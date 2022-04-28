UPDATED: Police are searching for a man in his 30s in connection with the robbery Wednesday afternoon of the M&T Bank in Lake Ridge.
Prince William County police responded to the bank, located at 12451 Hedges Run Drive in Woodbridge, at about 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, to investigate a robbery, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The investigation revealed the man entered the bank, jumped over the counter and demanded money from the registers. He took an undisclosed amount of money before jumping back over the counter and fleeing on foot. At no time was a weapon brandished or implied, Carr said in a news release.
A police K-9 unit searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him. No injuries were reported, Carr said.
The suspect is described as a man of unknown race in his 30s between 5 foot 6 and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-green, hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, sunglasses, a light-colored mask, black gloves, blue jeans and dark- colored shoes with a hexagon pattern on the side, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
