Prince William County police secured an SUV pulling a trailer full of logs in connection with their investigation of a shooting reported at 5:34 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 outside the Econo Lodge in Dumfries.
Prince William County police made two recent arrests in connection with two shootings that occurred within the span of four hours on Sunday, March 26. Two people were injured in the shootings, including a woman who was apparently caught in the middle of an exchange of gunfire.
Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The first shooting was reported at 1:37 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 in the 13600 block of Kitty Hawk Way in Woodbridge. A 28-year-old woman was hit by a bullet fired among “multiple shots” exchanged between two groups of people involved in an argument, Carr said in a news release.
Both groups dispersed on foot, while some fled in a white vehicle. When responding officers located the suspect vehicle nearby and attempted a stop, the driver disregarded the officer’s emergency equipment and continued driving. Eventually, the vehicle stopped in the area of Cove Landing Drive, where the occupants fled on foot, Carr said.
After a brief foot pursuit, one of the occupants was detained and arrested. The others were not found despite a police K-9 search the area, Carr said.
Alhajie Alpha Kamara, 19, of Woodbridge, was arrested in connection with the incident but has not been charged with the shooting. His bond status was unavailable Wednesday.
1 injured outside the Econolodge in Dumfries
The second shooting was reported at 5:38 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 and involved two acquaintances who got into an argument that led to shooting outside the Econolodge motel, located at 17005 Dumfries Road in Dumfries.
The police investigation revealed there were multiple occupants inside a vehicle parked in the lot outside the motel when the victim, a 37-year-old man, and an acquaintancebegan to argue.
During the encounter, the victim was shot the in the face, and the suspect fled the area on foot.
Officers and a police K-9 searched the area and eventually located the suspect: Ishmeal Lee McGriff, 25, of no fixed address.
Original post: A 37-year-old man was shot in the face in the vicinity of the Econo Lodge hotel in Dumfries late Sunday afternoon. It was the second shooting to occur in just a few hours in eastern Prince William on Sunday, March 26.
The shooting was reported to police at about 5:30 p.m. The victim was transported via helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, according to Prince William County emergency radio traffic.
Several people witnessed the shooting, and police have at least one person in custody, according to police radio traffic.
Details from police were limited as of 6:30 p.m. Police reported via tweet at 6:27 p.m. that an adult male had been shot in the 17000 block of Dumfries Road and that a large police presence is in the area.
The Econo Lodge is located at 17005 Dumfries Road near the intersection of Dumfries and Van Buren roads.
*INCIDENT: Shooting | Dumfries;
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 17000 block of Dumfries Road (22025). One adult male was injured and was transported to an area hospital. There will be a large police presence in the area. Please follow officer direction. pic.twitter.com/hkprMZejdJ
Earlier on Sunday, a woman was shot at the Woodbridge Station Apartment complex near the intersection of Kitty Hawk Way and Ranger Loop in Woodbridge. The apartment complex is west of Richmond Highway near Marys Way.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
