Prince William reported 94 new COVID-19 cases Monday but only one hospitalization and no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

There were 1,302 new cases reported across Virginia -- continuing a trend of more than 1,000 new daily cases for the 20th straight day. Meanwhile, there were 63 new hospitalizations reported in the state Monday as well as six new deaths.

The local health district's average rate of daily infections per 100,000 residents dipped below 20 on Monday to 19.1 but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 7.5% to 7.9% on Monday and also remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The latest victim was a male, but the state has not yet listed his age. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in three Virginia health districts, down from four last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 20. Statewide, the rate is 16.4.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 95 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 78 were reported in Prince William County, 13 were reported in Manassas and four were reported in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 19, but they were closely followed by residents in their 20s and kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who reported 18 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 38 or about 40% of the 94 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 18 new cases and residents in their 20s, also 18.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 46 or about 49% of the 94 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 16 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 19 and those in their 50s reported 11.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 10 or about 11% of the 94 cases, with six among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and none among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 7.8% on Monday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 7% on Monday, was the second-highest in the region, followed by Rappahannock Health District with 6.9%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 6.1%, which matched the statewide rate, also 6.1%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported only one new hospitalization on Monday, that of a person age 80 or older.

There were 1,127 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Monday, up 37 from Sunday and the highest number since early September.

There were 214 in intensive care units, up 12. The number includes 98 on ventilators, up eight.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 78% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Monday with 12. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 and Manassas-area code 20110 with 11 cases.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in eight and remaining unchanged in five.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Prince William adds 211 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, no new deaths

Prince William reported 211 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 93 on Saturday and 118 on Sunday. The local health district reported its first COVID-19 death in November on Friday, but over the weekend, there were no new local deaths.

The numbers corresponded with a weekend that saw new cases spike to more than 3,000 across the state. There 2,103 new cases reported in Virginia on Saturday -- the highest-ever one-day total since the epidemic began. New cases numbered 1,302 on Sunday.

There were 128 new hospitalizations reported across Virginia over the weekend -- 86 on Saturday and 42 on Sunday -- as well as 25 additional deaths. Twenty-two Virginians died of COVID-19 on Saturday, while three more were lost on Sunday, Nov. 8, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district's average rate of daily infections per 100,000 residents rose to 20 on Sunday and remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

The local health district's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up to 7.5% Sunday and also remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. The latest victim was a male, but the state has not yet listed his age. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in three Virginia health districts, down from four last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 20. Statewide, the rate is 16.4.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 211 new cases reported in the health district over the weekend, 195 were in Prince William County, 11 were in Manassas and five were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 54.

Residents under 30 reported 86 or about 41% of the 211 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 10 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 22 new cases and residents in their 20s, 54.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 97 or about 46% of the 211 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 32 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 34 and those in their 50s reported 31.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 26 or about 12% of the 211 cases, with six among those in their 60s, 17 among those in their 70s and three among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 7.5% on Sunday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

The Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 7.1% on Sunday, was the second-highest in the region, followed by Loudoun County with 6.6%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 6%, which matched the statewide rate, also 6.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported only one new hospitalization on Saturday, that of a person in their 50s, and none on Sunday.

There were 1,090 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Sunday, up 33 from Friday, with 202 in intensive care units, down 13. The number includes 90 on ventilators, down six.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 72% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Sunday with 27. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 26 cases.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in eight and remaining unchanged in five.

Friday, Nov. 6: Prince William reports first November COVID-19 death, adds 101 new cases

Prince William reported its first COVID-19 death in November on Friday. The county's latest victim of the pandemic was male, but his age information was not immediately available from the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district also reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional hospitalization.

The local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.3% on Friday and remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local rate of infections per capita fell from 18.3 to 17.3, but is also the highest in the region.

Across Virginia, 1,568 new cases were reported on Friday, which was the fourth time since July that daily cases rose above 1,500. The state also reported 71 new hospitalizations, a higher number than in recent days.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Friday, Nov. 6. There were 17 local deaths reported in October.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Nov. 6, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County and Alexandria.

Fairfax and Loudoun counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in three Virginia health districts, down from four last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Nov. 6, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate" level of community transmission. The same is true for the Northwestern, Central and Eastern regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Far Southwest and Near Southwest regions, however, continue to be rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 17.3. Statewide, the rate is 15.3.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 101 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, 90 were in Prince William County, 10 were in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 23, while there were 19 new cases reported among residents in their 30s.

Residents under 30 reported 41 or about 40% of the 99 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported four new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 14 new cases and residents in their 20s, 23.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 49 or about 50% of the 99 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 23 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 15 and those in their 50s reported 15.

Residents ages 60 and older reported nine or about 9% of the 99 cases, with three among those in their 60s, five among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 7.3% on Friday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

The Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 6.6% on Friday, was the second-highest in the region, followed by Loudoun County with 6.3%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 5.8%, while the statewide rate remained at 5.9%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one new hospitalizations on Friday, that of a resident in their 70s.

There were 1,057 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Friday, up 16 from Wednesday, with 215 in intensive care units, down 16. The number includes 96 on ventilators, down six.

About 36% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 81% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Friday with 29. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 18 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Prince William reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

New COVID-19 cases reported in Prince William County dipped below 100 on Wednesday after rising into the triple digits in each of the last two days. The local health district reported 68 new cases as well as two additional hospitalizations, but no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 7.4% to 7.3% on Wednesday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local rate of infections per capita fell from 18.5 to 18.3, but is also the highest in the region.

Across Virginia, 1,157 new cases were reported on Wednesday along with 58 new hospitalizations and 11 more deaths. Once again, the Southwest region led the state with 387 new cases. Northern Virginia reported 293; it was the second time in eight days that daily cases dipped below 300 in Virginia's most populous region.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 18.3. Statewide, the rate is 15.2.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 68 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 65 were in Prince William County and three were in Manassas. There were no new cases in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 15, while there were 13 new cases reported among residents in their 30s and 12 among residents in their 40s.

Residents under 30 reported 21 or about 31% of the 68 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported three new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported three new cases and residents in their 20s, 15.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 34 or about 50% of the 68 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 13 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 12 and those in their 50s reported 9.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 10 or about 15% of the 68 cases, with seven among those in their 60s, two among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down to 7.3% on Wednesday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.2% on Wednesday, down from 6.7% on Tuesday, was the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.3%, down from 5.4%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at from 5.6%, while the statewide rate remained at 5.7%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported two new hospitalizations on Wednesday, including those of one resident in their 30s and one in their 60s.

There were 1,041 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 15 on Tuesday, with 231 in intensive care units, up nine from Tuesday. The number includes 102 on ventilators, up five.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 74% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with 14. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 13 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Prince William reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

It was another triple-digit day for new COVID-19 cases in the Prince William Health District with 113 cases reported on Tuesday.

There were also four new hospitalizations reported in the health district but no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.4% on Tuesday, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local rate of infections per capita fell from 19.7 to 18.5, but is also the highest in the region.

More than 1,200 new cases were reported across Virginia on Tuesday with 1,261. Once again, the Southwest region led the state with 402 new cases. Northern Virginia reported 286; it was the first time in eight days that daily cases dipped below 300 in Virginia's most populous region.

There were also 65 new hospitalizations reported statewide on Tuesday -- double the 27 reported Monday -- as well as eight additional deaths, up from three from Monday.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 18.5. Statewide, the rate is 15.5.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 113 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 108 were in Prince William County, three were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 28, while there were 20 new cases reported among residents in their 30s and 50s.

Residents under 30 reported 28 or about 25% of the 113 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 10 new cases and residents in their 20s, 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 68 or about 60% of the 113 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 20 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 28 and those in their 50s reported 20.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 15 or about 13.2% of the 113 cases, with nine among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests held steady at 7.4% on Tuesday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.7% on Tuesday, up from 6.4 on Monday, was the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.4%, up from 5.2. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 5.6% to 5.8%, while the statewide rate dipped from 5.8% to 5.7%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported four new hospitalizations on Tuesday, including those of one resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. There was no age information available for two of the four new hospitalizations.

There were 1,026 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday, down five from Monday, with 222 in intensive care units, up eight from Monday. The number includes 97 on ventilators, which is unchanged.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 70% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 25. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 23 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Monday, Nov. 2: New COVID-19 cases top 100 in Prince William, no new deaths

After a two-day dip, new COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District exceeded 100 again on Monday, rising to 116 after dropping to 41 Sunday and 75 on Saturday.

The local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dropped from 7.7% to 7.4%, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia. The local rate of new infections per capita climbed to 19.7, also the highest in the region.

There were no new hospitalizations reported in the local health district on Monday, however, and, for the 11th day in a row, there were no new deaths.

More than 1,000 new cases were reported across Virginia on Monday with 1,026. Once again, the southwest region led the state with 286 new cases, down from 373 on Sunday. Northern Virginia reported 311 more cases, marking the seventh straight day cases have reached at least 300 in Virginia's most populous region.

There were also 27 more hospitalizations reported statewide on Monday, down from more than 40 on Sunday, as well as three additional deaths, up from one on Sunday.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 19.7. Statewide, the rate is 15.3.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 116 new cases reported in the health district on Monday, 106 were in Prince William County, seven were in Manassas and three were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 25, while there were 20 new cases reported among residents in their 30s and 40s.

Residents under 30 reported 47 or about 40% of the 116 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported seven new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 15 new cases and residents in their 20s, 25.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 57 or about 49% of the 116 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 17 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 20 and those in their 50s reported 20.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 13 or about 11% of the 116 cases, with eight among those in their 60s, five among those in their 70s and none among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped from 7.7% to 7.4% on Monday and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.2% on Monday, unchanged from Sunday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.2%, down from 5.8%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 5.6%, while the statewide rate rose from 5.7% to 5.8%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported no new hospitalizations on Monday.

There were 1,031 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Monday, up five from Sunday, with 214 in intensive care units, down 14 from Sunday. The number includes 97 on ventilators, down one.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 77% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Monday with 28. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 21 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Sunday, Nov. 2: New COVID-19 cases dip to 41 in Prince William, no new deaths

New COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District dipped again on Sunday to 41, staying below 100 for the second day in a row. But the local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and its rate of new infections per capita remain the highest in Northern Virginia.

Hospitalizations reported in the local health district fell to one on Sunday and, for the 10th straight day, there were no additional deaths.

More than 1,200 new cases were reported across Virginia on Sunday, down from the more than 1,500 reported Saturday. Once again, the southwest region led the state with 373 new cases, despite the region's lower population numbers. Northern Virginia reported 300 cases, marking the sixth straight day cases have reached at least 300 in Virginia's most populous region.

There were also 43 more hospitalizations reported statewide on Sunday, about half the 98 reported Saturday, as well as one additional death. Sunday marked only the third time Since Sept. 1 that the state reported just one new death.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 17.4. Statewide, the rate is 14.8.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 41 new cases reported in the health district on Sunday, all were in Prince William County. The number of cases in Manassas and Manassas Park were adjusted down by one in each locality.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 12, while there were seven new cases reported among residents in their 20s.

Residents under 30 reported 13 or about 31% of the 41 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported seven new cases and residents in their 20s, seven.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 21 or about 51% of the 41 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 12 new cases, while those in their 40s reported four and those in their 50s reported five.

Residents ages 60 and older reported seven or about 17% of the 41 cases, with four among those in their 60s, one among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 7.4% to 7.7% on Sunday, and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.2% on Sunday, down from 6.5% on Saturday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.3%, down from 5.8%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 5.5% to 5.6%, while the statewide rate rose from 5.6% to 5.7%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported just one new hospitalization on Sunday, that of a resident in their 70s.

There were 1,026 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Sunday, down 14 from Saturday, with 228 in intensive care units, unchanged from Saturday. The number includes 98 on ventilators, down six.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 61% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Sunday with six. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Warrenton ZIP Code 20187 with five cases each.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Saturday, Oct. 31: COVID-19 cases up across Virginia, Prince William adds 75

New COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District on Saturday dipped below 100 for the first time in three days -- with 75 -- but the local health district's average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and its rate of new infections per capita remain the highest in Northern Virginia.

Hospitalizations reported in the local health district ticked up to nine on Saturday, the highest daily tally in recent days, but there were no additional deaths.

Cases remained on an upswing across Virginia, however, led by a surge of new cases in the southwest region. The sparsely populated area reported 582 new cases on Saturday compared to 333 in Northern Virginia. It was the fifth-straight day, however, that cases topped 300 in the Northern Virginia region.

Across Virginia, there were 1,551 new cases reported on Saturday -- the fourth-highest daily tally since the pandemic began -- as well as 98 more hospitalizations (the highest daily total since early August) and 11 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Virginia was still said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Prince William County has the highest average rate of daily cases per 100,000 residents with 17.2. Statewide, the rate is 14.8.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported its latest outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings." The term includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 75 new cases reported in the health district on Saturday, 66 were in Prince William County, while five were reported in Manassas and four in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 14, while there were 12 new cases reported among kids ages 10 to 19 as well as adults in their 30s and those in their 40s.

Residents under 30 reported 31 or about 41% of the 75 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 12 new cases and residents in their 20s, 14.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 also reported 31 or about 41% of the 79 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 12 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 12 and those in their 50s reported seven.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 13 or about 17% of the 75 cases, with seven among those in their 60s, five among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 7% to 7.4% on Saturday, and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 6.5% on Saturday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.8%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 5.2% to 5.5%, while the statewide rate rose from 5.4% to 5.6%.

Hospitalizations: The nine additional hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Saturday included that of one young resident between the ages of 10 and 19, as well as one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s and one in their 70s.

There were 1,026 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Saturday, down 26 from Friday, with 228 in intensive care units, down three. The number includes 104 on ventilators, down three.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 73% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Saturday with 17. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 15 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 11 of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in two and remaining unchanged in seven.

Friday, Oct. 30: Prince William reports 102 new cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a slight dip from the previous day, but the local health district continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and the highest rate of new infections per capita in Northern Virginia.

Five new hospitalizations were reported again locally on Friday, but there were no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Cases remained on an upswing across Virginia with 1,456 new cases reported Friday. It's the second straight day that cases exceeded 1,400. There were also 57 additional hospitalizations reported across the state as well as seven more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 30, the local health district remained in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington County.

Other surrounding counties remain in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in four Virginia health districts, down from seven last week. Surging districts are in the southwest region of the state.

Community transmission: As of Friday, Oct. 23, Northern Virginia was said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 102 new cases reported in the health district on Friday, 97 were in Prince William County, while four were reported in Manassas and one was in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 40s reported the most new cases with 23, while those in their 30s reported 21.

Residents under 30 reported 21 or about 21% of the 102 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported four new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported four new cases and residents in their 20s, 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 62 or about 61% of the 102 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 21 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 23 and those in their 50s reported 18.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 20 or about 20% of the 102 cases, with 14 among those in their 60s, five among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 7.1% to 7% on Friday, and remains the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.9% on Friday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by the Rappahannock Health District with 5.4%. The Rappahannock Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 4.9% to 5.2%, while the statewide rate ticked down from 5.5% to 5.4%.

Hospitalizations: The five additional hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Friday included that of one resident in their 40s and four in their 70s.

There were 1,065 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Friday, down 17 from Thursday, with 231 in intensive care units, down 18. The number includes 107 on ventilators, down one.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 82% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Friday with 22. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 20 cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

Thursday, Oct. 29: New COVID-19 cases top 100 -- again -- in Prince William, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District again reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday -- with 125 -- while the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests and the local rate of new infections per capita remain the highest in Northern Virginia.

Five new hospitalizations were reported locally but no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Cases remained on an upswing across Virginia with 1,429 new cases reported Thursday -- the highest one-day total since a backlog resulted in the more than 1,800 cases being reported during a single day in early October. There were also 70 additional hospitalizations reported across the state as well as 20 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 23, the local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties.

Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Community transmission: Also as of Friday, Oct. 23, Northern Virginia was said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 125 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 115 were in Prince William County, while five were reported in Manassas and five were in Manassas Park.

Residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 28, while those in their 40s reported 26.

Residents under 30 reported 36 or about 29% of the 125 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported 10 new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 13 new cases and residents in their 20s, also 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 74 or about 59% of the 125 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 28 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 26 and those in their 50s reported 20.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 16 or about 13% of the 125 cases, with 10 among those in their 60s, four among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 6.4% to 7.1% on Thursday, and is once again the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

The Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.9% on Thursday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by Loudoun County with 5.2%. The Rappahannock-Health District includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 4.7% to 4.9%, while the statewide rate rose from 5.3% to 5.5%.

Hospitalizations: The five additional hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Thursday included those of two residents in their 30s and two in their 50s. Age information was not available for the fifth new hospitalization.

There were 1,082 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Thursday, up 14 from Wednesday, with 249 in intensive care units, down three. The number includes 108 on ventilators, down five.

About 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 82% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Thursday with 24. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 21 and then by 20110 and 20111, which each posted 12.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Prince William reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a marked decline from the 160 reported on Tuesday. But the local health district has both the highest rate of infections per capita and the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in all of Northern Virginia.

There were also five new hospitalizations reported locally but no additional deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Across Virginia, cases remained on an upswing with 1,345 new cases -- marking the 15th time new daily cases have topped 1,000 in October -- -- as well as 64 additional hospitalizations and 16 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: As of Friday, Oct. 23, the local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties.

Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Community transmission: Northern Virginia is said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: Of the 79 new cases reported in the health district on Wednesday, 73 were in Prince William County, while two were reported in Manassas and four were in Manassas Park.

Kids and teens ages 10 to 19 and residents in their 50s reported the most new cases with 14 in each age group. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 13 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 31 or about 39% of the 79 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported four new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 14 new cases and residents in their 20s reported 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 36 or about 46% of the 79 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 11 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 11 and those in their 50s reported 14.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 12 or about 15% of the 79 cases, with five among those in their 60s, three among those in their 70s and four among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 5.6% to 6.4% and is once again the highest in the Northern Virginia region.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 5.8% on Wednesday, is the second-highest in the region, followed by Loudoun County with 5.2%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 4.4% to 4.7%, while the statewide rate was 5.1%.

Hospitalizations: The five additional hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Wednesday included those of one resident in their 40s, two in their 50s and two age 80 or older.

There were 1,068 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Wednesday, down 13 from Tuesday, with 252 in intensive care units, up 22 from Tuesday and the highest number in many weeks. The number includes 113 on ventilators, up seven.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 82% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with 17. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 with 15 and then by 22192, with 14.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Prince William reports 160 new COVID-19 cases -- the most since early August -- but no new deaths

New COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District spiked to 160 on Tuesday, which was the highest one-day total since Aug. 7 and more than five times the 31 cases reported on Monday.

New cases reported in the county had been on the decline over the past few days. Cases are reported to the health district from individual laboratories, and day-to-day fluctuations are not uncommon. Still, daily cases numbers rarely rise over 100.

There were no additional deaths reported locally, however, and just three new hospitalizations, which is on par for recent days.

Across Virginia, there were 1,134 new cases reported on Tuesday as well as 60 additional hospitalizations and 19 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers continue to place it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties.

Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Community transmission: Northern Virginia is said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 26.

Local cases: All of the 160 new cases reported in the health district on Tuesday, 147 were in Prince William County, while 11 were reported in Manassas and two in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 35, followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 28 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 53 or about 33% of the 159 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported six new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 12 new cases and residents in their 20s reported 35.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 88 or about 55% of the 159 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported 33 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 27 and those in their 50s reported 28.

Residents ages 60 and older reported 18 or about 11% of the 159 cases, with eight among those in their 60s, eight among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 5.7% to 5.6%. It continues to be the second-highest in Northern Virginia behind the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 6.2% on Tuesday.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.5% to 4.4%, while the statewide rate remained steady at 5%.

Hospitalizations: The three additional hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District on Tuesday included those of a resident in their 50s and two in their 70s.

There were 1,081 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday, up 33 from Monday, with 230 in intensive care units, unchanged from Monday, and 106 on ventilators, down eight.

About 28% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 82% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 31. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193, with 26.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

Monday, Oct. 26: Prince William reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, another dip from recent days, and for the fourth in a row, no new deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health district continues to have the highest average daily rate of new infections per 100,000 residents among localities in Northern Virginia, however, but that measure also dipped on Monday, falling from 13.1 to 12.3.

The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 5.6% to 5.7%, and remains behind the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which posted the highest percent-positivity rate in the region with 6.1%.

Across the state, Virginia reported 904 new COVID-19 cases -- down slightly from Sunday's 999 -- as well as 27 new hospitalizations and two additional deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers continue to place it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties.

Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Community transmission: Northern Virginia is said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 and "moderate community transmission." The same is true for the Northwestern, Eastern and Far Southwest regions of the state, according to the VDH.

The Central and Near Southwest regions, however, are rated by the VDH as having a "high burden" of the disease with "substantial community transmission."

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Wednesday, Oct. 21, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 24.

Local cases: All of the 31 new cases reported in the health district on Monday were in Prince William County, while no new cases were reported in Manassas or Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 30s and 50s reported the most new cases with six in each age group, followed by residents in their 40s, who reported five new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 10 or about 32% of the 31 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported no new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported two new cases and residents in their 20s reported eight.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 17 or about 54% of the 31 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported six new cases, while those in their 40s reported five and those in their 50s reported six.

Residents ages 60 and older reported four or about 13% of the 31 cases, with two among those in their 60s, one among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's 5.7% percent-positivity rate ticked up from Sunday's rate of 5.6% and -- for the moment -- is not the highest in Northern Virginia.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 6.1%, leads the region followed by Prince William and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.1%.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. The Rappahannock Health District includes the City of Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from4.4% to 4.5%, while the statewide rate dipped from 5.1% to 5%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported three hospitalizations on Monday, Oct. 26, that of one resident in their 60s and two age 80 or older.

There were 1,048 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Monday, up 69 from Sunday, with 230 in intensive care units, up 14, and 114 on ventilators, up five.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 81% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Monday with eight.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Prince William reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -- about half the number reported on Friday -- and for the third day in a row, no new deaths.

Also, the local health district's seven-day average rate of new daily infections dipped on Sunday to 13.1, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia but down from Friday's 14.

Also, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests fell to 5.6%, which is now the second highest in the region. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District now leads Northern Virginia with a rate of 6.6%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Across the state, Virginia reported 999 new COVID-19 cases -- the lowest number in five days -- as well as 35 new hospitalizations and just one additional death. That's the lowest number of daily deaths since Sept. 6.

Local deaths: The most recent local death in the Prince William Health District was reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, that of a man in his 60s.

There have been six local deaths reported since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers continue to place it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties. Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Wednesday, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 24.

Local cases: Of the 45 new cases reported in the health district, 37 were in Prince William County, six were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s, 40s and 50s reported the most new cases with nine in each age group, followed by residents in their 30s, who reported six new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 13 or about 31% of the 42 new cases for which age information was available. Kids age 9 and under reported one new case, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported three and residents in their 20s reported nine.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 24 or about 57% of the 42 new cases. Residents in their 30s reported six new cases, while those in their and 40s and 50s reported nine in each age group.

Residents ages 60 and older reported five or about 12% of the 42 cases, with two among those in their 60s, none among those in their 70s and three among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's 5.6% percent-positivity rate fell from Friday's rate of 6.5% and -- for the moment -- is not the highest in Northern Virginia.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 6.6%, leads the region followed by Prince William and then Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 4.7%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked down from 4.6% to 4.4%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 5% to 5.1%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported one hospitalization on Saturday, Oct. 24, that of a resident in their 70s, and no new hospitalizations on Sunday.

There were 979 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Sunday, down 33 from Friday, with 216 in intensive care units, down 17, and 109 on ventilators, down four.

About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 74% of the state's intensive care units are occupied. Last year, the average daily ICU occupancy rate across the state was 67%, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20110 posted the most new cases on Sunday with seven. Several local ZIP Codes posted five new cases, including Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 and 22193 as well as Manassas ZIP Code 20109 and Bristow ZIP Code 20136.

As of Saturday, Oct. 24, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in four of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in five ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in 11.

Friday, Oct. 23: Prince William reports 86 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Friday but added no new hospitalizations nor additional deaths.

The local health district's seven-day average daily rate of new infections was on the rise on Friday, however, at 14.1, as was its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, which now stands at 6.5%. Both are the highest in Northern Virginia.

Across the state, Virginia reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases -- lower than Thursday's 1,332 daily case number but still over 1,000 -- as well as 67 new hospitalizations and 15 more deaths.

Local deaths: The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, has reported six local fatalities since Tuesday, Oct. 20, bringing the local death toll to 258.

Recent victims included one woman and five men. The youngest was in their 50s, three were in their 60s and two were 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local cases at "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers continue to place it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Other Northern Virginia localities now in the "slow growth" category include Arlington and Loudoun counties. Other surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady, while cases are surging in seven Virginia health districts, mostly in the southwest part of the state.

Northern Virginia continues to see a moderate burden of COVID-19 with a moderate community spread.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Wednesday, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters. It's not immediately clear where the outbreaks occurred.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in Prince William County -- at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 24.

Local cases: Of the 86 new cases reported in the health district, 80 were in Prince William County, four were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s, 30s and 40s reported the most new cases with 16 in each age group, followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 15 new cases.

Residents under 30 reported 33 or about 38% of the 86 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported eight new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported nine and residents in their 20s reported 16.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 47 or about 55% of the 86 new cases. Residents in their 30s and 40s reported 16 new cases in each age group, while residents in their 50s reported 15.

Residents ages 60 and older reported just six or about 7% of the 86 new cases, with three among those in their 60s, one among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's 6.5% percent-positivity rate rose from Thursday's rate of 5.9% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 6.2%, and then by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.1%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole ticked up from 4.4% to 4.6%, while the statewide rate held steady at 5%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported no new hospitalizations on Friday.

There were 1,012 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Friday, down 97 from Thursday, with 233 in intensive care units, up 15, and 113 on ventilators, down seven.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Friday with 21. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191, with 20 new cases, and then by Manassas ZIP Code 2011, which reported seven new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Thursday, Oct. 22: Prince William loses another resident to COVID-19, adds 109 new cases

The Prince William Health District reported another death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, that of a man in his 60s. The most recent fatality is the sixth reported since Tuesday and brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 258.

The Virginia Department of Health reported the deaths of a man age 80 or older on Wednesday and those of one woman and three men on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The youngest was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and one was age 80 or older.

The Prince William Health District reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as eight new hospitalizations. The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down from 6% to 5.9% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 1,332 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday -- well above 1,000 and one of the highest daily totals in recent weeks. The state also reported 63 new hospitalizations as well as nine more deaths.

Local deaths: A total of 13 local deaths have been reported since Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Local cases rise to "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Prince William is the only Northern Virginia locality to be designated as in "slow growth." Surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady.

Rate of COVID-19 infections: Prince William Health District's rate of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents now stands at 13.5, which is the highest in Northern Virginia and higher than the statewide rate of 12, which is unchanged from Wednesday.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Wednesday, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters. It's not immediately clear where the outbreaks occurred.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in Prince William County -- at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 24.

Local cases: Of the 109 new cases reported in the health district, 97 were in Prince William County, seven were in Manassas and five were in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 31, followed by residents in their 30s, 40s and 50s, which reported 19 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 44 or about 40% of the 109 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported 11 and residents in their 20s reported 31.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 57 or about 52% of the 109 new cases. Nineteen new cases were reported in each of the three age groups.

Residents ages 60 and older reported just eight or about 7% of the 109 new cases, with three among those in their 60s, three among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's 5.9% percent-positivity rate ticked down from Wednesday from 6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which reported a rate of 5.8%, and then by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.3%. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.4%, while the statewide rate rose from 4.9% to 5%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported eight new hospitalizations on Thursday, include those of one resident in their 20s; three in their 40s; one each in their 50s, 60s, 70s; and one age 80 or older.

There were 1,109 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Thursday, up 99 from Wednesday, with 218 in intensive care units, up 16, and 120 on ventilators, up 23.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Thursday with 22. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 and Manassas ZIP Code 2011, which reported 14 and 11 new cases, respectively.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Prince William loses another resident to COVID-19, adds 68 new cases

The Prince William Health District reported another death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, that of a man age 80 or older. The most recent fatality follows four deaths reported Tuesday and brings the local death toll due to the pandemic to 257.

The Virginia Department of Health reported the deaths of one woman and three men on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The youngest was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and one was age 80 or older.

The Prince William Health District reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday but no new hospitalizations. The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up from 5.4% to 6%, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 1,018 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday -- inching up above 1,000 for the first time in four days -- as well as 55 additional hospitalizations and 30 more deaths.

Local deaths: The local health district reported the death of a man in his 60s on Monday, Oct. 19; a man in his 70s on Saturday, Oct. 17; and a man in his 50s on Friday, Oct. 16.

A total of 12 local deaths have been reported since Oct. 13, bringing the total local death toll since the start of the pandemic to 257.

Local cases rise to "slow growth" level: The local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the VDH.

Prince William is the only Northern Virginia locality to be designated as in "slow growth." Surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady.

Rate of COVID-19 infections: Prince William Health District's rate of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents now stands at 12, which is the highest in Northern Virginia and even with the statewide rate, which is also 12.

Local outbreaks: The Prince William Health District reported two more outbreaks on Wednesday, both attributed to "congregate settings," a term that includes workplaces, apartment buildings, neighborhood streets and shelters. It's not immediately clear where the outbreaks occurred.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in Prince William County -- at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 24.

Local cases: Of the 68 new cases reported in the health district, 61 were in Prince William County, five were in Manassas and two were in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s reported the most new cases with 17, followed by residents in their 40s with 16.

Residents under 30 reported 25 or about 43% of the 68 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported seven and residents in their 20s reported 17.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 36 or about 53% of the 68 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 10 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 16 and those in their 50s reported 10.

Residents ages 60 and older reported four or about 6% of the 68 new cases, with three among those in their 60s, none among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate rose to 6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.2%, up from 5.1% on Tuesday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.3%. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole rose to 4.4% from Tuesday's 4.1%, while the statewide rate rose from 4.8% to 4.9%.

Hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported no new hospitalizations on Wednesday. Nine were reported on Tuesday.

There were 1,010 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up 73 from Tuesday, with 202 in intensive care units, up eight, and 97 on ventilators, down one.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Manassas ZIP Code 20111 posted the most new cases on Wednesday with 13. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 with 12, and 22192 with 10.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Prince William loses 4 more to COVID-19, adds 63 new cases

The deaths of three residents of Prince William County and one of Manassas due to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, marking the second time in the past week that four local deaths due to the novel coronavirus were reported in just one day.

The most recent victims included one woman and three men. The youngest was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and one was age 80 or older.

The local health district reported the deaths of four local residents on Tuesday, Oct. 13. They also included one woman and three men. The youngest was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

A total of 11 local deaths have been reported since Oct. 13, bringing the total local death toll since the start of the pandemic to 256.

The Prince William Health District reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as nine more hospitalizations -- those of residents in their 40s, 50s, 60s and two age 80 or older.

The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down, however, from 5.5% to 5.4% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 926 new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for the third day in a row -- as well as 73 additional hospitalizations and 28 more deaths.

Local cases rise to "slow growth" level : The local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William Health District is reporting a rate of 12 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents, higher than the overall state rate of 11.7.

Prince William is the only Northern Virginia locality to be designated as "slow growth." Surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady.

All of Northern Virginia now has a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 with "moderate" community spread, however. The region was said to have a "low burden" of COVID-19 with low community spread last week, according to the VDH.

Local deaths: The county has so far lost 221 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 27 and Manassas Park, eight. The local death toll now stands at 256.

Victims include 149 men and 107 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 62 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 92 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 63 new cases reported in the health district, 62 were in Prince William County and one was in Manassas Park. The total number of cases reported in Manassas was adjusted down one on Tuesday.

Local residents in their 20s and 30s reported the most new cases with 14 in each age group, followed by residents in their 40s with 13.

Residents under 30 reported 25 or about 40% of the 63 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported five new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported six and residents in their 20s reported 14.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 36 or about 57% of the 63 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 14 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 14 and those in their 50s reported nine.

Residents ages 60 and older reported two or about 3% of the 63 new cases, with one among those in their 60s, none among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate ticked down to 5.4% but continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.1%, down from 5.3% on Monday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.3%, up from 5.1% on Monday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.1%, while the statewide rate ticked down from 5% to 4.8%.

Hospitalizations: Nine new hospitalizations were reported in the Prince William Health District on Tuesday, those of one resident in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s and one age 80 or older.

There were 937 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday, down 35 from Monday, with 194 in intensive care units, down 16, and 98 on ventilators, up 17.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Tuesday with 16. It was followed by Gainesville ZIP Code 20155, which posted nine new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Monday, Oct. 19: Prince William loses man in his 60s to COVID-19 as local cases rise to 'slow growth' level

The death of a Prince William County man in his 60s due to COVID-19 was reported Monday as the local health district's rising case numbers placed it in the "slow growth" category for new local cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William is the only Northern Virginia locality to be designated as "slow growth." Surrounding counties are currently designated in the "plateau" range, indicating their case numbers are steady.

All of Northern Virginia, however, is now said to have a "moderate burden" of COVID-19 with "moderate" community spread. The region was said to have a "low burden" of COVID-19 with low community spread last week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Prince William Health District reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as two more hospitalizations -- those of one resident in their 30s and one in their 70s.

The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked down, however, from 5.6% to 5.5%, but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 690 new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for the second day in a row -- as well as 21 additional hospitalizations and 24 more deaths.

Local deaths: The most recent fatality is the seventh fatality due to COVID-19 reported locally since Tuesday, Oct. 13. The death of a Prince William County man in his 70s was reported on Saturday, following the loss of a Manassas man in his 50s, reported Friday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the deaths of three men and one woman were reported. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

The county has so far lost 218 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight. The local death toll now stands at 251.

Victims include 146 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 24 were in their 50s, 60 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 59 new cases reported in the health district, 56 were in Prince William County and three were in Manassas. There were no new deaths reported in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 30s reported the most new cases with 15, followed by residents in their 20s with 13.

Residents under 30 reported 20 or about one-third of the 59 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported one new case, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported six and residents in their 20s reported 13.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 32 or about 54% of the 59 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 15 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 10 and those in their 50s reported seven.

Residents ages 60 and older reported seven or about 12% of the 59 new cases, with two among those in their 60s, three among those in their 70s and two among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.3%, down from 5.5% on Sunday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.1%, unchanged from Sunday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.1%, while the statewide rate also remained unchanged at 5%.

Hospitalizations: Two new hospitalizations were reported in the Prince William Health District on Monday, those of residents in their 30s and 70s.

There were 972 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Monday, unchanged from Sunday, with 210 in intensive care units, up five, and 81 on ventilators, down 14.

About 22% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22191 posted the most new cases on Monday with 15. It was followed by Woodbridge ZIP Codes 22192 and 22193 and Manassas ZIP Code 20110, which each posted seven new cases.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.

Sunday, Oct. 18: Prince William reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as one more hospitalization -- that of a resident in their 30s -- but there were no new local deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The local health department's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained unchanged at 5.6% but remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

Virginia reported 900 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -- the first daily total under 1,000 in recent days -- as well as 30 additional hospitalizations and 11 more deaths.

The death of a Manassas man in his 50s was reported Friday. On Tuesday, the deaths of three men and one woman were reported. One was in their 30s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

The county has so far lost 217 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 26 and Manassas Park, eight. The local death toll now stands at 251.

Victims include 145 men and 106 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 24 were in their 50s, 59 were in their 60s, 64 were in their 70s, and 91 were age 80 or older.

Local outbreaks: The health district reported its latest outbreak on Friday, Sept. 11, in a long-term care center.

There continue to be two "outbreaks in progress" at long-term care centers in the county at Potomac Place and a Manassas Rehabilitation and Health. There have been six cases at Potomac Place and five or fewer at Manassas Rehabilitation and Health, according to VDH data.

The total number of outbreaks in the county number 22.

Local cases: Of the 67 new cases reported in the health district, 63 were in Prince William County and four were in Manassas. There were no new deaths reported in Manassas Park.

Local residents in their 20s and 40s reported the most new cases with 17 in each age group.

Residents under 30 reported 27 or about 40% of the 67 new cases. Kids age 9 and under reported two new cases, while those between the ages of 10 and 19 reported eight and residents in their 20s reported 17.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 59 reported 33 or about 49% of the 67 new cases. Those in their 30s reported 11 new cases, while those in their 40s reported 17 and those in their 50s reported five.

Residents ages 60 and older reported six or about 9% of the 67 new cases, with five among those in their 60s, none among those in their 70s and one among those age 80 or older.

Percent-positivity rate: Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate held steady at 5.6% and continues to be the highest in Northern Virginia.

Prince William was followed by Loudoun County, which reported a rate of 5.5%, up from 5.4% on Saturday, and then by Rappahannock Health District, which reported a rate of 5.1%, up from 4.6% on Saturday. Rappahannock includes Fredericksburg as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia's rate as a whole held steady at 4.1%, while the statewide rate ticked up from 4.9% to 5%.

Hospitalizations: One new hospitalization was reported in the Prince William Health District on Sunday, that of a resident in their 30s.

There were 972 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Sunday, down 21 from Saturday, with 205 in intensive care units, down 14, and 95 on ventilators, down five.

About 23% of the state's ventilators are currently in use, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge ZIP Code 22193 posted the most new cases on Sunday with 10. It was followed by Gainesville ZIP Code 20155, which posted eight new cases, and then by Woodbridge ZIP Code 22192, which reported seven.

As of Saturday, Oct. 17, the seven-day average number of new cases reported daily rose in eight of the county's 20 ZIP Codes over the past week while dropping in six ZIP Codes and remaining unchanged in six.