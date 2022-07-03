Police have identified the victim found dead early Friday in a wooded area off U.S. 1 in Woodbridge and have arrested and charged a local man, 26, with murder in connection with her death.
Claudia Beatriz Morataya, 46, of no fixed address, died early Friday, June 1, from gunshot wounds. Police found her lying in a wooded area in the 13900 block of U.S. 1 at about 4:28 a.m. The homicide is Prince William County’s eighth of the year, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Police could not initially identify the woman, but received information from an acquaintance of Morataya’s who led them to the suspect. On Saturday, July 2, detectives located and arrested the suspect, identified as Isaiah Gershon McGriff, 26, of 1408 Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge, Carr said in a Sunday, July 3 news release.
The investigation revealed McGriff and Morataya were arguing in the area when the Morataya walked into the nearby wooded area and McGriff allegedly followed her and brandished a firearm. Morataya was then fatally shot, and McGriff fled the area. A bystander contacted the police, Carr said in the news release.
A search warrant was served McGriff’s home, and a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, the release said.
McGriff was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the incident. He was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center on Sunday, July 3, the release said.
