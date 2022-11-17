Desmond Malcolm Daniel

Desmond Malcolm Daniel, 24, of Woodbridge.

Double homicide Dumfries Nov. 16, 2022

A man, woman and a dog were killed late Wednesday night in a double shooting in a residence in the Isle Royale Terrace in the Forest Park area of Dumfries.
