UPDATED: Prince William County government to require masks in public buildings starting Monday

Prince William County’s government will require all its employees and members of the public to wear masks inside county facilities regardless of vaccination status beginning Monday, Aug. 9, as COVID-19 cases rise locally and across the state driven by the more contagious Delta variant.
County Executive Chris Martino sent an email to county staff on Friday afternoon announcing the updated mask-wearing policy.
“Due to the guidance from the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and, most recently, the local health directors, I have updated the face covering directive to reinstate that face coverings must be worn by all employees, regardless of vaccination status, in all indoor public settings while on duty … Members of the public will also be required to wear face coverings inside county facilities,” Martino said.
Martino added that this “is a rapidly changing situation that we continue to monitor carefully.”
Five Northern Virginia health district directors, including Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher, sent a joint letter to their local elected officials Wednesday urging vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks in public.
The health departments’ recommendations are based on new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on how to best reduce the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 through mask-wearing. That guidance recommends that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear a face covering in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
“Currently all Northern Virginia jurisdictions are experiencing substantial disease transmissions and are trending upwards in their average number of daily cases. Based on this, the five Northern Virginia Health Departments recommend that individuals wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status, in government and other public settings,” the letter said.
Prince William County is currently at a “substantial” risk for COVID-19 transmission with 96 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the CDC’s website. From Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, the county reported an 84% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported.
The health district reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the highest single-day total since early May.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused surges of cases and hospitalizations in some Southern states, including Florida, Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas. In some states, hospitalizations have reached levels higher than before the vaccine was made available.
Gov. Ralph Northam recommended on July 29 that “all Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, as the new CDC guidance recommends.”
On Thursday, Northam announced that all state employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. He also urged public school divisions to require masks for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status in accordance with the CDC guidance.
So many things to unpack here:
Either the vaccines work or they don't and it appears that they do not...so the poison?
Unless you drop serious money in a high quality mask, the masks we all seem to have at hand do NOTHING...if I can sneeze through the tiny germ will surely get through it.
Cases mean NOTHING except to instill fear...don't give in.
What we demand and frankly deserve is the number of hospitalizations and deaths....FROM the virus not WITH the virus.
Stop being sheepeople and stand up for yourself!
You wanna wear a mask..cool
I dont so get off my back
