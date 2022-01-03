UPDATED: Prince William County schools closed CODE RED Tuesday, Jan. 4

Prince William County schools will be closed again on Tuesday, Jan. 4, on Code RED status, as the county digs out of today's storm that dumped heavy snow across the area.
In an announcement issued at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, the school division cited below-freezing temperatures and the need to clear snow from roads, sidewalks and school parking lots.
Schools will once again be closed on "Code Red" status, meaning that all school and school division offices will be closed and all extracurricular activities canceled.
According to the announcement:
- Schools and offices are closed.
- Virtual classes are canceled.
- The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will not open.
- All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including field trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests, and athletic contests.
- All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled including Adult Education, night school classes, and recreational programs scheduled in school buildings.
- Students may use the day optionally to catch up or voluntarily work on assignments already assigned.
For employees
- Employees do not report for work UNLESS declared inclement weather employees. Those designated as inclement weather personnel will report at times specified to perform essential duties as dictated by the event. Refer to Reg 404.04-1 for more information on Inclement Weather Employees.
- Teaching staff may voluntarily elect, but are not required, to employ “telework” or other work-at-home strategies to enter data, grade student papers, or otherwise supplement their normal work efforts (per Regulation 561-1, “Telework”). Time spent in this manner is strictly voluntary and shall not be counted against contract hours or otherwise compensated.
- All professional development activities including virtual are canceled.
