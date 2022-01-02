You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: Prince William County schools closed CODE RED Monday, Jan. 3

Snowy school bus

School bus in a snow storm.

 John Foxx
UPDATED: Prince William County schools will be closed CODE RED on Monday, Jan. 3, the school division has announced.
 
Code Red means that all schools are closed for instruction and all virtual instruction, after-school and extracurricular activities are also canceled. 
 
In a letter to parents issued after the the Code Red announcement Sunday, Superintendent LaTanya McDade said she called a Code Red -- instead of a Code Orange -- because Monday would have been the first day of school after the two-week winter break, and schools could not  ensure that all students would be fully prepared for remote learning.
 
Code Orange is a new school weather status initiated by McDade in December in an effort to reduce the instruction time lost to inclement weather. On Code Orange days, schools are also closed to all students and teachers but students are expected to do schoolwork remotely or “asynchronously,” meaning without the help of a live teacher.
 
"While this timing was not conducive to Code Orange, please know that this remains an option for this winter to minimize disruption to learning to the greatest extent possible," McDade's letter said.
 
Under Code Red status:
  • Schools and offices are closed.
  • Virtual classes are canceled.
  • The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will not open.
  • All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including field trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests, and athletic contests.
  • All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled including Adult Education, night school classes, and recreational programs scheduled in school buildings.
  • Students may use the day optionally to catch-up or voluntarily work on assignments already assigned.
  • Employees do not report for work UNLESS declared inclement weather employees. Those designated as inclement weather personnel will report at times specified to perform essential duties as dictated by the event. Refer to Reg 404.04-1 for more information on Inclement Weather Employees.
  • Teaching staff may voluntarily elect, but are not required, to employ “telework” or other work-at-home strategies to enter data, grade student papers, or otherwise supplement their normal work efforts (per Regulation 561-1, “Telework”). Time spent in this manner is strictly voluntary and shall not be counted against contract hours or otherwise compensated.
  • All professional development activities including virtual are canceled.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
