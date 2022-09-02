An undercover police operation involving the distribution of the deadly opioid fentanyl was at the root of an exchange of gunfire in Dale City Thursday night between four local police officers and two suspects that left two men with gunshot injuries to their upper bodies, according to police.
Two detectives from the Prince William County Police Department and two detectives from the City of Manassas Police Department discharged their weapons during the incident, which occurred at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 in the 14700 block of Fox Grove Court, a townhome neighborhood near Cloverdale Road and Dale Boulevard in Dale City, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Two men who were subjects of the investigation -- a 30-year-old man and a second who has not yet been identified -- were struck by gunfire in their upper bodies. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions had not been disclosed by police as of Friday morning.
No officers were injured, and all four have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations into the incident, Perok said in a news release.
An 18-year-old man who was present at the time of the shooting but who has not been called a suspect was uninjured, the release said.
Law-enforcement agencies involved in the operation were part of a task force and included officers from the ATF, FBI and three local police departments: Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, the release said.
It's not yet known whether the two gunshot victims were struck by bullets discharged from the police officers' weapons, the release said.
"We have confirmed that at least two Prince William County police officers and two City of Manassas officers discharged their weapons during the exchange of gunfire," Prince William County Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps said during a Thursday night press conference near the scene of the incident.
A regional "critical incident response team" will conduct an independent, criminal investigation of the incident, Phelps said.
Arlington County Police Department, which is also a member of the regional team, will lead the criminal investigation, Phelps said.
The results of the investigation will be turned over to Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth for her review, Phelps said.
In addition to the criminal investigation, both the Prince William County and City of Manassas police departments will conduct parallel, internal reviews to examine whether officers followed the departments' policies in discharging their weapons, Phelps said.
Phelps urged any witnesses of the shootings -- or any residents who might have video of the shootings from an outdoor security camera -- to contact the police department immediately at 703-792-7000.
When asked if the officers were wearing body cameras during the incident, Phelps said that question is "part of the investigation."
"We're still trying to figure that out," he said.
"There's video, we believe. There's Ring cameras. Anybody who has any [video], we're looking to view that," he added.
There is no active threat to the surrounding community. The area was secured Thursday night, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Fentanyl-laced opiods have been blamed for the majority of fatal overdoses involving opioids in recent years. Two Prince William County teens -- 14- and 15-year-old boys -- died of fentanyl overdoses in April 2022. A Woodbridge man was arrested in May in connection with their deaths.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Recently, the DEA has been warning of "rainbow-colored" fentanyl pills, which have been found in 18 states, according to a recent DEA news release.
"Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl," the DEA release said. "Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45."
Anyone who comes in contact with fentanyl is urged not to touch the drug and to call 911, the DEA release said.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for updates.
