UPDATED: A man described as "a person of interest" is being questioned by police in connection with a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Dale City home that left two women and two men dead. Police have also recovered a weapon they believe was used in the incident, which they say was "domestic" in nature and poses no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.
The person of interest is an adult whom police officers responding to the incident "spotted" in the area, according to Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham, who held a brief press conference near the home, located at 5297 Mansfield Court.
The home is in a residential area near Dale Boulevard and Mapledale Drive in Dale City.
Police have not yet charged the man, but he was known to the individuals who were killed, Newsham said.
"The person was able to get into the home" without breaking in, Newsham added.
The victims' bodies were found in different areas of the home, but Newsham declined to offer more details on where they were located. Fire and rescue crews pronounced all four dead at the scene, Newsham said.
Newsham described the scene as "traumatic" for arriving first responders, who were called to the home in response to a reported shooting. Newsham said he could not yet say who called 911 to report the incident.
"Police officers are human beings, so to see multiple people dead from gunshot wounds is traumatic," he said.
There were no children involved in the incident, Newsham said.
The victims' identities will be released once confirmed and next-of-kin have been notified, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Additional information will be released when available, Perok said.
5 p.m.: UPDATED: 4 people fatally shot in Dale City home, police say
Four people were found dead in a Dale City home late Monday afternoon, all victims of gunshot wounds. No suspects nor arrests have been announced, but police say the incident is "isolated" and poses "no ongoing threat" to the community.
Officers were called to the 5200 block of Mansfield Court at 4:32 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, and found four adults in different parts of the home, all suffering from gunshot wounds, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
All four were pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said in a news release.
Although no arrests or suspects have yet been announced, the incident "appears isolated to the residence," and there is "no ongoing threat to the community," the release said.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
Original post: Multiple people were shot inside a Dale City home late Monday afternoon, according to initial reports over police radio.
The shooting was reported to police at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 and occurred at a home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court, a residential area near Dale Boulevard and Mapledale Avenue, according to Prince William County police.
*INCIDENT: Shooting | Woodbridge - Officers are on scene of a shooting with injuries that occurred in the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge. Extent of injuries is unknown. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/FUxVKfBoj6— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 17, 2022
There's no official word yet on how many people were injured in the incident nor the extent of their injuries. Emergency radio traffic indicated as many as four victims, but that has not yet been confirmed by Prince William County police.
Residents should expect heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
