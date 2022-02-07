UPDATED: Police say incident at Woodbridge apartment complex was not a shooting; juvenile injured

UPDATED: Details remain limited, but Prince William County police now say the incident at a Woodbridge apartment complex that left a juvenile male injured Monday night was not a shooting and does not appear to be random.
Prince William County police tweeted the update at about 9:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, about two hours after the incident was reported at the Riverside Station apartments. The complex is located in the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane in Woodbridge.
Police initially called the incident a shooting but now say "further investigation revealed that the injury ... was not a gunshot wound," according to a police department tweet.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, according to police radio traffic.
It's not clear if police have made any arrests in connection with the incident. Residents can expect increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues, police said.
