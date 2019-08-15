UPDATED: A 54-year-old Lake Ridge man shot by police outside his home Thursday morning "charged at the officers with a knife," Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard told reporters during a 10 a.m. briefing.
Barnard met with reporters outside the home, located in the 4300 block of Flodden Court, about four hours after police responded to a domestic dispute there just after 6 a.m. The man's wife told police she and her husband were arguing and that her husband was armed with a screwdriver, according to initial reports.
When officers were talking to the woman in the front yard, the man came to the door with a knife, Barnard said.
"The husband approached the front door. The officers gave him instructions. He opened the door. He charged at the officers with a knife," Barnard said.
Two officers then fired on the man, striking him in the chest. The man fell, and the officers immediately began rendering first aid, Barnard said.
No officers were injured in the incident. The man was transported via ambulance to an area hospital and was still undergoing treatment, Barnard said during the briefing.
Barnard said there were children, whom he described as "young kids," in the home when the incident occurred. In response to a reporter's question, Barnard said he presumed the children were with their mother.
Officers will remain on the scene of the shooting most of the day, Barnard said, as officers continue what he called "dual-track investigations" into the incident.
Separate teams of officers have been dispatched to conduct both an internal police department investigation of the incident as well as an investigation into the officers' decision to use force against the man.
Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert will eventually determine "if the response was appropriate," Barnard said.
During his remarks, Barnard noted that domestic dispute calls are "high-risk." Barnard referenced the February 2016 domestic-dispute call during which Army Staff Sgt. Ronald Hamilton opened fire on three responding officers, fatally shooting Officer Ashley Guindon and seriously wounding the other two.
Hamilton is serving multiple life sentences in connection with fatally shooting Guindon, 28, and his wife, Crystal Hamilton, 29, as well as injuring the other two officers.
Barnard also mentioned an incident last year during which officers were "ambushed" by an armed man who shot at them from a rooftop in Woodbridge. No officers were injured in that incident. The man involved is slated for trial soon, Barnard said.
"This is a high-risk type of call," Barnard said. "Officers find themselves in situations where they are in front of a door, in front of a house" with limited information about what lies on the other side.
"It's a very high risk situation," he reiterated.
"Police work is complex. It's also very dangerous. We ask people to always think about the safety of our officers." Barnard said.
Original report: A 54-year-old Lake Ridge man is being treated for serious injuries this morning after he was shot by Prince William County police officers who arrived at his home in response to reported domestic dispute, according to police.
Officers arrived at the man's residence, located in the 4300 block of Flodden Court in Lake Ridge, at 6:12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, after receiving a call from the man's wife. She told officers her husband was armed with a screwdriver, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Two officers initially arrived at the home and encountered the caller on the front lawn, Perok said in a statement.
The caller further advised officers that her husband was armed with knife and a BB gun. While officers were speaking to the caller, the husband approached the front door. Officers issued commands to him before he exited the home and advanced toward the officers with the knife, Perok said.
The two officers on scene shot at the man with their department-issued firearms. The man was struck in the upper body and subsequently detained in front of the residence, Perok said.
Officers rendered aid to the man until fire & rescue personnel arrived at the home. No officers were injured during the incident. The suspect was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, Perok said.
The involved officers will be placed on routine paid leave.
The Prince William County Police Department is the lead agency handling this incident, and a criminal investigation and separate administrative investigation are currently under way, Perok said.
This is a developing news story. Stay with princewilliamtimes.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.