Prince William County police have identified the Woodbridge man who was arrested and charged in connection with a double-homicide in Dumfries late Wednesday as Desmond Malcolm Daniel.
Daniel, 24, of the 2900 block of Shumard Oak Drive in Woodbridge, was arrested just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in a short-term parking lot at Dulles International Airport.
Daniel is being held without bond in connection with two fatal shootings late Wednesday night of Alyssa Trynese Gainey, 22, of Woodbridge, and Javon Alberto Williams, 24, of Dumfries, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Police were called to a home in the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace, in the Forest Park neighborhood off Van Buren Road, just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in response to a shooting.
They arrived to find both Gainey and Williams in the home's basement, suffering from "multiple" gunshot wounds. A family dog, a pitbull mix, was also shot and was "humanely euthanized" by police, Perok said in a news release.
Gainey was pronounced dead at the scene, while Williams died at a nearby hospital, police said in an earlier news release.
Daniel has been charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of entering a dwelling to commit murder, Perok said in a news release.
Daniel will appear in court on Jan. 10, 2023, the release said.
The police investigation into the incident revealed that Gainey and the suspect were previously in a relationship, Perok said.
“The incident was isolated to the home, and the parties involved were known to one another,” Perok said in an earlier release.
The arrest came after police identified the suspect through their investigation and his name and vehicle were provided to area law enforcement.
"Virginia State Police troopers saturated area roadways outside of the county in an attempt to locate the vehicle," Perok said in the release.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department reported the that the suspect's vehicle had entered a short-term parking lot at Dulles International Airport. Airport police coordinated with Virginia State Police and a Fairfax County police helicopter. The suspect's vehicle was located in the lot, and the suspect was detained without incident, the release said.
More information will be released when available. The investigation continues, Perok said.
The incident adds two additional victims to the number of homicides committed in Prince William County in 2022, which now total 18. There were 10 homicides in 2021. Local homicides reached a high of 22 in 2016.
