UPDATED: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 11 in Prince William County as of Thursday, more than doubling from four on Wednesday.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, only two cases in Prince William are travel related and one was transmitted from another case.
Eight, however, are from an unknown origin, the VDH data say.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 94 on Thursday, up 17 from Wednesday’s total of 77.
There were a total of 55 cases across Northern Virginia, including 17 in Arlington, 16 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, five in Loudoun, four in Alexandria and two in Stafford.
A total of 1,923 people have been tested for the virus with 19 people hospitalized, according to VDH.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced measures limiting gathering of more than 10 people on Monday to combat the spread of the virus.
The Northam administration is encouraging high-risk Virginians, those with underlying health conditions or who are over age 65, to self-quarantine.
Thursday, March 19: Virginia's number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 77 on Wednesday, up 10 from the day before, and the state is contending with three "outbreaks" of COVID-19, including one in James City County and two in Richmond.
Gov. Ralph Northam updated the numbers at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, during a press conference with other state officials in Richmond.
The number of cases in Prince William County remained at four, the same number reported on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Outbreaks are defined as "two or more cases that ... can be traced to a common exposure," State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said.
James City County now has 17 cases of COVID-19, Oliver said.
Four Richmond residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. They are the first positive cases in the city limits, according to a report in the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
All of the Richmond cases involve men, two in their 20s and two in their 30s, who had recently traveled outside of the state. Three were in one group, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said during a Wednesday morning press conference, according to the RTD report.
The fourth man traveled to New York and had contact with someone who tested positive. All four are in self-isolation at home. One had been hospitalized, Stoney said.
State officials are still awaiting the results of at least 65 COVID-19 tests, not including those being processed by private labs, officials said.
Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia's secretary of health and human resources, shared information regarding Virginia's supply of ventilators and other hospital equipment, which has become a nationwide concern during the coronavirus pandemic.
Carey said there are "nearly 2,000" intensive care unit beds with "respiratory support equipment" across the state, as well as 400 additional units in state reserves.
Beyond that, there are strategic national stockpiles, and health care providers are working with private providers to supplement those assets, Carey said.
Tuesday, March 17: Gov. Ralph Northam orders 10-patron limit as cases rise to 67 across Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order Tuesday that allows law enforcement to enforce a ban that prohibits more than 10 patrons in places such as restaurants, fitness centers and theaters.
Northam and State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver issued a public health emergency order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.”
All Virginians should increase social distancing, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, the state said. This follows federal guidelines announced Monday.
At a press conference earlier Tuesday Oliver announced that two people have died from the disease and 67 people are confirmed to have it, including one patient who is currently in a long-term care facility — which he said was “very concerning.”
Oliver said about 48 tests are currently pending. The first confirmed case was announced on March 7.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is high but the individual risk is dependent upon exposure. People over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions were urged to self-quarantine due to elevated vulnerability to the disease.
Oliver said that there are currently 300 to 400 COVID-19 testing kits in the commonwealth, with more on order.
“I don’t want you to think that you are just getting a cold,” Oliver said. “This is a serious, serious pandemic and social distancing is, therefore, something we should do and take seriously, for ourselves, for our loved ones, and for our community.”
Oliver also said there are federal plans to launch automated test sites and drive-through testing centers nationwide in the areas that have been hit the hardest by the disease.
Sentara Healthcare has opened three drive-through testing centers in Hampton Roads for those who are at the highest risk for the disease.
Northam has also rolled out new measures to support workers across the state that are being affected by closures due to the coronavirus, including eliminating the wait for unemployment benefits and increased eligibility for unemployment status.
Workers may be able to qualify for unemployment if their employer slows or ceases operations due to the disease; if they have been issued a notice to self-quarantine by a medical or public health official but are not receiving sick pay or medical leave; or if they are not receiving paid medical leave while staying home to take care of sick family members.
The one-week unpaid waiting period was waived for benefits, and unemployment funds are available through the Virginia Employment Commission, Northam said.
The state ordered all 75 offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles to close, in addition to urging the Supreme Court of Virginia to close all courts until April 6 for non-emergency or non-essential court proceedings.
Online services are still available, the governor said, and 60-day extensions have been granted for expired licenses and registrations.
The State Corporation Commission also issued an order to suspend utility service disconnections for the next 60 days in order to provide relief for those financially impacted by COVID-19.
“Together we will get through this and we will be a better Virginia,” Northam said. “Every single one of us has a personal responsibility in this situation, every one of us has a role in being part of the solution.”
The Virginia Department of Health currently has a 24-hour Coronavirus information hotline that can be reached at 877-ASK-VDH3 or 877-275-8343 for questions about the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.