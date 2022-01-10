UPDATED: Police identify victim in weekend pedestrian crash as Manassas man, 42

Prince William County police have identified the pedestrian killed by an SUV in Manassas Saturday night as Raul Sontay Vicente, 42, also of Manassas.
Vicente died after he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Highlander in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Sudley Road at about 8:22 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, according to Prince William County police.
The driver of the Toyota was a 51-year-old Manassas man who was traveling southbound on Sudley Road between Donegan Drive and Sudley Manor Drive when his vehicle struck Vicente, who was walking in the roadway, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Rescue personnel responded and pronounced Vicente deceased at the scene, Beard said.
Neither speed, alcohol, nor drug use by the driver of the vehicle were factors in the collision, Beard said.
