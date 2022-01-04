UPDATED: Prince William County schools closed Wednesday to students, most staff on CODE GREEN

For Prince William County schools' students and most staff, Wednesday, Jan. 5, will be like a Code RED, except it's actually a "Code GREEN."
All schools will be closed to students and teachers on Jan. 5, and all extracurricular activities and sports will be canceled -- just like they are on Code RED days.
But administrators will be asked to report to schools by 10 a.m. Wednesday morning in anticipation of reopening schools to students on Thursday, according to a school division announcement issued just before 5 p.m.
The announcement cited still ongoing efforts to remove snow from parking lots and the potential for icing on roads as the reasons for closing schools for a third day.
Students were supposed to return to classes on Monday after a two-week winter break, but have been closed for the past two days due to the snowstorm that walloped the county with as much as a foot of snow on Monday morning.
The announcement also promised an update on the opening status of schools on Wednesday afternoon.
Code GREEN is not a new status, it's just one that hasn't been used in the last several years, according to school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.
The full announcement follows:
"Due to ongoing snow removal on side roads and parking lots, the potential for icing on roads tomorrow morning, and some communities remaining without power, all Prince William County Public Schools will be closed Code Green on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
This means students and teachers do not report in-person or virtually. However, administrators and office staff will report. Schools plan to reopen normally Thursday, Jan. 6. An update will follow tomorrow afternoon. Administrators will report tomorrow to prepare schools for reopening.
- Schools and offices are closed.
- Virtual classes are canceled.
- The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will not open.
- All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including field trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests, and athletic contests.
- All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled including Adult Education, night school classes, and recreational programs scheduled in school buildings.
- Students may use the day optionally to catch-up or voluntarily work on assignments already assigned.
Employees:
- All employees on the teacher salary scale (Pay Grade 12) and less-than-250-day non-exempt employees do not report for work.
- Teaching staff may voluntarily elect, but are not required, to employ “telework” or other work-at-home strategies to enter data, grade student papers, or otherwise supplement their normal work efforts (per Regulation 561-1, “Telework”). Time spent in this manner is strictly voluntary and shall not be counted against contract hours or otherwise compensated.
- Inclement weather employees report on time. Refer to Reg 404.04-1 for more information on Inclement Weather Employees.
- School Based/Central Office Administrators (Pay grade 13 and above) report to work at 10 a.m.
- All 250-day classified employees report to work at 10 a.m.
- Liberal Leave is in Effect - Employees may request approval to take leave in the event of extreme weather or a similar emergency which prevents them from safely reporting.
- Professional Development activities may be canceled so check with the department or school sponsoring the activity."
