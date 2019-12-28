Prince William County police are still searching for two suspects involved in the fatal double-shooting at a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas Thursday and continue to ask the public to share police-verified photos of the suspects captured on surveillance cameras.
But police are also warning against sharing pictures that have not been verified so as not to throw the investigation off track.
Prince William police and the FBI have so far released six still photos and a video of the suspects, who are believed to have been involved in both the fatal double-shooting at the Manassas-area Denny’s restaurant shortly before 2:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, as well as three earlier armed robberies in recent days.
Police released an advisory Friday night via Twitter asking the public not to share or post pictures that have not been posted on the police department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.
On Saturday, Dec. 28, police said they have verified the identity of the person in the unrelated photo and confirmed the person has nothing to do with the Dec. 26 fatal double-shooting at Denny's.
*UPDATE: Reference the viral photo circulating social media, we have CONFIRMED who that individual is & have determined that person IS NOT involved in this incident. As a reminder, only share info & photos released by this agency as we are leading the investigation. https://t.co/pJfOxXYmj7— Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) December 28, 2019
Officer Renee Carr said the Friday night advisory was prompted the unverified picture, which was posted in the comments section of the one of the police department’s social media sites and shared by others multiple times.
“The first problem is that the person in the photo has not been verified by us as a suspect and we did not post it,” Carr said in an email. “Secondly, people are viewing it and sharing it thus creating work in the potentially wrong direction for our detectives.”
“We are very appreciative of the public's desire to assist in solving this heinous crime, but right now the public's interest is being focused in an unverified direction,” Carr added.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two men who entered the Denny’s restaurant at 8201 Sudley Road in Manassas sometime before 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, and proceeded to shoot two men, one of whom died of his injuries.
The suspects first shot a 34-year-old Rixeyville man who was dining at the restaurant when the armed men entered the restaurant. Police say the man was fully cooperating with the suspect’s demands when they shot him. The man has not been identified by police and is expected to survive his injuries.
The suspects then fatally shot Yusef Ozgur, a 56-year-old Door Dash delivery man who was arriving at the restaurant to pick up a to-go order as the suspects were leaving.
Ozgur is believed to have opened the restaurant door as the suspects were heading outside. He was struck over the head with a baton and then shot in the upper torso, according to police.
Both men were transported to area hospitals. Ozgur died of his injuries Thursday morning, while the Rixeyville man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.
Police initially described the two suspects as “black” males in their late teens or early 20s who are between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet in height and weighing about 180 pounds.
On Friday, police clarified that description, saying some witnesses said they were not sure of the suspects’ race.
“Some witnesses inside the restaurant described the suspects as black males, while others were unsure of their race,” police said in a news release.
Both men were wearing dark-colored clothing with hoods and their faces covered.
“We encourage anyone with information on their identity, regardless of descriptive qualities, to call police,” the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.