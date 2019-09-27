Police have made a second arrest in connection with the Sept. 16 fatal shooting of a Woodbridge teen killed during what police say was a planned marijuana deal.
Devonte Lee Ivy, 19, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which was reported to police at 9:47 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. The incident occurred in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive in Dumfries, according to police.
Police made an initial arrest in connection with the case on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Edward Kusi-Johnson, 18, of Woodbridge, was charged with murder and drug charges in connection with Ivy's death, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, a second suspect was located and arrested in Spotsylvania County, where he will remain incarcerated until brought back to Prince William County, Carr said in a Sept. 27 news release.
Jamie Davaughn Monroe, 21, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the case.
He is awaiting transport to Prince William County. His court date is pending, the release said.
Sept. 18 Update: A Woodbridge teen has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Monday that police say happened during a marijuana deal.
Edward Kusi-Johnson, 18, of Danville Road in Woodbridge, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17, and charged with murder and drug charges in connection with the shooting death of Devonte Lee Ivy, 19, also of Woodbridge, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Ivy was found by police at about 9:47 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive in the Dumfries area of Woodbridge, police said in a news release.
The investigation revealed a marijuana transaction was arranged between the victim and an acquaintance, Carr said.
The young men engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated. Multiple shots were fired, which resulted in Ivy being fatally shot, Carr said.
The suspect initially fled the area. Police were contacted by several residents who heard the gun shots.
Detectives identified and located the Kusi-Johnson at his home in Woodbridge, where he was taken into custody without incident, Carr said in a news release.
Kusi-Johnson was being held without bond Wednesday at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, the release said.
A court date has been set for Friday, Nov. 18.
Original story: Police have identified the victim of the fatal shooting in the Dumfries area Monday night as a 19-year-old Woodbridge man.
But officers are not yet releasing the teen's name and are still actively pursuing leads, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers responded to the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive at about 9:47 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Prince William County police news release.
Officers provided the victim immediate first aid before pronouncing him dead on scene, police said.
Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.
(3) comments
We need to start praying more for our children and our country. This is so sad. I’m praying for both families.
One young man dead, one young man's life ruined. One family planning a funeral, another family planning visitation trips to the state prison. This is such a shame because both these young men were in the prime of their lives.
[sad]This is so horrible. I wish this senseless violence would stop.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.