UPDATED: Prince William police located and re-arrested Jacques Lamar Walker in Gainesville Friday night, ending an hours-long search for a "violent offender" inadvertently released from the Prince William County Adult Detention Center earlier in the day.
Police announced of Walker's re-arrest on Twitter at about 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Original story: Prince William County police are searching for a “wanted violent offender” who was released in error from Prince William-Manassas jail on Friday, Dec. 20.
The accused, Jacques Lamar Walker, 27, is wanted for “escape without force,” a Class 6 felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Walker was being held at the facility to face sentencing on prior convictions and was released in error by jail staff, Perok said in a news release.
“The accused has local ties to the area and should be considered dangerous,” Perok said.
The Prince William County Police Department is currently leading the search for Walker.
Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Walker has a lengthy arrest record dating back to charges related to a 2016 bank robbery.
Walker pleaded guilty to hit and run, a misdemeanor, in 2017, and was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 10 months suspended, according to Prince William Circuit Court records.
Walker was being held at the jail in connection with a 2018 felony robbery charge. It’s not immediately clear how long Walker had been held at the jail.
Stay with princewilliamtimes.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.