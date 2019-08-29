Homicide Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Detectives with the Homicide Unit have identified the man killed in the early morning shooting that occurred in the area of Bel Air Rd & Jeffries Rd in Woodbridge. The deceased was identified as Eric Lanier TATE II, 25, of Woodbridge. More information regarding the incident will be released when available. The investigation continues.
Detectives have identified the man killed in a shooting in Woodbridge that occurred early Thursday morning.
According to limited information released by police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road in Woodbridge at 1:06 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
They arrived to find an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said in a news release.
Detectives from the department’s homicide unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led to the shooting. No suspect has been identified, Perok said.
The victim has been identified as Eric Lanier Tate II, 25, of Woodbridge.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submitting a web tip here.
