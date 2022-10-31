UPDATED: As of about 10 p.m. Monday, Dominion Energy had restored power to about 3,000 homes and businesses that lost electricity at about 8 p.m. due to an equipment issue, according to the Dominion website.
Areas that lost power included homes and businesses bordered by Richmond Highway and Featherstone and Farm Creek roads, south of Veterans Park.
Prince William County police were directing traffic at intersections where the stop lights were not working. The traffic lights were back on by about 9:10 p.m., according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.