County Prince William County Schools will remain closed on a Code Red status on Thursday, Dec. 17, because of the inclement weather.
The school division made the announcement just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, citing expected freezing conditions overnight and icy roadways in some areas.
A "code red" means:
- All schools and offices are closed.
- Virtual classes are canceled.
- The school age child care (SACC) program will not open.
- All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including team practices.
- All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled.
- Students may use the day optionally to catch-up or voluntarily work on assignments already assigned, the school division announcement said.
