UPDATED: Prince William County police are now looking for a second vehicle in connection with an accident on Graham Park Road Friday morning that killed a pedestrian from Woodbridge.
On Friday, Oct. 11, investigators from Prince William County Police Department's crash investigation unit received additional information concerning the fatal crash that occurred in the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle at 6:53 a.m. that morning.
The investigation revealed the pedestrian killed in the accident was struck a second time by a second vehicle that did not stop, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The vehicle is identified as a dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry that may have damage to the under carriage, Carr said in a news release.
The victim, Zorka Vesovic, 67, of Woodbridge, was transported to the hospital after she was hit while walking in the crosswalk on Graham Park Road. Vesovic was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
A 2010 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 16-year-old girl, was also involved in the incident. The teen remained at the scene of the crash, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
