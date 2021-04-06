UPDATED: Police release video of suspects in fatal double-shooting outside Manassas Mall

UPDATED: Prince William County police have released a video of five suspects in fatal double-shooting outside Manassas Mall last Friday that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Baltimore man and left a second man injured.
The video shows the suspects leaving the mall and congregating around a car in the parking lot. They include four men, possibly African American, in their early 20s, as well as a light-skinned female, believed to be in her late teens or early 20s, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The suspects left the mall in a dark-colored BMW with temporary license plates, Perok said in a news release.
Officers responded to the Manassas Mall parking lot, 8300 Sudley Drive, at 11:16 p.m. Friday, April 2, to investigate the double shooting and arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Renee Carr said in an earlier news release.
Officers provided immediate first aid to the men until rescue personnel arrived.
Jahmar Latravern Graves, 34, of Baltimore, died as a result of his injuries, Carr said.
Graves’ death is Prince William County’s fourth homicide of 2021.
The other man, identified as a 22-year-old, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive, Carr said.
The investigation revealed an altercation occurred in the mall parking lot. During the encounter, shots were fired and the two men where struck, the release said.
“Parties dispersed prior to police arriving at the location,” the release said.
Prince William County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the altercation or who can provide more details as to what occurred.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
