard that about [Vega], I was like, no, I'm not going to go there. That was my deciding factor."
Bobbi DeWitt, of Forest Park, said she voted for Spanberger for similar reasons.
"I just didn’t care for the thing about Vega saying you can't get pregnant from getting raped," DeWitt said. "I am a health teacher, and I know you can."
Cher Muzyk contributed to this report. Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
