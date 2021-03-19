You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: Police identify victims in wrong-way I-95 crash as Dumfries man, 2 Richmond women

I-95 Express Lanes crash

Wreckage at the scene of a four-vehicle, wrong-way crash in the Interstate 95 Express Lanes that claimed three lives Thursday, March 18.

UPDATED: A 61-year-old Dumfries man and two Richmond women were killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery, four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 after the women’s car entered the Express Lanes in the wrong direction amid a police pursuit.

The Virginia State Police identified the three people killed in the crash Friday morning as Kenneth E. Crosby Jr., 61, of Dumfries; and Stephanie T. Morton, 46, and Tia O. Porter, 26, both of Richmond, according to state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

Crosby was heading south in a 2020 Ford Ranger pickup truck when he collided head-on with the Dodge Avenger being driving by Morton. He was wearing a seatbelt, Geller said in a news release.

Porter was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Dodge Avenger. It’s not known whether Morton was wearing a seatbelt. All three died at the scene of the crash, the release said.

The impact of the initial crash caused the Ford pickup truck to run off the side of the Express Lanes and over the guardrail. Meanwhile, a 2016 Hyundai Tucson and a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas collided with the Dodge Avenger, causing the Dodge to catch fire, the release said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old woman from Seneca, S.C., suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 37-year-old Stafford man, and two juvenile passengers, were all treated at the scene for minor injuries. All were wearing seatbelts, the release said.

The incident began at approximately 4:33 p.m. Thursday, March 18, when a Virginia state trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Avenger traveling north on I-95 at a high rate of speed near the 127-mile-marker in Spotsylvania County. 

The violation was for traveling 80 mph in a posted 65-mph zone. The Dodge refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Within two minutes, the trooper terminated the pursuit due to heavy northbound traffic on I-95. The Dodge sped away, heading north using the left shoulder, Geller said in an earlier news release.

State police further north positioned themselves for the coming suspect vehicle and observed the Dodge again traveling in excess of the posted speed limit, the release said.

Due to lighter traffic, this trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the Dodge again refused to stop and accelerated north on I-95. A pursuit was initiated, the release said.

The Dodge exited I-95 for the Express Lanes and broke through three of the lighted Express Lanes gates at the entry as it headed north into the lanes, which were switched for southbound traffic only. The trooper did not follow the Dodge into the Express Lanes, the release said.

 

