shooting near Econo Lodge in Dumfries

Prince William County police secured an SUV pulling a trailer full of logs in connection with their investigation of a shooting reported at 5:34 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 outside the Econo Lodge in Dumfries.

 By John Calhoun
Kamara, Alhajie Alpha.PNG

Alhajie Alpha Kamara, 19, of Woodbridge
McGriff, Ishmeal Lee.PNG

Ishmeal Lee McGriff, 25, of no fixed address
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.