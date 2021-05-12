UPDATED: Police say reported May 6 rape in Woodbridge never occurred

A rape reported to have occurred on Thursday, May 6, in Woodbridge has been determined to be “unfounded,” according to Prince William County police.
The police department had previously reported that a 25-year-old woman told them she was forced into a wooded area and sexually assaulted by a man who implied he had a knife. The woman said she was approached by the man while sitting in a grassy area near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge.
On Wednesday, May 12, the police department issued a statement saying that upon further investigation, detectives concluded that no such incident occurred, “and the sequence of events provided by the victim did not occur,” Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department, said in a news release.
The department has decided not to charge the woman for filing a false police report, Carr said in a Wednesday email.
Original report: Prince William County police are searching for a man who forced a woman into a wooded area and raped her Thursday night in the Woodbridge area.
Officers responded to the area of Golansky Boulevard and Noble Pond Way at 10:09 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, after a 25-year-old woman reported she had just been raped by a man who implied he had a knife, police said in a Friday news release.
The woman told police she was sitting in a grassy area when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man implied he was armed and demanded she go into the woods, where he proceeded to sexually assault her.
The woman immediately went to a nearby business where police and rescue services were contacted.
Golansky Boulevard runs between Prince William Parkway and Smoketown Road. It is near the BJ's Warehouse and U.S. Post Office. Noble Pond Way runs between Prince William Parkway and Golansky Boulevard, near the new Sheetz gas station.
Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s special victims unit are actively investigating the incident and are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect matching the provided description in the area at the time of the assault.
Police are looking for a white man in his late 30s or early 40s who is approximately 6 feet tall with long blond hair and a gravelly voice. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored face and neck covering, dark colored jeans and construction style boots.
Anyone with information regarding this sexual assault is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
